They Enrolled In Medical School To Practice Rural Medicine. What Happened?
Eight years ago, a new medical program opened in Salina, Kan., as an experimental way to promote rural medicine. Hailed as a solution to the rural doctor shortage, only three of its eight newly minted doctors are now working in the most rural communities. (Lauren Weber, 10/9)
Medicare Fraudsters Now Tap Telemedicine In Medical Equipment Scams
Scammers bent on defrauding Medicare are embracing the new technologies of remote diagnosis. Federal law enforcement is cracking down. (Victoria Knight, 10/9)
Congenital Syphilis Continues To Rise At An Alarming Rate
The number of U.S. infants who acquired syphilis from their mothers during pregnancy rose 40% last year. Just five states, including California, accounted for nearly two-thirds of the cases. (Anna Maria Barry-Jester, 10/8)
Political Cartoon: 'Rising Needle?'
Kaiser Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Rising Needle?'" by Jeff Koterba, Omaha World Herald.
Gorsuch Hints Vote May Be In Play As Rest Of Supreme Court Divides Along Ideological Lines Over LGBTQ Rights
The cases hinge on the debate of whether a landmark federal law forbidding sex discrimination in the workplace protects gay and transgender employees. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch repeatedly suggested that the words of Title VII may well bar employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and transgender status. The question was “really close, really close.” But he added that he was worried about “the massive social upheaval” that would follow from a Supreme Court ruling saying so.
The New York Times:
Supreme Court Considers Whether Civil Rights Act Protects L.G.B.T. Workers
In a pair of exceptionally hard-fought arguments on Tuesday, the Supreme Court struggled to decide whether a landmark 1964 civil rights law bars employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and transgender status. Job discrimination against gay and transgender workers is legal in much of the nation, and the wide-ranging arguments underscored the significance of what could be a momentous ruling. If the court decides that the law, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, applies to many millions of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender employees across the nation, they would gain basic protections that other groups have long taken for granted. (Liptak and Peters, 10/8)
Reuters:
U.S. Supreme Court Divided On LGBT Employment Protection; Gorsuch Could Be Key
The nine justices heard two hours of high-profile arguments in three cases that could broaden LGBT rights involving three workers - two gay and one transgender - who sued after being fired by their employers, claiming unlawful discrimination. The Supreme Court has never ruled on transgender rights. The court’s four liberal justices signaled agreement toward arguments by the plaintiffs that gay and transgender workers are covered under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of sex as well as race, color, national origin and religion. (Hurley and Chung, 10/8)
The Washington Post:
Trump Nominees Could Play Pivotal Role As Supreme Court Decides On Protections For Gay, Transgender Workers
The Supreme Court appeared divided Tuesday about whether federal discrimination laws protect gay and transgender workers, and President Trump’s appointments to the court could play the pivotal roles in deciding the outcome. (Barnes and Marimow, 10/8)
USA Today:
Gay Rights: Supreme Court Divided In LGBT Job Discrimination Case
The court's four liberal justices forcefully denounced the firings of two gay men and a transgender woman from Georgia, New York and Michigan and made clear they believe all three should be protected by the statutory ban on sex discrimination. "We can't deny that homosexuals are being fired merely for being who they are and not because of religious reasons, not because they are performing their jobs poorly," Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor said, calling it "invidious behavior." ... Gorsuch said sex was at least "in play," an acknowledgment that the gay and transgender workers claiming sex discrimination have a reasonable argument. What he did not say: that the courts should fix it. Instead, Gorsuch said the "massive social upheaval that would be entailed in such a decision" in the fired workers' favor points more toward Congress. "It's a question of judicial modesty," he said. (Wolf, 10/8)
Detroit Free Press:
Michigan Case Has US Supreme Court Justices Struggling With Transgender Issues
Hearing the case of a transgender woman from Redford on Tuesday morning, several U.S. Supreme Court justices seemed to struggle to find a way to balance precedents against using sex stereotypes while maintaining separate gender-based rules for bathrooms, dress codes and programs meant to ensure equality. "There are other women ... who would feel intruded upon if someone who still had male characteristics walked into their bathroom," Justice Sonia Sotomayor said, questioning how the rights of non-transgender women could be balanced with those of transgender women. "The hard question is, how do we deal with that?" (Spangler, 10/8)
Vox:
The Supreme Court Is Finally Taking On Trans Rights. Here’s The Woman Who Started It All.
“I found it a little overwhelming when I realized that I could be in the history books,” Aimee Stephens told me Monday morning. I’d just asked her how she felt about bringing the first transgender rights case to the Supreme Court. “Somebody’s gotta do it and I’d be happy and satisfied to be that person.” (Burns, 10/7)
Sanders Walks Away From Heart Attack With Important Message: 'I Want People To Pay Attention To Their Symptoms'
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said he was "dumb" to ignore warning signs of cardiac distress. The 2020 presidential candidate said he will slow the pace of his campaign down following his health scare.
Reuters:
Democratic Presidential Hopeful Sanders Says He Was 'Dumb' To Ignore Health Warnings
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Tuesday he had wrongly ignored warning signs about his health before suffering a heart attack last week, but that he did not think the scare would damage his campaign for president. Sanders, one of 19 Democrats competing to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election, suffered chest pains on Oct. 1 while in Nevada for a campaign stop and abruptly canceled campaign events. (Lewis, 10/8)
Los Angeles Times:
Bernie Sanders To Slow Campaign Pace After Heart Attack
“I should have listened to those symptoms,” he said. “If there’s any message that I hope we can get out there, is that I want people to pay attention to their symptoms. When you’re hurting, when you’re fatigued, when you have pain in your chest, listen to it.” Sanders was speaking to a room of supporters in Las Vegas one evening last week when he stopped the event and asked for a chair. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors discovered he’d had a heart attack. They inserted two stents to clear a blocked coronary artery. He spent three days in the hospital. (Finnegan, 10/8)
The New York Times:
Sanders Says He Will ‘Change The Nature’ Of His Campaign After Heart Attack
Senator Bernie Sanders, in a striking concession for a leading presidential candidate, said on Tuesday that he planned to slow down his pace on the campaign trail after suffering a heart attack a week ago, and acknowledged that voters would likely consider his health when deciding whether to support him. “I think we’re going to change the nature of the campaign a bit,” Mr. Sanders told reporters after a visit with a local cardiologist. “Make sure that I have the strength to do what I have to do.” (Ember and Martin, 10/8)
Politico Pro:
Sanders Says He'll Release Medical Records At 'Appropriate Time' After Heart Attack
Sen. Bernie Sanders said the heart attack that has briefly sidelined him from the campaign trail did not mean he would be moving up the timeline to release his medical records, telling reporters they would come out “at the appropriate time.” (Oprysko, 10/8)
In other heart health news —
The New York Times:
What Apes Can Teach Us About Our Heart Health
No chimpanzees or gorillas are in training for a fall marathon — a reflection, perhaps, of the ways in which the hearts of apes and men look and function as they do, according to a major new study of the health and evolution of cardiac muscles. The study, which involved scanning the hearts of untamed primates and a wide variety of men, indicates that hearts adapt in telling ways to the needs of their owners. The findings likewise suggest that not getting enough of the right kind of exercise could mean that our hearts start to look just a little bit less human, and could impact our long-term health. (Reynolds, 10/9)
NBC News:
Owning A Dog Linked To Lower Risk Of Death After A Heart Attack, Study Finds
Dog owners live longer and fare better after a heart attack or stroke compared with those who have no canine companions, two studies published Tuesday suggest. Researchers found that dog ownership was associated with a 24-percent reduced risk of death from any cause among the general public, and a 33 percent lower risk of death among heart attack survivors who live alone, according to the reports, published in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes. (Carroll, 10/8)
Arizona Signals Misgivings With Purdue Pharma Settlement In Possible Sign Of Troubled Waters Ahead
Arizona was one of 24 states and and hundreds of local governments that agreed to settle with the maker of OxyContin. But now the state might be switching sides. "Purdue [Pharma] and the Sackler family need to take responsibility for their role in the opioid crisis," said Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in a statement. In other news on the national drug epidemic: a voice for the babies affected by the opioid crisis; overdoses at homeless shelters; medication-assisted treatment; and more.
