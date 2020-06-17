From The States

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Coronavirus Cases On The Rise Again In Georgia Georgia’s reported coronavirus cases rose in each of the past two weeks, and clusters of counties across the state have experienced spikes in new cases, state data shows. The jump in confirmed infections comes amid broader testing for the virus and as the state loosens restrictions on movement and businesses. (Trubey, 6/16)

The Associated Press: Church Tied To Oregon's Largest Coronavirus Outbreak A church in rural northeastern Oregon is now the epicenter of the state’s largest coronavirus outbreak, as 236 people tested positive for the disease, authorities said Tuesday. The outbreak also led to Oregon’s second consecutive record-setting daily case count. “I think generally we are seeing increasing numbers, which is what we expected with reopening,” said Thomas Jeanne, the deputy state health officer and deputy state epidemiologist. (Cline, 6/16)

Dallas Morning News: Dallas County Reports 306 New Coronavirus Cases And 8 Deaths As Hospitalizations, ER Visits Rise Dallas County reported 306 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths Tuesday, as hospitalizations and emergency-room visits for COVID-19 symptoms increased. Seven of the victims were Dallas residents: a man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s, two men in their 60s, a woman in her 70s and two women in their 90s who were residents of long-term care facilities. The other victim was a Hutchins man in his 40s. All eight had underlying high-risk health conditions. (Jones, 6/16)

Bloomberg: Texas Confronts Surge In Hospitalizations After Reopening Abbott reassured residents that hospitals in the second-most-populous state have ample capacity, but he said some bar patrons are putting themselves at risk by failing to observe social distancing. And he rebuffed local officials seeking permission to reimpose lockdowns or other restrictions amid the resurgent pandemic. County leaders and mayors in the biggest metropolitan areas have warned that Abbott’s phased reopening of the Texas economy that began seven weeks ago has been too swift and sweeping, and bristled at his executive orders superseding local crackdowns. (Carroll and Levin, 6/16)

ABC News: 'No Reason To Be Alarmed' Says Governor As Texas Sets Records For New COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Tuesday also marked the sixth straight day of hospitalization increases, and the fifth day of record-setting ones, starting with 2,166 on June 12. At a news briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said the rising number of hospitalizations "does raise concerns," but that "there is no reason right now to be alarmed." (Deliso, 6/16)

NPR: Texas Governor Says 'No Reason Today To Be Alarmed' As Coronavirus Cases Set Record Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday the state's highest-ever number of new COVID-19 cases: 2,622. He also reported a second record high: 2,518 people hospitalized with the virus in Texas, up from 2,326 a day earlier. Despite the concerning uptick in people sick with the virus, Abbott said that the reason for his news conference was to let Texans know about the "abundant" hospital capacity for treating people with COVID-19. (Wamsley, 6/16)

The New York Times: Arizona Wildfires Force Hundreds To Evacuate As Coronavirus Cases Surge Wildfires across Arizona have forced hundreds to evacuate their homes, fleeing blazes — including one that has already consumed over 100 square miles — as the state grapples with a spike in confirmed coronavirus infections. The Bush Fire, around 30 miles northeast of Phoenix, has burned over 64,000 acres since Saturday, according to fire officials. Firefighters will have to battle winds that are expected to reach 20 to 30 miles per hour as well as dry summer heat, with temperatures above 100 in places, said Dee Hines, a fire agency spokesman. (Pietsch, 6/16)

The Associated Press: Arizona Sees Nearly 2,400 New Virus Cases, A Daily High The number of new coronavirus cases in Arizona has hit an alarming new daily high of nearly 2,400 — almost double the previous record, health officials said Tuesday. The state Department of Health Services reported 2,392 new cases and 25 additional deaths. Hospital intensive care units were hovering around 80% capacity with 1,307 people with the virus as of Monday. (6/16)

The Associated Press: As Florida Test Numbers Rise, The NBA Prepares For Disney The rate of positive coronavirus tests in the Orlando, Florida, area has been soaring in recent days. The NBA hopes that doesn’t matter. After spending weeks on putting together an incredibly elaborate series of health and safety protocols — the word “testing” appears 282 times in the document — the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association believe they have done what is necessary to keep the 22 teams and others who will be part of the season restart at the Disney campus near Orlando next month safe and healthy. (Reynolds, 6/17)

