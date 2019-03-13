- Kaiser Health News Original Stories 2
Kaiser Health News Original Stories
How To Zero In On Your Final, Forever Home While Skirting Disaster
Confronting changing health care needs, fixed incomes and problems created by climate change can be overwhelming when trying to pinpoint that dream location, but taking time and doing research makes it a dream come true, say these seniors. (Janice Lloyd, 3/13)
New Health Plans Expose The Insured To More Risk
Well-known insurers are offering plans with lower premiums. But they could leave patients on the hook for unexpected costs. (Julie Appleby, 3/13)
Political Cartoon: 'Panda Eyes?'
Kaiser Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Panda Eyes?'" by Dave Coverly, Speed Bump.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
'It Becomes Just Like A Third World Environment'
A return to the
Dark Ages: Homeless hit hard
By old diseases.
- Anonymous
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if you want us to include your name. Keep in mind that we give extra points if you link back to a KHN original story.
Director Of NIH's Cancer Center Tapped As Acting FDA Chief Following Gottlieb's Surprise Resignation
Dr. Norman E. (Ned) Sharpless' work as the director of the National Cancer Institute has focused on the relationship between aging and cancer, and the development of new treatments for melanoma, lung cancer and breast cancer. Although Sharpless has been mentioned as a possible successor to departing FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, HHS Secretary Alex Azar said this is a temporary appointment and the search for a permanent commissioner is underway.
The New York Times:
National Cancer Chief, Ned Sharpless, Named F.D.A.’s Acting Commissioner
Dr. Norman E. “Ned” Sharpless, director of the National Cancer Institute, will serve as acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Alex M. Azar III, secretary of health and human services, announced on Tuesday. Dr. Sharpless temporarily will fill the post being vacated by Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who stunned public health experts, lawmakers and consumer groups last week when he abruptly announced that he was resigning for personal reasons. (Kaplan, 3/12)
The Wall Street Journal:
National Cancer Institute Director Ned Sharpless To Be Acting FDA Commissioner
Dr. Sharpless, a native of Greensboro, N.C., studied math at UNC-Chapel Hill, where he also got his medical degree before completing his internship and residency at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He was a clinical and research fellow at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. Dr. Sharpless is the candidate favored by Dr. Gottlieb for the permanent job of FDA commissioner, according to a person familiar with the issue. Dr. Giroir has been backed by Mr. Azar, the person said. Dr. Giroir declined to comment. (Burton, 3/12)
Reuters:
National Cancer Institute Chief To Serve As Acting FDA Head
"We have no doubt that Dr. Sharpless will continue to navigate and direct the FDA in a manner that best benefits patients, and we look forward to executing critical work with him in his new role," Ellen Sigal, founder and chair of Friends of Cancer Research, said in a statement. The search for a permanent FDA chief is still under way. (3/12)
The Washington Post:
Nation’s Cancer Chief Appointed Acting FDA Commissioner
Part of Sharpless’s appeal is that he could start at the FDA relatively quickly. It’s also possible he would be nominated as permanent commissioner later. He has never been confirmed by the Senate — which is not required for the National Cancer Institute post or acting head of the FDA. But as a presidential appointee, he has been extensively vetted and has divested himself of financial holdings that could pose conflicts of interest. Sharpless has contributed to a number of Democratic candidates, including a total of $750 to Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns, according to Federal Election Commission records. (McGinley and Goldstein, 3/12)
Politico:
Cancer Institute Director Named Acting FDA Commissioner
Azar said in a statement that Sharpless’ "deep scientific background and expertise" will make him a strong leader for FDA. He added, "There will be no let-up in the agency’s focus, from ongoing efforts on drug approvals and combating the opioid crisis to modernizing food safety and addressing the rapid rise in youth use of e-cigarettes.” (Owermohle, 3/12)
The Associated Press:
NIH Cancer Chief To Serve As Acting FDA Commissioner
Last Tuesday, Gottlieb said he would step in down in April after less than two years leading the FDA, a massive public health agency that regulates the food, drug, medical device and tobacco industries, among others. He was widely viewed as one of President Donald Trump’s most effective administrators, serving as a key messenger on the federal response to rising drug prices, the opioid epidemic and underage use of e-cigarettes. (Perrone, 3/12)
Bloomberg:
Cancer Institute's Sharpless Tapped As Acting Chief Of FDA
Sharpless also co-founded the pharmaceutical company G1 Therapeutics Inc., which is developing cancer treatments for certain lung and breast cancers. (Edney, 3/12)
Stat:
Ned Sharpless To Be Named Acting FDA Commissioner
Sharpless is also familiar with the biotechnology industry and the drug-development process. He has co-founded two early-stage biotech companies: G1 Therapeutics, a developer of cancer drugs that raised $108.6 million in a 2017 initial public offering, and HealthSpan Diagnostics, a developer of blood tests. “One of the things that made me appealing to the White House was that in addition to working in research and as a cancer center director, I’d had some work in the commercialization of ideas, from a basic science lab into a Phase 2 trial asset,” Sharpless told STAT in a 2018 interview, shortly after taking over NCI. (Facher, 3/12)
If Trump Administration Converts Medicaid Into Block Grants As Proposed In Budget, Dems Warn That Plan Will Face Firestorm Of Opposition
HHS Secretary Alex Azar faced four hours of questioning at a congressional hearing fending off criticism of President Donald Trump's proposed budget, which was released yesterday. The plan that drew the most heat was the president's desire to replace the current open-ended federal commitment to Medicaid with a lump sum of federal money for each state in the form of a block grant, a measure that would essentially cap payments and would not keep pace with rising health care costs. Azar refused to completely rule out the possibility of allowing states to move in that direction. Trump's proposed Medicare cuts also drew fire from lawmakers.
The New York Times:
Congress Warns Against Medicaid Cuts: ‘You Just Wait For The Firestorm’
If President Trump allows states to convert Medicaid into a block grant with a limit on health care spending for low-income people, he will face a firestorm of opposition in Congress, House Democrats told the nation’s top health official on Tuesday. The official, Alex M. Azar II, the secretary of health and human services, endured more than four hours of bipartisan criticism over the president’s budget for 2020, which would substantially reduce projected spending on Medicaid, Medicare and biomedical research. (Pear, 3/12)
CQ:
HHS Secretary Defends Proposed Medicare, Medicaid Cuts
The head of the Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday defended the Trump administration’s proposed spending reductions to Medicare, Medicaid and discretionary health programs before lawmakers who were concerned the proposals would reduce access to care and set back medical research. HHS Secretary Alex Azar told members of the Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee that the proposed mandatory spending changes were meant to ensure long-term stability of the programs, but acknowledged the difficulty of trimming $12 billion from the agency's $102 billion fiscal 2019 discretionary budget. (Siddons, 3/12)
Modern Healthcare:
Trump's Medicaid Budget Plan Could Hit States, Enrollees Hard
The $1.5 trillion Medicaid cuts and the national work requirement in President Donald Trump's new proposed budget inject fresh uncertainty into the fate of current state efforts by Republicans to overhaul the healthcare program for poor and disabled Americans. While details in the budget document are sparse, it appears the administration wants to replace the existing state waiver process for testing changes with a new national program granting states unfettered flexibility to customize their Medicaid programs, accompanied by tight federal spending caps. That's similar to the Senate Republicans' Graham-Cassidy plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in 2017, which failed to pass. (Meyer, 3/11)
The Associated Press:
Trump's Cuts To Medicare Hospital Payments Trigger An Outcry
Democrats are accusing President Donald Trump of going back on his campaign promise to protect Medicare after he introduced a 2020 budget that calls for steep cuts in Medicare payments to hospitals. The budget embodies long-standing Republican ambitions "to make Medicare wither on the vine," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday. (3/12)
The Hill:
Analysis: Just A Tenth Of Trump's Proposed Medicare Cuts Directly Affect Seniors
Only about a tenth of the proposed Medicare cuts in President Trump’s budget would directly impact seniors, according to a new analysis. The analysis from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) finds that the vast majority of the Medicare cuts in Trump’s budget, released on Monday, are to payments to hospitals and doctors, not cuts to benefits for seniors on the program. (Sullivan, 3/12)
And advocates react to Trump's HIV proposal —
The New York Times:
Trump’s Proposed Budget Undermines His H.I.V. Plan, Experts Say
President Trump’s 2020 budget request of an extra $291 million to fight the spread of H.I.V., experts said on Tuesday, will not be remotely sufficient to meet the goal he announced in his State of the Union address: to nearly eliminate the AIDS epidemic in the United States within 10 years. Mr. Trump’s plan focuses on 48 counties where about half of new infections occur, and seeks to cut the rate of new infections by 90 percent — from about 40,000 a year to about 4,000. (McNeil, 3/12)
Top Indian Health Service Official Pledges To Address Flaws That Allowed Doctor Who Sexually Abused Children To Continue Practicing
Rear Adm. Michael Weahkee reassured lawmakers on the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs that he was taking steps to find and fix breadowns in the agency that allowed Stanley Patrick Weber to continue seeing IHS patients for years after he was accused of sexual abuse. Weahkee added that recent scrutiny of the agency and new efforts to encourage employees have unearthed other possible cases.
