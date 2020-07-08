Public Health And Education

Modern Healthcare: Democrats Ask Trump Administration To Make Insurers Pay For Back-To-Work COVID Tests Democratic leaders of House and Senate health-related committees asked the Trump administration to revise guidance that would exempt insurers from paying for occupational COVID-19 testing. (Cohrs, 7/7)

Modern Healthcare: Hospitals Retool Contact-Tracing Processes For Staff Amid COVID-19 When a healthcare worker tests positive for COVID-19, it kicks off a labor-intensive process inside the hospital to track down which colleagues they've interacted with and therefore could be infected, too. That's not unique to the novel coronavirus. If an employee is diagnosed with an infectious disease that can be transmitted in the workplace, infection prevention and occupational health teams have to figure out who else might have been exposed. (Cohen, 7/7)

Kaiser Health News: COVID-Tracking Apps Proliferate, But Will They Really Help? My 18-year-old daughter, Caroline, responded quickly when I told her that she’d soon be able to download an app to alert her when she had been in risky proximity to someone with COVID-19, and that public health officials hoped to fight the pandemic with such apps. “Yeah, but nobody will use them,” she replied. (Wolfson, 7/8)

AP: N.C. Residents Won't Need A Doctor's Order For A COVID Test North Carolina announced Tuesday that residents will no longer need a doctor’s referral to get a coronavirus test. The order, lasting until Gov. Roy Cooper’s current state of emergency is rescinded, aims to encourage more Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to get tested. (Anderson, 7/7)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Kemp Seeks Federal Funds And Expanded COVID-19 Testing In Gwinnett Gov. Brian Kemp has asked the federal government to send more resources to expand COVID-19 testing in Gwinnett County and to renew funds needed to keep the National Guard staffing testing sites around the state. Kemp on Tuesday asked for help getting personal protective equipment like masks and gloves for the state’s first responders and essential workers and an extension in funding for the Georgia National Guard, which has been performing COVID-19 testing and sanitizing long-term care homes during the pandemic. (Coyne, 7/8)

Sacramento Bee: Coronavirus CA: Sacramento Test Centers Closing Amid Case Surge The coronavirus pandemic is becoming an increasingly urgent situation in the Sacramento region and across California as a whole, both of which are grappling with record-setting influxes of new cases and quickly filling intensive care units of some hospitals. The newest and most severe local setback came with Monday’s announcement that Sacramento County will need to at least temporarily close five community test centers this week, all of them in underserved communities, due to a lack of testing materials caused by a nationwide supply shortage. (McGough, 7/7)

The Hill: Coronavirus Surge Puts Renewed Strain On Testing Capacity The surge in coronavirus cases across the country has put a strain on U.S. testing capacity — again. Six months into the pandemic, the U.S. has significantly increased its testing abilities. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said the nation averages about 600,000 tests per week, and the country conducted about 15 million diagnostic tests in June alone, according to the COVID Tracking Project. (Weixel, 7/7)

In recent months, the U.S. has vastly improved its testing abilities, but the rapidly growing case rates in states across the country could undo these gains. Fits and starts are taking place in California, Georgia and North Carolina, among other places. Contact tracing, which is also a key step in controlling the virus's spread, is also drawing headlines.

CNN: The Right (And Wrong) Way To Wear A Mask So, about masks -- they do next to nothing if you don't wear them properly. Yep, even the cloth coverings touted as the best thing since social distancing have instructions. We've laid them out below, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. (Andrew, 7/7)

The Washington Post: Face Shields Vs. Masks: What To Wear On An Airplane During The Coronavirus Pandemic As mask rules have caused some controversy on U.S. airlines in recent months, Qatar Airways is taking an even stronger stance by requiring economy passengers and cabin crew to wear both face masks and face shields on board. In its recent announcement, the airline says it will provide passengers with a complimentary kit of disposable protective gear that includes a shield, surgical mask, gloves and hand sanitizer gel. (Compton, 7/7)

