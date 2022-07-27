- Kaiser Health News Original Stories 4
Summaries Of The News:
Future Vision Of Covid Vaccines Charted At White House Summit
Cheap, accessible vaccines. And ones delivered by nasal spray or patch. Those are among the possible future paths for covid vaccinations discussed. New outlets note the absence though of FDA and CDC officials on the panels and that the question of funding was largely avoided.
Politico:
White House Hosts Summit On The Future Of Covid-19 Vaccines
The White House held an all-day summit on Tuesday to discuss the future of Covid-19 vaccines. Presentations focused on how the government could foster innovation while eliminating barriers to immunizations nationally and across the globe. Yet officials from key agencies were notably absent. (Ellen Foley, 7/26)
Stat:
White House Summit Sets Lofty Goals For New Covid Vaccines — But Largely Sidesteps Questions Of Funding
“Obviously, everyone has mentioned that investment is needed here,” Francis Collins, the former National Institutes of Health director and Biden’s acting science adviser, said, smiling, while moderating a panel about new methods of vaccine delivery. “It’s all going to come down to money.” The cheery admission provided a brief reality check at the White House’s daylong “Summit on the Future of Covid-19 Vaccines.” (Facher, 7/26)
The spotlight fell on the future of covid vaccines —
ABC News:
The Future Of COVID Vaccines Could Be Sprays, Not Shots
The future of COVID-19 vaccines might not be shots in the arm or leg. Instead, picture a nasal spray or a patch stuck onto the skin for a few minutes. A group of scientists, doctors and administration health officials gathered at the White House on Tuesday to discuss the next generation of inoculation against COVID and its viral cousins; they were in agreement that there is room for improvement. (Haslett, 7/27)
CIDRAP:
Experts Air Vision For Better Vaccines As BA.5 Expands Dominance
At a White House COVID-19 vaccine summit, experts today discussed what better vaccines would look like, such as one that would block transmission, as the Omicron BA.5 subvariant gained an ever bigger foothold in the United States. (Schnirring, 7/26)
FDA May Aim To Speed The Availability Of Updated Fall Covid Boosters
NPR reports that the FDA may shift focus away from second boosters for those under 50 and toward a faster delivery of the "next generation of boosters." Additional news on covid includes the omicron surge, misinformation, mask mandates and more.
NPR:
Boosters Targeting Omicron May Be Available Earlier Than Expected
The Biden administration may scrap plans to let more younger adults get second COVID-19 boosters this summer. Instead, officials are trying to speed up availability of the next generation of boosters in the fall, NPR has learned. The new strategy is aimed at trying to balance protecting people this summer with keeping people safe next winter, when the country will probably get hit by yet another surge. (Stein, 7/26)
Meanwhile, omicron continues to surge —
Reuters:
Omicron BA.5 Makes Up 82% Of COVID Variants In U.S., CDC Says
The BA.5 subvariant of Omicron was estimated to make up 81.9% of the circulating coronavirus variants in the United States for the week ended July 23, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday. This was higher than the 75.9% prevalence estimated in the preceding week. (7/26)
In news on how Facebook may change its covid misinfo rules —
Bloomberg:
Meta Asks Oversight Board To Review Covid Rules After Millions Of Posts Removed
Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. has asked its Oversight Board to review the company’s Covid-19 misinformation policies to see if they should remain in place. Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, wrote Tuesday that Meta’s policies were created during “extraordinary circumstances” and that the rules meant Meta removed Covid-related misinformation “on an unprecedented scale.” (Wagner, 7/26)
The source of covid is again in the news —
Los Angeles Times:
New Studies Say Wuhan Market Is The Only 'Plausible' Source Of COVID-19 Pandemic
“In a city covering more than 3,000 square miles, the area with the highest probability of containing the home of someone who had one of the earliest COVID-19 cases in the world was an area of a few city blocks, with the Huanan market smack dab inside it,” Michael Worobey, a University of Arizona virologist who co-authored one of the new studies, said in a statement. (Purtill, 7/26)
Also —
Los Angeles Times:
L.A. County Could Avoid Mask Mandate This Week As Coronavirus Cases Decline
Recent declines in cases and coronavirus-positive hospitalizations could pull Los Angeles County back from the brink of a new universal public indoor mask mandate. Although a decision on whether to impose the long-looming order won’t come until later this week, health officials noted Tuesday that improvements in some COVID-19 metrics might merit a delay. (Money and Lin II, 7/26)
Pregnancy Dangers Almost Doubled For Texans Since Abortion Ban Took Effect
Researchers find that the risks of serious complications have increased sharply since laws that all-but ban abortion in Texas were enacted. Doctors' uncertainty in the new legal landscape about what constitutes a danger to the health of a mother is a large factor.
