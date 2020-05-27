From The States

CIDRAP: Stay-Home Orders Likely Slowed COVID-19 Spread, Study Finds After 42 US states and Washington, DC, issued stay-at-home orders in response to the rising death toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, the overall community infection rate declined by about 58%, according to a new study in the American Journal of Infection Control. The researchers, from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, used state government websites and case counts from the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security to model the effects of mandatory social isolation on virus mitigation. (Van Beusekom, 5/26)

The Washington Post: WHO Warns Of Second Peak, Cautions Against Scaling Back Restrictions Too Soon The World Health Organization on Tuesday warned nations against scaling back coronavirus restrictions too quickly, saying a premature push to return to normalcy could fuel a rapid acceleration of new cases. “We cannot make assumptions that just because the disease is on the way down now that it’s going to keep going down,” Mike Ryan, head of the WHO’s health emergencies program, told reporters during a briefing. (Dennis, Flynn and Noack, 5/26)

PBS NewsHour: Meat-Processing Plants Remain Source Of Concern For New COVID-19 Outbreaks The pace of new U.S. fatalities from COVID-19 has been slowing as the pandemic's toll nears a milestone of 100,000 deaths. Still, restrictions are being lifted, and more economic activity is resuming. On Tuesday, the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange was partially opened for the first time since March. But concerns remain, especially around meat-packing facilities. (Sy, 5/26)

ABC News: How The Small Ski Town Of Sun Valley, Idaho Became A COVID-19 Hot Spot In early March, the ski town of Sun Valley, Idaho, was ending its peak season, welcoming visitors from across the United States and Europe. Then COVID-19 spread across the community like wildfire, and Sun Valley's visitors brought it home with them. Within weeks, the county of 22,000 had one of the highest infection rates in the nation. (Yang and Scott, 5/26)

The New York Times: ‘It’s The Death Towers’: How The Bronx Became New York’s Virus Hot Spot Working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic can be hazardous, but staying home isn’t safe either for the emergency responders, pharmacists, home health aides, grocery clerks and delivery men who fill River Park Towers in the Bronx. Even a ride down the elevator is risky. Residents often must wait up to an hour to squeeze into small, poorly ventilated cars that break down frequently, with people crowding the hallways like commuters trying to push into the subway at rush hour. There is talk that as many as 100 residents have been sickened by the coronavirus at the two massive towers rising above the Morris Heights neighborhood along the Harlem River. (de Freytas-Tamura, Hu and Cook, 5/26)

The Hill: Packed Crowds Spark Pandemic Alarms As States Reopen Health experts are growing alarmed after seeing photos and videos of big crowds over Memorial Day weekend. People are significantly less likely to get the coronavirus while outside, but the crowds of people in packed bars and pools in Missouri, boardwalks in Virginia and a race track in North Carolina are renewing concerns about whether safety measures to contain the virus are being taken seriously. (Weixel, 5/26)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus ‘Silent Spreaders’ A Danger As California Reopens The role of “silent spreaders” in transmitting the coronavirus is becoming an even greater issue for health officials as they ease stay-at-home rules and slowly reopen the economy. Health officials have stressed the importance of creating an army of disease detectives — investigators who can interview newly infected people and find their close contacts, telling them to quarantine themselves for 14 days in hopes of keeping other people from getting infected. (Lin, 5/26)

Stat: New Research Rewrites History Of When Covid-19 Took Off In The U.S. New research has poured cold water on the theory that the Covid-19 outbreak in Washington state — the country’s first — was triggered by the very first confirmed case of the infection in the country. Instead, it suggests the person who ignited the first chain of sustained transmission in the United States probably returned to the country in mid-February, a month later. The work adds to evidence that the United States missed opportunities to stop the SARS-CoV-2 virus from taking root in this country — and that those opportunities persisted for longer than has been recognized up until now. (Branswell, 5/26)

The Hill: US Braces For COVID-19 'Slow Burn' The U.S. is likely to enter a period of “slow burn” of coronavirus cases through the summer, with coronavirus cases and deaths down from their peak but still taking a heavy toll, experts say. As the country passes the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths, experts say the pace of harm might be slower in the coming months, but there is unlikely to be a steep drop-off in the virus. There even could be some significant upticks as restrictions on businesses and movement are eased around the country. Risk looms even higher in the fall and winter, as experts expect a new spike in cases of the virus as the weather gets colder, combined with the added damage from flu season. (Sullivan, 5/26)

