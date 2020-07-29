Editorials And Opinions

CNN: How Covid-19 Death Rates Can Be Dangerously Misleading An interesting moment in Fox News reporter Chris Wallace's memorable interview of President Donald was a confusing back and forth about Covid-19 related deaths. The President claimed that the US had the "number one low mortality rate" in the world -- whereas Wallace insisted the US had little to crow about. Though it is clear that Trump is completely wrong, comparing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the mortality of each affected country turns out be a very tricky business. Because no one metric is perfect, especially when used to compare impact across countries, there is a large corner of epidemiology dedicated to how to most accurately tabulate death. (Dr. Kent Sepkowitz, 7/28)

Stat: Quality Issues May Be A Stumbling Block For Contact Tracing Apps The world is in a rush to find ways to fight Covid-19. This urgency makes sense for a pandemic that has killed more than a half-million people since it began in late December. But if the quality of these solutions is subpar, then users may turn away not only from these faulty solutions but may lose confidence in broader efforts and scientific development to combat Covid-19, putting public health at significant risk. (Elissa M. Redmiles, 7/28)

Des Moines Register: Patricia Quinlisk Explains Why She Favors An Iowa Mask Mandate This morning, I got up early, as I often do on Sunday morning, so that I could go and do my grocery shopping during the special hour reserved for those at high risk of serious disease and death from COVID-19. Unfortunately, being 65, I am old enough to be at high risk.When I got there, with my mask securely in place, I walked in past the signs strongly encouraging everyone to wear a mask, and offering a mask to anyone who didn’t have one. As I shopped, I noticed that all the employees were wearing masks. (Thanks, grocery store!) Then, as I shopped, two groups of young people entered; none were wearing masks. A few minutes later, several bicyclists arrived; they were not wearing masks either. Nor did I see any of them — at any point — put on masks while they shopped. By the time I left the store, which was before the special hour was over, more than half of the customers were not wearing masks around us high-risk folks. (Patricia Quinlisk, 7/28)

Stat: Telehealth Makes Me Aspire To Be The Kind Of Physician I Used To Be In my nearly quarter-century as a primary care pediatrician, I have always aspired to be present and complete. I do my best to keep my eyes on the patient, to listen to every concern, to examine each child from head to toe, and to communicate as clearly as possible. Covid-19 has forced me to practice a different kind of medicine — the kind where you keep your distance and do exactly what is “essential,” but no more. These changes have been necessary, for now, but there is much we have yet to learn about their long-term implications. (Dorothy Novick, 7/29)

The New York Times: Remdesivir Could Be In Short Supply. Here’s A Fix. Remdesivir is no Covid-19 miracle cure. We do not even know yet if it saves lives, but clinical trials do show that it can shorten hospital stays, and right now it’s the only drug known to interfere with coronavirus activity in the body. Doctors everywhere rightly want to give it to severely ill patients. Yet as coronavirus cases surge, we’re facing critical supply and distribution problems. Hospitals in hot spots like Florida and Texas report having little or no remdesivir on hand while the drug sits on shelves elsewhere. And without government action to ensure an adequate supply, we will most likely face worse shortages by September. (Amy Kapczynski, Paul Biddinger and Rochelle Walensky, 7/28)

Bloomberg: Coronavirus: It’s Not Just Anti-Vaxxers Who Worry About Vaccines With any luck, one of the handful of promising Covid-19 vaccines currently going through human trials will meet with regulatory approval, maybe even in time for winter. One thing worrying public health officials, though, is what happens if a significant number of people don’t want to be vaccinated. Vaccines are responsible for saving millions of lives every year, and yet there has always been a small but hardcore contingent of anti-vaxxers that rejects the science or buys into conspiracy theories about immunizations. Unfortunately, their ranks are growing during the current crisis. National health authorities, along with the World Health Organization, are engaged in a furious game of whack-a-mole as they try to knock down the conspiracy theories and correct misinformation. (Therese Raphael, 7/29)

The Washington Post: Here’s What It Could Look Like If Schools Reopened Today The novel coronavirus is spreading uncontrolled in more than 20 states. Let’s say that the prevalence of the virus in a community is 1 in 100. A school with 1,000 students could have 10 people walk in on day one who are unknowingly infecting others. Many who favor on-time reopening cite a recent large study from South Korea that found that children younger than 10 are half as likely to spread the coronavirus as adults. But half of a lot of transmission is still a lot. And the same study found that kids older than 10 transmit the virus at the same rate as adults. If one person spreads it to two or three others who then spread it to contacts at school and at home, there will almost certainly be outbreaks within a matter of weeks. (Leana S. Wen, 7/28)

