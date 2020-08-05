Public Health

CNN: Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford's Wife Blames NFL For Harassment Received After False Positive Coronavirus Test After a false positive Covid-19 test put Matthew Stafford, quarterback for the Detroit Lions, on the NFL's Injured Reserve/Covid list, life has been terrible. And his wife blames the NFL. That's according to an Instagram post made by Kelly Stafford, the quarterback's wife, who called the past four days following the false positive "somewhat of a nightmare." (Asmelash, 8/4)

Dallas Morning News: How Dallas Missed Potential Red Flags In Picking A Company To Run A Major COVID-19 Testing Site When Honu Management Group pitched itself to run a major coronavirus testing site for the city and county of Dallas, the company listed impressive experience. Testing for a national healthcare company. Working with the Indian Health Service. Even gaining White House approval for its testing program. The problem: One reference said Honu overstated the scope of its work. A South Dakota tribe said it used the company’s tests and the results were unreliable. And any stamp of White House approval seems to have never materialized. (Hacker and Morris, 8/4)

Kaiser Health News and Politifact HealthCheck: Could Labs That Test Livestock Ease COVID Testing Backlog For People? Well … Maybe. In a heated exchange late last month on CNN’s State of the Union, host Jake Tapper pressed Adm. Brett Giroir, the Health and Human Services assistant secretary who oversees COVID testing efforts for the Trump administration, on why the government isn’t requiring commercial labs to increase testing capacity in order to speed turnaround time. Giroir’s response described a series of steps — some unusual — being taken by the federal government. One focus was on the role veterinary labs, including those with special certification, could play in helping to build capacity. “Five veterinary labs have their CLIA certification to officially test human patients,” he said. “There are a lot of labs who are doing surveillance testing that don’t need the CLIA certification.” (Appleby, 8/5)

Boston Globe: Bar Harbor Hospital Reports Out-Of-State Visitors May Have Spread Coronavirus This Summer A hospital on the summer tourism hub of Bar Harbor, Maine, says out-of-state visitors have brought the novel coronavirus to the island, and now the hospital is collaborating with state officials to expand contact tracing. The Portland Press Herald on Monday reported that Mount Desert Island Hospital physicians estimated that at least 35 out-of-staters carrying the virus had been on the island this summer. (Andersen, 8/4)

CNN: Trump's Covid-19 Testing Czar Says The Government Is Doing All It Can On Tests. That's Not What The Experts Say. As the Trump administration's coronavirus testing czar, Admiral Brett Giroir has repeatedly said the federal government is doing everything possible to address the country's unmet demand for tests and timelier results. "If there is a stone that needs to be turned that is left unturned," Giroir said on CNN's "State of the Union" on July 26, "you tell me what it is." (Devine, Griffin and Bronstein, 8/4)

Los Angeles Times: California's Coronavirus Test Result Data May Be Flawed A steep decline in California’s coronavirus infection rate announced this week by Gov. Gavin Newson may not be accurate, according to the state’s top public health official who said Tuesday that the state’s data system used to process COVID-19 test results is marred with technical issues. The problems have caused delays in analyzing test results and cast doubt on Newsom’s announcement Monday of a 21.2% decline in the seven-day average rate for positive infections compared with the average from the week before. (Shalby, 8/4)

The New York Times: ‘It’s Like Having No Testing’: Coronavirus Test Results Are Still Delayed Frustrated by a nationwide testing backlog, the governors of six states took the unusual step of banding together on Tuesday to reduce the turnaround time for coronavirus test results from days to minutes. The agreement, by three Republican governors and three Democratic governors, was called the first interstate testing compact of its kind. The six states — Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio and Virginia — agreed to work with the Rockefeller Foundation and two U.S. manufacturers of rapid tests to buy three million tests. (Mervosh and Fernandez, 8/4)

