Critics Worry Government Surveillance of HIV May Hurt More Than It Helps
Some people living with HIV and some state health officials are raising concerns about part of the federal effort to end the HIV epidemic: a new technology that analyzes blood samples to find emerging outbreaks. The critics say it’s too invasive and stigmatizing and might not be more effective than older public health approaches. (Sam Whitehead, )
Political Cartoon: 'Snitches Get Stitches'
Kaiser Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Snitches Get Stitches'" by Dave Coverly.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
ONE OF THESE THINGS IS NOT LIKE THE OTHERS
Novavax is here!
Great choice for unvaxxed folks with
allergies or doubts
- Anonymous
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to a KHN original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KHN or KFF.
First Protein-Based Covid Shot Authorized For Use In US
The Novavax covid vaccine is built using traditional technology instead of mRNA like some rivals. On Tuesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on its use, officially clearing the way for it to be distributed to states. Americans now have four covid shots available: Novavax, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.
The New York Times:
A Fourth Covid Vaccine Is Cleared For Use In The United States
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that a newly authorized vaccine from Novavax be used as an option for adults seeking a primary immunization against the coronavirus. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the C.D.C.’s director, signed off on the recommendation of a panel of vaccine experts that had unanimously endorsed the vaccine on Tuesday afternoon. The decision removes the final regulatory hurdle for the fourth Covid-19 shot authorized in the United States. (Robbins and Zimmer, 7/19)
Reuters:
Novavax Says U.S. FDA Clears COVID Vaccine Doses For Release
Vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX.O) on Tuesday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had cleared a lot of its COVID vaccine for release in the United States, and it plans to ship doses to be distributed by the U.S. government in the coming days. (7/19)
AP:
CDC Endorses More Traditional Novavax COVID Shot For Adults
“If you have been waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine built on a different technology than those previously available, now is the time to join the millions of Americans who have been vaccinated,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC’s director, said in a statement, endorsing an earlier decision from an influential advisory panel. (Neergaard, 7/19)
Meanwhile, the matter of vaccine equality continues to be debated —
Stat:
Pharma, Advocacy Groups Differ On Achieving Vaccine Equity During Pandemics
Amid criticism over its approach to Covid-19, the pharmaceutical industry has issued a new “declaration” to work closer with intra-governmental groups in order to provide greater access to medicines and vaccines in future pandemics. (Silverman, 7/19)
Biden Focusing On Protecting Access To Abortion Pills, Sources Say
Politico reports that the administration considers it the most feasible of the White House’s limited options and that it would have the most immediate effect. In other abortion news, the OB-GYN who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old Ohio girl is planning to sue the Indiana attorney general.
Politico:
White House Eyes Limited Abortion Health Emergency Declaration
White House officials plotting the administration’s post-Roe response are weighing a narrow public health directive aimed at safeguarding nationwide access to abortion pills, three people familiar with the discussions told POLITICO. (Cancryn, 7/19)
Fallout over the Ohio abortion-rape case continues —
The New York Times:
Abortion Provider Prepares Defamation Suit Against Indiana Attorney General
An Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape victim is preparing to sue Attorney General Todd Rokita of Indiana for defamation after he said he would investigate her actions in the case, according to a statement released on Tuesday by her lawyer. (Sasani and Gay Stolberg, 7/19)
Axios:
Doctor Who Treated 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Moves To Sue Indiana AG For Defamation
Caitlin Bernard, the OB-GYN who provided an abortion on a 10-year-old girl from Ohio who was raped, took the first legal step to sue Indiana's attorney general for defamation over his comments alleging medical misconduct. (Gonzalez, 7/19)
On other abortion matters —
The New York Times:
Colleges Are Resisting Demands To Provide The Abortion Pill
Even in states that protect abortion rights, colleges are proceeding with caution. Providing the abortion pill on campus rather than referring students elsewhere enmeshes colleges in a personal, sometimes emotionally and physically taxing medical decision, according to administrators at several colleges who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue. (Hartocollis and Saul, 7/19)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Colleges, Students Grapple With Reproductive Care Post-Roe V. Wade
Up until a few weeks ago, the website for the University of Texas at Austin’s health center laid out three options for pregnant students to possibly pursue: they can carry the pregnancy to term and raise the child, put the baby up for adoption or terminate the pregnancy. (McGee, 7/20)
Los Angeles Times:
After Roe Reversal, More Women Are Seeking Sterilization
On the morning of May 3, Abby C. burst into tears when she learned that a leaked draft opinion signaled the U.S. Supreme Court would likely overturn Roe vs. Wade. Before getting out of bed, the 23-year-old booked a consultation to begin the process of getting sterilized. (Gomez, 7/19)
Pressure Grows For Texas To Impose Charges On Those Who Aid Abortion
More than 70 GOP state lawmakers are pushing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to enforce a nearly century-old law. Meanwhile, the Texas Tribune and ProPublica report on the "hypocrisy" surrounding Texas' decision to decline to expand Medicaid coverage, leaving single mothers without proper care.