Houston Chronicle:
Risk Of Serious Pregnancy Complications Has Doubled Since Texas Abortion Bans, Study Finds
Researchers at Parkland Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center found that the Texas laws, which create criminal and civil liability for doctors who perform abortions beyond about six weeks gestation, led to uncertainty about when doctors are legally able to end a pregnancy and profoundly affected their patients. (Goldenstein, 7/26)
On other Texas abortion issues —
Dallas Morning News:
30-Day Countdown To Texas Abortion Trigger Law Begins As Supreme Court Makes Ruling Final
The 30-day countdown for Texas’ trigger ban on abortion officially began Tuesday after the U.S. Supreme Court issued the official judgment reversing Roe vs. Wade. The law will further restrict and complicate a crowded legal landscape. (Alvey, 7/26)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Abortion Clinics Weigh Whether To Relocate Or Refocus
Some clinics have already announced that they are shutting down operations and moving to New Mexico and other states that are expected to protect abortion access. Others, including Planned Parenthood, say they will stay and continue to provide other sexual and reproductive health services. But keeping the doors open will likely come at a high cost for these clinics — financially, politically and psychologically — as they absorb more patients with fewer options. (Klibanoff, 7/26)
Meanwhile, the lawyer behind Texas' abortion ban has a new target —
Bloomberg:
Texas Lawyer Behind Abortion Ban Takes Aim At HIV Prevention
Groundbreaking drugs that prevent HIV infection may be harder to get in the US if a prominent Texas lawyer wins a lawsuit that pits his clients’ religious beliefs against free nationwide access to the medicines. At issue are Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Truvada and Descovy, forms of pre-exposure prophylaxis commonly known as PrEP that are taken daily by hundreds of thousands of Americans, particularly men who have sex with men. The drugs were added last year to a list of preventive services like cancer screenings and polio vaccinations that most health insurance plans are required to cover at no cost under a provision of the federal Affordable Care Act. (Larson and Miranda, 7/26)
Vice President Calls Doctor At Heart Of Ohio Rape Victim Abortion Case
Vice President Kamala Harris called Dr. Caitlin Bernard to thank her for her "courage, professionalism, and dedication to her patients." Dr. Bernard has also been speaking to news outlets about the real-world implications of anti-abortion laws. Meanwhile, Indiana's attorney general, a Republican, is reported to be carrying through with his threat of investigating Bernard.
CBS News:
Vice President Harris Called Dr. Caitlin Bernard: "She Thanked Me For Speaking Out" On Abortion
Vice President Kamala Harris called Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who was pushed into the spotlight after a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio received a medicinal-induced abortion in Indiana earlier this month. Bernard is the doctor who provided the abortion to the 10-year-old on June 30, according to Indiana records, though she cannot confirm that due to privacy laws. Bernard said she was at work when Harris called. (Yilek and Huey-Burns, 7/26)
CBS News:
Dr. Caitlin Bernard Speaks Out On "Real-Life Implications" Of Abortion Bans: "Come Spend A Day In My Clinic"
"I think we're at a time in our country where people are starting to realize the impact of these anti-abortion laws," Bernard told "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell in an exclusive television interview on Tuesday. (Yilek, 7/26)
CNN:
Dr. Caitlin Bernard: Indiana AG Rokita Is Investigating Doctor Who Provided Abortion Services For A 10-Year-Old Ohio Rape Victim
The Indiana doctor who provided abortion services for a 10-year-old girl who was raped is now being investigated by the state's attorney general, according to a lawyer for the doctor. A notice from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita of his inquiry into Dr. Caitlin Bernard arrived Tuesday, attorney Kathleen DeLaney said. (Boxer, Babineau and Frehse, 7/27)
Seattle Votes To Become Sanctuary City For Abortion Doctors, Patients
As some states see an influx of patients, most others have become legal and political battlegrounds over existing and new legislation. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court files its official judgment in the Dobbs case, starting a countdown on some states' trigger laws.