NPR: After 'Severe' Delays, 6 States Band Together To Buy Coronavirus Tests Six states led by a bipartisan group of governors are joining together in an effort to speed up coronavirus testing. As the nation's death count continues to rise above 150,000, the states said they will jointly purchase 3 million rapid antigen tests that can quickly detect the virus. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, the outgoing chair of the National Governors Association, said in a statement the multistate compact will address "severe testing shortages and delays" that have hamstrung the nation's response to the virus. In addition to Maryland, the group includes Virginia, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio and Massachusetts. (McCammon, 8/4)

AP: No Masks, No Distance: Pandemic Wedding Horrors For Vendors Wedding planners, photographers and other bridal vendors who make the magic happen have a heap of new worries in the middle of the pandemic: no-mask weddings, rising guest counts and venues not following the rules. Now that weddings have slowly cranked up under a patchwork of ever-shifting state and local restrictions, horror stories from vendors are rolling in. Many are desperate to work after the coronavirus put an abrupt end to their incomes and feel compelled to put on their masks, grab their cameras and hope for the best. (Italie, 8/4)

ABC News: Former Mask Skeptic Joins Public Service Campaign After Getting Coronavirus Ta'Marsh Pope, 47, of Silverton, Ohio, has gone from COVID-19 skeptic to a harbinger of the pandemic's dangers. The single mother and eligibility technician at Hamilton County Job & Family Services in Cincinnati told ABC News she was one of the many Americans skeptical about mask wearing and the seriousness of the coronavirus back in the spring. At the time, she said that she believed social media posts that questioned the coronavirus data and coverage in the press. (Pereira, 8/4)

NPR: As Cases Rise Fast, Mississippi Governor Mandates Masks And Delays Start Of School With Mississippi on track to become the number-one state for new coronavirus infections per capita, Gov. Tate Reeves is implementing a temporary mask mandate and delaying the reopening of schools in certain counties. Reeves announced the new measures at a press conference on Tuesday. (Treisman, 8/4)

The Hill: Azar: FDA Moved Quickly To Stop Subpar Chinese Masks From Being Sold In US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) moved quickly to stop subpar Chinese masks from being sold in the U.S. During an interview on Fox Business’s “Mornings with Maria,” Azar responded to a Wall Street Journal analysis that determined the FDA allowed thousands of Chinese manufacturers to sell KN95 masks in the U.S. with little oversight or quality checks. (Coleman, 8/4)

AP: COVID-19 Measures Could Disrupt Rare Polio-Like Disease Health experts once thought 2020 might be the worst year yet for a rare paralyzing disease that has been hitting U.S. children for the past decade. But they now say the coronavirus pandemic could disrupt the pattern for the mysterious illnesses, which spike every other year starting in late summer. Scientists say it’s possible that mask wearing, school closures and others measures designed to stop spread of the coronavirus may also hamper spread of the virus suspected of causing the paralyzing disease. (Stobbe, 8/4)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: CDC Expects 2020 Outbreak Of Deadly ACM The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday it anticipates 2020 will be another peak year for cases of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), an uncommon-but-serious neurological condition that affects mostly children. The disease has peaked every two years between August and November in the United States since 2014. The CDC released a new report to alert health care providers to a possible outbreak this year. (Darnell, 8/4)

The Hill: CDC Expects 2020 Outbreak Of Rare, Life-Threatening Condition Affecting Children The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned parents and doctors Tuesday that it expects another outbreak this year of a rare but life-threatening condition that mostly affects children. Outbreaks of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), a serious neurologic condition that can cause paralysis, typically peak every two years between August and November. The last peak occurred in 2018, when 238 cases were reported to the CDC. (Hellmann, 8/4)

GMA: Principal Goes Viral With COVID-19 Parody Of 'Can't Touch This' An Alabama high school principal has put a funny spin on the very serious measures his school is taking this fall to protect students and staff against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Dr. Quentin Lee, principal of Childersburg High School in Childersburg, Alabama, did a COVID-19 parody of "Can't Touch This," the hit song by M.C. Hammer. (Kindelan, 8/4)

