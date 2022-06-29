After Roe V. Wade

AP: Biden Team Strains To Flex Muscles In Abortion Fight Mini Timmaraju, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, said she believes the administration is “off to a good start,” but she acknowledged that frustrations have been percolating. Some expected swifter policy announcements or executive orders from Biden.(Murphy and Megerian, 6/29)

The 19th: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Offers Little Insight On Abortion Pill Protections At Tuesday briefing, Becerra would not say if or when the government plans to challenge those state laws banning medication abortion. “We will absolutely protect Americans’ rights to care under federal law and we will do everything we get to make sure Americans understand what their rights are,” Becerra said. “What exactly that translates into depends on what a state tries to do.” (Luthra, 6/28)

Modern Healthcare: HHS Offers Scant Details On Post-Roe V. Wade Strategy "We're not interested in going rogue and doing things just because," Becerra said. "We will do everything we can with what we find to make sure we're protecting our services. It takes a little time because we want to do it right. We want to do it according to law." The secretary outlined a handful of actions HHS will take to enforce largely preexisting protections, including directing the Office of Civil Rights to uphold privacy and nondiscrimination rules for providers offering reproductive healthcare and patients accessing care. (Goldman, 6/28)

The New York Times: Biden’s Health Secretary: ‘No Magic Bullet’ For Preserving Abortion Access As Democrats and reproductive rights advocates clamored for President Biden to forcefully counter the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, his health secretary, Xavier Becerra, stepped up to a lectern here on Tuesday to list the steps his department would take to preserve and expand access to abortion. The list, for now anyway, is short. “There is no magic bullet,” Mr. Becerra said at a morning news conference, “but if there is something we can do, we will find it and we will do it.” (Stolberg and Savage, 6/28)

Roll Call: Biden Administration Announces Actions To Protect Abortion Rights The Biden administration is launching a multipronged effort to respond to the Supreme Court decision overturning the 1973 ruling establishing a right to an abortion, with Health and Human Services, the Defense Department and the Office of Personnel Management among the agencies to weigh in. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, reacting Tuesday to the Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, said the department will take steps to increase the availability of medication abortion, which involves a combination of mifepristone and misoprostol. (Raman, 6/28)

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said his agency will enforce existing policies to aid abortion access — especially as states start to restrict mifepristone and misoprostol — and look for new actions, but warns “there is no magic bullet."

NBC News: In Texas, State-Funded Crisis Pregnancy Centers Gave Medical Misinformation To NBC News Producers Seeking Counseling Across the U.S., more than 2,500 crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs) provide free services and counseling for women struggling with unplanned pregnancies. They outnumber abortion clinics three to one nationwide, and as some states shutter clinics after Roe’s reversal, that ratio will grow. But when two NBC News producers visited state-funded CPCs in Texas to ask for counseling, counselors told them that abortions caused mental illness and implied abortions could also cause cancer and infertility. The nation’s largest national obstetricians’ group, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AGOC), says that’s medical misinformation. (McFadden, 6/29)

Dallas Morning News: Denton City Council Passes Resolution To Ask Police To De-Prioritize Texas Abortion Laws The Denton City Council passed a resolution late Tuesday pledging to direct city resources away from investigating and enforcing reproductive health care laws after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. The vote was one of the most notable actions by a local government in the state since the nation’s high court made the momentous decision Friday. Several hundred abortion-rights advocates gathered outside Denton City Hall ahead of the vote, which came after more than two hours of public comment that was at times emotional and contentious. (Smith, 6/28)

The Guardian: Texas Sheriff Says He ‘Will Not Persecute’ Those Seeking An Abortion A Texas sheriff, whose beat largely includes the city of San Antonio, has declared he would not be pursuing those in his jurisdiction who choose to get an abortion after the supreme court scrapping of federal abortion rights. In a Facebook post he shared on Tuesday, Bexar county sheriff Javier Salazar wrote of his “two beautiful and intelligent” daughters, whom he said have a right to choose what to do with their own bodies. (Salam, 6/29)