The Wall Street Journal:
Head Of U.S. Indian Health Agency Vows To Fix Issues That Allowed Pedophile Doctor To Evade Punishment
The top U.S. Indian Health Service official pledged before Congress on Tuesday to fix problems that allowed a doctor who sexually abused children while working for the agency to evade punishment. The remarks by Rear Adm. Michael Weahkee came as lawmakers pressed him on the broadening fallout after a joint investigation by The Wall Street Journal and the PBS series Frontline revealed the agency had mishandled the pedophile pediatrician for decades. (Weaver and Frosch, 3/12)
Entrenched, Sexist Culture At Many Veterans Hospitals Impeding Female Veterans From Seeking Care
Veterans are dismayed that they're being harassed when all they're trying to do is get health care. At a recent hearing with veterans agency officials, Rep. John Carter (R-Texas) summed up the treatment of female constituents trying to obtain VA health care: “It’s like a construction site." In other news on veterans and the military: personalized medication regimens, a former VA secretary's new job, transgender rules for troops, and the high level of suicide among returning soldiers.
The New York Times:
Treated Like A ‘Piece Of Meat’: Female Veterans Endure Harassment At The V.A.
Corey Foster spent her Army career caring for wounded troops, both as a flight medic in the Iraq war and at Walter Reed hospital, so she looked forward to one of the most celebrated benefits of military service — health care for life from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Then she walked through the door at a V.A. medical center in Temple, Tex. “You felt like you were a piece of meat,” said Ms. Foster, 34, who retired as a sergeant. “Standing in line at the registration desk, I was getting comments from the male patients behind me, looking me up and down. It was a major source of discomfort.” (Steinhauer, 3/12)
Modern Healthcare:
VA, Sanford Health To Bring Free Pharmacogenetic Testing To 125 Sites
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is launching a massive effort to personalize veterans' medication regimens in partnership with Sanford Health, a 44-hospital system based in Sioux Falls, S.D, the two announced Tuesday. The program is based on pharmacogenetics, a field of study that uses patients' genetic profiles to predict how well they will respond to different drugs. The idea is to provide physicians with this analysis, so they can tailor medication regimens to each patient—this might mean finding which drug dosage will be most effective for a patient or switching a medication prescription to limit the likelihood of him or her experiencing an adverse side effect. (Cohen, 3/12)
Modern Healthcare:
Shulkin Joins Health Data Company ArmadaHealth's Board
Former Veterans Affairs Secretary Dr. David Shulkin has joined the board of ArmadaHealth, a Maryland health data company that offers a database for patients to find physicians. President Donald Trump fired Shulkin last year from the top post at the VA, where the former secretary also served under President Barack Obama. Prior to the VA, Shulkin was CEO of hospitals including New York City's Beth Israel and New Jersey's Morristown Medical Center. (Luthi, 3/12)
The Associated Press:
New Pentagon Transgender Rule Sets Limits For Troops
The Defense Department has approved a new policy that will largely bar transgender troops and military recruits from transitioning to another sex, and require most individuals to serve in their birth gender. The memo outlining the new policy was obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press, and it comes after a lengthy and complicated legal battle. (3/12)
NPR:
VA Struggles To Unlock The Reasons Behind High Suicide Rates Among Older Veterans
Much of the focus by the Veterans Health Administration has been on the growing number of younger veterans who commit suicide. However, statistics show that the suicide rate for elderly veterans is higher than that of non-veterans of the same age. (Walsh, 3/11)
Following Allegations Of Abuse And Lax Supervision, Four Shelters For Immigrant Children In Chicago To Close
The decision, announced by the operators of Heartland Human Care Services, comes as another agency, Maryville Academy, plans to open two additional shelters, including one as early as next month. Heartland officials plan to move children out of its four shelters in Des Plaines between now and the end of May. Meanwhile, the Pentagon is reviewing military bases as possible locations to hold up to 5,000 immigrant children.
ProPublica:
After Controversy, Heartland To Close Four Illinois Shelters For Immigrant Youth
Eight months after its shelters for immigrant children came under public scrutiny over allegations of abuse and lax supervision, Heartland Human Care Services says it will close four shelters in suburban Chicago and add staff, training and other resources at its remaining five facilities. The decision, announced to employees in a memo Friday, comes as another agency, Maryville Academy, plans to open two additional shelters, including one as early as next month. (Sanchez, Eldeib and Cohen, 3/13)
The Associated Press:
Pentagon Seeks Base Site To House 5,000 Migrant Children
The Defense Department is reviewing a number of military bases to find a location that can house up to 5,000 unaccompanied migrant children as the U.S. braces for a surge of people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border this spring. The Department of Health and Human Services submitted the request for space late last week, as Homeland Security leaders warned that tens of thousands of families are crossing the border each month. That flow, said Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, will grow worse this spring as the weather gets better. (3/12)
And in other news —
The Associated Press:
Trump Vs. California Immigration Suit Heads To Appeals Court
The Trump administration will try to persuade a U.S. appeals court on Wednesday to block California laws aimed at protecting immigrants, seeking a win in one of numerous lawsuits between the White House and the Democratic-dominated state. At issue in the hearing before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a 2018 administration lawsuit over three California laws that extended protections to people in the country illegally. (3/13)
The Associated Press:
Senator Tours Florida Teen Detention Camp He Wants Shut Down
A Democratic senator from Oregon advocating against migrant youth detention camps says he toured a Florida facility and found children are being held there for too long in a restrictive environment. U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley said that he talked to three boys who also confirmed reports that employees told teenagers they would not be reunited with family if they misbehaved. (3/12)
Insurance Giant UnitedHealthcare Will Require All New Employer-Sponsored Health Plans To Pass Drug Discounts To Consumers
Pharmacy benefit managers typically negotiate rebates from pharmaceutical companies to help offset the high initial prices set for many drugs. But those discounts rarely flow directly to consumers. The rebate system has come under intense scrutiny as of late as lawmakers take aim at high drug prices and pharma companies point the blame elsewhere. Meanwhile, the Senate Finance Committee plans to call executives from five pharmacy benefit managers--the middlemen who operate within the rebate system--to testify in front of Congress next month.
