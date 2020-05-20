From The States

Kaiser Health News: Tennessee’s Secret To Plentiful Coronavirus Testing? Picking Up The Tab To reopen businesses and public spaces safely, experts say, states need to be testing and contact tracing on a massive scale. But only a handful of states are doing enough testing to stay on top of potential outbreaks, according to a state-by-state analysis published by NPR. Among those, Tennessee stands out for its aggressive approach to testing. In Tennessee, anyone who wants a test can get one, and the state will pick up the tab. The guidance has evolved to “when in doubt, get a test,” and the state started paying for it in April. (Farmer, 5/20)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Metro Atlanta Make COVID-19 Decisions With Shaky Data The data behind Georgia’s count of COVID-19 cases and deaths is being gathered in the most suboptimal of scientific circumstances: real life. But whether the data is perfect or not, and there are reasons to believe it is not perfect, metro Atlanta leaders are using those numbers to make decisions that affect everyone, like when city hall re-opens or which neighborhood gets extra testing today. The numbers aren’t clean-cut or unimpeachable, but officials are going to war with the numbers they have. (Brasch, Estep, Peebles, Coyne and Dixon, 5/20)

The Associated Press: 'New Normal' Anything But As Countries Continue To Reopen The risk is that politicians, business owners and ordinary Americans who are making decisions about lockdowns and other day-to-day matters could be left with the impression that the virus is under more control than it actually is. In Virginia, Texas and Vermont, for example, officials said they have been combining the results of viral tests, which show an active infection, with antibody tests, which show a past infection. Public health experts say that can make for impressive-looking testing totals but does not give a true picture of how the virus is spreading. (Blake and Smith, 5/20)

The Associated Press: States Accused Of Fudging Or Bungling COVID-19 Testing Data Public health officials in some states are accused of bungling coronavirus infection statistics or even using a little sleight of hand to deliberately make things look better than they are. The risk is that politicians, business owners and ordinary Americans who are making decisions about lockdowns, reopenings and other day-to-day matters could be left with the impression that the virus is under more control than it actually is. (Smith, Long and Amy, 5/20)

CNN: Florida And Georgia Questioned Over Public Access To Covid-19 Data Florida and Georgia, two states that were among the first to announce the reopening of businesses and public spaces amid the health crisis, have come under scrutiny for their reporting on Covid-19 cases. In Florida, Rebekah Jones, the official behind the state's "dashboard," a web page showing the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Florida that's been praised by Dr. Deborah Birx, says she was removed from the project and questioned the state's commitment to accessibility and transparency, according to Florida Today. In Georgia, data tracking Covid-19 cases in the state has come under question after a misleading chart was posted on the state Department of Public Health's web page, according to an article by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. (Waldrop, Flores and Sutton, 5/20)

NPR: Florida Ousts Top COVID-19 Data Scientist Jones' removal from the project and her subsequent dismissal have raised questions about the impartiality and transparency of Florida's COVID-19 dashboard. Ben Sawyer, director of LabX at the University of Central Florida, which is investigating how local health systems are coping with COVID-19 cases, said her ouster is "quite disturbing to me as a scientist and as a citizen." "Regardless of what you think about reopening Florida, you would like to know what's going on," Sawyer said. "This data is our ability to see what's happening. I think there are enormous questions that arise when you don't know if what you see [is] fair or accurate." (Allen, 5/19)

The Wall Street Journal: Florida Health Department Worker Ousted After Warnings Over Covid-19 Data “As a word of caution, I would not expect the new team to continue the same level of accessibility and transparency that I made central to the process during the first two months,” she wrote. “After all, my commitment to both is largely (arguably entirely) the reason I am no longer managing it.” Ms. Jones didn’t respond to a request for comment. A statement provided on Tuesday by Helen Aguirre Ferré, the spokeswoman for Gov. Ron DeSantis, said the health department decided to terminate Ms. Jones was terminated because she was “disruptive.” (Campo-Flores, 5/19)

