Armed With Hashtags, These Activists Made Insulin Prices a Presidential Talking Point
Twitter has been a hotbed for the burgeoning insulin access movement and activism surrounding other medical conditions. For people with diabetes, the platform has helped propel concern about insulin prices into policy. Can it continue to win with hashtags? (Bram Sable-Smith, )
In California, Democrats Propose $25 Minimum Wage for Health Workers
State Sen. María Elena Durazo and Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West want to give health facility support staffers a raise. Hospitals, nursing homes, and dialysis clinics are expected to resist. (Samantha Young, )
As Opioids Mixed With Animal Tranquilizers Arrive in Kensington, So Do Alarming Health Challenges
The veterinary tranquilizer xylazine, the choice du jour of local drug dealers to cut fentanyl, leads to necrotic ulcers and leaves street medics and physicians confused about how best to deal with this wave of the opioid crisis. (Courtenay Harris Bond, )
Watch: In Insurers’ Eyes, Not All Midwives Are Equal
The first installment of InvestigateTV and KHN’s “Costly Care” series explores one California mother’s experience struggling to get reimbursed for midwifery care and the differences between providers that may determine whether insurance covers them. ( )
Here's today's health policy haiku:
A FLAWED QUEST TO SAVE MONEY
Disappearing docs
What conspiracy is here?
Private equity
- Bryce Miller
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to a KHN original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KHN or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
Medicare And Medicaid To Pilot 3 Experiments Aimed At Lowering Drug Costs
The Biden administration Thursday announced a roadmap to test three drug pricing models. The programs would offer some generic drugs to Medicare beneficiaries for $2 a month, experiment with new ways for Medicaid to pay for expensive cell and gene therapies, and explore ways to pay for drugs approved under accelerated FDA review.
Reuters:
U.S. Proposes Medicare, Medicaid Programs To Cut Drug Costs, Including $2 Generics
The U.S. health department proposed on Tuesday three new pilot projects aimed at lowering prescription drug prices for people enrolled in government health insurance plans, including offering some essential generic drugs for $2 a month. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) said it would test the models in the Medicare health program for people age 65 or over and the disabled and the Medicaid program for the poor. (Aboulenein, 2/15)
Axios:
The Administration's Next Crack At Lower Drug Prices
The three programs focus on different classes of treatments and coverage. One would encourage Medicare prescription drug plans to offer a standardized set of about 150 generic drugs to patients for a maximum copayment of $2 per month. The list would target drugs for chronic conditions like hypertension. Another would give state Medicaid agencies the option to coordinate with manufacturers and other states to test new ways to pay for gene and cell therapies based on health outcomes. (Goldman and Owens, 2/15)
Stat:
Biden Admin Pitches 3 Big New Drug Pricing Reform Experiments
The new proposals are the result of an executive order President Biden signed last year directing the administration to develop demonstrations that would complement Democrats’ new drug pricing law. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services uses demonstrations to pilot test policy ideas, and if those policies work out, the agency can expand them into programs without the approval of Congress. The law Democrats passed last summer directs Medicare to negotiate drug prices, makes drug companies pay back Medicare when price hikes outstrip inflation, and caps seniors’ annual spending for retail drugs — but it will take years to fully implement. (Cohrs and Wilkerson, 2/14)
Fierce Healthcare:
CMMI Releases Three New Models Aimed At Lower Generic, Novel Drug Costs
The three models initially chosen will also test: A model to address the skyward cost of gene and cell therapies for diseases like sickle cell and cancer that can come with a price tag of up to $1 million. The goal is for state Medicaid agencies to assign CMS to “coordinate and administer multi-state, outcomes-based agreements with manufacturers for certain cell and gene therapies,” CMS said. (King, 2/14)
In related news about the cost of insulin —
KHN:
Armed With Hashtags, These Activists Made Insulin Prices A Presidential Talking Point
Hannah Crabtree got active on Twitter in 2016 to find more people like herself: those with Type 1 diabetes who’d hacked their insulin pumps to automatically adjust the amount of insulin delivered. Soon, though, Crabtree found a more critical diabetes-related conversation happening on Twitter: rising insulin prices. (Sable-Smith, 2/15)
Doctors are pushing for an overhaul of Medicare payments —
Axios:
Doctors Prod Congress To Do More On Medicare Pay
Top doctors groups are pressing Congress to overhaul the way Medicare pays physicians just as lawmakers are getting pulled into the politically charged debate over possible cuts to entitlement programs. The new appeals serve notice that there's political risk if provider cuts become part of conservative-led efforts to balance the federal budget or a deal on raising the debt limit. (Dreher, 2/15)
Stat:
Doctors' Top Lobbyist On Medicare Money, Burnout, & Private Equity
Doctors have so far managed to sidestep the thorny political debates about cost and value that have put pharmaceutical, insurance, and hospital executives in the congressional crosshairs. Instead, they’re in D.C. this week to ask for help. (Owermohle, 2/15)
Number Of Americans Carrying Medical Debt Dropped 18% Since 2020
A Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report reveals that 8.2 million fewer people in the U.S. had medical debt on their credit report from 2020 to 2022. Despite the progress, such unpaid bills account for over half of all debt in collections. Meanwhile, some localities are using covid relief fund to try to tackle the financial challenge.