Houston Chronicle:
Texas Lawmakers Call For Criminal Charges For Those Who Aid An Abortion Patient, Effective Immediately
More than 70 Republican state lawmakers have signed on to a friend-of-the-court brief siding with Attorney General Ken Paxton in arguing that a nearly century-old law imposing criminal penalties against those who help a patient obtain an abortion is enforceable now that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. (Goldstein, 7/19)
The Texas Tribune and Propublica:
Texas Officials Cheer End Of Abortion Rights But Trail On Postpartum Care
While celebrating last month’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion, Gov. Greg Abbott pointed to the millions of dollars in spending that state lawmakers approved during the 2021 legislative session to help pregnant women and new mothers. (Kriel, 7/20)
In news on the clinic at the center of the abortion debate —
AP:
Mississippi Clinic Ends Challenge Of Near-Ban On Abortion
The Mississippi abortion clinic that was at the center of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade ended a lawsuit Tuesday in which it had sought to block the state from enforcing a law that bans most abortions. Jackson Women’s Health Organization dropped its litigation a day after clinic owner Diane Derzis told The Associated Press that she sold the facility and had no intention to reopen it, even if a state court allowed her to do so. (Wagster Pettus and Willingham, 7/20)
AP:
Crowd Protests Relocation Of Abortion Clinic To New Mexico
Anti-abortion activists from across the country converged in southern New Mexico on Tuesday to protest relocation plans by the Mississippi clinic at the center of the court battle that overturned Roe v. Wade, but New Mexico’s governor vowed not to back down from her support for access to abortions. (7/20)
On abortion news from across the states —
AP:
Montana Republican Party Opposes Nearly All Abortions
The Montana Republican Party platform opposes nearly all abortions, after a vote of those attending the party’s platform convention over the weekend. Party members on Saturday approved a platform that opposes all elective abortions. They rejected a proposal to allow exceptions for rape or incest, Montana Public Radio reported. (7/19)
AP:
S. Carolina Conservatives Suggest Almost Total Abortion Ban
A House committee reviewing South Carolina’s abortion law suggested Tuesday the state ban almost all abortions other than when the life of the mother is at risk. The state currently has a ban at roughly six weeks that includes exceptions for rape and incest. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, conservatives in the General Assembly started to look if they could join the growing number of states banning the procedure. (Collins, 7/19)
The Hill:
Supreme Court Clears Way For Indiana Parental Notice Abortion Law
The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for Indiana to enforce a law that stiffens parental notice requirements in cases where a minor seeks an abortion. The law at issue had been blocked since 2017 by lower courts based on Roe v. Wade and related precedents. Following Roe’s overruling, Indiana asked the justices last week to fast-track an order to lower courts to clear the way for the law to become effective immediately. (Kruzel, 7/19)
AP:
After Judge's Order, W.Va.'s Abortion Clinic Resuming Care
West Virginia’s only abortion clinic pressed forward Tuesday with scheduling abortions, even as the state’s attorney general went to the Supreme Court to try to stop it. A Charleston judge on Monday blocked enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban, freeing the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia to begin scheduling abortion patients. Executive Director Katie Quiñonez said Tuesday her staff planned to begin performing abortions as early as next week. (Willingham, 7/19)
House Protects Same-Sex Marriage; Birth Control Vote May Be Up Next
It's unclear how the gay rights bill will fare in the Senate. Meanwhile, The Washington Post reports that Senate Democrats are expected to force a vote Thursday on a bill that would increase federal funding through Title X for family planning services, including more access to birth control.
The New York Times:
House Moves To Protect Same-Sex Marriage From Supreme Court Reversal
The House on Tuesday passed a bill that would recognize same-sex marriages at the federal level, with a bipartisan coalition supporting a measure that addresses growing concerns that a conservative Supreme Court could nullify marriage equality. Forty-seven Republicans joined Democrats in backing the bill, the Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify the federal protections for same-sex couples that were put in place in 2015, when the Supreme Court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges established same-sex marriage as a right under the 14th Amendment. (Lai, 7/19)
The Washington Post:
Same-Sex Marriage, Birth Control On House Voting Agenda
Tuesday’s bipartisan vote proves a striking evolution on the issue of same-sex marriage for members of both parties. Just a decade ago, Democratic Vice President Joe Biden got castigated for announcing his support for gay marriage before the sitting president, Barack Obama, had announced his own views on the issue. More than a decade before that, Biden helped pass the Defense of Marriage Act in the Senate, while House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) joined 116 Democrats supporting it in the House. (Sotomayor, Ann Caldwell and Kane, 7/19)
Newsweek:
House Republicans Cast 157 Votes Against Protecting Same-Sex Marriage
While 47 Republicans voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act, the majority—157 in total—opposed the measure. Seven Republicans didn't vote. No Democrats voted against the measure. (Strozewski, 7/19)
Covid Forever? Most Think Virus Will Be Around For Rest Of Their Lives
When asked if "we will never fully be rid of the coronavirus in my lifetime," 78% of the Americans surveyed agreed. Meanwhile, the dominance of the omicron BA.5 subvariant grows.