AP:
Seattle To Be Sanctuary For Abortion Providers, Patients
The Seattle City Council voted Tuesday to make the city a sanctuary for abortion providers and patients, meaning Seattle police will not cooperate in arrests or investigations related to abortion bans in other states. The bill, which Councilmember Kshama Sawant introduced at a news conference the day the U.S. Supreme Court repealed decades-old constitutional protections over abortion, deems Seattle a “sanctuary city” for those who seek or provide abortion, The Seattle Times reported. (7/27)
AP:
Massachusetts Lawmakers OK Sweeping Abortion Access Bill
Massachusetts lawmakers approved a sweeping abortion bill Tuesday aimed in part at building a firewall to protect access to the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month. The bill would protect abortion providers and people seeking abortions from actions taken by other states, including blocking the governor from extraditing anyone charged in another state unless the acts for which extradition was sought would be punishable by Massachusetts law. (LeBlanc, 7/26)
Stateline:
North Carolina And Florida Become Southern Abortion Havens
Southerners are flocking to both Florida and North Carolina for clinical and medication abortions — in North Carolina as late as viability, typically between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy, and in Florida, until 15 weeks of pregnancy. Neither state set out to become an abortion oasis, and neither state will necessarily remain one after the midterm elections. But abortion providers and their patients are evolving with quickly changing circumstances. (Vestal, 7/26)
The Tennessean:
Tennessee Trigger Abortion Ban To Go Into Effect Aug. 25
The 30-day countdown to Tennessee enacting one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation began Tuesday following a final judgment filed in the U.S. Supreme Court. The "trigger" law will prohibit all abortions in the state while outlining an unusual defense in limited cases for abortion providers who are criminally charged under the law. (Brown and Timms, 7/26)
AP:
Louisiana Judge Denies Request That Would Allow Abortion Ban
Five days after a state judge blocked enforcement of Louisiana’s abortion ban, the same judge on Tuesday denied a motion by state officials to suspend the ruling while they pursue an appeal. (7/26)
AP:
North Dakota Abortion Clinic Prepares For Likely Final Day
North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is preparing for what could be its final day of performing procedures, with a trigger ban due to take effect Thursday that will likely force patients to travel hundreds of miles to receive care pending the clinic’s relocation across the border to Minnesota. (Kolpack, 7/27)
AP:
Idaho Sued Over Law Banning Abortion After 6 Weeks Pregnancy
A regional Planned Parenthood organization has filed a third lawsuit over Idaho’s anti-abortion laws and the latest targets the state’s ban on abortions for pregnancies beyond six weeks of gestation. Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky was joined by family medicine Dr. Caitlin Gustafson in the lawsuit filed Monday. (Boone, 7/26)
AP:
Abortion Question Boosts Early Kansas Voting For Primary
Early voting is surging in Kansas ahead of next week’s statewide abortion vote and the electorate so far is leaning more Democratic than usual. More than 2½ times as many people had cast early ballots as of Tuesday compared to the same point in the 2018 mid-term primary, the Kansas secretary of state’s office reported. Voters will decide Aug. 2 whether to amend the Kansas Constitution to allow the Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. (Hanna, 7/26)
AP:
W.Va. Abortion Ban Advances Without Rape, Incest Exceptions
During an hourslong meeting Tuesday, House Judiciary Committee Republicans overwhelmingly rejected Democrats’ amendment for a rape and incest exception, sending the abortion ban to the full House of Delegates. A similar proposal failed Monday in a different House committee. (Willingham, 7/26)
IndyStar:
Indiana Senators Add Criminal Penalties To State Abortion Ban
An Indiana Senate committee voted to add criminal penalties to the bill that would ban most abortions, after severe backlash to the bill from anti-abortion groups who thought it didn't go far enough to restrict abortion. Under the amended bill, doctors who perform an abortion, except for in cases of rape, incest, to protect the life of the mother or fatal fetal abnormalities, could face one to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. (Lange, 7/26)
AP:
South Carolina's 6-Week Abortion Ban Can Continue For Now
South Carolina can continue enforcing its six-week abortion ban after a judge on Tuesday denied a request to temporarily block it amid a legal battle that is now headed to the state Supreme Court. (Pollard, 7/26)
White House: It Could Take $7B To Combat Monkeypox
The nearly $7 billion estimate was presented to President Joe Biden as one of a number of different options to fund federal mitigation efforts. Meanwhile, the U.S. now has more monkeypox cases than anywhere else, and the first case in a pregnant woman has been reported.
The Washington Post:
Biden Administration Estimates U.S. May Need Nearly $7 Billion For Monkeypox
The funding estimate, the details of which were contained in a memo addressed to President Biden and obtained by The Washington Post, reflected early talks among congressional Democrats and White House officials in pursuit of a spending package that could boost the availability of monkeypox tests, vaccine doses and treatments. (Diamond and Romm, 7/26)
CIDRAP:
US Now Has More Monkeypox Cases Than Any Other Non-Endemic Country
Passing Spain and the United Kingdom, the United States now has the highest case count for monkeypox cases in non-endemic countries, with the nation's total standing at 3,487 cases after more than 500 new cases were confirmed yesterday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (Soucheray, 7/26)
CBS News:
U.S. Spots First Monkeypox Case In A Pregnant Woman As Cases Climb