AP:
18% Drop Since 2020 In People With Reported Medical Debt
The number of people with medical debt on their credit reports fell by 8.2 million — or 17.9% — between 2020 and 2022, according to a report Tuesday from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. White House officials said in a separate draft report that the two-year drop likely stems from their policies. Among the programs they say contributed to less debt was an expansion of the Obama-era healthcare law that added 4.2 million people with some form of health insurance. Also, local governments are leveraging $16 million in coronavirus relief funds to wipe out $1.5 billion worth of medical debt. (Boak, 2/14)
Also —
AP:
Governments Target Medical Debt With COVID Relief Funds
Millions of Americans mired in medical debt face difficult financial decisions every day — pay the debt or pay for rent, utilities and groceries. Some may even skip necessary health care for fear of sinking deeper into debt. To address the problem, an increasing number of municipal, county and state governments are devising plans to spend federal coronavirus pandemic relief funds to eliminate residents’ medical debt and ease those debt burdens. (Pratt, 2/15)
More on the high cost of health care —
Forbes:
Nearly 80% Of Women With Breast Cancer Face Financial Toxicity, New Study Shows
The side effects from cancer treatment can be notoriously toxic: nausea, hair loss, pain, and fatigue are among the most common. But the economic burdens of care—known as financial toxicity—can also that threaten patients’ health and well-being. Now, a new analysis published last week in JAMA Network Open quantifies the level of financial toxicity among breast cancer patients worldwide. (Gordon, 2/14)
Denver7.com:
Colorado Lawmakers Propose Bill To Add More Patient Protections Around Medical Bills
After passing bills to add more price transparency and end surprise medical billing in recent legislative sessions, this year Colorado lawmakers are once again considering a bill to add more protections for patients. Senate Bill 23-093 does four main things: It caps interest rates on medical bills. It requires more price transparency for people who plan to pay out of pocket. It pauses debt collection on bills that are being disputed. It gives the Colorado Attorney General’s office additional tools to go after predatory practices. (Lopez, 2/14)
NBC4 WCMH-TV:
Ohio Proposal Pushed For Transparency In Medical Costs
A new bill introduced at the Ohio Statehouse already had 30 Republican co-sponsors and could bring more transparency to the state’s healthcare system. The bill’s sponsors, Rep. Ron Ferguson (R-Wintersville) and Rep. Tim Barhorst (R- Fort Loramie) said it is modeled after one that went into effect a year ago in Colorado. The Colorado bill was called the Prohibit Collection Hospital Not Disclosing Prices and passed with bipartisan support. The goal of the Ohio legislation is to let patients “know before they go” to the hospital how much they are going to be paying in bills. (Fahmy, 2/14)
Some MSU Students Have Now Survived 2 Shootings, Including At Sandy Hook
Jackie Matthews was in sixth grade at Sandy Hook Elementary when a gunman killed 26 students, teachers, and staff. Now, as a senior at Michigan State University, she was in a building directly across from where some of the shootings occurred Monday night. And several other students at MSU survived a November 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School that killed four people.
The New York Times:
Elementary School. High School. Now College. Michigan State Students Are No Strangers to Mass Shootings
For a generation of young Americans, mass shootings at schools or colleges once considered sanctuaries for learning have become so painfully routine that some of them have lived through more than one by their early 20s. People a few years older grew up with active shooter drills. Their younger counterparts have become repeat survivors of traumatic violence. Even those who may not have lived through shootings themselves often know people who have. Being keenly aware of the possibility of gun violence has become a trademark of the generation of adults who grew up after the Columbine High School attack of 1999, which left 12 students and one teacher dead and reshaped how Americans viewed mass shootings. (Bosman, Lada, Tully and Mazzei, 2/14)
CNN:
‘Reliving Oxford All Over Again.’ Some MSU Students And Parents Endure Second Mass Shooting In 15 Months
Some Michigan State University students who survived Monday’s mass shooting – and their parents – had already been through a similar, horrific experience. “I never expected in my lifetime to have to experience two school shootings,” Andrea Ferguson told CNN affiliate WDIV. “There’s several kids there that our daughter’s friends with that are going through the same thing.” Ferguson told the station her daughter and other classmates were also survivors of the November 30, 2021, shooting at Oxford High School, which is about 80 miles northeast of the MSU campus in East Lansing. (Sanchez, 2/14)
The Washington Post:
Oxford High Student Survives Second Shooting At Michigan State
Emma Riddle had felt this fear before. It was just past 8:30 Monday night, and the freshman at Michigan State University was in her dorm room, staring at an email on her phone. Shots had been fired on campus. “Secure-in-Place immediately,” it read. “Run, Hide, Fight.” Emma, 18, took a screenshot and texted it to her parents. “I’m sorry babe,” her dad, Matt Riddle, wrote back. “Let’s hope it is nothing.” His daughter called a few minutes later. It wasn’t nothing. (Cox, 2/14)
Detroit Free Press:
Michigan State University Student: I Survived Sandy Hook, Now This Shooting
More than a decade has passed since Jackie Matthews survived the Sandy Hook shooting, crouched down in her sixth grade class in a different school in the district as students were directed to shelter in place. The Michigan State University senior relived that moment on Monday night, she said in a TikTok video posted at 1 a.m. Tuesday. This time, Matthews said in the video that she was in a building directly across from where some of the shootings occurred at MSU."I am 21 years old and this is the second mass shooting that I have now lived through," she said. In the video, Matthews said she had crouched for so long in her classroom on Dec. 14, 2012, that she was injured in her lower back, an injury that flares up when she's in a stressful situation. That shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, left 26 people dead, 20 children and six adults. (Altavena, 2/14)
More details on the MSU shooting —
The Washington Post:
MSU Shooter’s Motive Unknown; He Had Note Threatening N.J. Schools
Authorities on Tuesday said they still had no explanation for why a gunman opened fire on Michigan State University’s campus the previous night, killing three students, severely wounding five more and spreading terror across yet another school community shaken by an act of gun violence. Police said the gunman, whom they identified as 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae, had no apparent connections to the university where he shot people in two campus buildings Monday night, setting off an hours-long manhunt that forced thousands to shelter in place. The gunman then shot and killed himself, police said, betraying no clear reason for targeting the school in East Lansing. (Khan, Berman, Bella and Brulliard, 2/14)
The Washington Post:
Shock, Concern Over Text That Encouraged MSU Students To ‘Run, Hide, Fight’
On social media, many expressed shock and concern over the recommended course of action. The gunman killed three people at the university and critically injured five others before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. ... Yet the “Run, Hide, Fight” guidance is not specific to the Michigan campus — it is part of a program developed by the U.S. government and taught across the country. It was created by the Department of Homeland Security and promoted by the FBI and other federal bodies. (Bisset and Hassan, 2/14)
The Washington Post:
Michigan Democrats Pushed For Stronger Gun Laws Before MSU Shooting
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) chastised state lawmakers in her recent State of the State address for not taking action on gun-control laws after four students were killed in a mass killing at Oxford High School in November 2021.Just 19 days later, Whitmer choked back tears during a news conference Tuesday morning after a mass shooting in the state ended the lives of three Michigan State University students and wounded several more. (Itkowitz, 2/14)
In related news from Uvalde, Texas —
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Lawmakers Representing Uvalde Fight An Uphill Battle On Gun Limits
As a new legislative session kicks into gear, Tracy King is working on a bill that would increase the age limit to buy semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21. The Uvalde gunman had tried to get at least two people to buy him firearms before he turned 18. Days after his 18th birthday, he purchased two AR-15-style rifles before invading the school and targeting students and teachers. In August, Uvalde residents and relatives of the shooting victims protested at the Capitol, calling on lawmakers to raise the age limit to buy the kind of firearms the Robb Elementary gunman used. (Serrano, 2/15)
Prison Workers Not Owed Hazard Pay For Being Exposed To Covid: Court
Federal employees of a Connecticut prison said they deserved hazardous pay because they worked with people who had covid. But the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 10-2 that the federal Office of Personnel Management does not address extra pay for people who work in contagious situations, and that it was up to Congress to step in.