AP: 25 Virus Cases Reported At Oregon Summer Camp At least 25 campers and staff members at a camp east of Portland, Oregon have tested positive for COVID-19. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the virus was first detected July 18 at Trout Creek Bible Camp near Corbett when a staff member tested positive, and the camp shut down for the season July 21. Multnomah County health officials say the outbreak has grown to a total of 11 campers and 14 staff members -- all age 20 or younger. (8/4)

Los Angeles Times: No School Opening Waivers Will Be Considered In L.A, County The L.A. County Department of Public Health said Tuesday that it would not consider any applications for waivers enabling elementary schools to reopen, citing high local COVID-19 case rates. The decision comes one day after the California Department of Public Health announced new guidelines for granting school reopening waivers, indicating that counties with case rates above 200 per 100,000 residents should not consider applications. (Agrawal, 8/4)

Dallas Morning News: State Recommendations For Reopening Texas Schools Fall Short Of Public Health Advice As summer comes to an end and the coronavirus continues to rage, North Texas schools are scrambling to make high-stakes decisions: When and how to bring hundreds of thousands of teachers and students back into the classroom. They must do so without vital information: Only a handful of schools have opened in other states. In other countries, children returned to class when the infection rate was much lower. And there is no good evidence on how easily children transmit the virus. (Ambrose, Smith and Kuchment, 8/4)

Dallas Morning News: Schools Aren’t Following Air Quality Recommendations To Reduce COVID-19 Risk, DMN Finds Improving ventilation and air quality is one method that schools can take to lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission, scientists say. Yet, in a survey of large school systems in North Texas, The Dallas Morning News found that schools fell short of air quality guidelines released in June by building experts. (Smith and Ambrose, 8/4)

CNN: Second Grader Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Attending The First Day Of School In Georgia A Georgia second grader tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the first day of school, the school district told CNN. Sixes Elementary in the Cherokee County School district began in-person classes on Monday. But by Tuesday, a classroom was temporarily closed for deep cleaning and the teacher and 20 other students had been asked to quarantine for two weeks after the second grader tested positive. (Holcombe and Lynch, 8/5)

The Washington Post: Schools Struggle To Reopen As Teachers And Students Test Positive For Coronavirus On Wednesday, teachers in Georgia’s largest school district returned to elementary, middle and high school campuses to start in-person planning for the fall semester. By the next day, 260 district employees had been barred from entering their schools, either because they tested positive for the coronavirus or had been directly exposed to someone who had. (Shepherd, 8/4)

The Hill: Teachers Rally To Protest Reopening Schools Teachers from dozens of school districts nationwide organized a day of action Monday to draw attention to the potential dangers of resuming full-time in-person classes. Several major cities saw demonstrations, including Chicago, New York, Boston, Denver and Milwaukee, Chalkbeat reported. “I do not want to be the sacrificial lamb, because you’re forcing us to go back into an environment that is dangerous,” elementary school teacher Andrea Parker said at a demonstration in Chicago. (Budryk, 8/4)

The Washington Post: Trump Administration Sticks To Schools Plan As U.S. Nears 5 Million Coronavirus Cases The Trump administration is sticking by its view that schools must reopen on time and in person as the United States approached 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and as Mississippi’s conservative governor reversed course to delay school for many students and demand that all wear masks. President Trump received some rhetorical backup from U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, albeit with more nuance than Trump’s latest “OPEN THE SCHOOLS” tweet. (Gearan, 8 /4)

Reuters: Clorox Won't Have Enough Disinfecting Wipes Until 2021, Its CEO Says

Grocery shelves won’t be fully stocked with Clorox’s disinfecting wipes until next year, CEO Benno Dorer told Reuters, as the world’s biggest cleaning products maker struggles with overwhelming pandemic-led demand for its top product. Since the start of global lockdowns, makers of hygiene goods have seen a sustained boom in sales. While California-based Clorox typically holds aside excess supply for flu seasons, it says it has been unable to keep up with a six-fold increase in demand for many of its disinfectants. (8/4)

