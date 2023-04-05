Lifestyle and Health

Air Force Says It Will Accept Recruits With More Body Fat

Male recruits can have up to 26% body fat, compared with the previous 20%. Female recruits can have 36% body fat, up from 28%. Separately, some lawmakers might block the rollout of the VA's electronic health records program. Also in the news: flu cases, prebiotic sodas, and that everlasting question: Is playing golf a real workout?

Military.com: Air Force Will Allow More Body Fat For Recruits As Service Struggles To Find New Airmen

The Air Force will allow recruits to have a greater percentage of body fat in an effort to reach more Americans as the service expects to fall short of its recruiting goals this year. Male recruits are now allowed to have up to 26% body fat, and women are allowed 36%, Air Force Recruiting Service spokesperson Leslie Brown confirmed to Military.com on Tuesday. That's up from the previous requirement of 20% for men and 28% for women. (Kheel, 4/4)

In other military news —

Military Times: Lawmakers Move To Block VA’s Plans To Resume Health Records Rollout

Plans from Veterans Affairs leadership to restart their embattled electronic health records program this summer could be upended by lawmakers concerned over the long-term safety and reliability of the program. Capitol Hill staff said members in both chambers are discussing how to move ahead on new requirements for the program after a flurry of new legislation aimed at ensuring the new records system doesn’t move ahead until major fixes are made. If a compromise is reached, it could significantly set back plans from VA officials to expand the software to new medical centers in June. (Shane III, 4/4)

In other health and wellness news —

ABC News: Flu Cases Are Ticking Up, What You Need To Know About Influenza B

As fears of a "tripledemic" die down, health officials say they are seeing an uptick of a particular strain of the flu: influenza B. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the percentage of tests that are positive for influenza B has increased from 0.12% the week ending Jan. 7 to 0.36% the week ending March 25. (Kekatos, 4/5)

Stat: A Common Prenatal Infection Kickstarts Newborn Screening Debate

On a spring day in the late 1980s, pediatrician Mark Schleiss was confronted with a difficult case: a months-old infant who had developed pneumonia. While many infants with pneumonia recover, this particular baby had grown so sick he was admitted to the ICU, where he died. The autopsy showed he had disseminated cytomegalovirus, which had caused his pneumonia and then his death. “There’s nothing that makes an impression on you as a young physician quite like going to the autopsy of one of your own patients,” said Mark Schleiss, who cared for the child. He already knew he would train in infectious diseases, including HIV. But the diagnosis of CMV drew his interest. (Chen, 4/5)

The Washington Post: Prebiotic Sodas Claim To Boost Your Health. Experts Are Skeptical

Can soda ever be a health food? A growing number of beverage companies are betting it can, and have introduced a variety of “prebiotic” sodas that they claim are good for your gut, brain and immune health. Sales of these carbonated drinks have boomed because of a marketing blitz on TikTok, where videos about gut health get millions of views and influencers are routinely paid to promote prebiotic sodas and their health claims. (Amenabar and O'Connor, 4/4)

The Wall Street Journal: Just How Much Of A Workout Do You Get From Carrying Your Own Golf Clubs? Probably Not As Much As You Think

Carrying a bag of golf clubs over 18 holes of golf may sound like grueling exercise, but it may not be as good of a workout as many golfers might think. That’s according to a new study that found that the calories burned from carrying a golf bag, with 14 clubs, weighing 15 pounds, wasn’t significantly different than manually pulling a golf bag on wheels or using an electric trolley, which requires no additional effort and is very similar to using a golf caddie since the trolley can automatically follow golfers around the course. (Ward, 4/4)