AP: Protective Gear For Medical Workers Begins To Run Low Again The personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the early weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running low again as the virus resumes its rapid spread and the number of hospitalized patients climbs. A national nursing union is concerned that gear has to be reused. A doctors association warns that physicians’ offices are closed because they cannot get masks and other supplies. And Democratic members of Congress are pushing the Trump administration to devise a national strategy to acquire and distribute gear in anticipation of the crisis worsening into the fall. (Mulvihill and Fassett, 7/7)

Indianapolis Star: Masks In Indianapolis: What You Should Know About Mask Requirement Starting Thursday, wearing a face covering, like a mask, in public spaces will be required in Marion County. Marion County Public Health Department Director Virginia Caine said the decision to require masks comes from an "abundance of caution" as the amount of COVID-19 cases increase in neighboring states. (Kemp, 7/8)

Sacramento Bee: Yolo County CA Will Fine Businesses Who Break COVID-19 Rules With coronavirus cases rising, Yolo County on Tuesday passed an urgency ordinance giving county code officers the authority to fine businesses up to $10,000 for refusing to comply with state and county safety measures, including not requiring patrons to wear masks and allowing indoor dining. The ordinance, which goes into effect immediately, is the first such crackdown by a county in the Sacramento region. Cities in Southern California have imposed ordinances with fines in recent days. (Bizjak, 7/7)

Kaiser Health News: In Texas, Individual Freedoms Clash With Efforts To Slow The Surge Of COVID Cases The Fourth of July was a little different this year here in Texas’ biggest city. Parades were canceled and some of the region’s beaches were closed. At the city’s biggest fireworks show, “Freedom Over Texas,” fireworks were shot higher in the air to make it easier to watch from a distance. Other fireworks displays encouraged people to stay in their cars. After weeks of surging COVID-19 cases and dire warnings that Houston’s massive medical infrastructure would not be able to keep pace, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on July 2 requiring Texans to wear masks in public, after previously reversing course on the state’s reopening by again closing bars and reducing restaurant capacity. (West, 7/8)

AP: Iowa Governor Decries Local Mandatory Mask Wearing Local officials don’t have the authority to require that residents use masks to halt spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday, a day after the mayor of Muscatine issued such an order. Asked at a news conference about Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson’s order, which took effect Monday, Reynolds said local officials need the governor’s approval to implement such rules. (Pitt, 7/7)

CNN: Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Governor, Calls For 'Mask-Up Campaign' Amid Coronavirus Surge Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday called for a "national mask-up campaign," saying it is necessary for everyone, even those in the White House, to wear masks to stem the spread of coronavirus as the number of cases surge across the US. "It's incumbent on every one of us to mask-up, from the White House, to the state house, everywhere in between," Whitmer said. "We are seeing this play out across the country. We have to do our part to make sure that doesn't happen." (Duster, 7/7)

NPR: More States Require Masks In Public, But Enforcement Is Uneven A growing number of governors and mayors are working to slow the spread of the coronavirus by requiring people to wear masks in public places. Experts say these public health rules will reduce the risk of people getting sick. But some local police and sheriffs are refusing to enforce the rules. (Mann, 7/8)

Meanwhile, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said a mayor had no authority to order mask wearing in Muscatine County, where there is a high rate of infection. News is also on protective gear for medical works, airline travel and best practices.