ABC News: Bill Nye’s Message To Young Revelers Defying COVID-19 Guidance

Bill Nye the Science Guy has a simple message for many of the same people who grew up learning from his television show: choose to stay at home and you will save lives. “If we can't cool it, a lot fewer of us will get through this… It’s really a matter of life and death,” he told “Nightline.” “You’re spreading this virus [and it’s] killing people, so don’t do it. For crying out loud, this is not rocket surgery.” (Yang, Singh and Park, 8/4)

The New York Times: Forget Spas And Bars. Hotels Tout Housekeeping To Lure Back Travelers

When Beau Phillips checked into a hotel near Toledo recently, a table in front of the counter barricaded him from getting too close to the clerk, who wore a mask and stood behind a plastic window. “The key is gently tossed at you from three feet away,” said Mr. Phillips, a public affairs executive who was staying at a Radisson Country Inn & Suites while visiting family. (Richtel, 8/4)

Stat: Telemedicine Is Booming — But Many People Face Barriers To Virtual Care

As Covid-19 drives many patients away from in-person care and toward virtual visits, experts warn that the nation’s most vulnerable members may be shut out of the booming telehealth business. Federal policymakers temporarily relaxed regulations to make it easier to provide virtual care during the pandemic, fueling a shift toward telemedicine that has become so popular among patients and providers that there are now a number of proposals to make the changes permanent... But a pair of new studies published this week show that there are barriers to virtual visits that regulatory changes alone can’t fix. (Isselbacher, 8/5)

The Wall Street Journal: The $1.9 Million Covid Patient

Josephine Mazzara watched her husband disappear into a Manhattan emergency room, unable to follow and uncertain when she would see him again. Once inside, doctors quickly diagnosed Salvatore Mazzara with Covid-19. Soon, the 48-year-old’s lungs, kidneys and heart would give out. Doctors tried experimental drugs and tested other therapies in an effort to keep him alive. He was put on a ventilator and when its prolonged use posed a danger, they delivered oxygen directly through a hole cut in Mr. Mazzara’s throat. (Evans, 8/4)

The Atlantic: The Coronavirus Is Never Going Away

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has sickened more than 16.5 million people across six continents. It is raging in countries that never contained the virus. It is resurging in many of the ones that did. If there was ever a time when this coronavirus could be contained, it has probably passed. One outcome is now looking almost certain: This virus is never going away. (Zhang, 8/4)

AP: 2 California State Hospital Patients With Coronavirus Die

Two patients at a state mental hospital in Central California have died after becoming infected with the coronavirus, officials said. One patient died Sunday at the Department of State Hospitals-Coalinga after contracting the virus while being treated outside of the facility, according to a hospital email sent to staff on Monday, the Sacramento Bee reported. (8/4)

Politico: Fed Study: Covid-19 Overwhelmingly Strikes Counties With Most Black Businesses

The Black community has been disproportionately battered by the coronavirus, as numerous studies have shown. Now, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has quantified just how hard an economic punch the pandemic has delivered. Thirty counties account for 40 percent of receipts from Black-owned businesses, and 19 of those areas — roughly two-thirds — have the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, according to new research from the New York Fed. By contrast, counties with more white-owned firms have a lower share of cases. (Guida, 8/4)

The Hill: COVID-19 Outbreaks In Agricultural Communities Raise Harvest Fears

In the summer months, this tiny community on the shores of the Columbia River becomes the heart of America’s apple industry, ripe fruit weighing down branches in the surrounding orchards before they’re loaded onto trains and shipped around the world. Hundreds of migrants flock to the sunny high desert each summer, where they live in riverside dormitories and camps as they harvest apples, peaches, cherries and grapes for Gebbers Farms, one of the biggest fruit growers in the Pacific Northwest. Those workers are now at the heart of a massive surge in coronavirus cases that has made Okanogan County one of the hardest-hit areas in the world. In the last two weeks, almost 1 percent of the county has tested positive for the virus. (Wilson, 8/4)