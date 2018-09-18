Public Health And Education

Arizona Republic: United Healthcare: Employees Believe Mindfulness Improves Health Mobile Mini, a portable storage company based in Phoenix, is among a growing number of companies realizing that mindfulness and other wellness practices can improve the work environment. ...A recent United Healthcare study found 89 percent of employees believe meditation or mindfulness had a positive impact on a person's overall health and well-being. (Castle, 9/17)

The Wall Street Journal: Don’t Let Them Eat Cake: Bosses Sugar-Shame Office Treats Most employees like the free doughnuts, cake and other confections that get parked “in the usual place” at work. But exploding rates of obesity and diabetes make sugar more like cigarettes to some employers. Tempting treats are the new secondhand smoke. The rules at Health IQ in Mountain View, Calif., sounded pretty sour when they went viral earlier this year: “There is no sugar, candy bars, soda (diet or otherwise) allowed in our office. If you bring some it will get thrown away.” Chief executive Munjal Shah said the rules, more flexible than they sounded, were relaxed after the social media outrage. The company, however, still wags a finger at secondhand sugar. (Winkler, 9/17)

NPR: New Data Confirm Adverse Childhood Experiences Are Widespread When researchers first discovered a link in the late 1990s between childhood adversity and chronic health problems later in life, the real revelation was how common those experiences were across all socioeconomic groups. But the first major study to focus on adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) was limited to a single healthcare system in San Diego. Now a new study — the largest nationally representative study to date on ACEs — confirms that these experiences are universal, yet highlights some disparities among socioeconomic groups. People with low-income and educational attainment, people of color and people who identified as gay, lesbian or bisexual had significantly higher chance of having experienced adversity in childhood. (Haelle, 9/17)

Reuters: A Child Dies Every Five Seconds, And Most Are Preventable Deaths-U.N. An estimated 6.3 million children died before their 15th birthdays in 2017, or one every five seconds, mostly due to a lack of water, sanitation, nutrition and basic healthcare, according to report by United Nations agencies on Tuesday. The vast majority of these deaths – 5.4 million – occur in the first five years of life, with newborns accounting for around half of the deaths, the report said. (Kelland, 9/17)

The Associated Press: Watchdog Slams Safeguards For Foster Kids On Psych Drugs Thousands of foster children may be getting powerful psychiatric drugs prescribed to them without basic safeguards, says a federal watchdog agency that found a failure to care for youngsters whose lives have already been disrupted. A report released Monday by the Health and Human Services inspector general’s office found that about 1 in 3 foster kids from a sample of states were prescribed psychiatric drugs without treatment plans or follow-up, standard steps in sound medical care. (Alonso-Zaldivar, 9/17)

Los Angeles Times: More Than 2 Million U.S. Middle And High School Students Have Vaped Marijuana, Study Finds The report comes less than a week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a crackdown on companies that produce and sell e-cigarettes in response to their failure to keep the devices out of the hands of minors. The 2017 Monitoring the Future survey from the University of Michigan reported that more than 2 million middle and high school students called themselves current users of vaping products, and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb called it an “epidemic of nicotine addiction” among American youth. (Kaplan, 9/17)

The Associated Press: 2 Million US Teens Are Vaping Marijuana A school-based survey shows nearly 1 in 11 U.S. students have used marijuana in electronic cigarettes, heightening health concerns about the new popularity of vaping among teens. E-cigarettes typically contain nicotine, but many of the battery-powered devices can vaporize other substances, including marijuana. Results published Monday mean 2.1 million middle and high school students have used them to get high. (Johnson, 9/17)

FDA officials are so concerned by the prevalence of vaping among teens that they've announced a crackdown on the devices. E-cigarettes were designed to be a healthier alternative to traditional smoking, but there's been little research about the long-term health effects of using the devices.

NIH Updates Website About Link Between Alcohol, Cancer After Criticism That It Soft-Pedaled The Risk

Previously, the site warned that drinking "too much alcohol" could increase the risk, while research shows that almost any alcohol consumption a day is associated with an elevated chance of getting breast cancer. In other public health news: a look inside the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, genetic prospectors, virtual reality and phobias, ACL treatment, personality types, probiotics and more.