Reuters: Where U.S. Coronavirus Cases Are On The Rise Twenty U.S. states reported an increase in new cases of COVID-19 for the week ended May 24, up from 13 states in the prior week, as the death toll from the novel coronavirus approaches 100,000, according to a Reuters analysis. Alabama had the biggest weekly increase at 28%, Missouri’s new cases rose 27% and North Carolina’s rose 26%, according to the analysis of data from The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak. New cases in Georgia, one of the first states to reopen, rose 21% after two weeks of declines. The state attributed the increase to a backlog of test results and more testing. (Canipe and Shumaker, 5/26)

The Washington Post: Two Black Men Died Of Covid-19 Five Days Apart. This Is What Was Lost. George Valentine sat hunched on the bottom step of his Capitol Hill rowhouse, a bald man in black sweatpants staring through the open front door, too breathless to speak. It was about 1:30 p.m. on the last Wednesday in March, and he was waiting for the ambulance he had called to arrive. George’s son, Darrell, was upstairs in his bedroom, trying to get some space from his father’s demands — to walk the dog, to bring him medicine, to find the thermometer. (Trent, 5/26)

NPR: COVID-19 Racial Disparities Could Be Worsened By Location Of Test Sites As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, state and local health officials rush to try to detect and contain outbreaks before they get out of control. A key to that is testing, and despite a slow start, testing has increased around the country. But it's still not always easy to get a test. While many things can affect access to testing, location is an important starting point. NPR investigated the location of public testing sites in Texas, one of the first states to reopen, to see how they were distributed between predominantly white and predominantly minority areas. (McMinn, Carlsen, Jaspers, Talbot and Adeline, 5/27)

Stateline: COVID-19 Is Crushing Black Communities. Some States Are Paying Attention. To find out whether any states were taking concrete actions to stem COVID-19 cases and deaths in black communities, Stateline contacted the 16 states where black residents make up a larger percentage of the population than the national rate of 13%. Most responded that they are assembling task forces and conducting studies of health disparities. But among those states, all of which were contacted by email and phone, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, South Carolina and Virginia provided the greatest detail on what they are doing to concentrate special medical resources and social services in predominantly low-income and black neighborhoods. (Ollove and Vetal, 5/27)

Nevada Ready To Reopen Casinos With Some Rules On Social Distancing; NYC Mayor Eyes Mid-June For Reopening

The Associated Press: Nevada To Reopen Casinos June 4, Welcoming Tourists Again

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday night that he would allow casinos to reopen June 4, welcoming tourists to return to the glitzy gambling mecca of Las Vegas. “We welcome the visitors from across the country to come here, to have a good time, no different than they did previously, but we’re gonna be cautious,” Sisolak told reporters. The governor said he would also allow in-person religious services of up to 50 people starting Friday. (Price, 5/27)

The New York Times: A Socially Distanced Las Vegas? What Are The Odds?

For decades, the El Cortez Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas has been known for single-deck blackjack. But when the casinos and resorts open up — tentatively early June — after weeks of being shut down, players will no longer be able to touch the cards. About 100 slot machines at the casino have been removed and the remaining 750 are now farther apart. Tape on the floor at the craps tables shows players where to stand to meet social-distancing requirements. (Creswell, 5/26)

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Nevada Casino Regulator Talks Reopening

The state Gaming Control Board is preparing to accommodate tourists who show up in Las Vegas, show signs of being infected and are turned away by resorts. (Velotta, 5/26)

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Nevada Gyms, Fitness Centers, Bars That Do Not Serve Food Can Reopen Friday

More of Nevada’s daily routines will return Friday, with limits, as Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday night the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions, including gatherings for church services and the reopening of more businesses, such as bars and health facilities. The governor, who canceled his live briefing late Tuesday afternoon due to a possible exposure to the coronavirus, delivered the news in a press release and a short conference call with reporters. (Dentzer and Lochhead, 5/26)