Reuters:
Federal Workers Not Entitled To COVID Hazard Pay -U.S. Appeals Court
A divided U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said federal workers are generally not entitled to extra pay for being exposed to COVID-19 through their jobs .In a 10-2 decision with potentially "far-reaching" ramifications, the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against 188 current and former correctional employees at a federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut. (Stempel, 2/14)
The WHO has stopped its covid investigation —
San Francisco Chronicle:
WHO Shelves Its Investigation Into Origins Of COVID-19 Pandemic
The World Health Organization has quietly shelved the second phase of its investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic due to a lack of cooperation from the Chinese government. “Their hands are really tied,” Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Canada, told the scientific journal Nature. Without access to China, researchers said it may be impossible to understand how the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 first infected people. (Vaziri, 2/14)
More on the spread of covid —
CIDRAP:
COVID Antivirals Not Tied To Rebound Or Worse Outcomes
Rates of COVID-19 rebound were similar among hospitalized patients infected with the Omicron BA.2.2 variant who did and didn't receive oral antiviral drugs, and relapse wasn't tied to worse clinical outcomes, suggests a study published yesterday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. Rebound is a re-emergence of symptoms and an uptick in viral load after a period of recovery. The antiviral drug nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) was associated with COVID-19 rebound in some previous research, while some newer research has concluded that it is not unique to Paxlovid. (Van Beusekom, 2/14)
Los Angeles Times:
What Happens To COVID Vaccines And Drugs After Health Emergency?
On May 11, the central pillar of the country’s pandemic response — the declaration of a national emergency that began March 1, 2020 — will come down. But Americans will continue to have access to the vaccines, drugs and medical devices that were authorized for emergency use against COVID-19, so long as they remain sufficiently safe and effective in the view of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (Healy, 2/14)
Philadelphia Inquirer:
COVID Deaths Will Stay High Unless Most Get Annual Vaccine, Penn State Researcher Project
Public health experts warned from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that the disease was “not like the flu,” resulting in far more deaths and hospitalizations each year. Unless most people get annual booster shots, that grim tide is not going to let up anytime soon, a new Pennsylvania State University study finds. (Avril, 2/14)
NPR:
How To Prevent The Next Pandemic Virus: Scientists Have A New Strategy
The illness struck the little baby suddenly. It was a hot, sticky day late in the summer of 2017. Only 5 months old at the time, her little boy was a peaceful infant, his mother recalls. "He didn't make much of a fuss." The family lives in a small fishing town near the South China Sea in Sarawak, Malaysia, at the mouth of the Rajang River. Their tidy home sits atop stilts, above a maze of canals and families' rowboats tied to piers. (Doucleff, 2/15)
The Washington Post:
Biden Linked Covid To A Spike In Violent Crime. He Omitted Factors.
“Covid left its scars, like the spike in violent crime in 2020 — the first year of the pandemic.”— President Biden, remarks in the State of the Union address, Feb. 7. We quickly fact-checked various claims in the president’s address to Congress last week, but there’s usually something that requires a bit more digging. That’s the case with this line, which appeared to make a direct connection between an increase in violent crime and the coronavirus pandemic. (Kessler, 2/15)
Tennessee Moves To Add Limited Exemptions To Strict Abortion Ban
Tennessee's abortion ban, one of the strictest in the country, AP reports, may be slightly loosened thanks to a new bill that adds "narrow" exemptions despite reported "threats" from anti-abortion advocates. Meanwhile, in Utah, abortion clinics would be forced to shut in 2024 if a new bill is passed.
AP:
Tennessee Advances Bill To Narrowly Loosen Abortion Ban
Tennessee’s GOP-dominant Statehouse on Tuesday took a first step toward loosening one of the strictest abortion bans in the country, advancing a narrow exemption bill over threats from anti-abortion advocates that doing so would come with political retribution. Tennessee currently has no explicit exemptions in its abortion ban. Instead the law includes an “affirmative defense” for doctors, meaning that the burden is on the physician to prove that an abortion was medically necessary, instead of requiring the state to prove the opposite. (Kruesi, 2/15)
Salt Lake Tribune:
Utah Abortion Clinics Will Close In 2024 If New Bill Is Passed
Proposed by Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield, and sponsored by the same senator who put forward the 2020 trigger law that is currently on hold, the proposal — titled “Abortion Changes” — would stop licensing abortion clinics in May, and would ban the operation of all abortion clinics starting in January 2024. (Anderson Stern, 2/14)
Salt Lake Tribune:
Pregnant Women Can’t Cruise Alone In The Fast Lane, Utah Lawmakers Decide
A bill that would have allowed pregnant women to drive in the HOV lane, further codifying in Utah law personhood status for unborn fetuses, failed in a Senate committee meeting Monday. (Anderson Stern, 2/14)
The Washington Post:
Youngkin Opposes Effort To Shield Menstrual Data From Law Enforcement
The administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) helped defeat a bill this week to put menstrual data stored on period-tracking apps beyond the reach of law enforcement, blocking what supporters pitched as a basic privacy measure. Millions of women use mobile apps to track their cycles, a practice that has occasionally raised data-security worries because the apps are not bound by HIPAA, the federal health privacy law. (Vozzella and Schneider, 2/14)
Axios:
Abortion Rights Amendment Could Shift Ohio Political Landscape
Protect Choice Ohio and Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom plan to file language for their amendment with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's office by Feb. 28. Yost would have 10 days to determine whether the language constitutes "fair and truthful representation" of the proposed amendment and submit it to the Ohio Ballot Board. If the language is approved, 413,446 signatures from registered voters — 10% of the voter turnout in the 2022 gubernatorial election — would have to be collected by July 5 for the amendment to make the November ballot. (Smith, 2/15)
AP:
Post-Roe, Native Americans Face Even More Abortion Hurdles
A few months after South Dakota banned abortion last year, April Matson drove more than nine hours to take a friend to a Colorado clinic to get the procedure. The trip brought back difficult memories of Matson’s own abortion at the same clinic in 2016. The former grocery store worker and parent of two couldn’t afford a hotel and slept in a tent near a horse pasture — bleeding and in pain. Getting an abortion has long been extremely difficult for Native Americans like Matson. It has become even tougher since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. (Ungar and Hollingsworth, 2/14)
A Novel Male Birth Control Method Shows Promise — In Mice
While previous medication-based efforts at developing male birth control sometimes used hormonal methods, the new injection targets sperm motility and rendered mice "temporarily infertile" after one shot. Testing shows it also works on human sperm, in a petri dish -- human testing is likely a few years away.