The New York Times:
UnitedHealthcare Will Expand A Drug Discount Program Aimed At Lowering Consumer Costs
The insurance giant UnitedHealthcare said Tuesday that it will expand a program that passes drug discounts directly to consumers, a move that could lower costs for many who have struggled with high deductible payments and other out-of-pocket expenses. United said the plan would take effect next year and would be required for all new employer clients, although existing clients would be permitted to continue under the older system. Those clients will be “encouraged” to adopt the new plan when their contracts expire, but will not be required to do so, according to Matthew Stearns, a spokesman for OptumRx, the pharmacy benefit manager that is owned by United. (Thomas, 3/12)
The Wall Street Journal:
UnitedHealth To Require Drug Rebates Go To Consumers
The move goes further than other major pharmacy-benefit managers, which haven’t made it mandatory to pass rebates on to consumers, according to UnitedHealth and industry consultants. The Trump administration has proposed a parallel approach that would affect Medicare and Medicaid plans, which pharmacy-benefit managers have generally opposed. “We’re focused on making sure the value we’re negotiating on behalf of our clients is passed on to the consumer,” said John Prince, chief executive of OptumRx. The move to make the shift mandatory for new clients “is a huge statement to the market,” he said. UnitedHealth officials say the employer-plan situation is different from Medicare, where shifting the rebate treatment could force up premiums significantly. (Wilde Mathews, 3/12)
The Associated Press:
UnitedHealthcare Broadens Direct Drug Rebate Program
UnitedHealthcare said about a year ago that rebates would start shifting directly to the customer filling prescriptions for people covered by employer-sponsored health coverage that is fully insured. That's generally small employers. The insurer said that the initial program lowered drug costs by an average of $130 per prescription. UnitedHealthcare said Tuesday that its expanded requirement does not apply to existing employer customers that do not already give rebates directly to the consumer. (3/12)
Stat:
UnitedHealth Will Require Drug Rebates To Be Paid To Consumers
Earlier this year, though, UnitedHealth took a similar step and began passing along rebates directly to consumers under certain employer health plans that are offered by its insurance unit. The insurer estimates consumers are saving an average of $130 per prescription. All totaled, the programs run by both the health plan and the PBM will affect more than 9 million people this year. (Silverman, 3/12)
Reuters:
U.S. Congress Invites Pharmacy Benefit Managers To Third Drug Pricing Hearing
The U.S. Senate Finance Committee has invited executives from five pharmacy benefit managers to testify on April 3 on the rising costs of prescription medicines, in Congress's latest effort to question industry officials directly over an issue voters consistently cite as a top concern. Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) administer drug benefits for employers and health plans and also run large mail-order pharmacies. Drugmakers say they are under pressure to provide rebates to the handful of PBMs dominating the market to get their products included on preferred coverage lists. (3/12)
Stat:
Senate Finance Committee Leaders Call 5 PBMs To Testify About Drug Prices
The hearing is the latest development in Grassley and Wyden’s ongoing and bipartisan investigation into high drug prices. The pair has already convened two hearings and launched an investigation into insulin pricing, actions that are quickly distinguishing the Senate Finance Committee as Congress’ most active body on the issue. (Florko, 3/12)
In other pharmaceutical news —
The New York Times:
New Generic Blood Pressure Drug Is Approved To Relieve Shortages
The Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday that it had approved a new generic version of the widely used blood pressure drug Diovan, or valsartan, which has been in short supply following recalls made because of chemical contamination. The new version is being made by Alkem Laboratories Limited, based in Mumbai, India. (Grady, 3/12)
Federal Appeals Court Backs Ohio Anti-Abortion Law That Defunds Planned Parenthood
An earlier U.S. district court ruling had agreed with Planned Parenthood that denying the organization funding if it continued to perform abortions violated its right to due process. In his opinion Tuesday, Judge Jeffrey Sutton rejected the contention that the Ohio law imposes an unconstitutional condition on public funding. In other news on abortions, House Democrats eye a bill that would repeal a ban on abortion coverage in programs like Medicaid.
The Associated Press:
Federal Appeals Court OKs Ohio Law Aimed At Abortion Funding
A divided federal appeals court Tuesday upheld an Ohio anti-abortion law that blocks public money for Planned Parenthood. The full 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower federal court ruling. The Ohio law targeted funding that Planned Parenthood receives through the state's health department. That money is mostly from the federal government and supports education and prevention programs. (3/12)
Reuters:
Appeals Court Says Ohio May Withhold Planned Parenthood Funding
"The affiliates are correct that the Ohio law imposes a condition on the continued receipt of state funds," Circuit Judge Jeffrey Sutton wrote for the majority. "But that condition does not violate the Constitution because the affiliates do not have a due process right to perform abortions." Sutton also found no proof the ban posed an undue burden on a woman's right to abortion, a right he said belonged to women, not to Planned Parenthood. (3/12)
Politico:
Appeals Court Rules Ohio Can Defund Planned Parenthood
The case was one of several across the country addressing attempts to cut public dollars to Planned Parenthood and other providers who offer abortions in addition to a range of health care services. The 6th Circuit's ruling affects six state public health programs in Ohio, but doesn't touch Medicaid. The Supreme Court in December declined to review a case brought by other Republican-led states seeking to cut off Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood and other reproductive health organizations that offer abortions. More than 20 states additionally have brought legal challenges over a Trump administration rule cutting tens of millions of dollars in Title X funding from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers. (Ollstein, 3/12)
The Hill:
Appeals Court Upholds Ohio Law To Defund Planned Parenthood Clinics
Planned Parenthood said the funding ban would have also covered programs for mothers’ and infants’ health, HIV counseling and testing and sex education. “This is a devastating blow for people across Ohio. This law is an attack on health care access for the most at-risk communities in our state, including people of color, women, and the LGBTQ community," said Iris E. Harvey, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio. (Weixel, 3/12)
Cleveland Plain Dealer:
Appeals Court Says Ohio’s Move To Defund Planned Parenthood Is Constitutional, Delivering Blow To Abortion Advocates
The decision is a blow to Planned Parenthood, which has 26 locations in Ohio. Locations in Bedford Heights, Columbus and Cincinnati provide abortions, while the others provide health services for men, women and children. The state is now free to enact the law. (Heisig, 3/12)
Columbus Dispatch:
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Ohio Ban On Planned Parenthood Funding
“Today’s ruling is a direct attack on health-care access for Ohio’s most at-risk communities,” said Iris E. Harvey, president and chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio. She said it was “shameful that politicians” like Gov. Mike DeWine and Kasich “insist on blocking people from accessing essential reproductive health care and education in our state.” (Torry, 3/12)
The Hill:
House Dems To Push Pelosi For Vote On Bill That Would Allow Federal Funding Of Abortion
Abortion rights leaders in Congress will ask House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to hold a vote on a bill that would allow abortion coverage to receive federal funding. The bill would repeal a long-standing ban on abortion coverage in federal health programs like Medicaid. (Hellmann, 3/12)
Court Documents: Johnson & Johnson Was 'Kingpin' In Opioid Epidemic And Targeted Children, Elderly With Marketing
Although Purdue Pharma has gotten much of the heat for its role in the opioid crisis, new court documents out of the Oklahoma trial put Johnson & Johnson front and center as well. The company acted as a “kingpin behind the public-health emergency, profiting at every stage,’’ lawyers for Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said in a February state court document. Other news on the epidemic comes out of Maryland, Delaware, Rhode Island and California, as well.