Reuters:
Cracks In Purdue's Proposed Opioid Settlement As Arizona Backs Out
The U.S. state of Arizona withdrew its support for a proposed nationwide opioid settlement with Purdue Pharma LP, saying the maker of OxyContin sought to "undermine material terms of the deal," according to a court filing on Monday. Since Purdue filed for bankruptcy protection in September, Arizona is the first state to switch sides in the looming showdown over the privately-held company's proposed settlement, which it has estimated is worth more than $10 billion. (Hals, 10/8)
The Associated Press:
Arizona Now Has Misgivings About Purdue Opioid Settlement
Brnovich has not gone as far as backing out of the tentative settlement. His spokesman, Ryan Anderson, said the state is “not interested in renegotiating terms that we’ve already agreed upon.” He made waves in July, when he asked the U.S. Supreme Court to find that some of the Sackler money was fraudulently transferred from Purdue and to force family members to return it to the company so it could be part of any settlement with or judgment against the company. (Mulvihill, 10/8)
The Wall Street Journal:
Arizona Wavers On Purdue Pharma Opioid Settlement Terms
In a statement, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said: “It’s in everyone’s best interest to secure a just and timely settlement. Purdue and the Sackler family need to take responsibility for their role in the opioid crisis.” Uniquely among the states, Arizona has challenged Purdue in the U.S. Supreme Court, filing an unusual lawsuit in the nation’s highest forum in July seeking to force the disgorgement of billions of dollars collected by Purdue’s shareholders. (Scurria, 10/8)
Bloomberg:
Addicted Babies, Blue Cross Drive Billions In New Purdue Claims
Some of the biggest names in health care, including the Blue Cross & Blue Shield Association, will serve alongside mothers of addicted babies on a committee of creditors in the bankruptcy of Purdue Pharma LP. The unusual alliance is well positioned to play an outsized role in the coming bankruptcy battles between the pharmaceutical company and its opponents. Judges often rely on such official creditor committees to test the reorganization plans of bankrupt companies. (Church and Hill, 10/7)
WBUR:
Sacklers Lose Bid To Dismiss Charges In Mass. In First Test Of OxyContin Family Liability
A Massachusetts judge has denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit that claims members of the Sackler family and the company they own, Purdue Pharma, helped create the nation's opioid epidemic. In a decision released late Tuesday afternoon, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Janet Sanders said Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has jurisdiction to pursue the 17 individuals named in the suit. (Bebinger, 10/8)
The Wall Street Journal:
Bill Aims To Combat Overdoses At New York Homeless Shelters
Homeless shelters would have to increase the level of on-site medical care they provide opioid-addicted clients under a bill being considered by the New York City Council. The bill, introduced by Councilman Stephen Levin, would require all shelters to have buprenorphine, an addiction medication, available on-site, in addition to at least one physician or physician assistant familiar with treating opioid addiction. Mr. Levin called the bill a response to the growing opioid epidemic, which has contributed to a recent spike in overdoses among the homeless population in the city. (Blint-Welsh, 10/8)
Cleveland Plain Dealer:
Drug Companies Want To Show That Cuyahoga County Services Suffered From More Than Just An Opioid Problem
Drug companies removed the father of a 4-year-old girl who died from abuse from a list of witnesses they intend to call at this month’s opioid trial, even though they still might raise the issue. The companies made clear that there is value in presenting such information to a jury, as well as evidence of problems uncovered in Cuyahoga County’s jail and with its executive’s administration. (Heisig, 10/8)
Cascade Of Suits Seeking To Block 'Public Charge' Immigration Rule Reflects Significance Of Change, Experts Say
"I've litigated against federal and state agencies over the years and I've never seen anything like this," said Liz Schott of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, which has been tracking the progress of the various lawsuits. The rule would expand the definition of constitutes a "public charge" when immigration officials are considering green card applications.
The Associated Press:
Lawsuits Around US Seek To Block Trump's Public Charge Rule
The scene is playing out in courtrooms from coast to coast — federal judges being asked to block a new Trump administration policy scheduled to take effect next week that would deny legal permanent residency to many immigrants over the use of public benefits. Almost a dozen lawsuits have been filed from New York to California with plaintiffs including states, counties, cities, service providers and immigrants to prevent the "public charge" rule from taking effect on Oct. 15. (Hajela, 10/8)
Meanwhile, in other news —
CBS News:
A CBS News Documentary: 'The Faces Of Family Separation'
CBS News takes viewers inside the real-life challenges facing migrant families split apart by the Trump administration's "Zero Tolerance" policy. The documentary provides an immersive look at the hotly debated issue through the eyes of those impacted the most — the fathers, mothers, sons and daughters separated and unaware when they'll see their family members again. (10/7)
Jury Hits Johnson & Johnson With $8B Verdict In Case Claiming Company Downplayed Risks Of Anti-Psychotic Drug
The plaintiff sued Johnson & Johnson in 2013 saying that he grew breasts — a condition known as gynecomastia — after he began using Risperdal in 2003, at age 9, to treat symptoms of autism. His case is one of more than 10,000 similar suits against the company.