The Hill:
Majority Of US Thinks COVID Will Never Go Away: Poll
The Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index found that 78 percent of Americans surveyed agreed with the statement “We will never fully be rid of the coronavirus in my lifetime.” This trend was consistent for Democrats, Republicans and independents. (Choi, 7/19)
On the rise of BA.5 —
Reuters:
Omicron BA.5 Makes Up Nearly 78% Of COVID Variants Circulating In U.S. - CDC
The BA.5 subvariant of Omicron was estimated to make up 77.9% of the circulating coronavirus variants in the United States for the week ended July 16, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday. (7/19)
Also —
The Boston Globe:
Can You Still Use An At-Home COVID-19 Test Past Its Expiration Date? It Depends
Once again, COVID-19 is on the rise, and this time, the highly contagious BA.5 Omicron subvariant is driving new cases and reinfections. But if you stocked up on at-home rapid antigen tests during previous surges, you may have noticed the fine print on the packaging shows your tests are past due.Don’t throw them out just yet. The Food and Drug Administration has advised against using at-home COVID-19 tests beyond their expiration dates, warning that expired test kits could provide unreliable or invalid results. But the expiration dates — printed on the outside of the boxes — are not always accurate. (Pan, 7/20)
NPR:
Boosters For People Under 50 Are Under Debate
The Biden administration is trying to decide whether to make a second COVID-19 booster more widely available to protect more people against the latest surge driving up infections and hospitalizations this summer. (Stein, 7/19)
The Washington Post:
Schools Race To Improve Indoor Air Quality As Coronavirus Cases Climb
The benefits of doing so stretch far beyond controlling covid-19. Study after study proves that cleaner indoor air leads to better student health, higher attendance rates and even improved academic performance. But when schools received an influx of funds in the early days of the pandemic, most districts neglected to use the money to make investments in their ventilation systems, according to Anisa Heming, director of the Center for Green Schools at the U.S. Green Building Council. (Beard and Roubein, 7/19)
Politico:
Covid Cases Are Skyrocketing Again. States Have No New Plan
There are no new plans or bold initiatives on the horizon, officials in 10 states told POLITICO, even as much of the South remains unvaccinated and vaccination uptake among children nationwide is well below what state and federal officials would like. Instead, state and federal strategies for managing 130,000 new daily Covid cases in the U.S. are largely the same as they were for managing 30,000 new daily cases four months ago. (Messerly, Mahr and Cancryn, 7/20)
Omicron Subvariants Fuel Covid Surge Across California
While this summer's rise in cases could rival or exceed the winter surge, experts say that many of those who are falling ill are getting less severely sick than during previous waves of covid. Other news on the pandemic looks at long covid and mask mandates.
Los Angeles Times:
Coronavirus Cases Soar In L.A. County, But This Is Different
Super-contagious Omicron subvariants that can reinfect people within weeks are fueling a new wave of the pandemic across California. Hospitalizations are rising, and Los Angeles County is moving toward an indoor mask mandate, perhaps by the end of the month. (Lin II, Money and Reyes, 7/18)
Los Angeles Times:
California's Summer COVID Wave Could Top Winter Surge
New coronavirus infections in parts of California may be surging even higher than winter’s Omicron wave, potentially explaining why so many people seem to be infected simultaneously. The concentration of coronavirus levels in San Francisco’s wastewater is at even higher levels than during the winter, according to data tweeted by Marlene Wolfe, an assistant professor in environmental health at Emory University. (Lin II and Money, 7/18)
inewsource:
San Diego County Surge Has Experts Concerned About Long COVID
San Diego County has been moved into the high-risk level for COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as confirmed case numbers have continued to increase over the last few weeks, which has experts worried about the risk for severe outcomes as a result of infection. The CDC Community Level tracking system is designed to determine the impact of the virus on communities and guide preventative action. While it is not clear whether San Diego County will reimplement any previous measures to slow the spread of the virus, this shift is concerning to experts, particularly given fears around the long-term implications of infection. (Dawson, 7/18)
On the potential return of masks —
San Francisco Chronicle:
Bay Area Counties Are Not Now Looking To Follow L.A.’s Mask Mandate — Here’s Why
COVID-19 case numbers are surging, hospitalizations are up and at least one California county — Los Angeles — is moving toward a new indoor mask mandate. But the Bay Area isn’t planning to follow suit, at least not yet. Health experts in the region say that approach makes sense for now. County health departments across the Bay Area told The Chronicle they have no plans to resume requirements that people don masks in indoor public places. They haven’t set benchmarks for when that might or should happen. The story is different in Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populous, where public health officials said they’ll return to indoor masking requirements as of July 29 unless the number of COVID hospitalizations drops. (Cabanatuan, 7/19)
Feds, Local Governments Start To Prep For Growing Extreme Heat Threats
President Joe Biden is expected to announce moves his administration will urge or order to address the health and infrastructure dangers of climate change. Some cities are also allocating resources to the issue, hiring "chief heat officers."