USA Today Network: Florida Scientist Fired For Refusing To 'Manipulate' COVID-19 Data Rebekah Jones said in an email to the USA TODAY Network that she single-handedly created two applications in two languages, four dashboards, six unique maps with layers of data functionality for 32 variables covering a half a million lines of data. Her objective was to create a way for Floridians and researchers to see what the COVID-19 situation was in real time. Then, she was dismissed. "I worked on it alone, sixteen hours a day for two months, most of which I was never paid for, and now that this has happened I'll probably never get paid for," she wrote in an email, confirming that she had not just been reassigned on May 5, but fired from her job as Geographic Information Systems manager for the Florida Department of Health. (Marazzi Sassoon, 5/19)

Miami Herald: Florida’s Coronavirus-19 Data Guru Says She Was Censored The state official managing Florida’s public “dashboard” of COVID-19 data says that her office has been removed from the project — and questioned the Department of Health’s commitment to “accessibility and transparency.” Rebekah Jones, the geographic information system manager for DOH’s Division of Disease Control and Health Protection, wrote in an email, distributed Friday that authority over the dashboard was taken away from her office on May 5. The sharply worded email, which was shared with the Herald by a recipient of the message, was addressed to users of the state’s data portal, which includes researchers and journalists. It was not clear who replaced her and her staff. (Wieder, 5/18)

Developer Rebekah Jones, who created a dashboard for the state's COVID-19 data, said she was fired because she was ordered to censor some information, but refused to "manually change data to drum up support for the plan to reopen." Meanwhile, Florida isn't the only state in the hotseat over accusations of either deliberately changing data or bungling it enough to be dangerous.

Stat: FDA Will Seek To Collect ‘Real-World’ Data On Covid-19 The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it will launch a new research project focused on real-world evidence — data collected by insurance companies, in electronic health records, and in other places in medicine — to learn more about Covid-19, including how diagnostics and medications are being used in the pandemic and how best to design studies to test them. The project is a collaboration with Aetion, a New York health tech startup that specializes in real-world evidence. (Herper, 5/19)

Kaiser Health News: To Stem COVID, This Small Indiana City Decided To Test All Public-Facing Employees Behind a nondescript strip mall in Carmel, Indiana, a short line of cars gathers mid-afternoon next to a large tent. Medical professionals stand out front, dressed head to toe in blue medical coveralls. People in the cars — many of them first responders — drive up to be tested for COVID-19. The test involves a really long swab placed deep into the nose, toward the back of the throat. “No, it’s not fun, but it’s quick. I would say painless, but it is a little painful,” Carmel firefighter Tim Griffin said. “It’s 5-10 seconds and then it’s all done and the burning goes away and you move on.” (Barrett, 5/19)

ProPublica: You Don’t Need Invasive Tech For Successful Contact Tracing. Here’s How It Works. I want you to mentally prepare yourself for a phone call that you could receive sometime over the course of this pandemic: in the next few months or year. Your phone might ring, and when you pick it up, you may hear someone say, “Hi, I’m calling from the health department.” After verifying your identity, the person may say something like, “I’m afraid we have information that you were in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.” (Chen, 5/19)

Boston Globe: R.I. Unveils ‘Crush COVID’ Mobile App That Allows GPS Tracking In Case People Get Sick Governor Gina M. Raimondo on Tuesday unveiled a “Crush COVID RI" mobile app that can track where people go so health officials can trace their contacts if they get the coronavirus. “The name of the game is containing the virus," Raimondo said. "We can’t stop it. We can only hope to contain it.” Soon after the announcement, the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island raised a couple of concerns about what it called the “potential ‘Big Brother’ aspects” of the app. (Fitzpatrick, 5/19)

Stat: Health Data Privacy Draws Fresh Scrutiny From Lawmakers Amid Pandemic Before the Covid-19 pandemic, health data privacy wasn’t exactly a hot topic on Capitol Hill. By and large, lawmakers stuck to scolding tech giants like Google for getting their hands on patient data gathered by hospitals and smartphone apps. But the digital tools being deployed to combat Covid-19 have thrust the issue into the spotlight, drawing fresh interest from federal lawmakers who have swiftly introduced several new bills aimed at protecting Americans’ health data related to the coronavirus. (Robbins, 5/20)