CNN: 16 Friends Test Positive For Coronavirus After An Outing At A Florida Bar A group of 16 friends all tested positive for coronavirus after a night out at a recently reopened Florida bar. Three members of the group, who spoke to CNN's Chris Cuomo Tuesday, said they want to remind the public that the pandemic is not over yet. "We want to raise awareness and get ahead of it," Kat Layton told Cuomo. "We want to tell people it's really not ready for what we thought it was ready for, it's too soon." (Holcombe, 6/17)

NPR: Florida Officials Spar Over Rising COVID-19 Cases In Florida, where there's a surge of new COVID-19 cases, officials are divided over what to do about it. The state saw 2,783 new cases Tuesday. It was the third time in a week that Florida set a new daily record. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republican officials, including President Trump, say the rising number of new cases was expected and is mostly the result of increased testing. Florida is now testing more than 200,000 people a week, more than double the number tested weekly in mid-May. (Allen, 6/16)

CNN: US Coronavirus: Florida, Arizona And Texas Report Record Number Of Daily Covid-19 Cases This Week Loosening restrictions and increasing public gatherings may make it seem as though the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic is over, but just this week Florida, Texas and Arizona set daily records for new cases. The states are among 18 across the nation seeing increasing trends in new cases from one week to the next. More than 2 million people in the US have been infected with coronavirus and 116,962 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Health experts are warning that more infections and deaths are in store as states continue their reopening plans. (Holcombe, 6/17)

Stat: Rising Covid-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Underscore The Long Road Ahead The U.S. is now confronting what public health experts have been warning about but many in the public had not absorbed: the coronavirus pandemic will be with us for many months, and lapses in vigilance will lead to more sickness and death. The country as a whole is tacking on about 20,000 new Covid-19 cases to its 2.1 million infection tally each day, a clip that’s been steady for weeks, according to STAT’s Covid-19 Tracker. But cases are surging in about half of states, some of which dodged major outbreaks in the spring as the Northeast and other pockets like New Orleans became inundated. (Joseph, 6/17)

Reuters: Record Spike In New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Six U.S. States As Reopening Accelerates New coronavirus infections hit record highs in six U.S. states on Tuesday, marking a rising tide of cases for a second consecutive week as most states moved forward with reopening their economies. Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas all reported record increases in new cases on Tuesday after recording all-time highs last week. Nevada also reported its highest single-day tally of new cases on Tuesday, up from a previous high on May 23. Hospitalizations are also rising or at record highs. (Shumaker and O'Brien, 6/16)

Politico: What Colorado Is Getting Right About Reopening Colorado was the first Democratic-run state to reopen from a coronavirus lockdown, and so far it has avoided the fresh spikes in infection rippling across the West. Its measured approach could be a lesson for the country on how to reopen effectively. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis stood out because he embarked on a slow and methodical economic recovery in late April — even before the White House’s stay-at-home guidelines expired. Polis limited when restaurants and other businesses could reopen, at first only allowing curbside pickups at stores, imposing strict social distancing on salons and other personal services and prohibiting gatherings over 10 people. (Goldberg, 6/16)

Colorado has largely avoided the spikes its neighbors in the West are seeing as they reopen. The state benefits from a young, healthy population, but a look at its strategy for reopening could offer a road map for success for other states. Other news is reported out of Oregon and Georgia, as well.

CIDRAP: Nursing Homes Might Account For 40% Of US COVID-19 Deaths Nursing homes and assisted living facilities continue to be a major source of US COVID-19 cases, with a new analysis from the Wall Street Journal showing that the fatality count in nursing homes has topped 50,000, about 43% of the 116,700 deaths tracked in the country. The Wall Street Journal's analysis found that cases in nursing homes stand at 250,000, a likely undercount as not all states have reported nursing home cases uniformly. In total, the officials have reported 2,123,124 US cases. Nursing home residents constitute less than 1% of the US population, according to the Associated Press. (Soucheray, 6/16)

The Wall Street Journal: As U.S. Nursing-Home Deaths Reach 50,000, States Ease Lockdowns Nursing homes and other senior-care facilities have started to allow more visits after a monthslong lockdown to protect vulnerable residents from coronavirus infections, even as the pandemic’s death toll tied to such places surpasses 50,000. A Wall Street Journal tally of state data compiling fatalities from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, underscores the virus’s heavy cost to those living in long-term-care facilities. Deaths among senior-care center staff and residents appear to represent at least 40% of the overall count of more than 116,000 U.S. fatalities related to Covid-19 as compiled by Johns Hopkins University. (Kamp and Wilde Mathews, 6/16)

The Associated Press: Some Long-Term Care Centers Will Allow Outdoor Visits Soon Some long-term care centers in New Hampshire that meet state and federal criteria should be able to allow outdoor visits as soon as this weekend, the state’s health and human services commissioner said Tuesday. Centers need to submit a plan to health officials that would include designated sites for visits, such as a courtyard or porch, Commissioner Lori Shibinette said at a news conference. Appointments would be limited to two visitors per resident, and both must be over age 12. (McCormack, 6/16)

Senior facilities have been hit the hardest by COVID, forcing a 3-month long isolation for most residents. Now, things are easing up in some states where facilities are beginning to set standards for outdoor visits. News on nursing homes is from New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan and Indiana, as well.