Bloomberg:
White House Considers Emergency Declaration To Fight Climate Change
President Joe Biden on Wednesday will announce executive action to confront climate change, including plans to steer federal dollars to heat-ravaged communities, though he’s holding off for now on an emergency decree that would allow him to marshal sweeping powers against global warming. (Dlouhy, Natter and Wingrove, 7/19)
The Washington Post:
Crushed By Heatwaves, More Cities Are Hiring ‘Chief Heat Officers’
The relentless heat in some parts of the nation and abroad are in line with what scientists have said humans can expect in a warming world: more intense and frequent weather extremes. Searing heat is one of the most common, and deadly, manifestations of those changes. Given that reality, a growing number of cities now employ a “chief heat officer” to focus on the risks posed by sweltering temperatures — and to seek opportunities for how to adapt. Miami, Phoenix and Athens are among the prominent places to hire for such a role. (Dennis and Montalbano, 7/19)
The New York Times:
New York City Opens Cooling Centers As It Braces For A Heat Wave
As New Yorkers brace for a week of extremely hot weather, cooling centers in air-conditioned buildings throughout the city will be open to the public from Tuesday through Thursday to offer relief from the heat. The scorching days ahead will not be limited to the New York region. Other cities in the Northeast, like Washington, Philadelphia and Boston, may see similar temperatures this week and will also offer residents places to cool down. (Meko and Grullón Paz, 7/19)
On how extreme heat kills —
NBC News:
How Extreme Heat Becomes Deadly — And How To Protect Yourself And Your Pets
The highs in some areas of Europe and the U.S. could pass the physical limits of what the human body can handle, according to Kim Knowlton, an assistant clinical professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University. (Bendix, 7/19)
Meanwhile, the UK's record heat is a sign of what's to come, warns the UN —
Bloomberg:
As UK Temperatures Soar, UN Warns Of Worsening Heat Waves To At Least 2060
Climate change-driven heat events that pushed UK temperatures to record highs Tuesday will become more frequent and intense for decades to come, the head of the UN’s World Meteorological Organization said. “The negative trending climate will persist until at least 2060,” Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General, of the WMO said at a briefing in Geneva. (Hoffman, 7/19)
The New York Times:
Europe’s Heat Wave Breaks UK Temperature Records And Drives Wildfires
While the heat’s effects cascaded from Greece to Scotland, the greatest damage was in fire-ravaged France. More than 2,000 firefighters battled blazes that have burned nearly 80 square miles of parched forest in the Gironde area of the country’s southwest, forcing more than 37,000 people to evacuate in the past week. (Landler, 7/19)
House Members Among Abortion Protesters Arrested At Supreme Court
Dozens were arrested at a rally Wednesday, including 17 lawmakers. In other government news: the FDA will evaluate its food and tobacco programs. And efforts to push an assault weapons bill in Congress remain stalled.
The Washington Post:
Lawmakers, Abortion Rights Protesters Arrested Outside Supreme Court
Seventeen members of Congress — including Democratic Reps. Cori Bush (Mo.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (Minn.) — were among dozens of abortion rights protesters arrested Tuesday outside the Supreme Court in a rally demanding immediate action to protect abortion following the court’s decision last month to overturn Roe v. Wade. (Silverman, 7/19)
States Newsroom:
Cori Bush Arrested After Abortion Rights Protest In D.C.
More than a dozen members of Congress were arrested Tuesday alongside abortion rights activists after they sat down and blocked an intersection between the U.S. Capitol building and the Supreme Court to protest conservative justices’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. (Shutt, 7/19)
In other news from D.C. —
The Washington Post:
Amid Controversies, FDA Seeks Advice On Food And Tobacco Operations
The head of the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday he is asking outside experts to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the agency’s food and tobacco programs, which in recent months have endured sharp criticism involving two high-profile issues: the infant-formula shortage and e-cigarettes, particularly the vaping company Juul. (McGinley, 7/19)
Politico:
House Dems Still Wrangling The Votes For An Assault Weapons Ban
Democrats are still shy of the 216 supporters required to steer the bill through the chamber, as a small number in their own caucus remain skeptical about both the legislation and diving further into gun safety just four months before an election. But as pressure builds after a spate of recent shootings, party leaders insist they will get there — perhaps with some help from retiring Republicans. (Carney and Ferris, 7/19)
The New York Times:
Bennie Thompson, Chairman Of The Jan. 6 Panel, Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus
Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol, announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and will not appear in person at what could be the committee’s last hearing of the summer. (Cochrane and Haberman, 7/19)
Meanwhile, Fauci clarifies details on his retirement plans —
The Hill:
Fauci: ‘I’m Not Going To Retire’
Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, clarified on Tuesday that he does not plan to retire, though he has been considering when he will step down from his current government position. After Politico on Monday published an interview with Fauci, 81, in which he said he did not expect to stay on in his current position by the end of Biden’s current term, a frenzy of media speculation arose around the veteran immunologist’s potential retirement. (Choi, 7/19)
Study: Higher Mortality Rates Seen In Hospitals Strained By Covid Patients
A study in the Journal of the American Medical Association notes that during the first pandemic wave in 2020 there was a link between higher death rates after surgery and the number of covid patients in the hospital — patients seeking care late, and pandemic disruptions are blamed.