The New York Times:
Johnson & Johnson Hit With $8 Billion Jury Verdict In Risperdal Suit
A Philadelphia jury on Tuesday hit Johnson & Johnson with an $8 billion verdict over its marketing of the anti-psychotic drug Risperdal, siding with a Maryland man who argued that the health care giant downplayed risks that the drug could lead to breast growth in boys. The verdict in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas was the first to award punitive damages against Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary, said Thomas R. Kline, a lawyer who is part of a legal team representing the man and more than 10,000 people in similar lawsuits. (Zaveri and Thomas, 10/8)
The Associated Press:
Johnson & Johnson, Risperdal Maker Hit With $8B Verdict
A law firm for the plaintiff released a statement Tuesday saying the companies used an organized scheme to make billions of dollars while illegally marketing and promoting the drug called Risperdal. Johnson & Johnson says the award “is grossly disproportionate with the initial compensatory award in this case,” and that the company is “confident it will be overturned.” (10/8)
The Wall Street Journal:
J&J Hit With $8 Billion Jury Award Over Antipsychotic Drug
It was the biggest award to date among more than 13,000 lawsuits against J&J alleging that Risperdal caused a condition called gynecomastia in boys, which involves enlargement of breast tissue. The lawsuits generally claim that J&J was aware of the risk of this side effect, but understated the risk to doctors. It is also the latest in a series of costly legal setbacks for J&J in a slew of lawsuits alleging injuries from products and other claims. In August, an Oklahoma judge ordered the company to pay $572 million for contributing to the state’s opioid-addiction crisis. (Loftus, 10/8)
Bloomberg:
J&J Unit Ordered To Pay $8 Billion Over Anti-Psychotic Drug
The verdict, which is unlikely to be upheld on appeal, may nonetheless sound an ominous warning for J&J since the company still faces more than 13,000 suits over its Risperdal marketing and failure to warn teens about its health risks, according to the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. More than 7,000 of those cases are pending in state court in Philadelphia, according to court records. (Feeley and Griffin, 10/8)
First Teenager's Death From Vaping-Related Illness Drives Home Officials' Warnings: 'You Are Playing With Your Life'
The Bronx teenager was the youngest of the nearly 20 victims who have died from a vaping-related lung illness. “This vaping is a public health crisis. It is affecting our young people,” said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. In other news on vaping: teens talk with first lady Melania Trump about their experiences; Los Angeles mulls a ban on e-cigarettes; Montana issues a temporary ban; and more.
The New York Times:
Bronx Teenager’s Death Is The Youngest Vaping Fatality In U.S.
A 17-year-old Bronx boy whose death was disclosed by New York State officials on Tuesday is the first teenager in the United States to die of a vaping-related illness, according to federal and state data. The teenager died on Friday after being hospitalized twice in September with a vaping-related illness, becoming the state’s first fatality from the mysterious lung disease, according to state health officials. (Shanahan and Paybarah, 10/8)
The Wall Street Journal:
New York City’s First Vaping-Related Death Is A Bronx Teen
The health department is investigating the death and exploring the possibility that the person used both THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and nicotine products, the health department said. “This vaping is a public health crisis. It is affecting our young people,” Mr. Cuomo said Tuesday at an unrelated news conference. “Parents have to know, young people have to know, you are playing with your life when you play with this stuff.” (West, 10/8)
The Associated Press:
Teens To Share Their Vaping Experiences With Melania Trump
Melania Trump will hear directly from teens and young adults about their experiences with electronic cigarettes and vaping. The White House says she has invited a group from the Truth Initiative to participate in a "listening session" Wednesday. It will be the second time this week that the first lady has highlighted e-cigarettes and vaping among youth. (Superville, 10/8)
Los Angeles Times:
Los Angeles Could Ban All E-Cigarettes And Vaping Devices
Los Angeles officials are considering banning all e-cigarettes and vaping devices in the city, one of the most extreme proposals yet to curb a nationwide outbreak of lung illnesses linked to vaping. Amid reports that more than 1,000 people have been diagnosed with severe lung problems, politicians across the country have been pushing restrictions on e-cigarettes, which have soared in popularity among young people in recent years. (Karlamangla, 10/8)
The Wall Street Journal:
Alibaba To Suspend Sales Of E-Cigarettes, Accessories To The U.S.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said Wednesday that it will suspend sales of e-cigarettes and accessories to buyers in the U.S., following a rash of vaping-related pulmonary illnesses and several deaths in the country. The move aims to address U.S. concerns with underage e-cigarette usage and potential public-health issues related to such products, Alibaba said. (Wang, 10/8)
The Hill:
Montana To Temporarily Ban E-Cigarette Sales
Montana is placing a temporary ban on the sale of e-cigarette flavors in the wake of rising youth vaping addictions and a vaping-related lung disease linked to at least 18 deaths nationwide. Gov. Steve Bullock (D), who is also a 2020 presidential candidate, said the ban will take effect Oct. 22, and will last for four months to give officials time to fully investigate the cause of the disease. (Weixel, 10/8)
USA Today:
Amid Vaping Deaths: Montana Bans Flavored E-Cigarettes For 120 Days
The ban will go into effect Oct. 22 and the 120 days is the maximum time allowed by law. The state is to implement emergency administrative rules to temporarily prohibit the sale of flavored e-cigarettes. Bullock said there are 1,080 confirmed cases of pulmonary illness nationwide, including two in Montana, and 21 deaths related to e-cigarette use are in 48 states and one U.S. territory. More than half the cases are patients under 25. (Drake, 10/8)
PBS NewsHour:
Is A Vaping-Linked Lung Illness A Public Health Crisis? That Depends On Who You Ask
In a complex world surrounded by seemingly endless risks, why should one, like vaping e-cigarettes, become a problem that attracts so much national attention from health officials, politicians and the press? No single answer satisfies that question, says Kasisomayajula Viswanath, a health communications expert and professor at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health. (Santhanam, 10/8)
As Rates Of Three STDs Climb For Fifth Consecutive Year, Experts See Reflection Of Broader Health Care System Failure
The diseases are easy enough to prevent that the rates shouldn't be climbing, experts say. “When we see a case of congenital syphilis, it is a hallmark of a health system and a health care failure,” said Virginia Bowen, an epidemiologist with the CDC and an author of the report.
The Associated Press:
3 Sexually Transmitted Diseases Hit New Highs Again In US
U.S. infections from three sexually transmitted diseases have risen for the fifth consecutive year. More than 1.7 million cases of chlamydia were reported last year. The infection rate rose 3% from 2017. It's the most ever reported in a year, though the trend is mainly attributed to increased testing. (10/8)
Reuters:
CDC Says STD Cases In U.S. Rose To Record High In 2018 As Funding Lags
The rate of infection climbed steadily between 2014 and 2018, resulting in a 71% jump in the number of syphilis cases, a 63% increase in gonorrhea and a 19% rise in chlamydia during that period. Budget cuts at the state and local level resulting in staff reductions, clinic closures, less screening and patient follow-up has accounted for the increased disease rates, in addition to decreased condom use, health officials said. (10/8)
The New York Times:
Sexually Transmitted Disease Cases Rise To Record High, C.D.C. Says
It said the increase in newborn deaths was a consequence of rising syphilis rates among women of reproductive age, whom it encouraged to practice safer sex and to get tested for S.T.D.s by their health care providers. “There are tools available to prevent every case of congenital syphilis,” Gail Bolan, director of the C.D.C.’s Division of S.T.D. Prevention, said in a statement. “Testing is simple and can help women to protect their babies from syphilis — a preventable disease that can have irreversible consequences.” There were more than 1,300 cases of syphilis cases among newborns in 2018, a 40 percent increase from the previous year, the center said. The 2018 figure represented a 185 percent increase since 2014. (Stack, 10/8)
CNN:
STDs On The Rise: Cases Of 3 Common Infections Reach All-Time Highs In The US
"Yet not that long ago, gonorrhea rates were at historic lows, syphilis was close to elimination, and we were able to point to advances in STD prevention," Dr. Gail Bolan, director of the CDC's Division of STD Prevention, wrote in the new report's foreword. "That progress has since unraveled. The number of reported syphilis cases is climbing after being largely on the decline since 1941, and gonorrhea rates are now increasing. "Many young women continue to have undiagnosed chlamydial infections, putting them at risk for infertility." (Howard, 10/8)
Kaiser Health News:
Congenital Syphilis Continues To Rise At An Alarming Rate
In California, cases of congenital syphilis — the term used when a mother passes the infection to her baby during pregnancy — continued a stark seven-year climb, to 332 cases, an 18.1% increase from 2017, according to the federal data. Only Texas, Nevada, Louisiana and Arizona had congenital syphilis rates higher than California’s. Those five states combined made up nearly two-thirds of total cases, although all but 17 states saw increases in their congenital syphilis rates. (Barry-Jester, 10/8)
St. Louis Post Dispatch:
St. Louis Holds Top Spot In Chlamydia And Gonorrhea, STDs Reach All-Time High Across U.S.