Houston Chronicle: Judge Blocks 1925 Texas Abortion Law, Allowing Providers To Offer The Procedure For Two Weeks Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told attorneys for the plaintiffs that he planned to appeal the decision to the Texas Supreme Court. "These laws are 100 percent in effect and constitutional," Paxton tweeted Tuesday. "The judge’s decision is wrong. I’m immediately appealing. I’ll ensure we have all the legal tools to keep TX pro-life!" (Goldenstein, 6/28)

The Texas Tribune: Abortions Up To Six Weeks Of Pregnancy Can Resume In Texas For Now Abortions up to about six weeks in pregnancy can resume at some clinics in Texas for now after a Harris County District Court judge granted a temporary restraining order that blocks an abortion ban that was in place before Roe v. Wade. In the ruling issued Tuesday, Judge Christine Weems ruled that the pre-Roe abortion ban “is repealed and may not be enforced consistent with the due process guaranteed by the Texas constitution.” “It is a relief that this Texas state court acted so quickly to block this deeply harmful abortion ban,” Marc Hearron, senior counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a press release. “This decision will allow abortion services to resume at many clinics across the state, connecting Texans to the essential health care they need. Every hour that abortion is accessible in Texas is a victory. (Perez-Castells, Klibanoff and Douglas, 6/28)

A judge issued a temporary restraining order on a 1925 state law that would ban the procedure following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. Abortions can only be performed at clinics named in the suit and the controversial law banning the procedure after 6 weeks remains in place. Texas' attorney general will appeal.

Court Reinstates Tennessee's 6-Week Abortion Ban

As Indiana and Iowa also look to roll back abortion access, Wisconsin's attorney general is challenging the state's 173-year-old ban. And birth control and Plan B controversy takes root in Missouri.

AP: Court Lets Tennessee 6-Week Abortion Ban Take Effect

A federal court on Tuesday allowed Tennessee’s ban on abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy to take effect, citing the Supreme Court’s decision last week overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights case. The action by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals comes before Tennessee’s other abortion ban, the so-called trigger ban, is expected to restrict abortion almost entirely by mid-August, according to a newly detailed legal interpretation by the state attorney general. Both measures would make performing an abortion a felony and subject doctors to up to 15 years in prison if convicted. (Mattise and Kruesi, 6/28)

From Indiana, Iowa, and Wisconsin —

AP: Courts Asked To Reinstate Blocked Indiana Anti-Abortion Laws

Indiana’s attorney general is asking federal judges to lift orders blocking several state anti-abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last week to end constitutional protection for abortion. An appeal of one of those blocked Indiana laws aimed at prohibiting abortions based on gender, race or disability was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019. But that was before former President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett strengthened the court’s conservative majority. (Rodgers, 6/28)

Iowa Public Radio: Iowa Governor Asks Court To Reinstate Six-Week Abortion Ban

Gov. Kim Reynolds and top Republican legislative leaders are asking Iowa courts to reinstate a ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy in the wake of two major court decisions that struck down legal protections for abortion rights. Reynolds signed the so-called “fetal heartbeat” bill into law in 2018, but it was blocked by a court and never enforced. Abortion is still legal in Iowa up until 20 weeks of pregnancy. She is also asking the Iowa Supreme Court to make it even easier for abortion restrictions to survive court challenges. (Sostaric, 6/28)

AP: Wisconsin's Democratic AG Sues To Block State's Abortion Ban

Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the state’s 173-year-old abortion ban, arguing that statutes passed in the 1980s supersede the ban and it’s so old that modern generations never consented to it. Wisconsin passed a law in 1849, the year after the territory became a state, banning abortions in every instance except to save the mother’s life. The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling, which essentially legalized abortion nationwide, nullified the ban. (Richmond, 6/28)