Axios:
Hospitals With More COVID Patients Had Higher Mortality Rates Among Surgery Patients
Hospitals with more COVID patients during the first pandemic wave in 2020 saw more patients who underwent surgery die afterward, a Journal of the American Medical Association study found. (Dreher, 7/19)
ABC News:
Many Unvaccinated First Responders Distrust Vaccine, Study Says
States with a large number of unvaccinated first responders “may face major workforce disruptions due to COVID-19 illness,” according to a study released Tuesday by researchers at the University of Miami. (Barr, 7/19)
On non-covid research —
Stat:
Diabetes During Pregnancy Is Increasingly Prevalent, CDC Study Finds
Gestational diabetes is on the rise, climbing 30% between 2016 and 2020, according to a new study published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Chen, 7/20)
The Washington Post:
Regular Coffee Drinkers Had Lower Chance Of Dying In 7-Year Period
The type of coffee — whether instant, ground or decaffeinated — made no difference, but the results were described as inconclusive for the use of artificial sweeteners. The latest research does not prove that coffee alone was responsible for participants’ lowered mortality risk. Still, over the years, research has revealed a variety of health benefits for coffee, linking its consumption to a reduced risk for Type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, depression and more. (Searing, 7/19)
Dallas Morning News:
Seniors Are More Likely To Get Food Help After Becoming Medicare Eligible, Study Finds
Low-income Dallas seniors were seven times more likely to visit a food pantry in the year after becoming Medicare eligible, leading to better food security, according to a new study from UT Southwestern Medical Center. (Wolf, 7/19)
As More People Died Of Overdoses In 2020, Racial Disparities Grew, Too
The CDC reported that overdose deaths leapt during the first year of the pandemic, but among Black people, Native Americans and Alaska Natives the numbers were much worse. Separately, U.S. monkeypox cases are nearing 2,000.
Stat:
As Overdose Deaths Soared In 2020, Racial Gap Widened, CDC Finds
As U.S. overdose deaths soared to devastating new heights in the first year of the pandemic, racial disparities widened sharply, with rates spiking much more among Black people and American Indians and Alaska Natives than among white people, according to a federal report released Tuesday. (Joseph, 7/19)
The Wall Street Journal:
Higher Overdose Death Rates Among Blacks, Native Americans Reflect Treatment Disparities, CDC Says
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that overdose deaths per 100,000 people increased 44% for Black people and 39% for Native Americans in 2020 from a year earlier compared with a 22% increase among white people. The CDC said 2020 was the most recent year for which it had complete data from 25 states analyzed in the study as well as Washington, D.C. (Wernau, 7/19)
Monkeypox cases tick up across the U.S. —
CIDRAP:
US Approaches 2,000 Monkeypox Cases
The current official US monkeypox total is 1,972 cases, up 158 cases from yesterday, from 45 affected states and territories. Over the past 5 days, monkeypox cases have doubled, to 490 cases, in New York, while Washington, DC, has the highest per capita rate, followed by New York, Illinois, and California. Health officials in DC have said there has been overwhelming interest in the vaccine and treatments for the poxvirus. (Soucheray, 7/19)
In other news —
NPR:
The 2021 Rise In U.S. Births Is Likely A Baby Blip, Not A Boom
The U.S. birth rate has been trending downwards over the past 15 years — so the news that the number of births actually rose in 2021 is making headlines. But the change is likely to be more of a baby blip than a baby boom. (Chappell, 7/19)
NPR:
Biden Funds Outreach For Millions Of Kids Who Qualify For Medicaid
Today the Biden administration announced $49 million in grants to help community groups sign more families and children up for health insurance – especially the more than half of the country's 4 million uninsured children who qualify for free coverage through Medicaid or CHIP, the Children's Health Insurance Program. (Simmons-Duffin, 7/19)
KHN:
Critics Worry Government Surveillance Of HIV May Hurt More Than It Helps
Robert Suttle has seen firsthand the legal risks of having HIV. In 2008, Suttle said, a former partner accused him of not disclosing he was HIV-positive. He was charged under Louisiana law with “intentional exposure to AIDS virus.” Rather than fight the charge and risk a longer sentence, Suttle pleaded guilty, received a sentence of six months in state prison, and was required to register as a sex offender. (Whitehead, 7/20)
On the new 988 mental health crisis line —
Stat:
At 988 Call Center, Volunteers Provide Familiar Hope At A New Number
Don smiled when he saw who was calling. He usually works the overnight shift at a suicide hotline call center outside Boston, so he knew she’d be surprised to hear his voice on a Saturday afternoon. (Gaffney, 7/20)
Jacksonville Today:
New 988 Suicide Hotline May Help Save Black Teens In Jacksonville
In the heart of a mental health crisis, every moment matters. That’s why Desiree Jones is confident the national three-digit mental health crisis hotline will save lives. (Brown, 7/19)
Also —
KHN:
Watch: Why The Public Health System Is Having Trouble Containing Monkeypox
KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber appeared on CBS News’ streaming network to discuss “Fighting Monkeypox, Sexual Health Clinics Are Underfunded and Ill-Equipped,” an article she wrote with KHN senior correspondent Liz Szabo. It details how ill-equipped the nation’s sexual health clinics and public health system are to tackle monkeypox after decades of underfunding. Weber described how funding cuts and outdated technology are hampering the U.S. response on the ground as monkeypox cases continue to rise. (7/20)
FBI Halts North Korean Hacking Effort Targeting US Hospitals
The FBI worked with the Justice Department, and not only did the effort disrupt ransomware attacks, but it also recovered ransom payments and cryptocurrency. Separately, a Mississippi hospital putting itself up for sale says it's because of a lack of Medicaid expansion in the state.