Bloomberg:
US Opioid Drug Epidemic: J&J Called 'Kingpin' By Oklahoma
Johnson & Johnson was at the center of the burgeoning opioid-addiction crisis in America, operating like a drug kingpin by selling its version of the powerful painkiller as well as the active ingredient, according to newly unsealed court filings. J&J, through subsidiaries based in Tasmania, grew opium poppies used in its Nucynta medication and sold to other drugmakers for use in their opioid-based products, court filings in Oklahoma show. The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company also wrongfully targeted children and the elderly in its marketing, the state contends. (Feeley, 3/12)
NPR:
Purdue Pharma And Other Drug Companies Fight Opioid Disclosure
America's big drugmakers and pharmacy chains are scrambling to respond to hundreds of lawsuits tied to the deadly opioid epidemic. Billions of dollars are at stake if the companies are found liable for fueling the crisis. Even before judgments are rendered, companies like Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson and CVS are already suffering damage to their reputations as evidence in civil suits reveals more about their internal workings. "The narrative is clearly shifting on this story," said David Armstrong, a senior reporter with ProPublica, who has covered the drug industry for years. "People want some sort of reckoning, some sort of accounting." (Mann, 3/13)
The Washington Post:
How Fentanyl Triggered The Deadliest Drug Epidemic In U.S. History
Fentanyl, a powerful painkiller, has become the leading cause of overdose deaths in America. It’s 50 times more powerful than heroin and up to 100 times more powerful than morphine. (3/13)
The Washington Post:
Baltimore Begins Construction On Center For Those With Substance-Use Disorders
Work began Friday to convert an old hospital building in West Baltimore into a facility that will provide a place for people using drugs or alcohol to sober up and perhaps get a jump-start on their way to treatment. The crisis stabilization center will be the first of its kind in the city and one of only a few nationally. It aims to divert some of the 16,000 people who go to hospital emergency rooms in Baltimore every year because of drugs and alcohol even when they do not need acute medical care. (Cohn, 3/12)
The Associated Press:
Delaware Doctor Accused Of Trading Opioids For Sexual Favors
A Delaware doctor is accused of prescribing opioids in exchange for sexual favors to a female patient who was undergoing treatment for long-term drug addiction. The News Journal of Wilmington reports Deputy Attorney General Zoe Plerhoples said during an administrative hearing Monday that Nihar B. Gala’s behavior at several walk-in medical centers in 2017 endangered the patient. The state has asked for an administrative hearing officer to recommend the Board of Medical Licensure and Discipline revoke Gala’s medical license. (3/13)
Boston Globe:
In Rhode Island, Some Get Addiction Care At The Pharmacy
A unique experiment in Rhode Island will provide care for opioid addiction in an unexpected place — the local pharmacy. Under the proposal, some 125 patients will receive much more than their medication when they fill their doctor’s prescriptions for anti-addiction treatments at six pharmacies. (Freyer, 3/12)
Sacramento Bee:
Patrick Mulvaney Aims To Help Workers With Drug, Alcohol Issues
The chef/co-owner of Mulvaney’s B&L has recruited people for mental health treatment classes, installed a support program in his own restaurant and is helping create a formal resource and advocacy network for restaurant workers. When combined with the work he and his wife/co-owner Bobbin have done to support and develop the farm-to-fork movement, it was enough for the couple to be named the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s Sacramentans of the Year in January. (Egel, 3/13)
Report That Finds Sharp Increase In Commercial Health Care Prices Highlights Geographical Differences In Costs
"That fact that you could be paying 2.5 times more for the same healthcare services in San Jose than in Baltimore suggests there is a lot of variation in prices across the country," said Bill Johnson, lead author of the report. Meanwhile, Humana launches a bundled-payment model for some Medicare Advantage members.
Modern Healthcare:
Commercial Healthcare Prices Outpace Inflation Threefold
Commercial healthcare prices in metro areas are rising while usage is falling, according to a new analysis. Prices increased 13% as utilization dropped 17% from 2012 to 2016, a new iteration of the Health Care Cost Institute's analysis of more than 1.8 billion commercial claims revealed. Metro areas with higher prices tended to have lower use, and vice versa, HCCI researchers found. (Kacik, 3/12)
Modern Healthcare:
Spinal Fusion Bundled-Payment Model Launched By Humana
Humana launched a new bundled-payment model for Medicare Advantage members who undergo spinal fusion surgery, the insurer announced Tuesday. The model, which includes four independent physician practices participants, is the third bundled-payment model for the Louisville, Ky.-based insurer. Physicians enrolled in the model will receive bonuses based on their costs and quality performance on the two most common types of spinal fusion surgery: lumbar and cervical. (Castellucci, 3/12)
In other health industry and insurer news —
Chicago Tribune:
Blue Cross And Blue Shield Of Illinois Parent Company Tripled Its Profit To $4.1 Billion Last Year
The parent company of Illinois’ largest health insurer, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, made a profit of $4.1 billion last year – more than three times as much as it did the year before, according to recent financial statements. Much of that increase was driven by $1.7 billion the company got back from the federal government last year because of changes made under the new tax law. Blue Cross’ parent company, Health Care Service Corporation, operates health insurance plans in five states, including Illinois, and is based in Chicago. (Schencker, 3/12)
The Associated Press:
Blue Cross Insurers In N. Carolina, Oregon To Mix Leadership
Two Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers on both U.S. coasts will invest jointly in high-cost management technology and share insights into improving health care in a long-term agreement that will leave the companies as separate entities. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Portland, Oregon-based Cambia Health Solutions said Tuesday that they will share top executives but will keep separate their assets and insurance policies. Cambia's new board will be mixed. (3/12)
The Oregonian:
Oregon Health Insurance Giant Cambia Finds Partner 2,800 Miles Away
Cambia Health Solutions, operator of the Regence BlueCross health insurance operation in Oregon and three other states, is affiliating with a slightly larger health plan in North Carolina. Cambia and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina will combine their boards of directors and certain management and administration functions but will remain separate not-for-profits. No money changed hands. The new entity will be called Cambia Health Solutions. (Manning, 3/12)
Modern Healthcare:
Blues North Carolina CEO To Lead Cambia Health In Affiliation
Dr. Patrick Conway will become CEO of Portland, Ore.-based company Cambia Health Solutions in addition to maintaining his current role as CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, the companies announced Tuesday. The move is part of a so-called strategic affiliation between the two not-for-profit companies, in which they will share management, administrative, operational and other corporate services under a long-term services management agreement under the Cambia name. (Livingston, 3/12)
Kaiser Health News:
New Health Plans Expose The Insured To More Risk
One health plan from a well-known insurer promises lower premiums but warns that consumers may need to file their own claims and negotiate over charges from hospitals and doctors. Another does away with annual deductibles but requires policyholders to pay extra if they need certain surgeries and procedures. Both are among the latest efforts in a seemingly endless quest by employers, consumers and insurers for the holy grail: less expensive coverage. (Appleby, 3/13)
Questions Over Retrieving A Deceased Person's Sperm Pit Grief-Stricken Families Against Medical Ethicists
Families say the decision to retrieve the sperm of a loved one should be left to them, while doctors and ethicisits worry about the wide-ranging moral complications of starting a life that would otherwise not exist if not for medical technology. In other public health news: eating out while being overweight, medical devices, mental health, parenting, the immune system, infant tongue-ties, exercising, and more.