The U.S. has spotted its first case of monkeypox this year in a pregnant woman, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said over the weekend. The baby was delivered safely and both are "doing well." Pregnant women are among those the agency warns may be "at especially increased risk for severe outcomes" from monkeypox. (Tin, 7/26)
On the status of emergency declarations for monkeypox —
The Hill:
Fauci: Monkeypox Emergency Declaration Under ‘Active Consideration’
White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci told CNN “New Day” on Tuesday that making an emergency declaration around monkeypox is under “active consideration.” “That’s something that’s obviously under active consideration,” Fauci, also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said when “New Day” anchor John Berman asked him about an emergency declaration for the virus. (Folmar, 7/26)
Meanwhile, concerns rise over stigma —
NPR:
Government Must Fight Homophobic Stigmas Surrounding Monkeypox, Fauci Says
Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, told NPR's All Things Considered Tuesday that, amid early transmission of monkeypox, it's important to understand "the extent of the spread, how it's spread, what population." He said it is a virus that medical professionals understand and one that they have available tools to use, unlike in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Archie and Lim, 7/27)
NPR:
As Monkeypox Spreads, So Do Concerns About Stigma
"Stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as any virus," said WHO Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. In fact, the WHO emergency committee that had previously considered whether to issue such a declaration was unable to reach a consensus in part because of concerns about the risk of stigma, marginalization and discrimination against the communities hit hardest by the virus. (Treisman, 7/26)
On where monkeypox's impact is felt —
Reuters:
Monkeypox Emergency Could Last Months, With Window Closing To Stop Spread, Experts Say
Scientists advising the World Health Organization (WHO) on monkeypox say the window is closing to stop its spread, with cases currently doubling every two weeks, raising concerns that it will take several months for the outbreak to peak. WHO Europe has forecast just over 27,000 monkeypox cases in 88 countries by Aug. 2, up from 17,800 cases in nearly 70 countries at the latest count. (Rigby, 7/27)
The Hill:
NYC Monkeypox Infections Surpass 1,000
Over 1,000 cases of monkeypox were reported in New York City with cases still rising as the city continues to manage the outbreak.The New York City Health Department said as of Monday, 1,040 people have been infected with monkeypox, with more cases likely not diagnosed. The department noted that cases are still rising. (Scully, 7/26)
NBC News:
San Francisco's Latinos Disproportionately Affected By Monkeypox
Latinos account for almost 30% of all cases in the city even though they make up 15% of the population, according to the San Francisco Public Health Department. “We know that there are more cases that are underreported,” said Noel Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Public Health Department. (Flores, 7/26)
Separately, an alert over rising STD cases —
The Boston Globe:
Sexually Transmitted Diseases Rise Rapidly As Precautions Wane
In the shadow of the monkeypox crisis, a related threat has been quietly working its way through the US population. Sexually transmitted diseases, which declined in the early months of the pandemic, have resurged, surpassing levels that were already climbing before 2019. The two outbreaks have distinct yet overlapping causes, including people engaging in more risky behavior after being cooped up for so long in the pandemic, as well as a decline in condom use as more people take medications that can reduce their risk of contracting HIV. (Lazar, 7/26)
Biden Done With Paxlovid, Symptoms 'Almost Completely Resolved'
President Joe Biden's doctor says he's "well enough to resume his physical exercise regimen." Separately, Biden's administration unveils heat.gov and extends postpartum care in three additional states. Also in the news: same-sex marriage, LGBTQ nondiscrimination, another opioid maker heads toward a deal, and more.
Politico:
White House Doctor Says Biden Well Enough To Resume Exercise
White House physician Kevin O’ Connor said Tuesday that President Joe Biden has completed his five-day course of the Covid antiviral Paxlovid and “now feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regimen.” Reiterating his Monday update, O’Connor said that the president’s symptoms had “almost completely resolved” with his pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remaining “absolutely normal.” (Chatterjee, 7/26)
The Biden administration makes moves on extreme heat —
The New York Times:
Biden Administration Unveils Website About Heat
The website, heat.gov, includes interactive maps, forecasts, tips on keeping cool and other data designed to help federal, state and local officials prepare for and cope with heat waves. “Extreme heat is a silent killer, yet it affects more Americans than any other weather emergency — particularly our nation’s most vulnerable,” Gina McCarthy, President Biden’s national climate adviser, said in a statement. (Friedman, 7/26)
... And on postpartum care —
Politico:
Biden Administration Approves Extended Postpartum Care In Three More States
The Biden administration has approved three more states’ plans to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage to women up to one year after pregnancy in a bid to improve maternal and infant mortality rates in the country. Kansas, Connecticut and Massachusetts join 15 other states and the District of Columbia in extending coverage for people enrolled in Medicaid from 60 days to one year after a pregnancy. Health officials project that the expanded programs will offer improved postpartum coverage to roughly 19,000 people. (Owermohle, 7/26)
Meanwhile, in news on same-sex marriage —
The Washington Post:
Republicans Stay Mum As Senate Pushes Toward Same-Sex Marriage Vote
The Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that would enshrine the right to same-sex and interracial marriage in federal law, is only four short pages long. Yet in the week since the House passed the measure on a bipartisan vote and Democratic leaders indicated they planned to put it on the Senate floor, few Republican senators have found the time to read it — or so they said Tuesday. “Haven’t read it,” said Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.). “We’re still looking at it,” said Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). (DeBonis, 7/26)
On other matters concerning lawmakers, politicians and health —
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Sues USDA After It Requires LGBTQ Nondiscrimination Protections
Attorney General Ken Paxton and more than 20 other attorneys general are challenging the federal Food and Nutrition Service’s new policy that recipients of food assistance funds update their nondiscrimination policies to protect LGBTQ people. (Perez-Castells, 7/26)
The Hill:
Health Care — Wyden Floats Longer Extension Of Health Subsidies
A key Democratic senator is floating a way to get more into Democrats’ big health care bill. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on Tuesday said he is calling for a longer extension of enhanced ObamaCare financial assistance, and floated increased IRS tax enforcement as a potential way to pay for it. (Sullivan, Weixel and Choi, 7/26)
The Hill:
House Passes Bill For Research On Cognitive Effects Of Coronavirus, 69 Republicans Vote ‘No’
The House passed a bill on Tuesday to allow a government agency to award grants into the cognitive effects of COVID-19. The legislation, titled the Brycen Gray and Ben Price COVID-19 Cognitive Research Act, passed in a 350-69 vote, with all opposition coming from Republicans. Eight Republicans and four Democrats did not vote. (Schnell, 7/26)
The Hill:
Sanders Says Democrats’ Prescription Drug Reform Bill Is ‘Weak’
Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Tuesday that the prescription drug reform proposal that Democrats plan to move under special budget reconciliation rules is “weak,” noting it covers a limited number of drugs and doesn’t substantially take effect until 2026. (Bolton, 7/26)
Politico:
FDA’s Chief Tobacco Scientist To Leave For Major Tobacco Company
Less than a month after the start of a new director for the Food and Drug Administration's tobacco regulatory division, its chief scientific officer has resigned to accept a position at Philip Morris International, the agency announced to staff Tuesday. (7/26)
Study: Some Prescription Meds Can Impact Driving As Much As Drinking
Health News Florida reports on a new national survey by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, which highlights the risk of taking some prescription and over-the-counter meds before driving. Meanwhile, other research found air pollution likely contributes to higher disease risks, including dementia.
Health News Florida:
Taking Prescription Medicines Can Have Effects Similar To Drunk Driving, Study Shows
A new national survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found many Americans take their prescription or over-the-counter medicines and get behind the wheel. But that may not be a safe decision. The study identifies antihistamines, cough medicines, antidepressants, prescription pain medicines, muscle relaxants, sleep aids and amphetamines as “potentially driver impairing” (PDI) medicines. (Giles Wantuck, 7/26)
CNN:
Exercise More Than Recommended Amounts For Longest Life, Study Says
A longer life may mean scheduling in even more than the recommended amount of weekly exercise, according to a new study. Adults should get 150 to 300 minutes of moderate physical activity or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous physical activity a week, according to the World Health Organization. But people who surpass those levels live longer than those who don't. (Holcombe, 7/26)
The Hill:
Most Child-Free Americans Decide In Their Teens And 20s Not To Have Kids: Study
Most American adults who do not want children made the decision to be childfree early in life, according to a new study. Michigan State University researchers, for a study published in Scientific Reports, identified childfree adults by using data from a representative sample of 1,500 adults who completed MSU’s State of the State Survey. (Barnes, 7/26)
The Washington Post:
The U.S. Rate Of C-Section Births Continues To Climb
Births by Caesarean section increased to about 32 percent of all U.S. births last year, continuing what has been a small but steady increase for much of the past 25 years, according to a new report from the National Center for Health Statistics, which is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Searing, 7/26)
On research related to covid —
Reuters:
Experimental Chewing Gum Reduces Omicron In Saliva
An experimental chewing gum that "traps" SARS-CoV-2 particles in saliva holds promise for curbing transmission of new variants of the virus, according to new data, as researchers prepare to launch the first human trial. (Lapid, 7/26)
CIDRAP:
Study: COVID Vaccine Doesn't Raise Risk Of Myopericarditis In Kids Aged 5 To 11
The risk of myocarditis and/or pericarditis was not significantly different among children ages 5 to 11 years after COVID-19 vaccination from that of unvaccinated children and much lower than that among children aged 12 to 17, finds a prospective study in Denmark published today in Pediatrics. (7/26)
Reuters:
Faster PCR Equipment Being Designed For Local Settings
New technology for performing the gold-standard test for SARS-CoV-2 infection weighs just 2 pounds (0.9 kg) and gives results in 23 minutes rather than the usual 24 hours, according to researchers. (Lapid, 7/26)
To Resolve Veteran Hearing Loss Lawsuit, 3M Sets Aside $1B
NBC News reports on how a lawsuit centering on earplug protection for U.S. service makers has impacted maker 3M. The high income of health care CEOs, sales of new heart drugs, GSK's profits, Biogen's ALS therapy, health insurance pricing data, and more are also in industry news.