AP:
US Disrupts North Korean Hackers That Targeted Hospitals
The FBI and Justice Department recently disrupted the activities of a hacking group that was sponsored by the North Korean government and that targeted U.S. hospitals with ransomware, ultimately recovering half a million dollars in ransom payments and cryptocurrency, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Tuesday. (Tucker, 7/19)
In news on Medicare and Medicaid matters —
AP:
Hospital System Says It's Hurt By Lack Of Medicaid Expansion
A county-owned Mississippi hospital system that wants to put itself up for sale says one of its main financial challenges is the decision by the state’s elected officials not to extend Medicaid to provide insurance coverage for the working poor. (Wagster Pettus, 7/19)
Stat:
Medicare Offers Perks For Rural Hospitals To Convert To A New Provider Type
Medicare is tacking on financial perks for rural hospitals that convert to its new provider category. So far, reception’s been mixed. (Bannow, 7/20)
Modern Healthcare:
Puerto Rico Forecasts Effects Of High Medicare Advantage Enrollment
Medicare Advantage enrollment expands each year, with 2.3 million new people covered in 2022. As the program grows, however, its payment system could need a significant reboot. (Goldman, 7/19)
On financial matters in the industry —
AP:
US Health Insurers Raise Rates To Match Increase In Usage
Health insurers in individual marketplaces across 13 states and Washington D.C. will raise rates an average of 10% next year, according to a review of rate filings by the Kaiser Family Foundation. That’s a big increase after premiums remained virtually flat for several years during the pandemic as insurers seek to recoup costs for more people using their policies, combined with record-high inflation that is driving up prices for virtually everything, including health care. (Beam, 7/19)
Modern Healthcare:
Health Systems Face ‘Perfect Storm' Of Financial Challenges
Inpatient admissions and emergency department visits are still well below pre-pandemic levels—and patients who are coming into the hospital are staying longer, driving up costs. (Kacik, 7/19)
In news on health care workers —
CIDRAP:
Survey: COVID + Childcare Woes = Burnout In Health Workers
Stress from inconsistent, unavailable, or unaffordable childcare amid the COVID-19 pandemic was associated with an 80% higher chance of burnout among US healthcare workers (HCWs), leading to anxiety, depression, and an intention to reduce work hours or leave the job, suggests a survey-based modeling study published yesterday in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 7/19)
Axios:
Health Reform May Be Making Gender Wage Gaps Worse For Female Docs
It's no secret that gender pay disparities are a problem in medicine, but it turns out reforms to how we pay doctors — specifically in primary care — could make the problem worse. (Reed, 7/20)
Modern Healthcare:
Nursing Home Staffing Rule Could Cost $10B A Year, AHCA Says
President Joe Biden's proposal to mandate staffing levels at nursing homes would require providers to hire 187,000 new nurses at a cost of up to $10 billion a year, and displace nearly 1 in 5 residents, according to a report the American Health Care Association released Tuesday. (Christ, 7/19)
Also —
Chicago Tribune:
Endotronix Will Relocate Headquarters To Naperville
Endotronix, a digital health and medical technology company, plans to relocate its headquarters to an 80,000-square-foot office in Naperville, from its current location in Lisle. (Schencker, 7/19)
AP:
Police Officer Suspended After Handcuffing EMT At Hospital
The suspension was announced by city police Monday, a week after EMT Lekia Smith was handcuffed at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Security video obtained by WHEC-TV shows the investigator backing Smith, a Black woman, into a corner as she stood beside a patient on a stretcher. He grabs her arm, cuffs her hands behind her back and takes her outside. (Hill, 7/19)
Covered California Premiums To Jump 6% Next Year
The individual health insurance premium price rises are due to increasing demand for health care in a market unsure about future federal assistance. Meanwhile, a lawsuit alleges Florida's Medicaid program is improperly denying coverage for incontinence products.
Los Angeles Times:
Healthcare Premiums To Rise 6% For Covered California
Individual health insurance premiums are set to rise by an average of 6% on the state marketplace next year amid rebounding demand for medical care and uncertainty surrounding federal financial assistance, Covered California said Tuesday. (Martinez, 7/19)
Health News Florida:
Lawsuit Targets Florida Medicaid Program Over Incontinence Supplies
Attorneys for two women with disabilities have filed a potential class-action lawsuit alleging that Florida’s Medicaid program is improperly denying coverage for incontinence supplies. (Saunders, 7/19)
Crain's New York Business:
Empire BlueCross BlueShield Backs Out Of NYC's Plan To Switch Retirees To Medicare Advantage
Empire BlueCross BlueShield has backed out of the city’s plan to privatize health insurance for 250,000 retired municipal workers, according to a memo released Monday. (Neber, 7/19)
AP:
Gun-Control Measure Will Be On Oregon's Fall Ballot
Oregonians will decide in November whether people wanting to purchase a gun will first have to qualify for a permit, after one of the strictest gun-control measures in the nation landed on the ballot. (Selsky, 7/19)
North Carolina Health News:
Medical Marijuana Advocates Hoped For NC Legalization
Chris Suttle planned his funeral five years ago. The commercial insurance consultant was diagnosed with a frontal lobe brain mass in 2017. (Dougani, 7/20)
Stateline:
More States Are Forgoing Extra Federal Food Aid
More than 18 million Americans sometimes didn’t have enough to eat last month, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. More than 5 million people often went hungry. Those numbers would have been higher if millions of families hadn’t received extra food aid through a pandemic-related expansion of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps. (Hernandez, 7/19)
Kansas City Star:
Pregnancy Puts Divorces On Hold In Missouri. Why That Matters
Alissa Keaton was in grade school in the early 1980s when her mother gathered her siblings at their St. Louis area home and fled from Keaton’s abusive stepfather. Once settled near Rolla, Keaton’s mother filed for divorce. A few weeks later, she found out she was pregnant. The divorce was put on hold and she eventually returned to live with him. The abuse continued. (Spoerre, 7/20)
KQED:
County Officials Are Skeptical Over Gov. Newsom's CARE Court Program
In early March, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a controversial proposal to compel people with serious mental health issues into care and housing. Mental health advocates, mayors and family members who stood alongside him at the press conference at a San José behavioral health treatment program heralded the plan, known as CARE Court, as a visionary move. (Wiener and Tobias, 7/18)
NPR:
Water Utilities Can't Remove Lead Pipes If They Can't Find Them
It took three years for officials to notice lead was seeping into the city's drinking water. Missouri regulators had given the green light in 2014 for Trenton to start adding monochloramine to its drinking water to disinfect it without the harmful byproducts of chlorine. But by 2017, the city noticed something alarming. (Kite, 7/20)
WHO Warns That Covid Is Racing Upward In Europe
Separately, the World Health Organization also is reported to have quickly improved its cybersecurity after surprise hacking attempts during the early pandemic. Plus, WHO data shows that the global flu level was stable in June. Meanwhile, China has a bubonic plague case.