Modern Healthcare: National School Nutrition Program Linked To Lower Obesity Rates A federal program that aimed to improve kids' access to healthy food significantly reduced obesity rates in children from low-income families, according to a new study. The 2010 passage of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act was associated with a 47% reduction in obesity prevalence in low-income kids, Harvard researchers found in a study published in Health Affairs that analyzed more than 173,000 students. That translated to more than 500,000 fewer cases of obesity among low-income kids, the health policy experts estimated, advocating for expanding access to the program as well as maintaining the act's original standards. (Kacik, 7/7)

NPR: States Sue Education Department Over Allocation Of Pandemic Funds To Schools Several Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia have joined in a lawsuit against Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, accusing the Trump administration of trying to unlawfully divert pandemic relief funds from public schools to private schools. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Michigan, Maine, New Mexico and Wisconsin have also joined. (Neuman, 7/7)

CNN: Summer Learning: Does My Kid Need An Extra Boost In This Year Of Covid? During summers before the pandemic, I was delighted to let my 7-year-old explore different sides of himself than what he focuses on during the school year. This might have meant more time in nature, doing fun coding projects, binge-reading age-appropriate spy series or spraying his little brother with the hose. I saw it as enrichment, but not the intensive parenting variety in which each and every activity must fit inside a neat trajectory leading to college acceptance, leading to an impressive degree, leading to a top-notch resume, leading to an impressive job. Instead, I wanted him to discover new interests and have a good time. (Strauss, 7/7)

AP: Missouri Summer Camp Virus Outbreak Raises Safety Questions Missouri leaders knew the risk of convening thousands of kids at summer camps across the state during a pandemic, the state’s top health official said, and insisted that camp organizers have plans in place to keep an outbreak from happening. The outbreak happened anyway. (Beck and Stengle, 7/7)

CNN: The Upcoming School Year Has Everyone Worried. Here's What Experts Say As Covid-19 spread across the United States this spring, teachers, parents and students scrambled to move classes to online platforms such as Zoom and FaceTime. It was an enormous effort that seemed, to some, to offer few rewards. Supporting online learning left parents exhausted, even as they worried that their kids were slipping behind academically. Now, everyone wants to know: What will school be like in the fall? (Smith, 7/8)

While many parents consider keeping children away from schools during the upcoming year because of worries about infections, the American Academy Of Pediatrics urges having all students physically return to schools, and President Donald Trump supported the AAP idea, as well. News on children is on an outbreak at an overnight camp, strategies for summer learning, and more, as well.

Study: Later Diagnoses Triggering Higher Death Rate Among Blacks

Researchers believe societal factors may be causing Black patients to access care in hospitals only after they have advanced cases. Public health news is on food scarcity, meatpacking plants, the hurried pace for solutions, erroneous messaging, mental health, churchgoers, digital health companies, and an outbreak in MLS, as well.

Modern Healthcare: Care Delays Cause Blacks To Bear Brunt Of COVID-19 Illnesses, Deaths

Black Americans are more likely than white patients to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19, even when controlling for socio-economic status or health comorbidities, according to new research. Researchers analyzed electronic health records of more than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health between Jan.1 and April 8. They found Black patients were 2.7 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 after adjusting for income, age, sex and underlying health conditions. (Johnson, 7/7)

NBC News: Millions Of Americans Are Going Hungry As The Pandemic Erodes Incomes And Destroys Communities

As jobs vanish, incomes drop and food prices rise, more Americans are going to bed hungry — and advocates warn that without intervention from Congress, those numbers could rise to a level unseen in modern times. “People who never thought they'd experience food insecurity are now seeking food assistance,” said Luis Guardia, president of the nonprofit Food Research & Action Center. (White, 7/7)

ABC News: Meatpacking Facilities Still Present Challenge To Containing COVID-19, CDC Says

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country this summer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday meatpacking plants still present challenges in preventing transmission of the virus and that racial or ethnic minority workers are at much higher risk of getting sick and dying. A new CDC analysis found that 16,233 workers in meat and poultry processing plants were infected with COVID-19 in April or May, according to data reported by 23 states. Eighty-seven percent of the workers were racial or ethnic minorities and 86 have died. (Ebbs, 7/7)

AP: 'Desperation Science' Slows The Hunt For Coronavirus Drugs

Desperate to solve the deadly conundrum of COVID-19, the world is clamoring for fast answers and solutions from a research system not built for haste. The ironic, and perhaps tragic, result: Scientific shortcuts have slowed understanding of the disease and delayed the ability to find out which drugs help, hurt or have no effect at all. (Marchione, 7/8)