CBS News:
New Male Birth Control Shows Promising Results In Lab Mice
A new form of birth control for men is showing promising results in lab mice, rendering them "temporarily infertile" via a single injectable dose, according to a study published on Tuesday in the peer-reviewed medical journal Nature. (Mandler, 2/14)
The Washington Post:
Quick-Acting Male Birth Control Drug Shows Promise In The Lab
In 2018, Melanie Balbach, a postdoctoral scientist at Weill Cornell Medicine, surprised her bosses with a remarkable video of mouse sperm — just sitting there. A colleague in the lab had asked for help injecting mice with an experimental drug developed for eye disease, and Balbach agreed, with one condition. She knew that the potential eye drug targeted a molecular pathway that was crucial for male fertility. On a scientific hunch, she wanted to check what happened to normally thrashing, free-swimming sperm. (Johnson, 2/14)
In other pharmaceutical news —
Reuters:
Judge Indicates Intention To Dismiss J&J Talc Unit Bankruptcy
The bankruptcy case filed by Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) subsidiary shouldering talc-related lawsuits will soon be dismissed unless a U.S appeals court agrees to reconsider its decision to nix the company's attempt to offload the litigation into Chapter 11 proceedings, a federal judge said on Tuesday. (Spector, 2/14)
Bloomberg:
Zantac Cancer Risk Data Was Kept Quiet By Manufacturer Glaxo For 40 Years
The small British company was sometimes called Glaxo University, because it conducted important pharmaceutical research that rarely resulted in profitable drugs. Then the scientists at Glaxo Laboratories created a molecule they called ranitidine, and in 1978 the company was granted a US patent. The molecule was new, but not novel. The scientists had, as scientists sometimes do, looked for a way to mimic the success of an established drug—in this case, one that healed ulcers and could be used to treat heartburn. (Edney, Berfield and Feeley, 2/15)
CIDRAP:
WHO Releases Draft Of Framework For Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance In Healthcare
The World Health Organization (WHO) today released a draft of a "people-centered" framework for addressing antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in healthcare. The framework consists of 13 high-level interventions in the human healthcare sector that were developed through internal WHO consultations, multidisciplinary expert opinion, and review of existing evidence. The interventions span four pillars that are seen as critical to addressing AMR in healthcare settings: prevention of infections, access to essential health services, timely and accurate diagnosis, and appropriate and quality-assured treatment. (Dall, 2/14)
Centura, One Of Colorado's Largest Hospital Systems, To Break Up
Centura Health has long operated as a partnership between CommonSpirit Health and AdventHealth, but an announcement Tuesday said the Catholic- and Seventh-day Adventist-aligned partners would split. Cedars-Sinai, Outcome Health, Ben Taub Hospital, and more are also in the news.
The Colorado Sun:
Centura Health Will Break Up, Hospital Systems Announce
On Valentine’s Day, one of the largest hospital systems in Colorado announced that it is getting a divorce. For more than a quarter-century, Centura Health has operated as a partnership between CommonSpirit Health and AdventHealth. On Tuesday, Centura announced that CommonSpirit Health, which is Catholic-affiliated, and AdventHealth, which is affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church, will split, with each planning to manage their respective hospitals separately. (Ingold, 2/14)
Modern Healthcare:
CommonSpirit Health, AdventHealth End Centura Joint Venture
CommonSpirit Health and AdventHealth will unwind their longtime Centura Health joint venture, with CommonSpirit taking control of most of the 20 hospitals. Then-Catholic Health Initiatives, which became Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health following its 2019 merger with Dignity Health, and AdventHealth formed Centura in 1996. The joint venture has reached its “natural maturity,” the health systems said in a news release. (Kacik, 2/14)
In other health care industry news —
ABC News:
Lawsuit Accuses Cedars-Sinai Hospital's Website Of Sharing Data With Meta, Google
A lawsuit against Cedars-Sinai Health System and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles claims the hospitalshared patient data with third parties. Filed by plaintiff John Doe, the proposed class action lawsuit claims his and other patients' private information -- including data related to their medical inquiries -- was shared with marketing and social media platforms including Google, Microsoft Bing and Meta, the parent company of Facebook. (Kekatos, 2/15)
Crain's Chicago Business:
Outcome Health Whistleblower David Ma Appears At Fraud Trial
The investigation that led to the downfall of Outcome Health started with a single email after the company made headlines with a blockbuster deal that valued it at more than $5 billion. The company, which was previously called Context Media, raised nearly a half-billion dollars from an investor group that included Goldman Sachs, Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s former venture fund, Google and Laurene Powell Jobs. The funding elevated the profile of the company and its young founders, putting a target on their backs. (Pletz, 2/14)
Houston Chronicle:
Ben Taub Hospital To Launch Violence Prevention Program In Houston
Harris County commissioners unanimously approved an agreement last month between the county and Harris Health System to launch the hospital violence interruption program at one of the busiest trauma centers in Southeast Texas. The model has been implemented with success locally and nationally, according to officials. (Bauman, 2/14)
San Francisco Chronicle:
UCSF Heart Transplant Surgery Done By All-Women Team Made History
It was only at the end of the five-hour heart transplant that attending cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Amy Fiedler looked up from her patient and realized the significance of the moment. There was not a man in the operating room, including the person on the operating table. (Whiting, 2/14)
The New York Times:
According To Medical Guidelines, Your Doctor Needs A 27-Hour Workday
The intent is admirable: Give doctors guidelines so they can be sure to cover what needs to be discussed with patients and help select options. Let’s talk about your diet and any problems you might have sleeping. Are you getting enough exercise? If not, here is some advice. You are due for colon cancer screening. Do you prefer a colonoscopy or a fecal test? Here are the pros and cons of each. But there is a problem. There are just not enough hours in a workday to discuss and act on all the guidelines. (Kolata, 2/14)
KHN:
Watch: In Insurers’ Eyes, Not All Midwives Are Equal