St. Louis has retained the dubious distinction of leading the nation in sexually transmitted diseases, ranking first in 2018 among counties and independent cities for the rate of gonorrhea and — after dropping to third place a year ago — regaining the top spot for chlamydia. The city was fourth for its syphilis rate. Across the U.S., the combined cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia reached an all-time high last year, according to the annual report released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Munz, 10/8)
Millions Of Pregnant Women Aren't Getting Vital Flu And Whooping Cough Vaccinations, CDC Reports
Only about 35 percent of women are receiving both and just over half receive one. “Maternal immunization rates have been steadfastly stuck at about 50 percent,” said Dr. Denise Jamieson, of Emory University School of Medicine. “We really haven’t moved the needle at all.”
The New York Times:
Pregnant Women Should Get Flu And Whooping Cough Shots, C.D.C. Says
Millions of pregnant women in the United States are not getting two vital vaccines that protect not only their health, but their babies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. The vaccines — against flu and whooping cough — are strongly recommended during every pregnancy. But only about 35 percent of pregnant women in the country are receiving both vaccines, according to a new C.D.C. report, and just over half receive one. (Belluck, 10/8)
The Philadelphia Inquirer:
Most Pregnant Women Don’t Get Recommended Flu And Whooping Cough Vaccines
“I want to reinforce that all expectant mothers should be up-to-date with recommended vaccinations as part of their routine prenatal care,” Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a news release. “CDC strongly recommends that health-care providers speak with moms-to-be about the benefits.” But the latest data show that even when providers do that, many women say “no thanks.” Although 75% of women surveyed last spring said the vaccines had been offered, 34% declined the flu shot and 30% declined Tdap. (McCullough, 10/8)
Stat:
Large Numbers Of Pregnant Women Not Getting Key Vaccines, CDC Says
Getting these vaccines protects pregnant women. But the antibodies that are passed to the developing fetus protect their babies after birth as well, when they are too young to be vaccinated. Babies get their first shot of pertussis-containing vaccine at 2 months and can’t be vaccinated against flu until they are 6 months old. “It’s incredibly important,” said Dr. Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannerman, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center. “We have all seen pregnant women in the ICU with influenza.” (Branswell, 10/8)
CNN:
Most Pregnant Women Aren't Getting Flu And Whooping Cough Shots, CDC Warns
The report said the low rates of vaccination during pregnancy could put moms-to-be and newborns at greater risk of infection, hospitalization and death. The two vaccinations pass on antibodies to the fetus that provide protection after birth, when babies are too young to be vaccinated. It added that pregnant women have more than double the risk of hospitalization if they get influenza compared to women of childbearing age who aren't pregnant, the CDC said. (Hunt, 10/8)
Medpage Today:
Jury Still Out On BV Screening In Pregnancy For At-Risk Women
Insufficient evidence exists to recommend routine screening for pregnant women at higher risk of preterm birth for bacterial vaginosis, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said. There was not enough evidence to determine the benefits or harms of screening for bacterial vaginosis in patients at risk of preterm birth (I statement), but the task force continued to recommend against screening pregnant women not at increased risk for preterm birth for the infection, because it does not prevent preterm delivery (D statement). (Walker, 10/8)
Not Just An Impurity: Ingredient In Heartburn Drug Zantac Might Actually Change Into A Carcinogen Inside The Body
While three major drug retailers have stopped selling the drug, researchers are now testing to see what happens when it combines with stomach acid. A CBS report found that three years ago a group of researchers discovered the problem. Public health news is on resiliency training for police officers, warnings about vulva beautifiers, a recall for IKEA infant bibs and chemos' sad side effects on Alex Trebek.
CBS News:
Zantac NDMA Levels: Potentially Dangerous Chemical Found In Popular Heartburn Pill Zantac
The nation's three largest pharmacy chains — Walgreens, Rite Aid and CVS — have stopped selling Zantac and its generic alternative. The heartburn drug, used by millions, was pulled after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned this month it may contain a potentially dangerous impurity. But a CBS News investigation reveals that it might not be just an "impurity" — but something much more serious. At a Connecticut lab, called Valisure, researchers test drugs from its own online pharmacy to check for purity and quality. (Lapook, 10/8)
ABC News:
'Great Starting Point': Summit Looks To Combat Rash Of Officer Suicides With Novel Resiliency Program
It was a typical Thursday in May 2015 for Rachel Zubrzycki. Amid the hustle and bustle of getting their four children ready for school, Rachel exchanged a quick "I love you" with her husband of 14 years before they split up to drop their children off and go to their respective jobs -- Edward a veteran detective with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office major crimes unit and Rachel was getting back into the workforce as a part-time reading teacher. What happened next changed her life forever. (Carrega, 10/9)
PBS NewsHour:
Beauty Products For Vulvas? These Doctors Say Don’t Buy It
In the vast, wild world of Instagram beauty influencers, there’s a new category of products on the block: masks, sprays, lipsticks and other cosmetics for…vulvas. They promise to make vulvas — the outside portion of the sex organ where clothes touch the skin — glowier, fresher and softer. (Leventhal, 10/8)
CNN:
IKEA Recalls Thousands Of Infant Bibs Worldwide For Possible Choking Hazards
Ikea is recalling thousands of infant bibs over concerns their snaps could be a choking hazard if they detach. The recalled 7,000 MATVRÅ infant bibs appear as a pair in a pack, and were sold in stores online and worldwide. Each pack has a red and blue bib, both of which have the store's logo printed on a white tag on the back. "The blue bib has a green seam along the outside with white polka dots. The red bib has a yellow seam along the outside with red polka dots," IKEA said. (Karimi, 10/9)
CBS News:
Alex Trebek Pancreatic Cancer: "Jeopardy!" Host Says His Skills Have "Started To Diminish" And May Mean The End Of His Time As Host
Alex Trebek has suggested in a recent interview that his tenure as "Jeopardy!" host may be nearing an end as he battles pancreatic cancer. The 79-year-old, who has hosted the show for 36 seasons totaling nearly 8,000 episodes, told CTV his skills "have started to diminish." Trebek revealed earlier this year that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Despite learning he was near remission in May, he needed to go for another round of chemotherapy in September –– right as the new season of Jeopardy! began. He admitted taping the show is becoming more difficult. (Brito, 10/8)
In Rural Health Care Deserts, Some Practitioners Ensuring Their Community Will Get Care After They Retire
Rural areas have been hit hard by the financial changes in the health care landscape. As states and local governments struggle to ensure access to the vulnerable communities, some providers take measures into their own hands.
