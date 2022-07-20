Covid-19 Crisis

Covid Forever? Most Think Virus Will Be Around For Rest Of Their Lives

When asked if "we will never fully be rid of the coronavirus in my lifetime," 78% of the Americans surveyed agreed. Meanwhile, the dominance of the omicron BA.5 subvariant grows.

The Hill: Majority Of US Thinks COVID Will Never Go Away: Poll

The Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index found that 78 percent of Americans surveyed agreed with the statement “We will never fully be rid of the coronavirus in my lifetime.” This trend was consistent for Democrats, Republicans and independents. (Choi, 7/19)

On the rise of BA.5 —

Reuters: Omicron BA.5 Makes Up Nearly 78% Of COVID Variants Circulating In U.S. - CDC

The BA.5 subvariant of Omicron was estimated to make up 77.9% of the circulating coronavirus variants in the United States for the week ended July 16, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday. (7/19)

Also —

The Boston Globe: Can You Still Use An At-Home COVID-19 Test Past Its Expiration Date? It Depends

Once again, COVID-19 is on the rise, and this time, the highly contagious BA.5 Omicron subvariant is driving new cases and reinfections. But if you stocked up on at-home rapid antigen tests during previous surges, you may have noticed the fine print on the packaging shows your tests are past due.Don’t throw them out just yet. The Food and Drug Administration has advised against using at-home COVID-19 tests beyond their expiration dates, warning that expired test kits could provide unreliable or invalid results. But the expiration dates — printed on the outside of the boxes — are not always accurate. (Pan, 7/20)

NPR: Boosters For People Under 50 Are Under Debate

The Biden administration is trying to decide whether to make a second COVID-19 booster more widely available to protect more people against the latest surge driving up infections and hospitalizations this summer. (Stein, 7/19)

The Washington Post: Schools Race To Improve Indoor Air Quality As Coronavirus Cases Climb

The benefits of doing so stretch far beyond controlling covid-19. Study after study proves that cleaner indoor air leads to better student health, higher attendance rates and even improved academic performance. But when schools received an influx of funds in the early days of the pandemic, most districts neglected to use the money to make investments in their ventilation systems, according to Anisa Heming, director of the Center for Green Schools at the U.S. Green Building Council. (Beard and Roubein, 7/19)