Vanessa Garcia Clark wanted a more personal, nontraditional birth when she was pregnant with her son. She hired a midwife and gave birth at her home in California. But when she asked her insurer to reimburse her for the midwifery bill totaling more than $9,500, her claim was denied. In the first installment of InvestigateTV and KHN’s “Costly Care” series, Caresse Jackman, InvestigateTV’s national consumer investigative reporter, explores the different types of midwives — and how not all of them may be covered by insurance. (2/15)
Also —
Modern Healthcare:
WTW Survey: 88% Of Employers Plan To Change Digital Health Offerings
Employers will make changes to their roster of digital health and wellness solutions in the next two years, according to a new survey from WTW, a global benefits consulting company. WTW (formerly Willis Towers Watson) surveyed 232 U.S.-based employers covering 3 million people from a variety of industries. (Turner, 2/14)
Stat:
National Academies Report Urges Science Institutions To Be Antiracist
To become more equitable and inclusive organizations, higher education and scientific institutions must go beyond increasing the number of people from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups in their ranks and change their cultures, a leading academic group said in a sweeping new report Tuesday. (Joseph, 2/14)
Study Shows Penis Length Has Increased, But Experts Are Concerned
USA Today covers a startling piece of data from a global multi-decade meta study of average erect penis size: It's grown 24% over 30 years. But experts say the implications for fertility are complex, as are the reasons behind the change. Separately, a study says a pill could "curb" binge drinking.
USA Today:
Average Penis Size Has Grown, May Impact Fertility: Stanford Study
Studies of men from around the world show that the length of the erect penis has grown 24% over the last 30 years. That sounds like it would be good news but it concerns some male fertility experts. "The million-dollar question is why this would occur," said Dr. Michael Eisenberg, a urologist and male fertility specialist at Stanford Medicine, who led the research, published Tuesday in The World's Journal of Men's Health. Penile length may not be directly related to fertility, Eisenberg said, but anything that changes the reproductive system is fundamental to human existence and "something we should pay attention to and try to understand why." (Weintraub, 2/14)
In other health and wellness news —
The New York Times:
Binge Drinking May Be Curbed With A Pill
Ever wake up regretting the last round of drinks from the previous night? There’s a medicine that might help. A recent study adds to the evidence that people who binge-drink may benefit from taking a dose of the medication naltrexone before consuming alcohol, a finding that may be welcomed now that alcohol-related deaths in the United States have surpassed 140,000 a year. (Alcorn, 2/14)
NPR:
AAP's New Childhood Obesity Guidance Worries Eating Disorder Specialists
Eating disorder treatment specialists are sounding the alarm over new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics advising doctors to treat obesity earlier and more aggressively, which they say could lead to eating disorders.They say it focuses on weight loss and BMI rather than health, minimizes the risk of disordered eating and could perpetuate deep-rooted, damaging stigmas. (Radde, 2/15)
KHN:
Listen To The Latest ‘KHN Health Minute’
Tune in to the KHN Health Minute this week to hear how unusual changes in spending can be an early warning of dementia, and why the safest way to drive and use a phone in your car … is not to. (2/14)
On social media's effect on children —
Roll Call:
Social Media Companies Put Profits Over Children, Senators Say
Senators sounded off against social media platforms and called for action during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, saying the companies lack accountability and are focused on profits at the expense of children. The hours-long hearing touched on an array of issues, including: the harms of cyberbullying, the scourge of child sexual abuse material on social media, and mental health issues among youth. It also underscored how there is bipartisan support for taking action on social media platforms — even in a narrowly divided Congress. (Tarinelli, 2/14)
The New York Times:
After Teen’s Suicide, a New Jersey Community Grapples With Bullying
Fourteen-year-old Adriana Kuch told her father that she could not bear the humiliation after she was attacked by another girl inside her New Jersey high school and a clip of the assault was posted to TikTok. “She said, ‘I don’t want to be that girl who gets beat up on video and made fun of,’” Adriana’s father, Michael Kuch, recalled his daughter saying as they sat in the kitchen of their home in Bayville. “Can you imagine walking through the school with her face beat in?” he asked. The day after the Feb. 1 assault, Adriana retreated to her room at about 10 p.m. and took her own life during the night, he said. (Rothfeld and Caron, 2/13)
Medicaid Bill Targets Private Firms Offering Trans Care In Tennessee
Republican lawmakers are behind a new effort to target trans health care in Tennessee, AP reports, with a new bill that would ban private companies from TennCare contracts if they cover gender-transitioning medical care. Meanwhile, in Idaho, a bill banning gender care for minors was passed.
AP:
Bill Would Ban Companies That Offer Trans Care From TennCare
The private companies that manage care for most of Tennessee’s Medicaid program could no longer contract with the state if they cover gender-transitioning medical care, according to a bill Republican lawmakers advanced Tuesday. The legislation is the latest proposal targeting transgender people that Tennessee lawmakers have introduced this year. It’s similar to bills seeking to limit or ban gender-affirming care being considered in statehouses across the country. (Kruesi, 2/15)
AP:
Idaho House Passes Ban On Gender-Affirming Medical Care
A bill criminalizing gender-affirming healthcare for minors overwhelmingly passed the Idaho House Thursday, despite warnings from opponents who said it would likely increase suicide rates among teens. The bill, which would subject physicians to felony charges if they provide puberty blockers, hormone treatment or gender-affirming surgeries to transgender youth under 18, is just one of several targeting Idaho’s LGBTQ+ residents this year. Proponents of the bill have acknowledged that gender-affirming surgeries on minors are not currently being performed in Idaho. (Boone, 2/15)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
BJC, Washington U Heads Reject Moratorium On Transgender Care, But OK ‘Additional Oversight’
The president and CEO of BJC HealthCare and the chancellor of Washington University on Tuesday said they were “establishing additional oversight” at the transgender center that is currently the focus of state and federal scrutiny. The statement from Richard Liekweg, president and CEO of BJC HealthCare, and Washington University Chancellor Andrew Martin, came in response to a letter Friday by Attorney General Andrew Bailey calling for a moratorium on puberty blockers and hormone therapy at Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital pending investigation. Children’s is a BJC hospital. (Suntrup, 2/15)
Kansas City Star:
What Is Gender Affirming Health Care In Kansas, Missouri?