Lawsuit Claims Fired N.J. Health Official Was Asked To Get A Test For Top Aide's Family; Concerns At Mississippi Capitol Lead To Free Testing

Media outlets report on news from New Jersey, Mississippi, Illinois, California, Nevada, Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maine and New York.

The Associated Press: Ex-Official Says He Was Asked To Give COVID-19 Test As Favor

New Jersey’s state police chief asked a former health official to get a relative of a top Murphy administration aide tested for COVID-19 as a favor while the tests were in short supply, a lawsuit claims. Chris Neuwirth said he was fired from his job as assistant health commissioner last month in retaliation for refusing to do the test. He is asking for the court to reinstate him to his old job and award back pay and damages. (Catalini, 6/16)

The Wall Street Journal: Fired N.J. Health Official Sues Murphy Administration, Alleges Unethical Request For Coronavirus Tests

Col. Callahan asked him or a member of his staff to collect specimens from family members of George Helmy, Gov. Phil Murphy’s chief of staff, for the purpose of conducting coronavirus tests. Mr. Neuwirth, who didn’t collect the specimens, believed the request was unethical and attempted to file an ethics complaint against Col. Callahan and Mr. Helmy, according to the lawsuit. But an ethics liaison officer implied that Mr. Neuwirth could face criminal repercussions if he proceeded, and advised him to speak to a criminal-defense lawyer before he filed the complaint, the lawsuit said. (De Avila, 6/16)

The Associated Press: Testing Offered At Mississippi Capitol Amid COVID-19 Concern

Free coronavirus testing was being conducted Tuesday at the Mississippi Capitol, a day after lawmakers were told that an employee in the building had tested positive for COVID-19. The Legislature remained in session. Some lawmakers, lobbyists and others in the Capitol have been wearing masks, but some have not. The Health Department said Tuesday that Mississippi has had at least 20,152 cases and 915 deaths from the coronavirus as of Monday evening. (6/16)

The Associated Press: Illinois Attorney General Tests Positive For COVID-19

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms and was self-isolating on the advice of his doctor. Raoul, a first-term Democrat, said he was tested a day earlier after experiencing symptoms. “I am fortunate to be otherwise healthy and am following recommendations to protect those around me,” he said in a statement.Raoul’s disclosure comes as the number of cases in Illinois has been falling and state has been taking gradual steps to reopen amid stay-at-home orders. (6/16)

Kaiser Health News: Citing COVID, Sutter Pushes To Revisit Landmark Antitrust Settlement

Six months after agreeing to a $575 million settlement in a closely watched antitrust case filed by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Sutter Health has yet to pay a single dollar, and no operational changes have gone into effect. The nonprofit health care giant was accused of using its market dominance in Northern California to illegally drive up prices. Late last week, lawyers for Sutter filed a motion requesting that San Francisco Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo delay approval of the settlement for an additional 90 days, due to “catastrophic” losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Gold, 6/17)

Los Angeles Times: As Vegas Reawakens From COVID Closure, Baker Struggles Back

Lazarus Dabour used to arrive at the Mad Greek Cafe before the sun rose above the desert sky. He’d scan the 24-hour restaurant’s parking lot, clean the bathrooms, monitor the cash register, and prep fan-favorite breakfast items such as strawberry shakes or La Bomba breakfast burritos. On a busy day, the restaurant’s 29-year-old general manager could serve as many as 1,200 customers before straggling off after a 16-hour shift. (Lai, 6/16)

The Associated Press: Arkansas AG Sues TV Pastor Over Virus Treatment Claims

Arkansas’ attorney general on Tuesday sued Missouri-based TV pastor Jim Bakker over his promotion of a product falsely touted as a cure for the illness caused by the coronavirus. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed the lawsuit in Arkansas against Bakker and Morningside Church Productions, less than three months after the state of Missouri filed a similar lawsuit. Rutledge’s lawsuit says 385 Arkansans made purchases from Bakker’s company totaling approximately $60,524 for colloidal silver, a product often sold on the internet as a dietary supplement. (DeMillo, 6/17)