Stat: A Disease Detective On The Frontlines Of WHO's Covid-19 Response

People who know Maria Van Kerkhove describe her as someone who has worked her whole life to be in this place, at this moment. This place is at the core of the World Health Organization’s coronavirus team, this moment is when the WHO is trying to steer the globe’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. No one would expect such a job to be anything less than highly stressful, but lately, the ride has been a rocky one. (Branswell, 7/8)

AP: Iowa Governor To Use $50M In Federal Money For Mental Health

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday she would spend $50 million in federal funding on adult and childhood mental health and substance abuse programs. The money is part of the state’s allocation from the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package, known as the CARES Act, that was approved by Congress and signed by the president in March. (Pitt, 7/7)

NBC News: Nearly Half The Employees At An Arizona ICE Detention Center Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

Nearly half the employees at an Arizona ICE detention center have tested positive for COVID-19, with a guard dying of the disease, and according to two employees and 14 migrants, a shortage of staff has left detainees in their cells without access to showers, laundry and other necessities. CoreCivic, the company contracted to run the Eloy Detention Center in Arizona, said 127 of about 300 total CoreCivic employees at Eloy have tested positive since the start of the pandemic, although some have recovered and are back to work. (Ainsley and Soboroff, 7/8)

Kaiser Health News: COVID Cuts A Lethal Path Through San Quentin’s Death Row

The old men live in cramped spaces and breathe the same ventilated air. Many are frail, laboring with heart disease, liver and prostate cancer, tuberculosis, dementia. And now, with the coronavirus advancing through their ranks, they are falling one after the next. This is not a nursing home, not in any traditional sense. It is California’s death row at San Quentin State Prison, north of San Francisco. Its 670 residents are serial killers, child murderers, men who killed for money and drugs, or shot their victims as part of their wasted gangster lives. Some have been there for decades, growing old behind bars. One is 90, and more than 100 are 65 or older. (Morain, 7/8)

ABC News: Florida Teen Who Died Of COVID-19 Attended Large Church Gathering, Was Given Hydroxychloroquine At Home

A Florida teenager who died of complications from COVID-19 had attended a church event with a hundred other children two weeks before her death and was given hydroxychloroquine by her parents, health officials said. Carsyn Leigh Davis of Fort Myers died on June 23, two days after turning 17, at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami. (Deliso, 7/7)

CNN: Can The AC Filter In Your Home, Office Or Local Mall Protect You From Covid-19?

When New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced last week that malls in New York could not reopen until they installed high-efficiency particulate air filters capable of trapping the virus that causes Covid-19, Harvard environmental health researcher Joseph Gardner Allen was thrilled. "I've been writing consistently since early February about how healthy buildings should be the first line of defense against the novel coronavirus," said Allen, who directs the Healthy Buildings program at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. (LaMotte, 7/7)

Stat: Proving Predictions Wrong, Health Tech Funding Keeps Climbing

Despite forecasts that investments in health tech would dry up by mid-year, venture funding for digital health companies continues to surge, a new report finds. The report, from health-tech-focused venture firm Rock Health, projects that 2020 will shatter annual records for investments, number of deals, and the average size of such deals. That projection counters previous predictions that the uptick in investments seen earlier this year would subside as the pandemic continued to take a toll. (Isselbacher, 7/8)

ABC News: How Charmin Workers Adapted To The COVID-19 Pandemic To Meet Demand For Toilet Paper

In mid-March, as the coronavirus began to spread through the U.S. and the possibility of stay-at-home orders became real, scores of people became toilet paper hoarders. As companies scrambled to meet the demand -- some, like Cottonelle, even encouraging people to “share a square” -- many people were left wondering, “Why toilet paper, of all products?” (Kapetaneas, Sandell and Rivas, 7/7)