Missouri legislators debated a set of bills Tuesday that criminalize physicians who provide gender-affirming health care for minors in the state. Kansas legislators also debated a bill Tuesday morning that would strip doctors of their medical licenses for providing gender-affirming health care to minors. It would also allow patients to open civil lawsuits against physicians who provided this care to them as minors in the past. But what is gender-affirming health care, really? Here’s a quick overview of this concept and some common misconceptions around it. (Wallington, 2/14)
In related news —
Des Moines Register:
Reynolds' Bill Details Book Removals, Limits Gender Identity Teaching
Gov. Kim Reynolds has released a bill that would put any successfully challenged school library book on a statewide "removal list" and prohibit schools from teaching about gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The measure, Senate Study Bill 1145, would also require school districts to immediately tell parents if they believe a student is transgender. And it requires districts to share their curriculums and course materials online. (Gruber-Miller and Akin, 2/13)
Houston Chronicle:
LGBTQ Texans Brace For Conservative Push On Books, Drag, Medical Care
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the president of the Senate, released a list of 30 priority bills on Monday, including proposals to stop children from attending drag shows; to remove “obscene” books from school libraries; to prevent transgender children from obtaining gender-affirming care; and to ban transgender athletes from participating in college sports that align with their gender identity. (Goldenstein and Harris, 2/15)
Residents Told To Drink Bottled Water Near Ohio Train Incident
News outlets shine a spotlight on the health and environmental impact of toxic chemicals from the train derailment in Ohio, as locals' and experts' concerns continue. Officials told residents Tuesday to drink bottled water until testing shows local water supplies are safe.
The New York Times:
After Ohio Derailment And Chemical Spill, Health And Environmental Fears Grow
As officials investigate the recent derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in eastern Ohio, concerns about the disaster’s effects on human health and the environment are growing, and experts warned that understanding the causes and consequences could require a more comprehensive investigation than what they have seen so far. (Zhong and Einhorn, 2/14)
The Washington Post:
Drink Bottled Water, Officials Tell Ohio Town Hit By Toxic Train Crash
Eleven days after a train derailed, spilling toxic chemicals and causing a massive fire here, officials told residents Tuesday to use bottled water until testing could confirm whether the local water supply was safe to drink — heightening concern among some locals who were already wary of returning to their homes. ... Along with wondering about their drinking water, many residents pondered their options as a strong odor of chemicals continued to hang over the town. Some locals said they are considering leaving East Palestine and are frustrated with how little they know about their potential exposure to toxic chemicals. (Keppler, McDaniel and Phillips, 2/14)
In other environmental health news —
Stateline:
A Slew Of State Proposals Shows The Threat Of 'Forever Chemicals'
“There’s a lot of urgency,” said Sarah Doll, national director of Safer States, an alliance of environmental health groups focused on toxic chemicals. “I’m seeing more states try to take really big bites at managing the PFAS crisis.” Doll’s group has tracked more than 260 proposals in 31 states related to toxic chemicals, many focused on PFAS. Eleven of those states will consider sweeping restrictions or bans of PFAS across many economic sectors. (Brown, 2/14)
Bangor Daily News:
Maine To Open 1st Lab To Test For PFAS
The first laboratory approved to test drinking water for toxic “forever chemicals” has opened in Maine, with an aim to reduce the amount of time people are currently waiting for results. (Rhoda, 2/15)
On Medicaid coverage and expansion —
AP:
Estimated 300,000 Oklahomans To Lose Medicaid Coverage
Nearly one-quarter of Oklahomans receiving health care through Medicaid, about 300,000 people, will no longer be eligible by the end of this year, mostly because they or a parent earn too much to qualify, state health officials said Tuesday. (Murphy, 2/14)
North Carolina Health News:
Medicaid Expansion Bill Glides Through House Committees
Often legislative committee hearings are sleepy affairs, attended by lawmakers, lobbyists and the occasional person interested in the intricacies of government. That was not the case Tuesday on the sixth floor of the legislative office building. The size and excitement of the crowd looked more like someone had a small stash of Taylor Swift tickets or the hottest new iPhone for sale. Lobbyists and advocates of expanding the state’s Medicaid program were jammed into a hallway, hoping to get inside the room where something, after more than a decade of waiting, might start to happen. (Hoban, 2/15)
More health news from across the U.S. —
The Wall Street Journal:
The VA Program That Has Homelessness Down Among Veterans
Nationwide, the homeless population has been slowly rising during the past few years, up more than 5% since 2017. But among veterans, the number has declined by more than 17% over that period, a drop advocates attribute to an aggressive and well-funded “housing first” policy. The approach is in full swing in a program that operates out of a nondescript brick building in an industrial area of Denver. Lauren Lapinski, a licensed clinical social worker with the Department of Veterans Affairs, arrived at Denver’s VA Community Resource and Referral Center before dawn one day earlier this month—after having been up late the night before canvassing strip malls and alleys as part of an annual homeless count. (Kesling, 2/14)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Golden Gate Bridge Suicide Net Could Be Delayed By Lawsuit
A long-anticipated Golden Gate Bridge suicide barrier, intended to catch jumpers in a web of marine-grade steel, is now mired in a lawsuit that could more than double its cost as construction falls further behind schedule. The contractors building the net sued the Bridge Highway and Transportation District in San Francisco Superior Court, claiming that design flaws, worker safety requirements and “extensive” deterioration of the span have raised the project cost from $142 million to $392 million. (Swan, 2/14)
WFSU:
Bipartisan Proposal Would Keep Parents Of Students With Disabilities Informed
Republican state Sen. Corey Simon and Democrat Rep. Allison Tant, both of Tallahassee filed identical bills to allow parents to stay involved in their child’s IEP until age 22. Tant has experience with the issue firsthand; her son Jeremy has a cognitive disability called Williams syndrome. She explains that students with an IEP may graduate between ages 18 to 22, but parents are only kept informed about that plan until their child reaches age 18. (Crowder, 2/14)
AP:
Private Practice Doctor Appointed As Nebraska Medical Chief
Gov. Jim Pillen has selected a private practice doctor from Lincoln to serve at Nebraska’s next chief medical officer. Pillen announced Tuesday that he selected Dr. Timothy Tesmer, an ear, nose and throat specialist, to replace the former chief medical officer, Dr. Gary Anthone. Anthone left the post earlier this year when former Gov. Pete Ricketts’ term expired. Ricketts had appointed Anthone just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020 that ushered in school and business closings and debates over public masking. (2/14)
NBC News:
Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey Undergoes Surgery For Prostate Cancer
Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., underwent surgery for prostate cancer Tuesday, just over a month after he revealed his diagnosis. A spokesperson said that the surgery was performed Tuesday afternoon and that Casey planned to return to the Senate in the near future. (Richards and Thorp V., 2/15)
KHN:
In California, Democrats Propose $25 Minimum Wage For Health Workers
Union-aligned Democrats were set to introduce legislation Wednesday mandating a statewide $25 minimum wage for health workers and support staffers, likely setting up a pitched battle with hospitals, nursing homes, and dialysis clinics. State Sen. María Elena Durazo’s bill would require health facilities and home health agencies to give raises to many support employees, including nurse technicians, housekeepers, security guards, food workers, and laundry providers. The Los Angeles Democrat said workers remain underpaid even as they have played a crucial role in the covid-19 pandemic. Now, she argued, many who earn close to the state’s $15.50 minimum wage struggle with inflation. (Young, 2/14)
KHN:
As Opioids Mixed With Animal Tranquilizers Arrive In Kensington, So Do Alarming Health Challenges
Many people living on the streets in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood — the largest open-air drug market on the East Coast — are in full-blown addiction, openly snorting, smoking, or injecting illicit drugs, hunched over crates or on stoops. Syringes litter sidewalks, and the stench of urine fouls the air. The neighborhood’s afflictions date to the early 1970s, when industry left and the drug trade took hold. With each new wave of drugs, the situation grows grimmer. Now, with the arrival of xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer, new complications are burdening an already overtaxed system. (Harris Bond, 2/15)
Experimental Marburg Virus Vaccine May Be Deployed In Equatorial Guinea
News outlets report on a concerning outbreak of Marburg fever in Equatorial Guinea, which has prompted the World Health Organization to consider an experimental vaccine. No current vaccine or antiviral treatment is approved. Chikungunya and malaria are also in global health news.
Stat:
Marburg Outbreak Spurs Race Against Time To Test Vaccines
A Marburg fever outbreak in Equatorial Guinea is galvanizing efforts to test drugs and vaccines for a virus that currently has none. But every day counts, warned experts who gathered virtually on Tuesday to try to chart a course for the work. (Branswell, 2/14)
NBC News:
WHO Hopes To Test Marburg Virus Vaccine Amid Equatorial Guinea Outbreak
No vaccine or antiviral treatment is approved to treat Marburg virus disease, which has an average death rate of around 50%, according to the WHO. On Tuesday, the WHO convened an urgent meeting to evaluate several possible vaccine candidates that could be administered during the outbreak. The meeting brought together a consortium of vaccine developers, researchers and government officials — a group the WHO created in 2021 to advance a Marburg vaccine. (Bendix, 2/14)
On chikungunya and malaria —
CIDRAP:
Chikungunya Outbreaks Intensify In The Americas
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) yesterday issued an epidemiologic alert about elevated chikungunya activity in the Americas, which urged countries to prepare their healthcare systems to handle the medical management of it and other mosquito-borne diseases. (Schnirring, 2/14)
The Washington Post:
Climate Change May Already Be Spreading Malaria Mosquitoes
As temperatures rise, many tropical species once confined to the warmest parts of the globe are expected to climb to higher altitudes and creep farther from the equator. That already may be happening with mosquitoes carrying malaria, one of the world’s most devastating diseases and one that already kills more than 600,000 people a year. Evidence shows the insects are flapping their tiny wings to new locales in Africa, according to a new study. (Grandoni, 2/14)
In news about caring for orphans from Syria, Turkey, and Ukraine —
The Washington Post:
‘I Just Want My Mother’: Syria, Turkey Struggle To Care For Orphans After Quakes
More than a week removed from the disaster, with the death toll above 41,000, extended families and authorities on both sides of the Turkey-Syria border are still trying to figure out how many children have been orphaned, and how to care for them. They are spread across tents and hospital wards, sleeping in cars or in the apartments of the closest relatives they have left. (Loveluck and Georges, 2/14)
The Washington Post:
Russian ‘Reeducation Camps’ Hold Thousands Of Ukrainian Kids: Report
Russia’s system for supervising thousands of Ukrainian children uprooted during the war involves “re-education” camps and forced adoptions, U.S. researchers said Tuesday, calling it a sprawling operation directed by the Kremlin’s highest levels. According to a report from the Conflict Observatory, a State Department-supported initiative, Russia has placed at least 6,000 Ukrainian children at 43 camps and institutions stretching from Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea region to Siberia and Russia’s Pacific coast, or with new families, as part of its “systematic, whole-of-government approach to the relocation, re-education and, in some cases, adoption and forced adoption of Ukrainian children.” (Ryan, 2/14)
In other health news from Poland and China —
AP:
Polish Mother Of 7 Successfully Gives Birth To Quintuplets
A Polish mother of seven has successfully given birth to premature quintuplets, hospital officials in southern Poland said Tuesday. The two boys and three girls were born through cesarean section Sunday, in the pregnancy’s 28th week, at the University Hospital in Krakow. Weighing between 710-1,400 grams (25-49 ounces,) they were all put in incubators and given breathing support, but doctors said they are all doing fine, given their premature birth. (2/14)
Bloomberg:
Chinese Protests Over Health Insurance Underscore Risks For Xi
Chinese pensioners returned to the streets of Wuhan to protest changes to their medical benefits, highlighting the challenge confronting President Xi Jinping’s government following historic anti-lockdown demonstrations in November. (2/15)
Factory Inspection May Be To Blame In Biocon's Recent FDA Rejection
Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments and pricing stories from the past week in KHN's Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
FiercePharma:
Biocon Hit With FDA Rejection For Avastin Biosimilar
Biocon’s recent biosimilar track record at the FDA isn’t looking so hot. Following an insulin copycat slap-down last month, Biocon on Sunday revealed (PDF) a complete response letter from the FDA on a proposed biosim to Roche's Avastin. (Kansteiner, 2/13)
FiercePharma:
Sun Recalls Generic For High Blood Pressure After Failed Test
Generics giant Sun Pharma has found itself at the center of another nationwide recall in the U.S. (Becker, 2/14)
FiercePharma:
Leo Pharma Scores In Phase 3 Trial For JAK Inhibitor Cream
Watch out, Incyte: Leo Pharma’s topical JAK inhibitor is catching up. In a late-stage trial in moderate to severe chronic hand eczema, Leo Pharma's delgocitinib cream met its primary and secondary endpoints, the Danish dermatology specialist said Friday. (Becker, 2/13)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Azithromycin To Prevent Sepsis Or Death In Women Planning A Vaginal Birth
The use of azithromycin reduces maternal infection in women during planned cesarean delivery, but its effect on those with planned vaginal delivery is unknown. Data are needed on whether an intrapartum oral dose of azithromycin would reduce maternal and offspring sepsis or death. (Tita, M.D., Ph.D., et al, 2/9)
Perspectives: It's Absurd That Our Judicial System Allows 1 Judge To Undo Decades Of FDA Science
Read recent commentaries about drug-cost issues.