NBC News:
3M Is Creating A $1 Billion Trust For Service Members Who Say Its Earplugs Didn’t Protect Them From Hearing Loss
Facing thousands of lawsuits from U.S. service members who said 3M earplugs failed to protect their hearing, the manufacturing giant announced it is committing $1 billion to a trust to resolve the suits — and that Aearo Technologies, the 3M unit that made the plugs, is filing for voluntary bankruptcy as part of the plan. (Morgenson, 7/26)
In other industry news —
Stat:
Health Care's High Rollers: As The Pandemic Raged, CEOs' Earnings Surged
The CEOs of approximately 300 health care companies collectively took home more than $4.5 billion in 2021, according to a STAT analysis of hundreds of financial filings. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals CEO Leonard Schleifer represented 10% of that total on his own, pulling in an astounding $453 million. (Herman, Sheridan, Parker, Feuerstein and Ravindranath, 7/18)
The Washington Post:
Opioid Maker Teva Agrees To Tentative $4.25 Billion Deal
If the deal is finalized, the company would pay $3 billion in cash and $1.2 billion in donated Narcan, the overdose-reversing drug, over 13 years. Approximately $100 million would be distributed to the tribes. The sum includes $650 million that the company already agreed to pay when settling cases with Texas, Florida, West Virginia and others. (Kornfield, 7/27)
The Wall Street Journal:
Drugmakers Hope New Heart Drugs Boost Sales, Revive Market
The once lucrative heart-drug market is now poised to make a comeback, but at the cost of heavy investments in research and deal making. After watching lower-priced generics seize sales of once-highflying blood-pressure, cholesterol and other heart drugs, companies struggled to discover replacements and then win reimbursement for five-figure prices. Drugmakers are now rolling out new medicines, though their commercial prospects are uncertain. (Hopkins, 7/26)
Reuters:
GSK Lifts Full-Year Forecast, Days After Consumer Health Spin-Off
GSK (GSK.L) on Wednesday lifted its full-year forecast, boosted by reinvigorated demand for its blockbuster Shingrix vaccine, days after overhauling the business with the spin-off of its consumer health unit. GSK now expects 2022 sales to rise 6% to 8% and adjusted operating profit to increase by 13% to 15%, excluding any contributions from the company's COVID-19 solutions business. (7/27)
Stat:
American Cancer Society’s VC Arm Partners With Third Rock
Cancer startups aren’t exactly underfunded — as a disease area, oncology has commanded investors’ attention for the last decade. But the American Cancer Society sees gaps. “Oncology actually is very well-resourced and invested in. The challenge is, is the money going to the areas where there’s the greatest impact?” said Alice Pomponio, the managing director of the society’s venture capital arm, BrightEdge. (DeAngelis, 7/26)
Stat:
Cue Health Rode Covid To A $3 Billion Valuation. Now It Faces A Rocky Future
It didn’t have the brand recognition of Abbott, or the billions of the medical technology multinational Becton Dickinson. Before the pandemic hit, Cue Health didn’t even have a product on the market. What the fledgling company did have in July 2020 was a deal to provide its newly authorized Covid-19 test for the National Basketball Association’s highly publicized bubble. (Palmer, 7/27)
Reuters:
BioNTech, Pfizer Sue CureVac In U.S. Over COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Claims
July 26 (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech (22UAy.DE) said on Tuesday that it and partner Pfizer (PFE.N) have filed a complaint with the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, seeking a judgment that they did not infringe U.S. patents held by rival CureVac (5CV.DE). The lawsuit, filed Monday, said CureVac is trying to profit from the success of BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines after CureVac's efforts to create its own vaccine failed. (Burger, 7/26)
Also —
Reuters:
U.S. FDA Accepts Biogen's ALS Therapy For Review
Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) treatment for a rare type of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) was accepted for review by the U.S. health regulator, weeks after follow-up analyses of data from a failed late-stage study suggested the drug was likely to work. (7/26)
On the costs of health care —
KHN:
Health Insurance Price Data: It’s Out There, But It’s Not For The Faint Of Heart
Data wonks with mighty computers are overjoyed. Ordinary consumers, not so much. That’s the reaction about three weeks into a data dump of enormous proportions. Health insurers are posting their negotiated rates for just about every type of medical service they cover across all providers. (Appleby, 7/27)
KHN:
Bill Of The Month: The Ambulance Chased One Patient Into Collections
In retrospect, Peggy Dula said, she shouldn’t have taken the ambulance. She was the least injured of the three siblings who were in a car when it was struck by a pickup truck last September. Her daughter had even offered to come to the crash site and pick her up. Jim Martens, 62, and Cynthia Martens, 63, Peggy’s brother and sister, were more seriously hurt and on their way to the hospital in separate ambulances. Peggy, 55, was told it would be a good idea for her to get checked out, too. So she accepted a ride with a third ambulance crew. (Sable-Smith, 7/27)
KHN:
Listen: Can California Lower The Price Of Insulin?
California Healthline senior correspondent Angela Hart describes California’s ambitious plan to manufacture generic insulin under the state’s new “CalRx” drug label. (7/27)
Pacific Northwest Scorches, And It'll Last For Days
Seattle and Portland are under heat advisories, with the region expected to suffer extreme heat until the weekend. Meanwhile, in Massachusetts some operating rooms are having to close due to hospital staff shortages, and in Virginia staffing issues have hit air ambulance services.