Stat:
Efforts To Save The Sperm Of The Dead Bring Heartache And Tough Questions
The child would be born to a father who was dead before his sperm fused with an egg. That egg — and the womb in which the child was carried — would belong to women who might not be a part of the child’s life. And it would all happen because of the determination of the child’s grandparents, enabled by the fateful signature of a judge. In the case in question, a New York judge earlier this month ordered a medical center to save the sperm of Peter Zhu, a 21-year-old cadet at West Point Military Academy who died after a ski accident. His parents sought an emergency court order on March 1, the day his organs were going to be removed for donation, and just a few days after the accident, when their “entire world collapsed,” as they wrote in a petition to the court. (Joseph, 3/13)
The New York Times:
For Larger Customers, Eating Out Is Still A Daunting Experience
Rebecca Alexander’s worst experience dining while large happened just after she nailed a promotion at a nonprofit organization. She took her staff, and her new boss, to lunch at a promising downtown restaurant in Portland, Ore., where she lives. As the hostess led the group to a booth, Ms. Alexander, a 31-year-old who wears a size 30, knew in an instant there was no way she was going to squeeze into it. (Severson, 3/12)
The Wall Street Journal:
Hysterectomy-Tool Warnings Didn’t Trigger Long-Term Return To Open Surgery
Warnings about the cancer-spreading risks associated with power morcellators and the subsequent decline in the devices’ use haven’t triggered a sustained rise in open surgery for hysterectomy patients as some critics feared, a new study has found. Surgeons once widely used power morcellators to slice tissue for removal through small incisions, often during hysterectomies for women with benign growths called fibroids. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned in April 2014 that the tools can inadvertently spread uterine cancer that can’t be reliably detected before surgery. (Kamp, 3/12)
Stat:
Bill Aims To Balance Teen Authority And Parental Say In Mental Health
More than three decades ago, lawmakers in Washington state set the age of consent for mental health care at 13 to make it possible for teenagers to seek treatment without needing to involve their parents. That law also lets anyone over age 13 refuse mental health care — and keep all the details about their treatment private. ...Parents have pushed for change for years, arguing that the measure has hamstrung their ability to help their teenagers who urgently need mental health care, but aren’t willing or ready to go to treatment on their own. Now, Washington lawmakers are poised to give parents more rights — while still trying to strike a delicate balance that gives teens authority over their own mental health care. (Thielking, 3/13)
The New York Times:
Children May Be Grown, But Parenting Doesn’t Seem To Stop
Bribing SAT proctors. Fabricating students’ athletic credentials. Paying off college officials. The actions that some wealthy parents were charged with Tuesday — to secure their children a spot at elite colleges — are illegal and scandalous. But they’re part of a broader pattern, albeit on the extreme end of the continuum: parents’ willingness to do anything it takes to help their grown children succeed. As college has become more competitive and young adults’ economic prospects less assured, parents have begun spending much more time and money on their children — including well after they turn 18. (Quealy and Miller, 3/13)
Stat:
Immune System Study Points To Ways To Lower Newborn Health Risks
A study published Tuesday, from researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital and colleagues in several other countries, used minute amounts of blood drawn in the first week of life to better understand what happens to the immune system in the hours and days after birth. The primary finding — that there are discernible and consistent patterns of change that occur — point to exciting possibilities, researchers believe. (Branswell, 3/12)
The Philadelphia Inquirer:
Snipping An Infant’s ‘Tongue Tie’ Can Improve Breastfeeding. But Is The Surgery Being Overused?
Frenotomies are being done by dentists, pediatricians, otolaryngologists (ear-nose-throat doctors) and other specialists. Some say more procedures are needed to spare women and babies from unnecessary frustration and discomfort. Others say too many surgeries are already being done because of the view that it can’t hurt and might help. (McCullough, 3/13)
The New York Times:
Exercise Vs. Drugs To Treat High Blood Pressure And Reduce Fat
Exercise can lower blood pressure and reduce visceral body fat at least as effectively as many common prescription drugs, according to two important new reviews of relevant research about the effects of exercise on maladies. Together, the new studies support the idea that exercise can be considered medicine, and potent medicine at that. But they also raise questions about whether we know enough yet about the types and amounts of exercise that might best treat different health problems and whether we really want to start thinking of our workouts as remedies. (Reynolds, 3/13)
WBUR:
Are Doctors Overpaid?
Baker estimates that the salaries of the roughly one million doctors in the U.S. account for about eight percent of total healthcare spending. He estimates that allowing an increased supply of doctors to lower their salaries to competitive levels would save Americans $100 billion a year — or roughly $300 per person. (Rosalsky, 3/12)
The New York Times:
Pillsbury Flour Cases Are Recalled Over Salmonella Trace
The producers of Pillsbury Unbleached All-Purpose Flour, used by many home bakers, have voluntarily recalled 12,245 cases sold to retailers, after a random inspection revealed traces of salmonella in one bag. The cases, each of which contains about eight five-pound bags, were mostly sold to the Publix supermarket chain and to Winn-Dixie markets, both of which have branches throughout the Southeast. The cases have best if used by dates of either April 19, 2020, or April 20, 2020. (Hoffman, 3/12)
Kaiser Health News:
How To Zero In On Your Final, Forever Home While Skirting Disaster
When Martha Powers and Larry Gomberg heard the news about Hurricane Florence bringing horrific winds and catastrophic flooding to Wilmington, N.C., they grimaced. Then, they felt relieved.“What if we had decided to build our retirement home there?” they said to each other in September, when the storm was making headlines. “What if our brand-new home had flooded?” (Lloyd, 3/13)
The New York Times:
Capturing The Highs And Lows Of Bipolar Disorder Through Photography
When the medical journal The Lancet asked Matthieu Zellweger to photograph any psychiatric condition that intrigued him, he thought of a close friend who has been living with bipolar disorder. He knew how his friend lamented that it was an “invisible handicap” that you couldn’t just snap out of, as some well-meaning but frustrated people would suggest. But Mr. Zellweger also recognized something in his friend that led him to propose a photo essay on bipolar disorder. (Zellweger, 3/13)
Total Measles Cases So Far Hits 228, Putting Country On Track To Surpass Previous Record Years
The outbreaks have garnered much national attention, and have put a harsh spotlight on the antivaccination movement.
The Hill:
CDC Reports 228 Measles Cases In 12 States
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed 228 cases of measles in 12 states so far this year. The CDC has identified six outbreaks, which it defines as three or mores cases, in New York, Washington, Texas, Illinois and California. The cases are linked to unvaccinated American travelers bringing measles back into the U.S. from other countries where large measles outbreaks are occurring, such as Israel and Ukraine, the CDC says. (Hellmann, 3/12)
The Oregonian:
Oregonian Diagnosed With Measles In Second Outbreak
A second Oregon measles outbreak has started after an infected person from Illinois visited the Salem area. Marion County public health officials confirmed Tuesday that one person has been diagnosed with measles. Another person is suspected of having measles, but officials are waiting on lab tests to confirm. (Harbarger, 3/12)
The Oregonian:
Rare Case Of Oregon Tetanus Required Care Of 100 Doctors, Nurses
More than 100 people at OHSU Hospital worked to help an unvaccinated Oregon boy survive when he contracted life-threatening tetanus on the family farm. Not one of them had ever seen a child with the bacterial disease before. An OHSU doctor offered more details this week about how the medical team dealt with the case that drew national attention after federal health officials revealed the boy spent 57 days in the hospital at a cost of nearly $1 million and whose parents declined to vaccinate him after the ordeal. (Harbarger, 3/12)
From The State Capitols: Organ Donations; Short-Term Health Care; Rural Hospitals And More
News from the state legislatures comes out of Kansas, Maryland, Arizona, Texas, Ohio, Connecticut and Georgia.