Houston Chronicle: Lawmakers Question $295M Emergency Deal To Expand Texas Contact Tracing Network Texas lawmakers are questioning the hastily-awarded, multi-million dollar contract that put a little-known company in charge of the state’s effort to track down people who may be infected with the coronavirus. (Root and Blackman, 5/19)

NBC News: As States Reopen, Contact Tracing Efforts Hobbled By Obstacles In Texas, where gyms and offices this week joined the list of businesses that can reopen at limited capacity, only half of the 4,000 contact tracers needed by the state have been hired so far. In Illinois' Cook County, there are about 30 contact tracers for the 2.5 million people who live outside of Chicago — far fewer than the 750 that officials are hoping for should funding become available in the next couple of weeks. Last week, the county racked up the most confirmed coronavirus infections in the nation. (Ortiz, 5/19)

Contact tracing is widely viewed as crucial for the country to reopen safely. But the states face an uphill battle in launching successful efforts to do so.

Kaiser Health News: The Pandemic Is Hurting Pediatric Hospitals, Too Children have largely escaped the ravages of COVID-19, but children’s hospitals have not eluded the financial pain the pandemic has wrought on health care providers. Pediatric hospitals offered themselves as backups to their adult counterparts in case of a surge of coronavirus patients. They suspended nonemergency surgeries and stockpiled protective gear and virus test kits, according to hospital executives and financial analysts. (Wolfson, 5/19)

Boston Globe: COVID-19 Patients Are Recovering, But With Nowhere To Go After long weeks in intensive care units — breathing through ventilators and fed through tubes, caught in a constant battle between life and death — some COVID-19 patients are fortunate enough to turn a corner.But surviving the worst of it is only the beginning of recovery. Now, as state statistics show hospitalizations in Massachusetts beginning to descend and intensive care units prepare to transfer thousands of those hospitalized, some worry that the lesser-known facilities where patients can slowly recover will soon be overwhelmed. (Moore, 5/19)

Los Angeles Times: L.A. Surge Hospital For Coronavirus Patients To Close In June The state-funded Los Angeles Surge Hospital, which has seen relatively few patients since it opened five weeks ago to treat an anticipated overflow of COVID-19 cases, will close at the end of June, a source in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration said Tuesday. The hospital, located on the grounds of the shuttered St. Vincent Medical Center near downtown Los Angeles, was set up to handle as many as 270 patients a day. But the hospital has never had more than 25 patients at a time, officials said. (Curwen, 5/19)

The Wall Street Journal: New York To Allow Family Visits For Some Hospitalized Covid-19 Patients New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a pilot program that allows 16 hospitals throughout the state to resume letting patients have visitors. The move comes after thousands of patients were left to struggle or die alone during the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic because of concerns about spreading the illness. “It is terrible to have someone in the hospital and then that person is isolated, not being able to see their family and friends,” Mr. Cuomo said Tuesday. (Passy, 5/19)

The New York Times: From Chaos To ‘Scary Silence’: Elmhurst Hospital After The Coronavirus Surge Elmhurst Hospital in Queens had been inundated by patients. The Times went back to see how the staff was recovering, and planning for the the possibility of another wave. (Fink, Schaff and Laffin, 5/20)

The New York Times: Hospitals Move Into Next Phase As New York Passes Viral Peak Across New York City, hospitals have moved into a new phase in their battle against the coronavirus. In the city that was hit hardest by the pandemic in the United States, the number of new patients and the daily death toll have dropped sharply. Many of the refrigerated trucks filled with bodies are gone. Doctors no longer routinely plead for help in makeshift protective gear. The emergency room at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, once overwhelmed, treats barely a third of the people it did before the outbreak. (Fink, 5/20)

“There’s a huge psychological desire to be like, ‘Whew, we’re through the worst of it,’” said Dr. Eric Wei, an emergency medicine physician and senior vice president of quality for NYC Health & Hospitals. “It’s a challenge to fight that human nature to over-relax or say now we can just go back to how things used to be.”