The Wall Street Journal: New York City Could Reopen By Mid-June, Mayor Says

New York City could begin a phased reopening in the first or second week of June, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday, as it continued to ramp up testing capacity for the novel coronavirus and started developing plans for commuters to safely use public transportation. Mr. de Blasio said at a press conference that the city will have about 180 testing sites open by the end of June, with the expectation to run 50,000 coronavirus tests daily by Aug. 1. A June 1 goal to hire 1,000 contact tracers—health workers who will follow-up on every positive coronavirus test by reaching out to patients and their close contacts—has already been met and exceeded, Mr. de Blasio said. (West and De Avila, 5/26)

The Washington Post: Frustrated And Struggling, New Yorkers Contemplate Abandoning The City They Love

It was laundry that broke Mary Shell. Or rather, the lack of an in-unit washer and dryer in her Brooklyn apartment where Shell, 37, a field producer for reality television, could barely afford her half of the rent before the novel coronavirus pandemic because work had been slow for months. Times are even tougher now that her roommate, also unemployed, has had to move back in with her parents. (Morgan and Yuan, 5/26)

The Associated Press: In An Early US Coronavirus Hot Spot, Business Slowly Reopens

The suburbs north of New York City eased outbreak restrictions, and the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange opened for the first time in two months, as the state focused more intently Tuesday on restarting its economy. (Matthews, 5/27)

The Washington Post: Northam Says Northern Virginia Can Begin Reopening On Friday

Communities in Northern Virginia can begin easing their pandemic-related shutdowns on Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam said, arguing that the region is seeing a decline in hospitalizations and the percentage of positive tests for the novel coronavirus even as the rate and overall number of infections remain far higher than in the rest of the state. Northam (D) made the announcement as Virginia reported a second straight day of spikes in new cases, driven by big numbers in the populous D.C. suburbs. (Schneider and Olivo, 5/26)

The Washington Post: Virginia Reopening: Masks To Be Required In Public Spaces, Northern Va. To Lift Shutdown Friday

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has given Northern Virginia the green light to begin lifting shutdown restrictions on nonessential businesses on Friday, though Virginians everywhere will also be required to start wearing face masks in public spaces that day. The Northern Virginia decision will bring the state’s economic engine in line with most other parts of Virginia in Phase 1 of the governor’s plan to return to a normal routine. (Olivo, 5/26)

The Washington Post: D.C. Will Likely Reopen Friday After City Changes Key Thresholds For Reopening

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is expected Wednesday to announce the gradual reopening of the capital, saying the city has been meeting key thresholds to contain new coronavirus infections. Hospitals have been running below their maximum capacity, testing is on the rise and the city is in the process of hiring enough contact tracers to identify and quarantine residents exposed to the virus. (Nirappil and Zauzmer, 5/26)

CNN: As Covid-19 Cases Rise In 17 States, Americans Still Divided On Whether Masks Should Be Mandated

As more places across the US offer people a chance to shop or dine inside, the issue of whether to wear a mask has again become a flashpoint. There are 17 states where the number of coronavirus cases are trending up, and many governors have told citizens that now is an important time to wear a face covering. (Almasy, Yan and Maxouris, 5/26)

NPR: Mayor Of Montgomery, Ala.: 'We Have Not Won The Battle With COVID-19 Yet'

The number of new coronavirus cases has been going up in Alabama even as the state's governor relaxes restrictions. Last week's number of new cases was up from the week before. Of the more than 15,000 confirmed cases across the state, about one-third have been confirmed within the last 14 days. In Montgomery County, which includes the state capital of Montgomery, there are 1,332 cases. Almost half of those were reported in the last two weeks. (Doubek, 5/26)

The Wall Street Journal: ‘I Feel Like A Failure’: Dayton Reopens And Surveys Coronavirus Lockdown’s Toll

Each morning, Nan Whaley walks her dog, takes an online yoga class and then, in her role as mayor of this city of 140,000, girds herself for a steady stream of calls from constituents asking for help navigating life during the pandemic. There is the senior citizen who is afraid to leave her home because she is worried she will get sick and die. The restaurant owner, terrified he will go out of business. The pastor, racked with anxiety that the church he stewards won’t survive this crisis. (Belkin and Levitz, 5/27)

ABC News: New York Stock Exchange Reopens At 25% Capacity With Temperature Checks, Social Distancing

After being closed for nearly two months, the New York Stock Exchange reopened its trading floor on Tuesday at about 25% capacity. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more than 500 points on Tuesday, or just over 2%. The S&P 500 climbed 1.2% and the Nasdaq was relatively flat. Stacey Cunningham, the president of the NYSE, told ABC News' chief economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis that the decision to reopen was made with the health and safety of employees in mind. (Thorbecke, 5/26)