Kansas City Star:
Law Would Let Kansans Donate Organs Only To Kansans
Kansas legislators have a plan to make sure organ donations aren’t shipped off to the coasts: Allow residents to specify that their organs must go to Kansans. Senate Bill 194, which lawmakers discussed in a hearing Tuesday, is intended to ward off new national policies to redistribute organs from areas where donations are more plentiful — such as the Midwest — to areas suffering shortages — such as larger cities. (Marso, 3/13)
The Baltimore Sun:
Legislation Would Require Maryland Schools To Teach Students About Becoming Donors Before They Become Drivers
Several bills progressing in the Maryland General Assembly would provide support for living organ or tissue donors, and educate high school students about becoming a donor. Sponsored by Sen. Shirley Nathan-Pulliam, D-Baltimore City and County, Senate Bill 954 could require county boards of education to begin teaching students about organ donation in public schools starting in the 2020-2021 school year. (Youngmann, 3/12)
Arizona Republic:
New Arizona Law Will Expand Short-Term Health Insurance Plans
The Arizona law, set to take effect 90 days after the current legislative session ends, extends the current maximum time for having a short-term plan under state law from one year to three years. Backers stress that the short-term plans have long existed in Arizona. (Innes, 3/12)
Texas Tribune:
Property Tax Bills Pile One More Worry On Texas' Rural Hospital Districts
Squeezed by Medicare cuts and a growing number of uninsured patients, rural hospital districts in Texas are worried that the Legislature’s property tax reform package could rock small health care providers or force them to scale back services. Some hospital executives see the legislation — which aims to slow the rate of property tax revenue growth — as potentially the latest in a series of government-inflicted blows that has left many of the state’s rural providers insolvent or with precarious balance sheets. (Najmabadi, 3/13)
The Associated Press:
States Weigh Bans On Shackling Jailed Moms During Childbirth
Michelle Aldana gave birth to her first child chained to a hospital bed. Then serving time at the Utah state prison on a drug charge, she says she labored through the difficult 2001 birth for nearly 30 hours, her ankles bleeding as the shackles on both her legs and one arm dug in. "I felt like a farm animal," she says. (3/13)
Cincinnati Enquirer:
Ohio Lawmakers Want To Ban 'Barbaric' Practice Of Shackling Pregnant Inmates
Ohio has no laws against restraining female inmates during their final weeks of pregnancy or even during delivery. That means officials at Ohio's prisons, juvenile detention facilities and local jails must decide whether to use restraints – and their decisions are not always the same. (Balmert, 3/12)
Cleveland Plain Dealer:
‘Heartbeat’ Abortion Ban Advances Out Of Ohio Senate Committee
Lawmakers advanced a bill Tuesday evening that would ban abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as soon as six weeks into a pregnancy. Senate Bill 23 cleared the Ohio Senate Health, Human Services and Medicaid Committee. The committee’s chair, Sen. David Burke, said the goal is to have it on the Senate floor Wednesday. If it passes the Senate, it would head to the Ohio House. (Hancock, 3/12)
The CT Mirror:
Advocates Press For A Wider Definition Of Family In Paid Leave Bill
A measure that would allow workers to receive up to 12 weeks of paid leave per year to care for a sick family member is being weighed by the legislature’s Labor and Public Employees Committee. Two similar bills have already cleared the committee; one is headed to the House and the other to the Senate. (Carlesso and Pazniokas, 3/12)
Houston Chronicle:
Texas Lawmakers Look To Uber, Lyft To Transport Medicaid Patients
Texas would soon start relying on Uber, Lyft and other ridesharing services to shuttle Medicaid patients to and from the doctor, if a new House bill becomes law. The state is one of several eyeing rideshare as a way to save money and ensure Medicaid patients make it to their health care appointments. Each year an estimated 3.6 million people delay or forgo care due to lack of transportation, studies have found, leaving providers with cancellations and patients with potentially more costly medical issues in the future. (Morris, 3/12)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Kemp Says He’s Open To Medical Marijuana Expansion
Gov. Brian Kemp sounded receptive to a measure moving through the Georgia Legislature that would allow medical marijuana oil to be grown, manufactured and sold to registered patients. The Republican told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he was impressed by the “strong vote” earlier this month in the House for the measure, which would allow 60 dispensaries to serve the state’s rising number of medical marijuana patients. House Bill 324 was approved by a 123-40 vote. (Bluestein, 3/12)
Calif. Governor To Place Indefinite Moratorium On Death Penalty: It's 'Inconsistent With Our Bedrock Values'
“I do not believe that a civilized society can claim to be a leader in the world as long as its government continues to sanction the premeditated and discriminatory execution of its people,” Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to say. Newsom also cited cost and racial disparities as reasons for his decision.
The Washington Post:
California Gov. Gavin Newsom To Impose Moratorium On Death Penalty
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Wednesday will impose an indefinite moratorium on carrying out the death penalty, arguing that the cost, finality and racial imbalance among death-row inmates make the punishment immoral and a public policy “failure,” according to planned remarks released by his office. Newsom will suspend the practice through an executive order that will give a reprieve from execution — though not release — to California’s 737 death row inmates, about a quarter of the nation’s population awaiting capital punishment. The order will also annul California’s lethal injection protocol and close the execution chamber at San Quentin State Prison, where the state’s most notorious criminals have been put to death. (Wilson and Berman, 3/12)
Los Angeles Times:
Gov. Gavin Newsom To Block California Death Row Executions, Close San Quentin Execution Chamber
The order will prevent the state from putting prisoners to death by granting temporary reprieves to all 737 condemned inmates on California’s death row, the largest in the nation. It will immediately close the execution chamber at San Quentin State Prison and scuttle the state’s ongoing efforts to devise a constitutional method for lethal injection. No inmate will be released and no sentence or conviction will be altered, the order says. (Willon, 3/12)
Politico:
Newsom To Sign Moratorium On Executions In California
California has the largest number of condemned prisoners in the nation, representing one out of every four Death Row inmates in the United States. “I do not believe that a civilized society can claim to be a leader in the world as long as its government continues to sanction the premeditated and discriminatory execution of its people,’’ Newsom, a Democrat, said in a statement released late Tuesday. “In short, the death penalty is inconsistent with our bedrock values and strikes at the very heart of what it means to be a Californian.” (Marinucci, 3/12)
State Highlights: Mental Health Funds At Texas Schools Take Back Seat To Security Following Shooting; N.Y. Teams Up With Feds To Clear Rape Kit Backlog
Media outlets report on news from Texas, New York, Florida, D.C., Pennsylvania, and Minnesota.