Skirmishes Between Local Leaders And State Officials Latest Battleground In Debate Over Reopening

Counties and towns in states that haven't been hit as hard as their metro-area neighbors are trying to convince governors that a one-size-fits-all approach for shut-down measures isn't fair. Meanwhile, as all 50 states start to lift restrictions, leaders look toward the government to recoup financial losses sustained in dealing with pandemic. And tourists towns brace for uncertainty heading into their — typically — busiest season.

Politico: Reopening Tension Pits State, Local Officials Against Each Other In Sign Of What’s To Come

A growing number of local elected officials are writing their own reopening playbooks, defying state leaders in disputes that foretell months of new regional skirmishes as the nation moves to rekindle its smoldering economy. Mayors and county executives in rural regions where infection rates are lower than in denser, bigger cities say they’ve been unfairly held back from returning to a more normal way of life. Meanwhile, cautious officials who represent more vulnerable communities are fighting to prolong stay-at-home orders as governors, lawmakers or judges move to do the opposite. (Mays and Ward, 5/20)

CNN: All US States Are Partially Reopen Leaving Americans To Weigh The Risk Of Venturing Out Again

For the first time since officials began implementing widespread lockdowns to slow the spread of coronavirus, all 50 states are now partially reopened. On Wednesday, Connecticut became the final state to begin lifting restrictions, now allowing retail shops and restaurants to reopen their doors. Despite the reopening milestone, health officials say, Americans remain at risk of catching the highly transmissible and sometimes deadly virus. (Maxouris, 5/20)

CIDRAP: All States Approach Reopening As HHS Funds More Testing

As the end of May approaches, all 50 states will have begun the process of partially reopening their economies in the wake of 4-, 6-, 8-, or 10-week stay-at-home orders that mandated non-essential workers, schools, retail, and restaurants close in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. But at least 17 states in the past 7 days have showed an upward trend of new cases of at least 10%, according to a new CNN analysis that used data from the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker. (Soucheray, 5/19)

The Wall Street Journal: States Step Up Reopenings, Hoping To Limit Economic Damage

U.S. states and governments around the world are trying to revive their economies after months of shutdowns, as they take tentative steps to ease restrictions imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus. State governments in the U.S. estimate the collective expense of fighting the pandemic at some $45 billion, which most want the federal government to repay in full, rather than be reimbursed at the 75% rate allowed under the law, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said. (Yap, 5/20)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump Can Choose Which States Get Coronavirus Payback From FEMA

Such widespread requests for reimbursement are unprecedented. FEMA is being flooded by requests from states across the nation, many with strained budgets, which now want to be made whole for deals made to buy supplies in a chaotic marketplace with middlemen charging inflated prices. FEMA typically receives requests for reimbursement from an individual state or a small group affected by disasters. President Bush, for instance, directed full reimbursement to Louisiana for certain projects after Hurricane Katrina. Mr. Trump directed full reimbursement, for a time, to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. (Levy and Pulliam, 5/19)

NPR: Maryland Reports Largest Rise Yet In Coronavirus Cases 4 Days After Reopening

The Maryland Department of Health reported 1,784 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, setting a new high mark four days after the state began reopening its economy. Maryland is now reporting 41,546 cases, including nearly 2,000 people who have died from the disease. Along with the new positive tests, 5,368 people tested negative for the coronavirus in the 24 hours leading up to 10 a.m. ET — meaning roughly 25% of the 7,152 tests in that period resulted in positive diagnoses. (Chappell, 5/19)

The Wall Street Journal: For Beach Towns, Coronavirus Means A Make Or Break Summer Starts Now

From Ocean City to the Jersey Shore to Cape Cod, the window between Memorial Day and Labor Day is make-or-break for hotels, restaurants, arcades and T-shirt shops. On top of potential concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, more than 36 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits, pinching disposable incomes. Mayor Rick Meehan says a speedy but safe reopening is vital for this town of 7,000 residents, which can swell to 300,000 visitors on summer weekends. “Just like the rest of the country, we’re in an economic crisis right now,” he said. (Calvert, 5/20)

