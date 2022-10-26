After Roe V. Wade

Alito Discusses Court Legitimacy, Safety After Abortion Decision Leak

In the wake of his majority opinion going prematurely public in the controversial case that overturned Roe v. Wade, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito says that panel members became "targets for assassination." He also waded into the debate over whether the legitimacy of the court is at risk.

The Washington Post: Justice Alito Says Leak Of Abortion Opinion Made Majority ‘Targets For Assassination’

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. said Tuesday that the leak of his draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade made his colleagues in the majority on the U.S. Supreme Court “targets for assassination.” The leak last spring before the court eliminated the nationwide right to abortion was a “grave betrayal of trust by somebody, and it was a shock,” he said. The threat to the justices, he added, was not theoretical because it “gave people a rational reason to think they could prevent that from happening by killing one of us.” (Marimow, 10/25)

The New York Times: Alito Says Leak Of Ruling Overturning Roe Put Justices’ Lives At Risk

Justice Alito took issue with criticism of the court’s legitimacy in the wake of the Dobbs decision. “Everybody in this country is free to disagree with our decisions,” he said. “Everybody is free to criticize our reasoning, and in strong terms. And that certainly is done in the media, in writings of law professors and on social media.” “But to say the court is exhibiting lack of integrity is something quite different,” he said. “That goes to character.” (Liptak, 10/25)

Reuters: Supreme Court's Alito Says Abortion Draft Leak Made Justices 'Targets'

Alito did not name liberal Justice Elena Kagan, but she has repeatedly expressed concerns in recent weeks, including in September at an event in Chicago when she said the court's legitimacy could be imperiled if Americans come to view its members as trying to impose personal preferences on society. ... Alito said: "Someone also crosses an important line when they say that the court is acting in a way that is illegitimate. I don't think anybody in a position of authority should make that claim lightly." (Chung, 10/26)