Georgia Health News:
Rural Remedy: Mercer Med School Brings Care To ‘Areas Of Need’
To fill in some physician gaps, the Medical College of Georgia is planning new incentives for med students to practice in rural areas by reducing tuition and shortening their time in school. Mercer also has such a program. Mercer Medicine says its two new facilities in Peach and Clay counties will provide an educational component for rural physicians, management services and will help in the placement of future physicians. (Miller, 10/8)
Kaiser Health News:
They Enrolled In Medical School To Practice Rural Medicine. What Happened?
The University of Kansas School of Medicine-Salina opened in 2011 — a one-building campus in the heart of wheat country dedicated to producing the rural doctors the country needs. Now, eight years later, the school’s first graduates are settling into their chosen practices — and locales. And those choices are cause for both hope and despair. Of the eight graduates, just three chose to go where the shortages are most evident. Two went to small cities with populations of fewer than 50,000. And three chose the big cities of Topeka (estimated 2018 population: 125,904) and Wichita (389,255) instead. (Weber, 10/9)
More Face-To-Face Time Again: Doctors Wanting Quality Time With Patients Hail Success Of Remote Virtual Scribes Taking Notes
Tending to electronic health records interferes, many doctors say, with the time they actually spend with patients. But at Massachusetts General Hospital that might be changing as doctors test new technologies allowing doctors in remote locations to take notes instead. News on medical technology is on doctor chats, telemedicine fraud, and an anticipated IPO, as well.
Boston Globe:
Virtual ‘Scribes’ Help Doctors Focus On Patients, Not Note-Taking
Dr. Amy Wheeler set a small tablet computer on the table as she turned to face her patient. Then she did something that’s become increasingly rare for doctors in the digital age: She talked to him without typing or clicking anything. Wheeler didn’t have to take notes, because the microphone on her tablet recorded everything. While she slept that night, a trained doctor working in an office building across the world in Mumbai listened to the recording and typed up a summary. (McCluskey, 10/8)
The Associated Press:
Doctors Turn To Thumbs For Diagnosis And Treatment By Text
Dr. Anna Nguyen spoke with none of the five patients she treated on a recent weekday morning. She didn't even leave her dining room. The emergency physician nevertheless helped a pregnant Ohio woman handle hip pain, examined a Michigan man's sore throat and texted a mom whose son became sick during a family trip to Mexico. Welcome to the latest wrinkle in health care convenience: the chat diagnosis. (10/8)
Kaiser Health News:
Medicare Fraudsters Now Tap Telemedicine In Medical Equipment Scams
Dean Ernest had been living in a nursing home about a year when his son, John, got a call last winter asking if his father was experiencing back pain and would like a free orthotic brace. The caller said he was with Medicare. John Ernest didn’t believe him, said “no” to the brace and hung up. He didn’t give out his father’s Medicare number. And yet, not just one, but 13 braces arrived soon afterward at Ernest’s house in central Pennsylvania. (Knight, 10/9)
CNBC:
One Medical, Backed By Alphabet, Has Hired Banks Ahead Of An IPO
One Medical, a chain of primary care clinics that’s backed by Google’s parent company Alphabet and tries to bring a modern feel to the typical doctor’s office, has hired banks including J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley for its IPO, according to people familiar with the matter. The company, which was valued at about $1.5 billion in a financing round last year, is expected to file its prospectus publicly by the first quarter of 2020 and possibly sooner, said the people, who asked not to be named because the plans are confidential. Representatives from One Medical, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley all declined to comment. (Farr and Sherman, 10/8)
California's Medical Systems Brace For Historic Power Blackouts Aimed At Preventing Wildfires
Beyond worries about hospitals, hospices and medical care facilities, officials are warning residents to formulate plans to ensure their health needs are met. That ranges from keeping food and water on hand to knowing how to manually open your garage. The blackouts will impact 34 counties in Central and Northern California.
The Wall Street Journal:
PG&E Starts To Cut Power For Nearly 800,000 California Customers On Wildfire Risk
PG&E Corp. has begun to shut off power to hundreds of thousands of people in California as it seeks to prevent its electric lines from sparking more deadly wildfires, in what is believed to be the largest such pre-emptive blackout ever. The outages are poised to hit areas across the northern and central parts of the state, including the famous wine country region, the rural Sierra Nevada foothills and portions of Oakland and San Jose. (Blunt, Carlton and Ailworth, 10/9)
Los Angeles Times:
Unprecedented Power Outages Begin In California As Winds Bring Critical Fire Danger
The blackouts will impact 34 counties in Central and Northern California. It would be the biggest power shutdown so far as utilities across the state attempt to reduce wildfire risk due to heavy wind. Utilities malfunctions have been tied to some of the state’s most destructive fires, including last year’s Camp fire, which devastated Paradise, Calif., and the 2017 wine country blazes. “It is a very blunt way of approaching the situation, but at the same time, there’s an understanding of why it’s being undertaken,” said Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt, who noted PG&E’s announcement came on the second anniversary of the 2017 firestorm. “We have vulnerable populations, our elderly and young children. We’re mostly concerned about them.” (Serna, Cosgrove and McGreevy, 10/9)
NBC News:
Power To Nearly 1 Million Californians Could Be Shut Off Over Fire Hazard
"Turning off the power is an extremely difficult decision to make, because we know how much our friends, families and our communities rely on power," said Scott Strenfel, PG&E's principal meteorologist. But Strenfel said the utility was expecting strong winds with gusts as high as 70 mph, which, coupled with low humidity, could lead to "catastrophic wildfire growth" in vulnerable areas of northern and central California. (Johnson, 10/8)
Sacramento Bee:
Historic PG&E Blackouts To Test Medical Emergency Planning
Health care providers and officials around Northern California said that PG&E’s electrical grid shutdown, expected to trigger blackouts in 34 of 58 counties on Wednesday, will test on a grand scale whether residents and medical care facilities have done enough to planning for medical emergencies. (Anderson, 10/8)
San Francisco Chronicle:
PG&E Shut-Offs: Health Systems Prepare To Move Medicines, Reschedule Appointments
Bay Area hospitals do not expect to go dark during the PG&E power shut-offs slated to begin tomorrow, but health systems that also run urgent care clinics, outpatient facilities and smaller doctors’ offices — which may not have the large backup generators that hospitals typically have — are preparing for the possibility of losing power. John Muir Health, which runs hospitals and medical centers across the East Bay, is preparing to move medications that need refrigeration from clinics in Orinda, Lafayette and San Ramon to locations where power will be maintained, said spokesman Ben Drew. Those medications include flu, shingles and MMR vaccines and osteoarthritis medicine. (Ho, 10/9)
State Highlights: CMS To Probe N.J. Hospital About Alleged Efforts To Over-Extend Life Of Vegetative Patient; New Michigan Hospital Plans Call For Only Quieter, Safer Private Rooms
Media outlets report on news from New Jersey, Michigan, Colorado, California, Arizona, Georgia, New Hampshire, Maryland, District of Columbia, Oregon, Massachusetts, North Carolina, and New York.