The Washington Post: This Wisconsin Tourist Town Has A New Draw This Year: Its Restaurants Are Open

This tranquil resort town on the shores of shimmering Geneva Lake has always beckoned as a kind of quiet Midwestern paradise, drawing people from all over the region, including those across the nearby Illinois state line. And over the weekend, as the skies cleared and the temperatures rose, the town came alive as it often does in spring, with cars and motorcycles snaking in off nearby Highway 12 in bumper-to-bumper traffic along Main Street. (Bailey, 5/19)

The Associated Press: Bronx 'City Within A City' Shaken By Sickness, Fear

Tarhia Morton and her family were planning to party this year. She is retired after 40 years with the U.S. Postal Service. Her sister is turning 70. A birthday bash in Las Vegas was booked for August. That was before the coronavirus changed hers and so many other lives in the massive residential development in the COVID-19 battered Bronx known as Co-op City in which she lives. Before her mother was infected with it. Before medical examiners determined her father didn’t die from it — but only after she says his body was held at the hospital for 10 days after his March 27 death. (Mahoney, 5/20)

Reuters: Administration Sees Washington, DC, Area As Ongoing Virus Problem Area

It is proving hard to reduce the number of coronavirus cases in the Washington, DC area, a senior administration official said on Tuesday, even though the nation’s capital is where the voices are loudest about the need for social distancing. The official, briefing White House reporters, said Washington and its metro area in Maryland and Virginia, as well as Chicago, Los Angeles and Minneapolis, remain on a virus “plateau” without a sharp decline in cases. (5/19)

The New York Times: College In The Coronavirus Pandemic: No Fall Break And Home By Thanksgiving

As colleges make plans to bring students back to campus, alongside discussions of mask requirements and half-empty classrooms, one common strategy is emerging: Forgoing fall break and getting students home before Thanksgiving. The University of South Carolina, Notre Dame, Rice and Creighton are among the schools that have said they will find ways to shorten the fall semester, in an attempt to avoid a “second wave” of coronavirus infections expected to emerge in late fall. (Hubler, 5/19)

The Hill: Virginia Governor Fires Back At Trump: 'I Suggest You Stop Taking Hydroxychloroquine'

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) fired back at President Trump Tuesday after the president referred to Northam as “crazy” and an opponent of Second Amendment rights. Trump, speaking at a White House event Tuesday, followed a speaker from Virginia by saying, "We're going after Virginia, with your crazy governor, we're going after Virginia. They want to take your Second Amendment. You know that, right? You'll have nobody guarding your potatoes." (Budryk, 5/19)

Boston Globe: How To Stay Safe From Coronavirus As You Venture Out During Mass. Reopening

Do you still own clothes that aren’t sweat pants? Dust them off, because you can now leave home and go somewhere besides the grocery store for the first time in two months. With the expiration Monday of Governor Charlie Baker’s stay-at-home advisory and the unveiling of a reopening plan, Massachusetts residents can now make plans to visit hair salons, beaches, some offices, and houses of worship. You’re even allowed to have “limited” play dates, for yourself and your kids. (Moore and Martin, 5/19)

State House News Service: Rep. Pressley: State 'Isn't Ready' For Phased Reopening

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley called on Gov. Charlie Baker to reconsider the phased reopening plan his administration rolled out Monday, writing on Twitter that the state "isn't ready to 'reopen'" and criticizing the view that public health needs and economic recovery are competing interests. (Lisinki, 5/19)

State House News Service: Walsh Uncomfortable With State's Office Reopening Plan

With the state's economy beginning to wake up on Tuesday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he has no plans right now to lift the city's curfew and worries that allowing offices to reopen at a quarter of normal capacity next month might be "too much" to start, drawing one of the brightest lines between the city and state approaches to reopening. (Murphy, 5/19)