The Washington Post:
Pacific Northwest Heat Wave: Temperatures To 110 In Oregon, Washington
Throughout the Pacific Northwest, temperatures are forecast to be the highest of the summer and aren’t predicted to drop until the weekend. In Seattle and Portland, this heat wave could approach records for longevity. Both cities are under excessive heat warnings until Thursday evening. Seattle may see the mercury hit 90 on four consecutive days through Friday, while Portland may get afternoon temperatures hovering near 100. (Cappucci, 7/26)
In news on staffing shortages and other health matters across the country —
The Boston Globe:
Staffing Shortages Temporarily Close Operating Rooms, Leaving Hospitals Short On Cash
Depleted by two years of fighting a global pandemic, some of the state’s largest health systems have had to temporarily close their operating rooms due to staffing issues, exacerbating their financial troubles. Many of the operating rooms have been shut off and on for months, due to unexpected staff absences and family leaves. An influx of sicker-than-expected patients onto hospital floors and into emergency rooms, many of whom delayed care during the pandemic, has also complicated staffing plans, as more specialized nurses or larger teams are needed to care for more complex patients. (Bartlett, 7/26)
AP:
Pilot Shortage Leads To Med-Flight Service Hour Cuts
Virginia State Police has temporarily reduced the operating hours for its Med-Flight helicopter service in central and southwest Virginia due to a shortage of pilots. State police said until more pilots can be hired and trained, the service has been reduced from 24-hour coverage to 16 hours per day, from 8 a.m. through midnight, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. The changes went into effect on Sunday. (7/26)
NBC News:
Florida Says It Has No Confirmed Cases Of A ‘Brain-Eating Amoeba.’ Teen’s Family Says He Is Fighting For His Life
A Florida teenager was recently hospitalized by what his family described as a rare infection from a "brain-eating amoeba," though a state health official said the agency has no confirmed cases of the illness. Caleb Ziegelbauer's parents took him to the emergency room after he experienced what were described to NBC affiliate WBBH of Fort Myers as headaches and hallucinations. The symptoms began about a week after he and his family took a trip to a beach in Port Charlotte, Florida, on July 1. (Gariano, 7/26)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Audit Report: State Board Drags Feet On Providing Clean Drinking Water To Nearly 1 Million Californians
A California state auditor’s report slammed the State Water Resources Control Board on Tuesday for what it called a lethargic approach to funding projects that should be getting safe drinking water to nearly 1 million state residents who do not have it, many of them in disadvantaged communities. (DiFeliciantonio, 7/26)
AP:
New Hampshire Opioid Lawsuit Is Latest To Target Pharmacies
The lawsuit filed by Attorney General John Formella calls CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens and their subsidiaries “the last link in the opioid supply chain and the critical gatekeeper between dangerous opioid narcotics in the public.” It accuses the companies of flouting their duty to protect public health and safety by failing to stop suspicious prescriptions and diverted drugs. (Ramer, 7/26)
AP:
NC Legislature Idles For Now On Medicaid Expansion Agreement
General Assembly leaders acknowledged on Tuesday that a compromise for North Carolina to finally embrace Medicaid expansion likely won’t come quickly and pinned success for a near-future agreement in part on buy-in from a key health care interest group. (Robertson, 7/26)
Monkeypox Vaccine Gains European Approval; Enhertu Shows Promise Treating HER2-Low Breast Cancer
Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments and pricing stories from the past week in KHN's Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
FiercePharma:
Bavarian Nordic Wins Monkeypox Vaccine Approval In Europe
As the monkeypox outbreak rapidly spreads across the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) named the disease a public health emergency and Bavarian Nordic received an extended approval for its vaccine. (Becker, 7/25)
FiercePharma:
AZ, Daiichi's Ambitious Enhertu HER2-Low Bid Gets Fast Review
After winning a standing ovation at the recent American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting, Enhertu’s HER2-low breast cancer data are now getting the VIP treatment at the FDA. And the drug’s developers, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, are targeting an ambitiously broad patient population. (Liu, 7/25)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
San Diego Genomics Toolkit Startup Snags $55 Million To Advance 'Big DNA'
The company is developing a series of platform technologies that aim to better write and deliver emerging genomic therapies — including larger payloads of targeted medicines than current delivery methods can handle. (Freeman, 7/25)
FiercePharma:
Seagen's Padcev, Merck's Keytruda Shine As Bladder Cancer Combo
Over the last several weeks as Merck and Seagen have reportedly considered a merger, one of the key factors at play in determining the value of the Seattle biotech was impending data from a trial of its bladder cancer drug, Padcev. (Dunleavy, 7/26))
ScienceDaily:
Alzheimer's Researchers Study Drug Efficacy In Early Stages Of Disease
Most drugs developed to treat Alzheimer's disease have for years been ineffective in clinical trials. Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine recently evaluated the efficacy of a failed clinical trial drug using their rigorous pipeline. (Indiana University School of Medicine, 7/25)
The Lancet:
Blood Pressure-Lowering Treatment For Prevention Of Major Cardiovascular Diseases In People With And Without Type 2 Diabetes
Controversy exists as to whether the threshold for blood pressure-lowering treatment should differ between people with and without type 2 diabetes. We aimed to investigate the effects of blood pressure-lowering treatment on the risk of major cardiovascular events by type 2 diabetes status, as well as by baseline levels of systolic blood pressure. (Nazarzadeh, MSc, et al, 7/22)
Viewpoints: Will Congress Pass Medicaid Expansion?; The Time To Reign In Monkeypox Is Now
Editorial writers discuss Medicaid, monkeypox, covid vaccines and DEI.