ProPublica:
Feds To Investigate Hospital Alleged To Have Kept Vegetative Patient Alive To Game Transplant Survival Rates
The federal agency that oversees transplant programs said it would investigate Newark Beth Israel Medical Center after ProPublica reported that the hospital was keeping a vegetative patient on life support for the sake of boosting its survival rate. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services “takes allegations of abuse and mistreatment seriously,” spokeswoman Maria LoPiccolo said in an email on Monday. “CMS is actively monitoring the situation and is in close communication with” New Jersey’s Department of Health, she added. The department said Friday that it was reviewing the allegations. (Chen, 10/8)
Detroit Free Press:
Michigan Hospitals Doing Away With Shared Rooms, Going All Private
A private hospital room was once almost a luxury. Today, private rooms are increasingly standard at many southeast Michigan hospitals, and shared rooms are being phased out to reduce the possibility of hospital-acquired infections and improve comfort for patients and their visitors. Hospitals traditionally charged more for a private room, but this move toward more private rooms is typically not resulting in higher costs, according to health care insiders, because major payers such as Medicare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan now have policies against paying extra simply based on the sort of room a patient is in. (Reindl, 10/9)
Modern Healthcare:
Colorado's Proposed Public Option Uses Lower Hospital Pay To Cut Premiums
Colorado state agencies unveiled a draft proposal of a public insurance option on Monday that they say could reduce residents' average monthly premiums, largely by paying hospitals less. The draft report on the so-called state option released by the Colorado Division of Insurance and the Department of Health Care Policy & Financing projected that people who enroll could save at least 9% to 18% on their monthly premiums compared to expected individual market rates in 2022, the year the public plans would launch. (Livingston, 10/8)
The Associated Press:
California Eases Mandatory Sentences, Restricts Body Cameras
California will soon end some mandatory sentences, make it easier to expunge old criminal records, bar charging inmates for medical care and ban police from using facial recognition software on body cameras under more than two dozen criminal justice bills that freshman Gov. Gavin Newsom announced signing into law late Tuesday. The measures continue the state's march away from get-tough measures that once clogged California prisons, prompting a federal court-ordered population cap. (10/9)
The Associated Press:
Assessor Of Biggest Arizona County Indicted On Fraud Charges
The assessor of Arizona's largest county has been indicted in connection with 11 felony offenses, including human smuggling, sale of a child and communications fraud in an adoption fraud scheme, authorities said. The Arizona Attorney General's Office confirmed the 32-count federal indictment Tuesday against Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen for conspiracy, theft, forgery, and 29 counts of fraudulent schemes, The Arizona Republic reported Tuesday. (10/9)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Antitrust Case Against Sutter Health Due To Begin This Week
Opening arguments in a landmark antitrust case against Sutter Health, Northern California’s largest health care system, are poised to begin Thursday, and industry experts say the outcome of the trial could have ripple effects for consumers nationwide. At the heart of the lawsuit, filed in 2014 by a group of self-funded employers — and joined by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra in 2018 — are allegations that Sutter abused its market power to raise prices for employers and insurers. (Ho, 10/8)
San Francisco Chronicle:
California Prisons Head Acknowledges ‘Inmate Suicide Crisis’ After Reports
The number of inmates killing themselves in California prisons is “far too high,” the state admitted in a new report on the worsening suicide problem in California’s correctional system. The report confirms a Chronicle investigation that revealed the inmate suicide rate in California prisons has climbed four years in a row and reached an unprecedented peak last year with 26.3 suicides per 100,000 prisoners — substantially higher than the suicide rate in other large prison systems across the country. (Fagone and Cassidy, 10/8)
Georgia Health News:
Embracing Telemedicine And Other Innovations
During the 2019 legislative session, for example, the Georgia Legislature passed bills to require parity in payment for providers offering medical care via digital or telehealth transmission. Legislation also allowed physicians to practice telemedicine across state lines so that more doctors and specialists would be available, something especially needed in rural Georgia, where we have a doctor shortage. (Miller, 10/8)
NH Times Union:
Bee Saviors Stung By Criticism Over Proposed Pesticide Ban
Farmers, lawn service scientists and educators supplied stinging criticism Tuesday of legislation that activists are pursuing to ban the use of pesticides that can be toxic to bees. A working group of the House Environment and Agriculture Committee hosted the first work session on HB 646 since the panel voted in February to hold the measure for more study. The bill would impose a ban on most uses of pesticides that are toxic to bees in response to a massive decline in the bee population here and in many other states. (Landrigan, 10/8)
The Baltimore Sun:
First Cases Of Flu Reported In Maryland
Flu season is off to an early start in Maryland with health officials reporting Tuesday that the state already has 11 confirmed cases. “We don’t know yet whether flu activity this early indicates a particularly bad season on the horizon,” said Maryland Health Secretary Robert R. Neall in a statement. “Still, we can’t emphasize strongly enough — get your flu shot now. Don’t put it off. (Cohn, 10/8)
The Washington Post:
D.C. Elementary School Student Diagnosed With Bacterial Meningitis
A student at a D.C. elementary school has been diagnosed with bacterial meningitis, prompting officials to alert parents of the diagnosis and urge them to have their children evaluated for the disease. An epidemiologist at the District’s Department of Health sent a letter Friday to parents whose children attend Burrville Elementary School in Northeast Washington and had been in contact with the infected student. Bacterial meningitis is a contagious and potentially deadly bacterial infection that leads to inflammation of the tissue that covers the brain and spinal cord. (Stein, 10/8)
The Oregonian:
No Mercy
Executives of Portland-based Mercy Corps knew co-founder Ellsworth Culver had been credibly accused by his daughter of serial sexual abuse but allowed him to continue at the renowned international relief agency in a top role for more than a decade. The $471-million-a-year charity twice rebuffed Culver’s daughter, Tania Culver Humphrey — 25 years ago when she first detailed her allegations to Mercy Corps officials and then again last year when she asked them to reexamine how they handled the initial review. (Crombie, Williams and Nakamura, 10/9)
Boston Globe:
Newton Aims To Keep Students With Epilepsy Safe And Ready To Learn
Newton Public Schools has implemented its own system for ensuring the safety of students with epilepsy, ahead of proposed legislation at the state level, according to the city’s director of School Health Services. The proposed legislation, known as The Seizure Safe School Act, currently filed in Massachusetts would ensure school personnel — including nurses, teachers, and volunteers — are not only prepared but also can recognize and respond appropriately and efficiently to the student experiencing a seizure. (Beiner, 10/8)
Sacramento Bee:
CA Law Protects Special Needs Students At Nonpublic Schools
Assembly Bill 1172 allows the state Department of Education to immediately suspend or revoke the certification of a nonpublic school if a student’s health or safety is being compromised. Nonpublic schools are generally private, nonreligious schools that contract with local school districts or the county office of education to serve students with special needs. (Morrar, 10/8)
North Carolina Health News:
Blue Cross, Duke To Back Oral Health Access
As North Carolina struggles to meet the oral health care needs of many of its residents, especially in rural areas, three philanthropic organizations have come together with a promise of millions of dollars over the next five years to help expand access. The Duke Endowment and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation and its foundation in South Carolina announced recently that they plan to invest $35 million in initiatives and projects in the bordering states. (Blythe, 10/9)
KQED:
Black People Disproportionately Homeless In California
In Monterey County, the percentage of black or African American people who are homeless is more than seven times higher than the county’s black population. It is nearly six times higher at the state level.While only 3.5% of people living in Monterey County identify as “black or African American,” 25% of the county’s homeless population identifies as such, according to the homeless census, also known as the Point-in-Time Count. (Cimini, 10/8)