AP:
WHO: COVID Triples Across Europe, Hospitalizations Double
WHO said the 53 countries in its European region, which stretches to central Asia, reported nearly 3 million new coronavirus infections last week and that the virus was killing about 3,000 people every week. Globally, COVID-19 cases have increased for the past five weeks, even as countries have scaled back on testing. (7/19)
The Wall Street Journal:
WHO Rushed In New Security Steps After 2020 Cyberattack
During the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization’s cybersecurity team was caught off guard by a huge increase in attempts to hack its systems and a cyberattack that led to some of the organization’s data leaking online. (Stupp, 7/19)
In news on non-covid health matters around the world —
CIDRAP:
Flu Levels Stabilize In Most Global Regions
In its latest global flu update, which covers the last half of June, the World Health Organization (WHO) said the level of virus activity has stabilized after dropping from a March peak. Activity appears to have plateaued in the temperate Southern Hemisphere countries following increasing levels there. Tropical regions South America and Africa also reported decreasing or low activity. (7/19)
Reuters:
China Reports One Human Infection Of Bubonic Plague In Northwestern Region Of Ningxia
The northwestern Chinese region of Ningxia reported one human infection of plague, state television said late on Tuesday. The caseload of human plague infection, a highly infectious and severe disease, is low in China, with just one in 2021 and no deaths, down from four infections and three deaths in 2020, according to data from the National Health Commission, which does not specify the types of plague for each person. (7/19)
B6 Linked With Lowered Anxiety; FDA Approves Opzelura For Vitiligo Treatment
Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments and pricing stories from the past week in KHN's Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
ScienceDaily:
Vitamin B6 Supplements Could Reduce Anxiety And Depression
Trial participants reported feeling less anxious or depressed after taking high doses of Vitamin B6 for a month. The trial provides evidence that the calming effect B6 has on the brain could make it effective in preventing or treating mood disorders. (University of Reading, 7/19)
FiercePharma:
Incyte's Opzelura Has Clinched A Second Nod In Vitiligo
After a three-month delay this spring, Incyte has clinched its second dermatology nod for Opzelura. And this time, it’s a historic one. (Kansteiner, 7/19)
CIDRAP:
International Travel Linked To Spread Of Multidrug-Resistant STIs
International travel may play a critical role in the spread of multidrug-resistant (MDR) sexually transmitted infections (STIs), according to a study published late last week in Travel Medicine and Infectious Disease. (Marburg, 7/18)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Overall Survival With Brentuximab Vedotin In Stage III Or IV Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
For decades, first-line treatment with doxorubicin, bleomycin, vinblastine, and dacarbazine (ABVD) has been the standard of care for the treatment of advanced-stage classic Hodgkin’s lymphoma.1 However, a substantial proportion of patients with stage III or IV disease have a relapse or disease that is refractory to ABVD.1-3 (Ansell, M.D., Ph.D., et al, 7/13)
Fierce Biotech:
CytomX Slashes Headcount By 40% After Breast Cancer Setback
First the setback, then the cuts. CytomX Therapeutics became the latest biotech to follow the rhythm of the industry late Wednesday, when it set out plans to reduce its headcount by 40% to extend its cash runway after its lead candidate failed to meet the bar for moving into phase 3.Staffers at CytomX got wind it may be time to start polishing their résumés last week, when the failure of CD166-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) praluzatamab ravtansine in triple-negative breast cancer prompted the biotech to seek a partner for the candidate. Lacking another in-house clinical-phase asset, CytomX has decided to slim down to reserve cash as it works to rebuild its pipeline. (Taylor, 7/14)
news.ucsc.edu:
UCSC IGEM Developing Yeast-Based Type 2 Diabetes Medication For 2022 International Competition
With just three months remaining until the International Genetically Engineering Machine (iGEM) Jamboree in Paris, France, the 2022 UC Santa Cruz iGEM team is making steady progress on their project: an alternative treatment for Type 2 diabetes, a chronic condition that affects the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar and the 7th leading cause of death globally. Their project addresses the high costs and limited availability of diabetes medication with a yeast-based treatment, which would allow underserved populations around the world to grow and access the medicine locally. (Weckerle, 7/18)
FiercePharma:
Lynparza Phase 3 Flops, Leading Merck, AZ To End Trial
Sometimes you swing and miss. As AstraZeneca and Merck try to prove Lynparza across tumor types, the companies stopped a phase 3 trial investigating the drug in colorectal cancer after the study was found unlikely to succeed. (Becker, 7/19)
Perspectives: New Antibiotic Development Lacks Funding; FDA Must Approve OTC Birth Control Quickly
Read recent commentaries about drug-cost issues.