Stateline:
Mental Health Trails Metal Detectors In School Safety Dollars
Instead, the debate is over how much state money to invest in metal detectors, alarm systems and surveillance cameras versus school counselors and mental health assessments. So far, physical security measures are garnering the lion’s share of dollars in legislative spending proposals. But mental health advocates say they’re confident that the state will make the first substantial investment in school mental health services in decades. (Vestal, 3/13)
The Associated Press:
New York, Feds Join To Get 100K Rape Kits Tested Around US
Languishing evidence in over 100,000 sexual assault cases around the country has been sent for DNA testing with money from a New York prosecutor and federal authorities, spurring over 1,000 arrests and hundreds of convictions in three years, officials say. It’s estimated that another 155,000 or more sex assault evidence kits still await testing, and thousands of results have yet to be linked to suspects. Many who have been identified can’t be prosecuted because of legal time limits and other factors. (Peltz, 3/12)
Health News Florida:
Nursing Home Staffing Changes Considered
Despite opposition from AARP Florida and others, members of the Senate Health Policy Committee approved a bill that would eliminate a mandate that nursing homes provide each patient an average daily minimum of 3.6 hours of direct patient care, 2.5 hours of which must be provided by a certified nursing assistant. Instead, the measure (SB 1088) would require nursing facilities to provide each resident one hour of direct nursing care per day and 3.9 hours of what is called “direct care staffing.” (Sexton, 3/12)
The Associated Press:
City Drops Lawsuit Against DC Hospital Over Closure
The attorney general of Washington, D.C., has dropped a lawsuit against an area hospital and its owner that was meant to prevent the hospital from ending most services. The Washington Post reported Tuesday that a judge dismissed the case against Providence Hospital and Ascension Health last week after D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine filed a motion to dismiss it. Racine’s motion said his office was satisfied with plans submitted by the hospital. (3/13)
The Wall Street Journal:
Pittsburgh Air-Quality Problem Recalls The Bad Old Days
The air above this city is raising alarms once again. People who live in Allegheny County, which surrounds Pittsburgh, have lodged more than 2,300 air-quality complaints this year. For most of January, county officials urged residents in 22 municipalities in the Mon Valley nearby to limit outdoor activities out of concern for high levels of sulfur dioxide, and U.S. Steel has begun offering free health screenings. (Maher, 3/12)
The Star Tribune:
Medtronic To Pay $20M To Settle Kickback Allegations
Medtronic's Covidien business has agreed to pay $20 million to resolve kickback allegations, becoming the company's third announced federal legal resolution in three months. Medtronic, with operational headquarters in Fridley, agreed in the most recent case to settle claims that Covidien officials provided doctors with free and discounted services until late 2014 to illegally induce sales of its ClosureFast device that were later billed to Medicare and Medicaid programs. (Carlson, 3/12)
Hospitals Jumping At The Chance To Provide Miracle Drugs, But With That Comes Financial Uncertainty
News outlets report on stories related to pharmaceutical pricing.
Stat:
Hospitals Are Saving Lives With CAR-T. Getting Paid Is Another Story
For about seven months, doctors at Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center have been treating patients with CAR-T therapy, a cutting-edge medical procedure that uses a person’s own cells to fight against their cancer. It’s a last-ditch effort that can cure patients who have run out of any other options, but it’s pricey — the medicines themselves cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, and the extended hospital stay can bring the total bill much higher. (Swetlitz, 3/12)
Stat:
Bristol Scrambles To Push Celgene Deal. Are The Odds That High?
Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) management last Friday called a meeting with Wall Street analysts in what one described as a “semi-urgent fashion” in hopes of convincing investors that its $74 billion bid for Celgene (CELG) really is a good deal. But even after the session, Tim Anderson of Wolfe Research signaled that the odds the transaction will close are “not as high as some are thinking.” The move came a week after two funds opposed the proposal, arguing Bristol stockholders are being asked to accept too much risk, because the transaction is priced “well below” asset value, and “could be more difficult to achieve than depicted” by Bristol management. (Silverman, 3/11)
Kaiser Health News:
Generic Humalog Insulin: A New Option, 'Not A Panacea'
When Erin Gilmer filled her insulin prescription at a Denver-area Walgreens in January, she paid $8.50. U.S. taxpayers paid another $280.51. She thinks the price of insulin is too high. "It eats at me to know that taxpayer money is being wasted," says Gilmer, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes while a sophomore at the University of Colorado in 2002. The diagnosis meant that for the rest of her life she'd require daily insulin shots to stay alive. But the price of that insulin is skyrocketing. (Sable-Smith, 3/10)
WBUR:
Insulin Has Become Unaffordable. Patients Are Dying In Their Efforts To Ration Doses
Six million Americans rely on insulin to survive. Many can no longer afford it. What happens when big pharma, big profits and strong patent laws lead to dying patients? (Chakrabarti, 3/6)
The Hill:
Key Republican Says Dems Left Him Out Of Process On Drug Pricing Bills
A key House Republican on Tuesday indicated he will not support bills to lower drug prices that will be considered on Wednesday, arguing that Democrats did not include him in the process. Drug pricing is one of the top areas where lawmakers from both parties think they could work together in a bipartisan way this year. But the comments from Rep. Michael Burgess (Texas), the top Republican on the Energy and Commerce health subcommittee, indicate that a hearing on the bills on Wednesday will still have some partisan divisions. (Sullivan, 3/12)
Bloomberg:
US Core Inflation February 2019: Cools On Auto, Drug Prices
A key measure of underlying U.S. inflation unexpectedly eased in February amid falling prices for autos and prescription drugs, giving the Federal Reserve more room to stick to its plan for being patient on raising interest rates. Excluding food and energy, the so-called core consumer price index rose 0.1 percent from the prior month and 2.1 percent from a year earlier, according to a Labor Department report Tuesday. Those figures trailed the median estimates of economists. The broader CPI rose 0.2 percent from January, the first increase in four months, though the 1.5 percent annual gain missed projections and was the smallest rise since 2016. (Kearns, 3/12)
Modern Healthcare:
Retail Prescription Drug Spending Grew By $90 Billion
Net spending for retail prescription drug coverage increased from $250.7 billion in 2012 to $341 billion in 2016, according to a new study. Pew Charitable Trusts followed the flow of dollars through the pharmaceutical supply chain, finding that patients are paying more for drugs through their premium dollars, pharmacy benefit managers have passed a growing share of manufacturer rebates to health plans and net pharmacy revenue has more than doubled. (Kacik, 3/8)
Tampa Bay Times:
DeSantis Proposal To Import Canadian Prescription Drugs Clears First House Committee
A bill building off Gov. Ron DeSantis’ call to import prescription drugs from Canada cleared its first committee stop Tuesday, amid ongoing concerns from some lawmakers about how a potential program would be structured and how much it might save Floridians and the state. The House Health Quality subcommittee voted 12-2 to advance HB 19, which would direct the state Agency for Health Care Administration, via a vendor, to establish a list of drugs and Canadian suppliers that might yield savings for the state. (Koh, 3/12)
Stat:
Pfizer Pays $975,000 To Settle Charges Over Copay Coupons
As controversy swirls over the use of pharmaceutical coupons, Pfizer (PFE) has agreed to pay $975,000 to settle charges of misleading people who wound up spending much more than expected when they used coupons supplied by the drug maker. This marked the second time in recent months that Pfizer took such a step. Last October, the company reached a $700,000 settlement with New York State over similar allegations. (Silverman, 3/11)
The Star Tribune:
Minnesota Employers Target High Medication Prices With 'Playbook'
A coalition of Minnesota employers has developed what it calls a “playbook” for tackling drug-price increases, a guide to working with vendors that highlights how health plan expenses have been inflated by the tangled supply chain for pharmaceuticals. The local group’s effort comes as the Trump administration has proposed lowering consumer prices for medicines by changing the system of rebates between drug companies and pharmaceutical benefit manufacturers (PBMs), which manage drug benefits within employer health plans. (Snowbeck, 3/8)
Boston Globe:
Hedge Fund Investing $100M In Harvard Drug Research
Researchers at Harvard University who want to take drug discoveries from the lab to the market may soon get an infusion of cash. The university plans to announce a partnership Wednesday with Deerfield Management, a health care hedge fund firm that has pledged $100 million to invest in promising potential drugs. (Saltzman, 3/13)
WMTV:
Maine Lawmakers Introduce New Legislation To Lower Prescription Drug Prices
Maine lawmakers are introducing new legislation to lower prescription drug prices. (Merrill, 3/12)
Stat:
Why Italy's Health Minister Urges Global Transparency On Drug Prices
Last month, the Italian government asked the World Health Assembly to adopt a resolution to require drug makers to disclose their R&D and production costs, as well as prices charged for medicines and vaccines. Italian health minister Giulia Grillo wrote to the World Health Organization that “international action is required to improve transparency” in order to widen access to pharmaceuticals. (Silverman, 3/12)
Perspectives: If Lawmakers Don't Act Soon On High Prices, It Will Be Too Little, Too Late In Voters' Minds
Read recent commentaries about drug-cost issues.