The Wall Street Journal:
Man Accused Of Killing Homeless Men In New York Investigated For Separate Attack
The 24-year-old man accused of killing four homeless men as they slept in lower Manhattan is being investigated for an assault on another sleeping homeless man a week earlier, New York Police Department officials said Tuesday. Investigators believe Randy Santos, who is accused of bludgeoning the four men to death early Saturday, used a stick in a separate incident on Sept. 27 to strike a man sleeping near the waterfront on Manhattan’s West Side, officials said. Mr. Santos is believed to have also tried to throw the man into the Hudson River, according to officials. (Chapman and Honan, 10/8)
Sacramento Bee:
New Mumps Cases In Outbreak At Elon, High Point University
Nearly a dozen more cases of the highly contagious mumps virus have been reported at universities in central North Carolina as public health officials work to contain the outbreak. Elon University reported three new confirmed cases of mumps on the Alamance County campus, the school said Monday. And High Point University reported eight more confirmed cases this week, according to ABC11. (Duncan, 10/8)
Price Hikes Without Justification On Seven Widely Used Drugs Cost Americans $5.1B, Watchdog Report Finds
Stat:
ICER Says Drug Price Hikes Without Proof Of New Benefits Cost U.S. $5.1B
During 2017 and 2018, drug makers raised prices on seven widely used medicines by large amounts, but without any new clinical evidence to justify the increases, leading patients and insurers in the U.S. to spend an added $5.1 billion, according to a new analysis. For instance, AbbVie (ABBV) boosted the price on its best-selling Humira rheumatoid arthritis treatment by 15.9%, after accounting for estimated rebates and other discounts, which caused Americans to spend an extra $1.86 billion than they would have if the company had not raised the price during that two-year period. (Silverman, 10/8)
The Hill:
Drug Price Hikes Cost US Billions, Report Finds
The report looked at the seven top-selling drugs by sales revenue that had price increases of more than two times inflation, as measured by the medical consumer price index. According to ICER, a Boston-based research group, new evidence must “provide information different from what was previously believed in order to support a price increase.” None of the drugs examined showed evidence of improved safety or effectiveness, the analysis found. ICER’s report was the first on either the state or national level to examine whether certain price increases are justified by new clinical evidence or other factors. (Weixel, 10/8)
Boston Globe:
Watchdog Group Cites 7 Best-Selling Drugs It Says Didn’t Warrant Price Increases
Biogen’s blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera may have generated more than $4 billion in sales last year, but its benefit to patients didn’t warrant a nearly 10 percent price increase over two years. That’s the conclusion of a Boston watchdog group that listed Tecfidera among the seven best-selling prescription drugs whose price increases in 2017 and 2018 had the biggest impact on the US health care system — but weren’t justified by new clinical evidence. (Saltzman, 10/8)
Fox Business:
These Are The US Prescription Drugs With The Biggest Price Increases, Report Finds
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold a closed-door meeting in Seattle on Tuesday about lowering the cost of sky-high prescription drug prices, three weeks after she unveiled a sweeping proposal to reduce drug costs. Under Pelosi’s plan, which she unveiled at the end of September, Medicare would be allowed to negotiate lower prices on as many as 250 of the most expensive drugs each year, including insulin. Any pharmaceutical company that refused to negotiate could face a steep penalty, starting at 65 percent of the gross sales of the drug in question. (Henney, 10/8)
Modern Healthcare:
If Prescription Drugs Are Free, Patients More Apt To Use Them
Providing free medications increased adherence among patients and led to improvements in both their health outcomes and their perceptions of the quality of their care, according to a new study. JAMA Internal Medicine on Monday released a study that examined medication adherence rates of more than 780 patients at primary-care sites throughout Ontario, Canada, from June 2016 through April 2017. (Johnson, 10/7)
Politico:
Exclusive: Top Drug Lobbyist To Depart Next Year
The CEO of a leading drug industry lobby will depart at the end of 2020, he announced Tuesday, setting up the organization for a major transition as the pharmaceutical industry faces one of its toughest political environments in years. CEO Jim Greenwood will leave the Biotech Innovation Organization after 15 years atop the trade group, which represents companies ranging from Pfizer and Merck to startups that have no approved medicines. BIO also lobbies on behalf of biotechnology innovators in agriculture and energy. (Karlin-Smith, 10/8)
Bloomberg:
Drug-Industry Lobbyist James Greenwood To Step Down After 2020
Greenwood, 68, will leave the trade and lobbying organization at the beginning of 2021 after serving in its top post for 15 years. BIO, as the group is known, represents some 1,000 biopharmaceutical companies ranging from pharmaceutical bellwethers like Pfizer Inc. to smaller drugmakers such as Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Griffin, 10/8)
Modern Healthcare:
Michigan Wants To Save $40 Million By Cutting Out Medicaid PBMs
Michigan's Medicaid program would like to stop using pharmacy benefit managers to oversee prescription drug claims and negotiate prices with drugmakers, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The state proposed that it would start managing drug coverage on its own beginning Dec. 21. Michigan hopes the move will save Medicaid money by increasing its portion of drug rebates and slashing administrative costs. The department expects the proposal will save the state about $40 million. (Brady, 10/8)
Modern Healthcare:
Drug List Prices Climb 8% Annually In California
Drugmakers are only partially complying with a new California law that requires they disclose price increases; most ignored the requirement that they cite reasons for those increases. Among the 1,020 drug price increase reports submitted to the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development, or OSHPD, 68% did not give any explanations, despite the law's requirement that they show how expenses and drug improvements necessitated the price increases. (Bannow, 10/8)
Asbury Park Press:
Drug Prices: Why Won't Feds Flex Power, Get Better Deals, Pallone Asks
The federal government should be allowed to negotiate the cost of brand name drugs with their manufacturers, U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone told seniors here Monday in a bid to build support for a bill he is sponsoring. Pallone, D-N.J., and chairman of the House committee that oversees health care legislation, said the bill would bring U.S. drug costs more closely in line with other countries, even as it runs into fierce opposition from drug companies that also are in his district, which stretches from Monmouth to Middlesex counties. (Diamond, 10/8)
Reuters:
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Acorda Appeal In MS Drug Patent Fight
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Acorda Therapeutics Inc's appeal of a lower court ruling that allowed generic versions of its multiple sclerosis treatment Ampyra and caused the drug's sales to plummet. The justices refused to review a September 2018 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to cancel Acorda's patents covering Ampyra, a ruling the Ardsley, New York-based company and the pharmaceutical industry portrayed as a threat to innovation and bad for patients. The court's action came on the first day of its new term. (Chung, 10/7)
Stat:
What One Doctor Thinks About Drug Shortages And How To Solve Them
Cutting-edge science and the development of groundbreaking and lifesaving drugs get a lot of attention, but the everyday practice of medicine is often more mundane: It doesn’t involve being CRISPR’d or having gene therapy delivered into your cells. The truth is that most people who are very sick and visit their doctor get treated with very ordinary and sometimes very old drugs. But in recent years supplies of some of these critical standby medicines have become disrupted. The shortages have forced doctors to make hard treatment decisions. Drugs have to be rationed or, in the worst cases, patients who need care can be turned away. (Feuerstein, Garde and Robbins, 10/4)
The Wall Street Journal:
Novartis Sees Strong Potential In Eye-Disease Drug
An executive at Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG has said that an eye-disease treatment for the elderly has the potential to become a blockbuster drug. On Tuesday, the drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Beovu as a treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration. Novartis President of Pharmaceuticals Marie-France Tschudin pointed to demographics as a driver for sales of the newly-approved drug. (Martuscelli, 10/8)
Stat:
The Return Of Vioxx: Can A Drug Once Deemed Deadly Be Relaunched?