Fox News: Controlling Coronavirus — This Plan Could Allow Us To Safely Reopen By Oct. 1 The U.S. is experiencing a significant resurgence of COVID-19 this summer, especially in the South and possibly now the Midwest. We have a path to contain the virus, reset the nation and renew American optimism. The summer of 2020 saw a dramatic surge in COVID-19 across the Southern United States. By July, more than 20 percent of the new confirmed daily global COVID-19 cases occurred across the southern states from Florida to California. The deaths are also increasing, so that in some states COVID-19 has become a leading cause of daily deaths – a situation similar to what we saw in New York and New Jersey last spring. (Peter Hotez and Anne Rimoin, 7/29)

Viewpoints: Tough Spending Spot For McConnell To Be In On Health, Economy; Resurgence Comes With Longterm Warnings

Editorial pages focus on these pandemic issues and others.

Bloomberg: The Case Mitch McConnell Needs To Make On Covid Spending

Mitch McConnell is in a tough spot. Many of his fellow Senate Republicans are balking at the additional spending and debt required by the HEALS Act, the pandemic relief bill that is the successor to last spring’s CARES Act. He could appeal to some Democrats for support, but that would require more spending, further eroding GOP support and possibly triggering a showdown with the White House. And all of this is before negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. So what’s a Senate majority leader to do? The only way to bridge this divide may be to bolster the bill with pro-growth proposals that can win over Senate Republicans without any spending cuts that will make it impossible to reach a deal with House Democrats. (Karl W. Smith, 7/28)

Los Angeles Times: Mitch McConnell's Coronavirus Relief Bill Wasn't Worth The Wait

At the moment, Congress has two tasks more important than any others: Providing the resources and leadership needed to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, and helping the country climb out of the deep recession that the pandemic triggered. Sadly, the long-awaited coronavirus relief package that Senate Republicans released this week falls far short on both fronts. The need for a fourth major congressional effort became clear not long after states abandoned their stay-at-home orders, leading infection rates to skyrocket. The one thing lawmakers should have been able to agree on immediately is a major increase in funding for testing and contact tracing so that states could better identify where and how the disease was spreading. But in addition to being many days late, Senate Republicans are coming to the table many dollars short on this front. Its proposal includes $16 billion for testing, compared to the $75 billion recommended by a number of healthcare analysts and public health experts. (7/28)

The Wall Street Journal: The World’s Covid Resurgence

Amid the post-lockdown flare-ups, it’s worth revisiting Sweden, which has been widely criticized for never closing businesses and primary schools. Cases have been falling over the past month after a modest uptick in June due to more testing. Only 27 patients have died in the last week, fewer per capita than New York. America’s liberals cite Sweden’s relatively high death rate (56 per 100,000 compared to 45.1 in France and 35.8 in the Netherlands). But two-thirds of deaths have been among those over age 80, and 97% never received intensive-care treatment. Blame Sweden’s socialized health system, which rationed treatment for the elderly even though ICUs were never overwhelmed. The lesson is that the virus won’t disappear anytime soon. Governments may have to impose some business and social restrictions to protect hospitals and the vulnerable. But lockdowns aren’t a miracle cure, and their collateral damage is too severe to sustain. (7/28)

The New York Times: If Our Masks Could Speak

When people ask me about my mood these days, I tell them that I feel like I’m a reporter for The Pompeii Daily News in A.D. 79, and I’m sitting in the foothills of Mount Vesuvius and someone just walked up and asked, “Hey, do you feel a rumbling?” Do I ever. The summer of 2020 could be remembered as one of those truly important dates in American history. Everywhere you turn you see parents who don’t know where or if their kids will go to school this fall, renters who don’t know when or if they will be evicted, unemployed who don’t know what if any safety net Congress will put under them, businesses that don’t know how or if they can hold on another day — and none of us who know whether we’ll be able to vote in November. That is a lot of hot, molten anxiety building up beneath our economy, society, schools and city streets — just waiting to blow the top off our country — because we have so failed at managing the coronavirus. (Thomas L. Friedman, 7/28)

CNN: Donald Trump Undermines His Pandemic Response With More Misinformation And Self-Obsession

President Donald Trump's return as the face of the Covid-19 response has deteriorated into a misinformation masterclass that explains why America is in such a mess. In an extraordinary performance Tuesday, as the daily death toll again soared toward 1,000 and the number of Americans dead approached a tragic milestone of 150,000, Trump again foreswore the most basic requirements of national leadership in a crisis. (Stephen Collinson, 7/29)

The Washington Post: GOP Governors Are Handling Covid-19 Better Than Democrats, But You’d Never Know It From The News