The Washington Post:
Close The Medicaid Coverage Gap, Congress. This Is Your Last Chance
The deal Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) seems to have struck with swing-voting Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) primarily involves a popular bill to let Medicare negotiate the prices of a select set of drugs — thereby driving down costs. (7/26)
The Washington Post:
We Must Contain Monkeypox Before It Becomes A Broader Threat
Most Americans do not have to worry about contracting monkeypox right now. But we cannot discount the possibility that it becomes a broader threat. That’s why the World Health Organization was right to declare the disease a global health emergency and why containing it must be a top priority for the Biden administration. (Leana S. Wen, 7/26)
Houston Chronicle:
Monkeypox Proves U.S. Still Too Slow In Responding To Infectious Diseases
The U.S. pandemic response is evolving much more slowly than viruses and diseases around the globe, as the recent monkeypox outbreak illustrates. (Deborah L. Birx, 7/27)
KHN:
To Stem The Spread Of Monkeypox, Health Departments Tap Into Networks Of Those Most At Risk
On July 23, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern. It was a contentious decision, with the WHO’s director-general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, making the final call and overruling the WHO’s emergency committee. The advisory committee’s disagreements mirrored debates that have been unfolding among public officials, on social media, and in opinion pages over the past several weeks. Is monkeypox a public health emergency when it’s spreading “just” among gay and bisexual men and trans women? To what degree do other populations need to worry? (Dr. Céline Gounder, 7/27)
Bloomberg:
New Monkeypox Tests Are Needed To Contain The Disease
After weeks of frustration, commercial testing for monkeypox is now going strong in the US and has reduced the backlog. The tests show that, as of Monday, the US had nearly 3,500 cases, among the most in the world. (Lisa Jarvis, 7/26)
The Washington Post:
I Got My Young Kids Covid Vaccines. I Hope More Parents Do The Same
A month into the campaign to get the youngest children vaccinated against the coronavirus, it’s clear that a lot of parents still have questions. Only 2.8 percent of children under age 5 have received their shots. (Alyssa Rosenberg, 7/26)
Newsweek:
Don't Impose DEI At Med Schools
Inscribing the watchwords of identity politics into medical education harms academic freedom and open discourse, tilting the scale in favor of a narrow orthodoxy. It also ensures a more politicized medical education. Many people reject "intersectionality" and "microaggressions" as helpful concepts. (John D. Sailer, 7/27)
Perspectives: More Focus Needed On Antibiotic Resistance; The Risks Of Criminalizing Meds
Read recent commentaries about drug-cost issues.
The Washington Post:
Antibiotic Resistance Must Be Reprioritized As Superbugs Rise
Antibiotic resistance is a global public health crisis, a shadow pandemic. It threatens the effectiveness of medicines that are vital for surgery, chemotherapy, organ transplants and other procedures. It has been known for decades that bacteria evolve to resist antibiotics, and that overuse in human health and animal agriculture have contributed to the worsening situation. Some bacteria have become “superbugs” resistant to several types of antibiotics. (7/25)
The New York Times:
We Know What Happens When Medicine Is Criminalized
Under Roe, most obstetricians and gynecologists didn’t face this level of legal peril. But this isn’t the first time America has criminalized aspects of medicine. Physicians who prescribe controlled substances like opioids carry a similar burden. (Maia Szalavitz, 7/26)
Newsweek:
FDA-Induced Shortages Are Nothing New
FDA asked drug companies to gather new data on old drugs, some of which had been used for hundreds of years, and take them through the FDA approval process. In exchange, FDA would outlaw any other drug manufacturer from making and selling that drug—granting complete monopoly power to that company. (Brian Harrison and James R. Lawrence, III, 7/22)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Pembrolizumab In The Treatment Of Breast Cancer
In this issue of the Journal, Cortes et al.1 report that pembrolizumab — a breakthrough therapeutic treatment for patients with advanced triple-negative breast cancer — combined with chemotherapy prolonged overall survival among these patients. (Xavier Pivot, M.D., Ph.D., 7/21)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Why Is S.F.’s Drug Crisis So Out Of Control? Stop Blaming Chesa And Look At Walgreens
According to a lawsuit filed by the City Attorney’s Office, for more than a decade, Walgreens was the largest distributor of opioids in San Francisco — and was a key player in setting off the current iteration of our crisis. The suit claims Walgreens irresponsibly distributed prescription opioids to San Franciscans, contributing to a rise in fatal overdoses, addiction and public drug use. (Nuala Bishari, 7/23)