Politico: Santa Clara Health Officer Suggests California Is Reopening Too Soon

The local public health officer who led the nation’s first regional shelter-in-place order early in the Covid-19 pandemic sounded the alarm Tuesday on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s swift reopening plans, which now allow haircuts and church services. After keeping the state largely in lockdown since March 19, Newsom has quickly advanced counties that meet certain criteria — now up to 47 out of 58 counties — through his reopening phases. (Colliver, 5/26)

Los Angeles Times: L.A. County Opens Churches, Stores, Pools, Drive-In Theaters

Los Angeles County announced Tuesday that it will align with California’s latest guidelines and allow the resumption of faith-based services, in-store shopping at low-risk retail stores, drive-in movies and other recreational activities with restrictions. The new order from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, released Tuesday evening, sets the stage for the county to request a variance from the state to permit faster reopening in some areas. L.A. County has been the California epicenter of coronavirus, with more than 2,100 deaths. (Parvini, 5/26)

Kaiser Health News: Going The Distance By Bus Through A Pandemic

Mary Pierson boarded a nearly empty L.A. Metro bus at the corner of Atlantic Boulevard and Riggin Street in Monterey Park one recent afternoon. Pierson, 69, uses a wheelchair and relies on public transportation to get around. She takes the bus a few times a week from Long Beach to various parts of Los Angeles to run errands and shop for groceries. Today, she took the No. 68 to the bank. “I’m glad they’re still running,” said Pierson, who wears a mask, gloves and sunglasses on board and disinfects her wheelchair after every trip. “I live alone and need to get out of the house.” (De Marco, 5/27)

San Francisco Chronicle: SF Mayor Breed’s Texts With Police Chief Rile Up Some Homelessness Advocates

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has made no secret of her habit of inundating department heads with barrages of calls and text messages while crisscrossing the city, ordering potholes filled, trash cans emptied or streets cleaned. But a small trove of text messages among Breed, Police Chief Bill Scott and other members of the city’s top brass showing her repeatedly directing city officials to “clean up” tent encampments, something her critics have previously said is a callous way of handling of the city’s homelessness crisis. (Fracassa, 5/26)

Houston Chronicle: Hundreds Of Complaints But Zero Citations For Houston Bars, Restaurants Violating Capacity Rules

Despite reports of crowded establishments and Turner’s pledge to enforce penalties starting Sunday evening, however, the Houston Fire Department and Harris County Fire Marshal issued zero citations. (Scherer and Despart, 5/26)

Boston Globe: Raimondo Says R.I.’s Coronavirus Numbers May Be Good Enough To Move To Phase Two Monday

As new cases of COVID-19 appear to be declining in Rhode Island, Governor Gina M. Raimondo said she hopes to move forward with the second phase of reopening the state’s economy on Monday. Hair salons and barber shops, indoor dining, gyms and fitness studios, and the rest of the state’s parks and beaches could reopen by Monday, and houses of worship will likely be able to hold services on Saturday. (Milkovits, 5/26)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia’s Latest Coronavirus News: New Cases Up But Causes Unclear

After gradual declines, week to week cases of COVID-19 in Georgia clicked up 26% for the seven days ending Sunday, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of public health data. Whether the increase from nearly 4,170 confirmed cases during the week of May 11 to 5,260 the week of May 18 represents a new wave in the spread of the novel coronavirus remains unclear. (Mariano, 5/26)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: School Police Officer Duties Change With Pandemic

The majority of school districts in Georgia have partnerships with county or municipal law enforcement to provide officers to patrol schools and help with school traffic. But the six largest school systems employ their own police forces — nearly 500 police officers. (Broady. 5/26)

Bangor Daily News: Mainers Are Getting Antibody Tests For The Coronavirus, But It’s Unclear What Results Mean

In early May, health care providers in Maine started offering a second kind of coronavirus test that could detect past infections, though they are not being recommended by the state’s top health official for most people due to questions over what the results mean. (Pendharkar, 5/27)

State House News Service: Union Says Office Cleaners Getting One-Year Contract Extension

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed patterns of life for people across Massachusetts and brought about situations that were previously hard to imagine. Add one more to the list: a labor union and management singing from the same hymn sheet. (Young, 5/26)