The Hill:
Will Washington Finally Do Something About High Drug Prices?
If people in this polarized nation can agree on one thing, it is that prescription drug prices are too high, and that the federal government should do something about it. But it seems unlikely that Congress or the administration will do enough this year to satisfy an enraged public. In the end, if Washington doesn’t overcome industry resistance to reform — in particular, letting the government negotiate the price of drugs purchased by Medicare — whatever actions it takes will be seen as too little, too late by American voters in 2020. (Shelley Lyford, 3/12)
Stat:
Forget A Drug-Pricing Index. Cost-Effectiveness Is A Better Bargain
To make medicines more affordable, President Trump insists that “foreign freeloading” must end. He complains that other wealthy countries often pay less for the same drugs while the U.S. is unfairly forced to shoulder higher costs of underwriting pharma R&D. So the administration is pushing a plan to cap what Medicare pays for certain medicines based on prices charged elsewhere. The idea is for Medicare to narrow that gap — and eventually lower costs by 30 percent. (Ed Silverman, 3/7)
Bloomberg:
J&J Ketamine-Like Spravato Depression Drug Isn't A Surefire Hit
The Food and Drug Administration’s approval Tuesday evening of Johnson & Johnson’s depression drug Spravato, a nasal spray that is a close cousin to the anaesthetic and party drug ketamine, is a big deal for patients. The depression medicines available now aren’t always effective and can take weeks to have an impact even when they are. Spravato is the first fast-acting medicine of its kind and works in an entirely different way than current options. The new drug could help people with severe depression and those who don’t respond to conventional treatment. It’s not a silver bullet: The spray has produced mixed data and has significant side effects and abuse potential, which has led to FDA restrictions on its use. Even so, it addresses a large unmet need and has life-changing potential. (Max Nisen, 3/6)
The Star Tribune:
Our Options On Drug Costs: 'Universally Unappealing'
A week ago the Star Tribune featured an illuminating report concerning what the headline pointedly called “drug roulette.” The story lamented that many Minnesotans “pay the price” in various ways for dizzying shifts in the availability and cost of prescription drugs, especially insulin for diabetes. (D.J. Tice, 3/8)
Stat:
A Quantum Of Innovation And The Incentives To Match
What’s the smallest increment of medical innovation that is worth its cost to society? That question underpins some of the controversy surrounding drug pricing. Is it innovative to turn a twice-daily pill into a once-daily pill or an intravenously administered drug into a simpler injection, or to combine two generic drugs into a single pill? Each of these represents a patent-protected upgrade that was launched at typical branded-drug prices. (Peter Kolchinsky, 3/7)
Viewpoints: Make The Health Of Newborns A National Priority; Incentive Programs Help Drug Abusers Kick The Habit For Good
Opinion writers weigh in on these health topics and others.
The Hill:
Let's Make Our Babies A National Priority
Four million babies will be born in the U.S. this year, each one a bundle of infinite potential. They’re the next generation of doctors, scientists, artists, parents, educators and leaders. Science tells us that their early life experiences, from how they are nurtured and the food they eat, to the quality of early learning opportunities and health care they receive, will lay the foundation for lifelong health and well-being. In fact, our brains develop faster in this time than at any later point in our lives. New data from ZERO TO THREE and Child Trends, supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, also tells us that where you’re born matters and can make a big difference in your chance for a strong start in life. (Myra Jones-Taylor, 3/12)
The New York Times:
Earning Prizes For Fighting An Addiction
David Oliver wins gift cards for staying away from drugs. At St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, British Columbia — which treats more overdoses than any other hospital in Canada — a program rewards users of cocaine and other stimulants with prizes when they don’t use. It’s a new approach to help substance abusers, and it’s also being tried in Veterans Affairs hospitals across the United States. “I was sober for 19 years from cocaine and 14 from alcohol,” said Mr. Oliver, who is 58. But then, he said, he started using cocaine again in 2013 after feeling overwhelmed by the responsibilities of two jobs, a marriage, and raising two boys. (Sahil Gupta, 3/12)
Stat:
Biotech Execs Need To Lead The Way To Truly Scientific Cultures
“What traditions do you want to follow for your baby?” asked the midwife leading our prenatal education group. As we went around the circle of parents-to-be, most couples discussed holiday traditions, camping trips, and weekend routines. When it was my turn to share, I thought about the pseudoscience that had been espoused in this group — the alleged benefits of eating the placenta, theories about the harmful effects of vaccines, and the like. “I want a facts-based, scientific household,” I said. “For example, is breastfeeding better than formula? To me the only thing that matters is the clear scientific consensus that breastfed infants grow up to be, on average, advantaged in some way — maybe healthier or smarter.” (David Johnson, 3/13)
Stat:
HIPAA Proposal Would Move Us Closer To Coordinated Care
While many people were paying attention to drug pricing, a proposal to update the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) flew largely under the radar. But if this proposal — or others like it — were to be implemented, they would reach farther than any proposal to lower drug prices to create better, more personalized health care at lower cost. (David Friend, 3/13)
The New York Times:
Latin America Claims To Love Its Mothers. Why Does It Abuse Them?
Five years ago, a Brazilian woman in labor was detained by police officers and forced to deliver by C-section. The woman, Adelir de Goes, had already had two cesarean sections — an all-too-common procedure in my country — and was hoping to deliver her third child vaginally. But her baby was in breech presentation. Doctors felt that a vaginal birth would put the baby in danger. (Vanessa Barbara, 3/11)
Miami Herald:
Caregivers For Older Adults Must Have Proper Training, Security And Background Screening And Vetting. You Can’t Allow Just Anyone To Take Care Of Frail Adults.
For decades, national surveys have shown that older adults prefer to age in place, in familiar surroundings. These surveys underscore the fact that, “There’s just no place like home.” This is not just a tagline for United HomeCare, it’s an integral part of our corporate DNA and mission.As Florida’s population ages, we must strengthen safety net programs for home- and community-based care. These programs include the state-funded Community Care for the Elderly (CCE) and Home Care for the Elderly (HCE). Both are essential for helping older adults who do not qualify for Medicaid to continue living independently at home for as long as possible, preventing institutional care. (Carlos L. Martinez, 3/12)
Cleveland Plain Dealer:
More Local Government Funding And Targeted Housing Aid To Help Homeless And Lead-Poisoned Children Should Be Among Gov. DeWine’s Budget Priorities
Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to reveal his first two-year budget proposal later this week, possibly fleshing out funding sources for many of the priorities he outlined in his State of the State message last week. What DeWine should not do is harm the Local Government Fund -- previously raided by former Gov. John Kasich. Kasich’s cuts hurt localities and contravened a longstanding revenue-sharing paradigm in Ohio. If anything, DeWine should look for ways to restore most of those cuts. (3/13)
San Jose Mercury News:
Both Abortion Factions Try To Silence Opponents
Abortion is a divisive moral and political issue that generates ceaseless heated debate, as it should. However, it also entices those who feel passionately about it, one way or the other, to use politics to shut down the other side. (Dan Walters, 3/11)