Los Angeles Times: Renegade Restaurants And Maskless Partying At Bars Set Off New Coronavirus Alarm

California has been aggressively reopening businesses in recent weeks, with health officials saying social distancing and other safety rules are essential in preventing the further spread of the coronavirus. New cases continue to increase in California, but health officials say that’s because of more testing and not community spread from reopened businesses. But they fear new outbreaks, especially if people take part in risky behavior. (Shalby, Wigglesworth, Sisson and Szabo, 6/16)

Los Angeles Times: Groups Clash In Orange County Over Mask Requirements

A small group opposed to Orange County’s relaxed rules on face coverings amid the COVID-19 pandemic was met Tuesday by a much louder crowd intent on drowning out their message. About 25 Orange County union leaders gathered on the steps of the county administration building to call on health officials to reinstate an order requiring that residents wear masks when conducting essential business. (Fry, 6/16)

The Associated Press: 18 People Arrested Over Quarantine Remain Jailed In Hawaii

Most of the 21 people who call themselves a misunderstood, nature-loving family remained jailed Tuesday over allegedly violating Hawaii’s traveler quarantine, even after they agreed to return to Los Angeles. Eligio Bishop, leader of the group known as Carbon Nation, was released with two others Monday after he pleaded no contest to violating Hawaii’s quarantine, which is meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the islands. (6/16)

Kaiser Health News: California Taps Libraries And Tax Offices To Recruit 20,000 New Disease Detectives

After more than two months at home, librarian Lisa Fagundes misses managing her sci-fi book collection so much, she feels she’s in withdrawal, longing to see new books, touch them, smell them. “It’s like a disease,” she said, laughing. Instead, she’s been learning to combat a different disease: COVID-19. While libraries are closed, Fagundes is one of dozens of librarians training to become a contact tracer, calling people who have been exposed to the coronavirus and asking them to self-quarantine at home so they don’t spread it further. (Dembosky, 6/17)

KQED: San Francisco Mayor, Supervisors Introduce Tax Measures To Fill Budget Holes

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and a group of supervisors advanced dueling plans on Tuesday to place business tax hikes in front of voters in November. With the city facing a $1.7 billion budget shortfall over the next two years, the mayor and members of the board are also working on additional ideas that could help fund city services, including changes to the city’s business tax structure and maneuvers to tap existing tax revenue held up in litigation. (Marzorati, 6/16)

KQED: San Francisco Considers Making Public Health Emergency Leave Permanent

Under a newly proposed ballot measure, many San Francisco workers would be able to receive additional paid sick leave benefits during future public health crises or unhealthy air days. The measure, introduced Tuesday by Supervisor Gordon Mar, seeks to make permanent the city's current emergency benefit, which requires large San Francisco employers to grant two weeks of paid leave per year to some 200,000 workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Green, 6/16)

KQED: Things Are Getting Really Ugly For California Public Health Officers

Local public health officers haven’t been this important in a century. They’re also being second-guessed, harassed and threatened by residents, and sometimes local leaders, angry about pandemic shutdowns. Some have simply quit. (Feder Ostrov, 6/16)

San Jose Mercury News: California's COVID-19 Cases Are Getting Younger

As California’s economy opens up, coronavirus cases are getting younger and younger. An analysis released this week reveals that more than 44% of new diagnoses are in people age 34 or younger, up from 29% a month ago. (Krieger, 6/16)

Houston Chronicle: Pandemic Challenges Part Of San Jac Nursing Students’ Virtual Lessons

For students enrolled in the nursing program at San Jacinto College, the coronavirus pandemic is providing a virtual lesson in what it means to participate in the community as a healthcare worker. During the initial phase of COVID-19 response when the classes were shut down, the college began developing virtual course study for online learning through new software. (Orozco. 6/16)

Sacramento Bee: Butte County CA Church Thwarted COVID-19 Contact Tracing

Last month, a Butte County church defied Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide order and opened its doors for services, despite warnings that people without symptoms could unwittingly spread the disease to others in crowded spaces. When health officials discovered that one of the parishioners had indeed tested positive for COVID-19, potentially exposing more than 160 people at the church, they dispatched a team to track and contain the disease. They didn’t get far. The county’s efforts were stymied almost immediately because the church and most of its members refused to share information with health officials, a Sacramento Bee review of county emails and interviews with officials show. (Sabalow and Bizjak, 6/16)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Filing Evictions In Metro New Orleans: Some Places 'Hectic,' But A Different Story At Other Spots

One court in the New Orleans area had a flood of eviction filings and others a trickle as a statewide moratorium came to a close in recent days, providing landlords their first opportunity since March to kick out renters. On the east bank of New Orleans, Clerk of 1st City Court Austin Badon said landlords lined up by the dozens to file for evictions on Tuesday, the first day he accepted filings after Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted the moratorium. (Sledge, 6/16)

The Washington Post: Amtrak Is Ending Daily Service To Hundreds Of Stations. Blame The Coronavirus Pandemic, The Railroad Says.

