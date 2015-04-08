State Watch

The Washington Post: In Arizona, Arkansas, Women Must Be Told That Abortion Can Be ‘Reversed’ New laws in Arkansas and Arizona require doctors to inform women that drug-induced abortions can be “reversed” mid-procedure, a claim that quickly drew charges of “junk science” from abortion-rights groups and many doctors. The Arkansas law took effect late Monday, after Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) signed it. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signed his state’s bill into law earlier this month. (Somashekhar, 4/7)

The Associated Press: Kansas Governor Signs Nation's 1st Ban On Abortion Procedure Kansas became the first state Tuesday to ban a common second-trimester abortion procedure that critics describe as dismembering a fetus. Republican Gov. Sam Brownback, a strong abortion opponent, signed a bill imposing the ban, and the new law takes effect July 1. He and the National Right to Life Committee, which drafted the measure, said they hope Kansas' example spurs other states to enact such laws. Already, the measure also has been introduced in Missouri, Oklahoma and South Carolina. (4/7)

The New York Times: Kansas Limits Abortion Method, Opening A New Line Of Attack Kansas on Tuesday became the first state to sharply restrict or alter the most common technique used for second-trimester abortions, opening a new, emotionally charged line of attack by anti-abortion forces who hope to take it swiftly to other states. A bill signed into law by Gov. Sam Brownback, a Republican and longtime abortion opponent, outlaws what it calls “dismemberment abortion,” defined in part as “knowingly dismembering a living unborn child and extracting such unborn child one piece at a time from the uterus.” (Eckholm and Robles, 4/7)

State Highlights: Mass. Measure Would Tighten Hospital Merger Oversight; NYC Public Hospital System Unveils Financial Plan

News outlets offer articles on health care issues from Massachusetts, New York, Idaho, New Jersey, California, Kansas, Connecticut, Minnesota and Illinois.

The Associated Press: Mass. Bill Would Toughen Oversight Of Planned Hospital Mergers

Attorney General Maura Healey is pushing legislation designed to give her office stronger oversight of hospital mergers. The bill would toughen the authority of the Health Policy Commission when considering mergers of health care providers. (4/8)

The Wall Street Journal: NYC’s Public Hospital System Unveils Financial Plan

New York City’s cash-strapped public hospital system, tasked with caring for many of the city’s uninsured and vulnerable residents and facing growing budget deficits, unveiled a plan on Tuesday to help shore up its finances by 2020. Ram Raju, president and chief executive of the New York City Health & Hospitals Corp., spoke to hundreds of employees, labor leaders and elected officials at Manhattan’s John Jay College, outlining a plan to increase the number of patients treated and reduce wait times. (Kravitz, 4/7)

Modern Healthcare: Professors Urge Court To Rehear St. Luke's Antitrust Case

Seventeen law professors from across the country are urging a federal appeals court to rehear the antitrust case against Idaho's St. Luke's Health System. The professors filed a friend-of-the-court brief on Monday with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals asking it to grant St. Luke's request for a rehearing before a full panel of judges. Earlier this year, a three-judge panel of the court decided against St. Luke's, saying its acquisition of Saltzer Medical Group in Nampa, Idaho, was anti-competitive. (Schencker, 4/7)

NJ Spotlight: NJ High Court Upholds Ban On Medicaid Coverage For Recent Immigrants

Five years after new immigrants living in the state first lost eligibility for Medicaid, the New Jersey Supreme Court has ruled that they don’t have a right to the federal healthcare coverage. The ruling ends an extended legal battle that aimed to restore Medicaid coverage to those who have been in the country legally for less than five years. (Kitchenman, 4/7)

Los Angeles Times: With New Immigration Proposals, State Lawmakers Hope To Build Momentum

Democratic lawmakers will unveil a slew of new immigration-related proposals Tuesday, including measures that would extend state-paid health coverage to those in the country illegally and offer more protection against deportation. ... The most far-reaching of the new proposals would offer enrollment in Medi-Cal — California's healthcare program for the poor — to people who qualify regardless of immigration status. In California, about 1.8 million people who are in the country illegally lack healthcare coverage, according to estimates by UC Berkeley and UCLA. About 1.5 million of them would qualify for Medi-Cal. (Mason, 4/7)

The Associated Press: Kansas Attorney General Criticizes Federal Home Health Laws

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says new federal regulations threaten home health care services in Kansas. Schmidt asked a federal appeals court on Monday to affirm a lower court ruling that blocked new U.S. Department of Labor regulations. In a court brief, Schmidt argued the federal agency overstepped its authority by requiring overtime pay for home health care workers and reducing the services they can provide. (4/7)

The Salem News: Mass. Rehab Hospital Closes Due To Medicare Policy Change

Spaulding Hospital, a rehabilitation hospital whose roots in Salem date to the 18th century, is scheduled to close in September. Hospital officials said upcoming changes in federal regulations designed to cut Medicare costs will lead to dramatic reductions in the types of patients that Spaulding will be allowed to admit. (Leighton, 4/7)

The Associated Press: NY To Spend $50M On Alzheimer's, Dementia Care

New York state is making an unprecedented investment in care for people with Alzheimer's disease. The state budget approved by lawmakers last week includes $25 million this year and another $25 million next year for the expansion of services to support people with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia as well as their caregivers. (4/8)

Connecticut Mirror: Is It A Gag Order Or The Malloy Administration Speaking With One Voice?

This year, the state is facing a major projected deficit, and legislators are interested in significant changes to the governor's budget proposal. That plan, which tries to close projected deficits of $1.3 billion in the next fiscal year and $1.4 billion the year after, employs several steps, including hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts to health care and social service programs. (Phaneuf and Levin Becker, 4/7)

Minneapolis Star-Tribune: HealthPartners Plans $140 Million Remake At Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital

Construction projects in health care keep coming, with plans announced Tuesday for a $140 million expansion and renovation at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. (Snowbeck, 4/7)

The Associated Press: Illinois Mulls Expanded Disease List For Marijuana Program

Illinois residents have petitioned the state to add more than 20 medical conditions to the medical marijuana program, including anxiety, migraines, insomnia and post-traumatic stress disorder. Petitioners identifying themselves as veterans of Vietnam and Iraq asked that PTSD be included, making emotional pleas for help, according to 269 pages of petitions obtained by The Associated Press through the state's Freedom of Information Act. The state blacked out the names of petitioners before releasing the documents to protect patients' privacy. (4/7)

The Associated Press: New Law Clarifies Medical Marijuana Insurance Requirements

Workers' compensation carriers and self-insurers will not be required to pay for a patient's medical marijuana under a new bill [Arizona] Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law Monday. The state's more than 63,000 holders of medical marijuana cards will still be allowed to purchase their own cannabis, but the law removes the requirement that workers' compensation carriers and self-insurers reimburse patients for medical marijuana. (Van Velzer, 4/7)