The Washington Post:
Don’t Listen To The FDA. Listen To A Trump-Appointed Judge Named Matt.
In another thrilling development in this best of all possible worlds, a ruling from a single Trump-appointed judge in Texas might undo the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of one of the two key drugs used in medication-based abortions and render it inaccessible nationwide. (Alexandra Petri, 2/10)
Los Angeles Times:
FTC Crackdown On GoodRx Sends A Message That Private Consumer Data Must Be Protected
Since 2017, GoodRx has helped millions of people find deals on prescription drugs via an app and website. But what its customers may not have known is that the Santa Monica-based health company had also been sharing information about their prescriptions and illnesses with third parties such as Google and Facebook for advertising purposes. (2/10)
Dallas Morning News:
Time To Treat The Overdose Crisis In Dallas As A Poison Control Problem
In the last five years, there has been a spike in overdoses nationally, and especially among young people. Between 2019 and 2021, fentanyl overdose deaths doubled in the U.S., increasing nearly fourfold among children. Statewide, fentanyl was present in 97% of drug overdoses last year. (Scott Walters, 2/13)
The Washington Post:
I Tried Ketamine To Treat My Depression. It Was Terrifying.
My ears perked up in recent months when I began to hear the buzz about ketamine, the anesthetic and hallucinogenic drug that has found a new market as an antidepressant. Numerous credible studies have documented benefits, including that it is fast-acting, with patients sometimes showing improvement within a couple of days. (Steven Petrow, 2/12)
Stat:
The X-Waiver For Buprenorphine Prescribing Is Gone
Included in the end-of-year appropriations bill that President Biden signed on December 29, 2022 was the bipartisan Mainstreaming Addiction Treatment (MAT) Act of 2023. This act eliminates the so-called X-waiver that physicians had long needed to prescribe buprenorphine, a medication that curbs opioid cravings, reduces drug use, and prevents deaths among people who use opioids. (Beth S. Linas and Benjamin P. Linas, 2/14)
Viewpoints: America Has Failed Its Gun-Scarred Youth
Opinion writers weigh in on the shootings at Michigan State and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.
CNN:
Mass Shooting Traumas Stalk America's Children From Elementary School To College
A generation of kids who grew up haunted by the fear of school massacres can’t outgrow their trauma: It’s also stalking their carefree college days. America’s latest mass shooting, until the inevitable next one, wrote a new community in the roll call of colleges stigmatized by tragedy. To Virginia Tech, Northern Illinois and the University of Virginia, add Michigan State University. (Stephen Collinson, 2/15)
The Washington Post:
Michigan State Shootings Are A Reminder: We Must Take The Guns Away
This time, the victims were students at Michigan State University. This time, the gunman had no apparent connection with the people he shot or the school they attended. This time, the assailant killed himself before we could learn why he went on his rampage. But we do know how: with a gun. ... The one certain way to reduce the intolerable toll of gun violence in this country is to keep guns out of the hands of those who would use them to kill. Michigan, finally, is prepared to try. (Eugene Robinson, 2/14)
CNN:
Why We’re Still Unable To Prevent Mass Shootings
Although the Federal government uses large-scale surveys of Americans to understand trends in health and risk behaviors – such as consumption of drugs and alcohol, use of seatbelts, exercise habits, and even sexual practices – questions about ownership, storage, and use of firearms have been notably absent from national versions of these surveys for almost two decades. Indeed, one of the CDC’s flagship health behavior surveys included questions on gun ownership, but removed that question from the core module after 2004. As a result, many studies of the effects of gun violence prevention that need information on state firearm ownership rates must use data that are almost 20 years old. (Rosanna Smart and Andrew R. Morral, 2/14)
The Washington Post:
After Parkland: What We’ve Learned Tracking School Shootings For 5 Years
The subject of school shootings often makes people feel hopeless, especially at a time when America is experiencing its worst stretch in history. But we have now studied 366 separate incidents of campus gun violence, and the data, along with dozens of stories on the damaged children it represents, has taught us that there are reasons to remain hopeful, none more so than this one: Most school shootings are preventable. That’s just one of the lessons we’ve learned about a singularly American epidemic. (John Woodrow Cox and Steven Rich, 2/14)
The Hill:
Heroes And Villains In The Crusade Against Gun Violence
Feb.14 will be a day of love for many and mourning for others. It will be Valentine’s Day but also the fifth anniversary of the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. An expelled student armed with an AR-15-style rifle, invaded the building and murdered 17 students and staff and wounded another 17 people. A day of love will forever be a day of loss for the grieving families there. (Brad Bannon, 2/13)