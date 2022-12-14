Lifestyle and Health

The CT Mirror: 10 Years After Sandy Hook, First Responders Still Struggle To Forget Scott Ruszczyk, a Newtown police officer, walked into roll call the morning after the shooting. Several other officers were there who had witnessed the horrors inside the classrooms of Sandy Hook Elementary School the day before, when 20 children and six educators were shot to death. They were sobbing in their chairs. (Altimari, 12/14)

The New York Times: When Black Psychiatrists Reach Out To Teens Of Color The lack of specialized and long-term care has contributed to poor teens of color being underdiagnosed or misdiagnosed. Black children and adolescents are more likely to be diagnosed with a disorder involving hostility or aggression than their white counterparts are, even when their symptoms are similar, according to an analysis published in 2019 in the journal Families and Society. And they are less likely to be diagnosed with “internalizing” disorders, such as depression and anxiety. ... For adolescents, such a misdiagnosis can be a fork in the road, leading to the wrong care, improper medication, school detention or misperception by a justice system that is inclined to view adolescents labeled hostile as inherently threatening. (Richtel, 12/13)

The Boston Globe: ‘No One Really Wants To Talk About Alcohol’: Alcohol Abuse Costs Mass. More Than $5 Billion Yearly, New Analysis Finds Alcohol abuse costs Massachusetts at least $5.6 billion annually, while causing thousands of deaths and illnesses, according to a new analysis from Boston University researchers. (Lazar, 12/13)

AP: US Study: Over Half Of Car Crash Victims Had Drugs In System A large study by U.S. highway safety regulators found that more than half the people injured or killed in traffic crashes had one or more drugs, or alcohol, in their bloodstreams. Also, just over 54% of injured drivers had drugs or alcohol in their systems, with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), an active ingredient in marijuana, the most prevalent, followed by alcohol, the study published Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found. (Krisher, 12/13)

AP reports on a large study into car crashes in the U.S., which found that more than half of car crash victims had one or more drugs or alcohol in their blood — THC was the most prevalent substance found. Separately, alcohol abuse costs in Massachusetts are estimated at $5.6 billion annually.

Studies Show It Takes About 40 Days For Mpox To Clear System

CIDRAP reports on studies into viral clearance times for mpox, showing time between symptom onset and viral clearance in 90% of cases was around 40 days, and highest viral DNA concentrations were in the skin. Also: high blood pressure after giving birth, stress and blood pressure, and more.

CIDRAP: Studies Show Mpox Viral Clearance Time, Impact Of Pre-Exposure Vaccination

A new study based on 77 mpox patients from Spain shows that the time from symptom onset to viral clearance for 90% of cases was likely 41 days in skin lesions and 39 days in semen. The study was published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. In the first study, participants had the most viral DNA in skin lesion swabs, followed by rectal swabs, whole blood, oropharyngeal swabs, and semen samples. And different body parts had detectable DNA for a range of durations, with blood containing detectable virus DNA for 5 days, compared to 25 days for skin lesions. (Soucheray, 12/13)

In other science and research —

The Washington Post: Women Can Develop High Blood Pressure Up To A Year After Giving Birth

For up to a year after giving birth, more than 1 in 10 women (12 percent) who did not have high blood pressure before or during pregnancy develop the condition, according to research published in the journal Hypertension. The study found that, in nearly a fourth of those cases, hypertension developed six weeks or more after childbirth, and 17 percent of the women had what was considered a severe case. The researchers analyzed blood pressure measurements from the prenatal period through 12 months after delivery for the 3,925 study participants, including 2,465 women with no history of chronic or pregnancy-related hypertension. (Searing, 12/13)

Axios: Everything You Know About Stress And High Blood Pressure Is Wrong

Your hectic job, difficult marriage, rebellious children and dwindling bank account? They're probably not raising your blood pressure in a medically meaningful way, according to the latest research. Rather than everyday stressors, the real culprits are genetics and poor habits that are often linked to stress, like overeating, smoking and hitting the bottle. (Kingson, 12/14)

The Washington Post: From Heart Disease To IUDs: How Doctors Dismiss Women’s Pain

One woman was told she was being “dramatic” when she pleaded for a brain scan after suffering months of headaches and pounding in her ears. It turned out she had a brain tumor. Another was ignored as she cried out in pain during a 33-hour labor. She was supposed to be getting pain medication through her epidural, but it had fallen out. Dozens of women complained of torturous pain as their vaginal walls were punctured during an egg retrieval process. They were told their pain was normal, but, in actuality, they were getting saline instead of anesthesia. (Bever, 12/13)

The New York Times: Brain Implants Have Begun To Restore Functions, But Advances Are Slow

A jumble of cords and two devices the size of soda cans protrude from Austin Beggin’s head when he undergoes testing with a team of researchers studying brain implants that are meant to restore function to those who are paralyzed. Despite the cumbersome equipment, it is also when Mr. Beggin feels the most free. He was paralyzed from the shoulders down after a diving accident eight years ago, and the brain device picks up the electrical surges that his brain generates as he envisions moving his arm. It converts those signals to cuffs on the major nerves in his arm. They allow him to do things he had not done on his own since the accident, like lift a pretzel to his mouth. (Jewett and Metz, 12/13)

Stat: Study Finds Why Some Drugs May Trigger Lethal Brain Disease

Medicines that reshape or tamp down immune responses may be life-changing for patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders, but in some cases they can awaken a dormant virus and unleash a deadly brain disease. A new study suggests that the root of the problem is buried in our genetic code. (Wosen, 12/14)

USA Today: The All Of Us Research Program Has Analyzed The Genes Of 150,000 Americans. The Results Are Coming In.

Michelle Anderson recently learned her body metabolizes medicines more slowly than average. It was a small piece of information, but a "eureka" moment for Anderson, "not because it was a surprise, but because it was a validation of what I know about my body." (Weintraub, 12/13)