Amtrak is ending daily service to hundreds of stations outside the Northeast, and you can blame the coronavirus pandemic, the railroad said this week. Starting Oct. 1, most Amtrak long-distance trains will operate three times a week instead of daily, the company said in a memo to employees Monday. The carrier is also planning to enter fiscal year 2021 with reduced train frequencies in the Northeast Corridor, the busiest in its network, and on its state-funded routes, the company said. (Lazo, 6/16)

The Washington Post: D.C., Maryland, Virginia Report 58 New Coronavirus Deaths

More than 400 samples collected at coronavirus testing sites in the District cannot be processed because they were exposed to heat, city officials said Tuesday. The D.C. health department confirmed the problems with samples collected at Judiciary Square and Anacostia testing sites after residents reported delays in receiving test results. Officials say they will hold “special testing sessions” for the affected residents on Wednesday and Thursday. (Hedgpeth and Nirappil, 6/16)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: DeKalb County Health Opens Coronavirus Testing Site In Doraville

The DeKalb County Health Department has recently opened a testing location for COVID-19 in Doraville. The site opened Monday, June 15, in the parking lot of the former Kmart store at 5597 Buford Highway, near Interstate 285 in Doraville. Hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site doesn’t operate on weekends. Anyone above the age of eighteen can be screened for testing, including those who are asymptomatic but suspect they have come in contact with the virus. Those under eighteen must be accompanied by a parent. (Love, 6/16)

Atlanta Journal Constitution: Georgia Veterans Get New Community Healthcare Providers

A new agency will begin this month handling community healthcare for veterans in Georgia and other parts of the Southeast. Community healthcare is when veterans go to doctors or businesses outside of the Veterans Affairs system, and was set up to speed veterans’ access to medical care. (Quinn, 6/16)

Boston Globe: Congresswoman Katherine Clark Seeks Billions For Child Care Infrastructure

Representative Katherine Clark on Tuesday unveiled a new bill aimed at helping child care facilities safely reopen after coronavirus lockdowns and supporting early educators who work for them. Called the Child Care is Infrastructure Act, the bill would invest $10 billion in child care over five years through competitive grants that help centers renovate their facilities and adapt to the pandemic. It would also reauthorize $200 million in grants to campus-based child care programs to better support students who are parents. (Ebbert, 6/16)

The Arkansas Democrat: ACLU Of Arkansas Sues Over Law Allowing Courts To Jail Tenants With Unpaid Rent

The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas filed suit in federal court Monday to overturn the state law that allows courts to jail tenants who don’t pay their rent. The civil rights group, joined by the Bowen Law School Legal Clinic, the Center for Arkansas Legal Services and Legal Aid of Arkansas, contend that Arkansas Code 18-16-101 denies renters their right to due process in violation of state and federal constitutions. (Lynch, 6/15)

The Associated Press: Maine To Get Boost Addressing Substance Use, Mental Health

The federal government has awarded the state of Maine nearly $1.5 million to support mental health and substance abuse treatment plans. The money is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Center for Mental Health Services. U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent, said the money will help the state treat “heartbreaking disorders that have taken a toll on far too many of our peers, friends, and neighbors.” (6/16)

The New York Times: Cuomo Announces Support Of U.S. Open In New York

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday that the United States Open would be held as originally scheduled but without spectators at the U.S.T.A. Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, approving a plan by the United States Tennis Association to salvage the Grand Slam tournament, one of the biggest sporting events in New York. “It will be held without fans, but we can watch it on TV, and I’ll take that,” the governor said. (Clarey, 6/16)

San Jose Mercury News: Hundreds Of Southern California Schools Vulnerable To Outbreaks Because Of Vaccine Reluctance, Data Suggests

Officials are concerned that vaccine resistance might pose a problem if and when a COVID-19 vaccination finally becomes available. The magic number public health officials want to see is 95 percent fully vaccinated — a level where “herd immunity” is reached, which prevents disease from spreading. But there were 661 schools in the four counties with vaccination rates lower than that — and some were a great deal lower, according to a Southern California News Group analysis. (Sforza, 6/16)