Covid-19 Crisis

Rare Heart Issues May Be More Likely After Moderna Covid Shots Than Pfizer

A study reported in CIDRAP says that although myocarditis and pericarditis remain rare side effects after covid shots, they may be more likely after a second dose of Moderna's vaccine than Pfizer's. And a report in the LA Times reminds us that covid is still a leading cause of death in Los Angeles County.

CIDRAP: Risk Of Rare Heart Inflammation May Be Higher After Moderna Than Pfizer COVID Vaccine

Myocarditis and pericarditis are rare after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination, but rates of the inflammatory heart conditions were twofold to threefold higher after receipt of the second dose of the Moderna vaccine than after the Pfizer/BioNTech formulation, suggests a head-to-head comparison in Canadian adults. (Van Beusekom, 11/8)

Los Angeles Times: COVID-19 Still A Leading Cause Of Death In L.A. County

According to an analysis from the county health department, COVID-19 was the second-leading cause of death in the first six months of 2022, illustrating the outsized impact the pandemic has had on mortality rates despite widespread availability of vaccines and the arguably less-severe Omicron strain. (Lin II, Money and Alpert Reyes, 11/8)

KHN: People With Long Covid Face Barriers To Government Disability Benefits

When Josephine Cabrera Taveras was infected with covid-19 in spring 2020, she didn’t anticipate that the virus would knock her out of work for two years and put her family at risk for eviction. Taveras, a mother of two in Brooklyn, New York, said her bout with long covid has meant dealing with debilitating symptoms, ranging from breathing difficulties to arthritis, that have prevented her from returning to her job as a nanny. Unable to work — and without access to Social Security Disability Insurance or other government help — Taveras and her family face a looming pile of bills. (Ladyzhets, 11/9)

On the surge of flu and RSV —

NBC News: Rhode Island Pediatric Beds Are 100% Full Amid Surge In Respiratory Viruses

Every one of Rhode Island’s pediatric hospital beds was full on Sunday and Monday, according to an NBC News analysis of data from the Department of Health and Human Services. (Bendix, 11/8)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Surge In Respiratory Cases Forces Children's Wisconsin To Adjust

As respiratory illnesses continue to surge, Children’s Wisconsin is rescheduling wellness visits at its clinics and rescheduling non-critical surgeries for its patients. (Van Egeren, 11/8)