From Missouri —

Kansas City Star: Missouri Hospital Stops Offering Plan B, Cites Abortion Ban

A leading health system in Kansas City is no longer providing emergency contraception in Missouri after the state banned abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest. Saint Luke’s Health System confirmed the decision to The Star on Tuesday night after word of the change began circulating among advocates for sexual assault victims. Saint Luke’s has a significant presence across Kansas City, operating 16 hospitals and campuses across the region, in both Kansas and Missouri. In a statement, Saint Luke’s spokesperson Laurel Gifford said the health system continues to evaluate the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade and Missouri’s abortion ban, which went into effect following the decision. (Shorman, 6/28)

Kansas City Star: Birth Control Is Not Illegal In Missouri Under Trigger Law

Missouri’s trigger ban on abortions does not explicitly ban birth control. After abortion was banned in Missouri following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, some readers have written to The Star with concerns about access to emergency contraceptives and other forms of birth control. “Birth control and emergency contraception remain legal and accessible in MO,” said Bonyen Lee-Gilmore, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, in an email to The Star. (Phillips, 6/29)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Aldermanic Panel OKs $1 Million Plan To Help St. Louis Women Get Out-Of-State Abortions

An aldermanic committee on Tuesday advanced a bill to spend $1 million to help St. Louis women get abortions in Illinois, four days after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling activated Missouri’s ban on the practice. “We are living in incredibly troubling times and the ability to fight back at the local level is more important now than ever,” Health and Human Services Committee chairwoman Christine Ingrassia, 6th Ward, said before the panel’s 6-0 vote. The measure, which now goes to the full Board of Aldermen, would allocate federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act for transportation, child care and “other logistical support needs” to provide access to abortion. (Schlinkmann, 6/28)

From Ohio, Mississippi, Florida, and Alabama —

WLWT: Ohio Doctors, Lawmakers Talk Next Steps Following Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

The Supreme Court's decision to set back the clock on abortion laws has lawmakers and doctors around the country scrambling to figure out what is next. Ohio follows a Heartbeat Law, which means abortions are legal until there is a heartbeat about six weeks into a pregnancy. Dr. Catherine Romanos, a family and abortion physician, believes the current law does not give people enough time to decide. "This law bans abortion before most people even know that they're pregnant," Romanos said. Since Friday's overturn of Roe v. Wade, Romanos said the phones at abortion clinics have been ringing off the hook. When it comes to the number of procedures canceled, she thinks that number is well into the hundreds, if not thousands. (Cockrell, 6/28)

The Texas Tribune: Mississippi’s Last Abortion Clinic Is Moving To New Mexico

Shannon Brewer has lived in Mississippi her entire life, but when she realized the U.S. Supreme Court was about to upend her life’s work, she didn’t think twice about trading her state’s lush wetlands for a ragged mountain range. At 50, Brewer has worked nearly half her life at what became Mississippi’s last abortion clinic — whose lawsuit against a statewide ban at 15 weeks into a pregnancy prompted the U.S. Supreme Court’s monumental decision last week eradicating Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion in the United States. Now, her clinic is closing its doors for good, as will those in Texas and numerous other states. (McCullough, 6/29)

NBC News: Rabbi Fighting Florida's Anti-Abortion Law Is On A Mission To Help Religious Groups Challenge 'Theocratic Tyranny'

The rabbi whose progressive synagogue sued the state of Florida over a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks, arguing that it infringes on religious liberty, has created an initiative to help other faith organizations — and atheists — push back against anti-abortion legislation across the U.S. Rabbi Barry Silver's initiative, Helping Emancipate Abortion Rights Today (HEART), seeks to "restore abortion rights in a post-Roe v. Wade world" and defy the "theocratic tyranny" of laws that clash with the Jewish belief that abortion is a basic right and life begins at birth, not conception, he said in a phone interview Tuesday. (Arkin, 6/28)