The Boston Globe:
Antibiotic-Resistant Infections Could Dwarf The COVID-19 Pandemic
Antibiotics are the original miracle drugs. They treat common infections and make possible modern medical interventions such as chemotherapy, organ transplants, and surgeries. But these life-saving drugs are being taken for granted and many bacteria have become resistant to them. Given enough time, bacterial evolution will render every antibiotic ineffective. (Kevin Outterson and Henry Skinner, 7/18)
The Washington Post:
FDA Should Prioritize Review Of Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pill
The French company that has asked for permission to sell birth control pills over the counter in the United States says the timing of its request to the Food and Drug Administration, coming soon after the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, is coincidental. (7/17)
Stat:
Free The Birth Control Pill — And Make It Free
This month, HRA Pharma announced it had submitted the first-ever application to the Food and Drug Administration to turn its birth control pill, Opill, from prescription to over-the-counter (OTC) status. This would allow people to purchase this birth control brand without a doctor’s visit and prescription, much as they might buy medicine-cabinet essentials like ibuprofen and acetaminophen. (Halle Tecco, 7/17)
Stat:
The Importance Of Being Responsive To HIV Prevention Users' Needs
The use of oral PrEP today is stubbornly low, while HIV rates remain tenaciously high. Just 2.4 million people worldwide, out of the 38 million who are living with HIV, have started oral PrEP. Use of the prevention pill has increased recently, as more comprehensive and user-focused approaches to access it have begun to prove their value. But 2.4 million users worldwide does not represent the prevention revolution the HIV community had hoped for. (Linda-Gail Bekker and Mitchell Warren, 7/19)
Stat:
Value-Based Drug Pricing: When Does It Work Best?
Value-based drug pricing offers an important way to bring down the high cost of drugs in the United States. (Girisha Fernando, 7/14)
Viewpoints: Medicaid Expansion Needed To Keep Rural Hospitals Open; Monkeypox Messaging Is Important
Editorial writers weigh in on these public health topics.
The Tennessean:
How Expanding TennCare Could Help Keep Our Rural Hospitals Open
When having a stroke, a 10-minute versus 40-minute ambulance ride could mean the difference between walking again or not. Unfortunately, rural hospital closures have made these kinds of delays more and more common for many Tennesseans. In the past 10 years, 17 rural hospitals have closed, and 16 more — over a third of the rural hospitals left in the state — are in immediate danger of closing from being unable to cover expenses. (Alexander Gimeno and Ellen McMahon, 7/19)
The Washington Post:
Gay Men Deserve The Unvarnished Truth About Monkeypox
“Anyone can get monkeypox. Countless public health experts have uttered statements such as this in the past two months. Members of the media and politicians have parroted the message ad nauseam without stopping to dissect what it implies or obscures. (Benjamin Ryan, 7/18)
The Colorado Sun:
A Device, Not Just Drugs, Is Helping My Husband Beat Cancer
The night in July 2020 when my husband, Ira, was diagnosed with a brain tumor, he told me he was confident he was going to do his best to beat this disease. (Sandy Bornstein, 7/20)
Modern Healthcare:
Building Coalitions Can Help Bring Care To Where Patients Need It—In The Community
The COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the disparities in healthcare delivery and outcomes for traditionally underserved and vulnerable communities. But those of us who have dedicated our careers to equity in medicine did not need a generational public health crisis to know that the current healthcare ecosystems are broken—at the national and local levels, and especially for community-based providers. (Brenda Battle, 7/19)
Los Angeles Times:
Of Course Congress Should Pass A Federal Right To Contraception
This week the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to take up the Right to Contraception Act. The bill, introduced by Rep. Kathy E. Manning, a Democrat from North Carolina, establishes a federal right to contraception — meaning women would have the right to use birth control and medical providers and pharmacies the right to provide it. (7/19)
Stat:
Adoptive Parents Often In The Dark About Care For 'Safe Haven' Kids
With abortion now restricted or even penalized in nearly half of U.S. states, there’s likely to be an increase in the number of mothers using safe haven laws to anonymously relinquish their newborn babies. (Micah Orliss, 7/20)
Modern Healthcare:
Decisions Won’t Get Any Easier For Health System C-Suites
Hiring was particularly robust in healthcare last month, accounting for some 15% of all jobs filled in June. (Mary Ellen Podmolik, 7/19)