Stat: NIH Alcohol Institute Changes Online Explanation Of Cancer Risk From Drinking

In response to criticism that it soft-pedaled the cancer risk from consuming alcohol, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism changed information on its website to say that “there is a strong scientific consensus of an association between alcohol drinking and several types of cancer” and that the Department of Health and Human Services lists alcohol as a known human carcinogen. The new description of the cancer risk of alcohol brings NIAAA’s website in line with the National Cancer Institute’s. Previously, in wording that dates to 2013, NIAAA’s website had said, “Drinking too much alcohol can increase your risk of developing certain cancers.” (Begley, 9/17)

CNBC: Mark Zuckerberg Is Selling Up To $13 Billion Of Facebook Stock To Fund An Ambitious Project To End Disease: Here's An Early Look Inside

Zuckerberg has begun to use the fortune he earned from creating one of the world's most valuable companies to invest in [The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative]. In October, he revealed that he plans to sell up to 75 million shares, worth more than $12 billion at the time, by March 2019 to fund the project. ... CZI has been around now for about two and a half years, and has ballooned to 250 employees, with about half of them hailing from the technology sector. ... Zuckerberg shared a few more details onstage in a 2016 conference call, where he declared "we have a real shot at preventing, curing or managing" most diseases in the next 100 years, particularly heart disease, cancer, stroke, neurodegenerative and infectious diseases. (Farr, 9/15)

The New York Times: What 13,000 Patents Involving The DNA Of Sea Life Tell Us About The Future

Whether a single private entity should be able to set the direction of how the genes of so many living things are used was a piece of a broader debate at the United Nations this month. There, delegates from across the world were discussing the development of a global legal framework for genetic resources in the high seas, a vast realm outside any one nation’s control. For those interested in the future of innovation, inequality and even dairy alternatives, a closer look at what exactly is being patented offers intriguing hints. (Murphy, 9/17)

The Associated Press: New Era In Virtual Reality Therapy For Common Phobias

Dick Tracey didn't have to visit a tall building to get over his fear of heights. He put on a virtual reality headset. Through VR, he rode an elevator to a high-rise atrium that looked so real he fell to his knees. "I needed to search with my hand for something solid around me," he said. (9/18)

Boston Globe: Biotech’s Idea For A Better ACL Treatment Gets Funding From NFL Players Union

A torn ACL, the tiny band of tough connective tissue in the center of the knee, has marked the downfall of many a football star. ...On Monday, a privately held biotech startup in Boston said it has raised $22.5 million to continue developing its new treatment for the often devastating injury. Among the investors: the union that represents National Football League players. (Saltzman, 9/17)

The Washington Post: Scientists Identify Four Personality Types

Personality tests are hugely popular, though if you ask working psychologists, they’ll tell you the results are little better than astrological signs. But a new study, based on huge sets of personality data representing 1.5 million people, has persuaded one of the staunchest critics of personality tests to conclude that maybe distinct personality types exist, after all. In a report published Monday in the journal Nature Human Behavior, researchers at Northwestern University in Illinois identify four personality types: reserved, role models, average and self-centered. (Guarino, 9/17)

WBUR: As Probiotic Labels Tout Benefits, A Call To Examine Risks

Dr. Pieter Cohen of Harvard Medical School and Cambridge Health Alliance has raised red flags in the past about the quality and claims of supplements — vitamins, herbs, all sorts of substances sold to improve health but regulated far, far less than medical treatments. Now, he warns in a JAMA Internal Medicine piece titled "Probiotic Safety — No Guarantees" that probiotics face similar issues. (Goldberg, 9/17)

NPR: Getting Over Your Ex: Can Brain Science Help Heartbreak?

When a relationship ends but love remains, it can be both frustrating and embarrassing. Dessa, a well-known rapper, singer and writer from Minneapolis, knows the feeling well. She'd spent years trying to get over an ex-boyfriend, but she was still stuck on him. "You're not only suffering," she says, "You're just sort of ridiculous. Discipline and dedication are my strong suits — it really bothered me that, no matter how much effort I tried to expend in trying to solve this problem, I was stuck." (Cole and Kellman, 9/18)

The New York Times: Yet Another Worrisome Subway Statistic: More People Are Going On The Tracks

The man stood casually on the subway tracks, his face showing no sign of terror as he stared down a 360-ton train. The train operator spotted him and stopped the train just in time, sparing his life. Then the man climbed onto the platform and disappeared. “It was totally bizarre how he was so calm,” Doug Latino, a subway rider, said of the man he recently saw on the tracks at Grand Central Station in Manhattan. (Fitzsimmons, 9/17)