Against the backdrop of countless news stories about the covid-19 pandemic, much of the coverage from elite media centers in New York and Washington can be boiled down to this theme: Republicans generally and President Trump specifically have done a horrible job managing the novel coronavirus while Democrats have fought valiantly to turn the tide where they hold power. Headlines on this newspaper’s website this past weekend focused on Florida — “Coronavirus ravaged Florida, as Ron DeSantis sidelined scientists and followed Trump” — and imperiled Republicans in the Senate — “As pandemic limits scrutiny, GOP fears lesser-known Democratic candidates will steamroll to Senator majority.” (Florida became the state with the second-highest number of cases over the weekend, surpassing New York.) The awful metrics of covid-19 deaths tell a different story, according to data kept current by Johns Hopkins University. (Hugh Hewitt, 7/28)

Houston Chronicle: Welcome Back To Texas, Mr. President. We Need To Talk.

You can’t take Texas for granted this time. We know you don’t put much stock in independent polls, Mr. President, but a consensus is growing that Texans are losing confidence that you are the person to lead the nation out of the canyon that you and your administration have helped dig. A Morning Consult poll released Monday night shows presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading 47-45 in Texas less than 100 days from the Nov. 3 election. An average of five recent polls shows the race as a dead heat in a reliably Republican state that you won by just 9 points in 2016. The signs are pointing to a level of disenchantment in the state that can’t be addressed by a photo-op on an oil rig. The hashtag #TrumpKillsTexas began trending on Tuesday just ahead of the presidential visit. (7/29)

Chicago Tribune: The Wisconsin Edict: A COVID-19 Warning Wrapped In A Proclamation

(Mayor Lori) Lightfoot’s reasoning for a self-quarantine rule is that Chicago needs to do all it can to keep control of the outbreak, but that becomes harder when outbreaks in other states are worsening due to lax social distancing. Wisconsin is reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases and the state has no mask-wearing requirement. The federal government has placed Wisconsin on its “red zone” list of states where the virus is spreading aggressively.“ The primary goal is education,” Chicago Public Health Department Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady told reporters Tuesday about the Wisconsin rule. Chicago officials want to make people aware of the risks and urge them to take extra steps to stay healthy and keep others safe. Exactly. The pandemic — deadly as it can be, especially to people with health issues — won’t go gently into that good night. It needs to be wrestled to the ground and pinned there until a vaccine can be developed and widely disseminated. (7/28)

The Wall Street Journal: How To Hold Beijing Accountable For The Coronavirus

If the virus jumped to humans through a series of human-animal encounters in the wild or in wet markets, as Beijing has claimed, we would likely have seen evidence of people being infected elsewhere in China before the Wuhan outbreak. We have not. The alternative explanation, a lab escape, is far more plausible. We know the Wuhan Institute of Virology was using controversial “gain of function” techniques to make viruses more virulent for research purposes. A confidential 2018 State Department cable released this month highlighting the lab’s alarming safety record should heighten our concern. Suggesting that an outbreak of a deadly bat coronavirus coincidentally occurred near the only level 4 virology institute in all of China—which happened to be studying the closest known relative of that exact virus—strains credulity. (Jamie Metzl, 7/28)

The Washington Post: Americans Are Suffering. Trump Offers Them A Doctor Who Warns Of Sex With Demons.

According to the Mayo Clinic, endometriosis is “an often painful disorder in which tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of [the] uterus — the endometrium — grows outside [the] uterus.” Not so, says Stella Immanuel, a Houston pediatrician and spiritual leader of Fire Power Ministries, a pronouncedly non-orthodox church. Endometriosis and other potentially dangerous gynecological conditions are the residue of sexual intercourse with demons, Immanuel teaches. (David Von Drehle, 7/28)

CNN: Americans Are Dying Of Covid-19 And Trump Is Pouting About Fauci

President Donald Trump's aides almost got him to become a serious leader in this age of pandemic. After they showed him evidence that voters in "our states" (Republican ones, that is) were falling ill and dying -- and that this wasn't good for him politically -- Trump resumed pandemic press briefings and even let himself be photographed wearing a face mask. Alas, the New Trump was not to be. (Michael D'Antonio, 7/28)

Fox News: Trump On Coronavirus Testing And Mail-In Voting Exposes His 'For Thee, Not Me' Attitude

As the confirmed death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. approaches 150,000, President Trump continues to mismanage the federal response. The president gets tested for COVID-19 frequently — unlike the rest of us — and everyone who works closely with him is tested. But he has only been seen in public once wearing a mask (in a hospital). Trump has been seen ignoring social distancing rules, criticized his own health experts for not allowing faster reopening of businesses, spoken at large gatherings of thousands of people in Oklahoma and South Dakota, shared uninformed and downright dangerous ideas (using household disinfectants on people), and seems determined to open schools no matter what. (Jessica Tarlov, 7/28)