Since its recall in 2004, the pain drug Vioxx has been a symbol of pharmaceutical danger, starring in countless daytime legal advertisements explaining how you, or perhaps a loved one, might be entitled to millions in settlement dollars. But one company believes the infamous drug deserves a second chance, and is plotting to resurrect the former blockbuster as a treatment for a rare, incurable condition. (Garde, 10/9)
The Wall Street Journal:
Biotech Has A Supply Problem
Biotech investors are discovering that there isn’t necessarily strength in numbers. After surging about 30% in the first quarter of the year, a broad index of biotech stocks has since given up most of those gains. The S&P Select Biotechnology Index is down about 9% since the middle of September. Investors have lately been reducing risk in their biotech portfolios, according to Jared Holz, health-care equity strategist at Jefferies. Interest is even limited for stocks with potential catalysts, like clinical data, expected soon, he added. (Grant, 10/7)
Bloomberg:
Clinuvel Wins FDA Drug Approval, Surges Most Since 2014
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. surged the most in five years after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its treatment for a rare skin disorder that causes sensitivity to light. Shares of the Melbourne-based bio-pharmaceutical firm jumped as much as 57% in Sydney, the most since October 2014, after the U.S. allowed the use of the drug Scenesse to treat erythropoietic protoporphyria. Clinuvel rose to a record high of A$44.39, valuing the company at A$2.2 billion ($1.5 billion). (Edwards, 10/8)
Perspectives: Pelosi's Drug Plan: Common-Sense Reform Or A Killer Of Innovation?
Bloomberg:
Pelosi Plan To Cut Drug Prices Should Get Bipartisan Support
One of the few things Democrats and Republicans can agree on these days is that drug prices are out of control. A recent study quantifies the absurdity: U.S. drug costs are almost four times higher than the average in 11 similar countries.What to do about it, of course, is the hard part. But there are signs of a bipartisan consensus forming. (10/4)
The Wall Street Journal:
Pelosi’s Expensive Drug Bill
With impeachment in high gear, Democrats may not have time or interest to legislate. This is just as well on drug prices, where Nancy Pelosi has proposed price controls and President Trump cheered her on. Mrs. Pelosi’s legislation would direct the secretary of Health and Human Services to “negotiate” a “fair price” with drug manufacturers for the most expensive 250 patent-protected brand drugs. The government would issue a take-or-leave-it offer with a tax sword hanging over drug makers. (10/4)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Affordability Boards — The States’ New Fix For Drug Pricing
A new Maryland law that creates a prescription-drug affordability board to help the state regulate drug prices may be a harbinger of what’s to come in drug-pricing legislation. The law permits cost reviews when drug prices or price increases exceed specified thresholds. (Tara Sklar and Christopher Robertson, 10/3)
Stat:
ICER's Concern For Patients: Where's The Beef?
The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, commonly known as ICER, wants everyone to believe that it cares about patients and that its value assessments of new drugs and treatments are intended to help them. How do we know that? It’s become the organization’s central talking point as it makes the rounds in advance of finalizing its revised Value Assessment Framework for 2020, which describes the methodology the organization will use in its assessments beginning next year. (Patricia Goldsmith and Carole Florman, 10/9)
The Wall Street Journal:
Pharma Mergers, Strong IPO Market Mute Startup Acquisitions
Fewer biotechnology startups are being acquired as a result of large pharmaceutical-company mergers and a strong market for initial public offerings, industry watchers said. Twenty U.S. venture-backed biotechs were acquired in the first three quarters of the year, the fewest since the same number of biotechs were purchased in the same period in 2012, according to VentureSource, a market tracker owned by WSJ Pro Venture Capital publisher Dow Jones & Co. (Brian Gormley, 10/8)
Bloomberg:
Listen: Washington Can Act to Rein in Drug Prices
Senior Executive Editor David Shipley presents an editorial arguing that leaders in both parties now support reforms to make prescriptions more affordable. (10/7)
Viewpoints: Be Sure Opioid Settlement Funds Find Way To People Desperately Needing Treatment; Missing Or Delaying Getting Flu Shot This Year Could Be Tragic
The Washington Post:
A Lot Went Wrong With The Tobacco Settlement. Let’s Not Make The Same Mistakes With Opioids.
When I was health commissioner in Baltimore, my single greatest frustration was inaction around the opioid epidemic. Every day, more than 130 Americans die from opioid overdose, and Baltimore has not been spared. In 2017, nearly 700 city residents died from this preventable tragedy. Even though I had written a blanket prescription that made the opioid antidote naloxone readily available, limited funding forced first responders to ration this lifesaving medication. Science is unequivocal that addiction is a disease that can be treated. But in Baltimore, and throughout the United States, only a fraction of patients with addiction are getting the treatment they need. (Leana S. Wen, 10/8)
Houston Chronicle:
Here’s A Scary Thought: Missing The Flu Shot This Year
Two years ago, when Australia had a terrible flu season, ours mirrored that, with nearly 49 million people sickened in the United States, almost 1 million hospitalizations, and 79,400 deaths. The number of cases was the highest since the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. It is impossible to know how closely our flu season will mimic the one ending in Australia, but public health officials consider it a generally good indicator and a reason to set up a vaccination appointment now for ourselves and our children. Doctors recommend making sure those vaccinations take place by the end of October. Timeliness is especially important when you consider that it takes two weeks for the flu to take effect. Delay can be tragic. (Allison Winnike, 10/4)
Los Angeles Times:
President Trump Wants You To Get Your Flu Shot
Influenza — the flu — is more than a bad cold. Seasonal outbreaks mean not only misery but increased hospital admissions and deaths. The last flu season, from October 2018 until May 2019, caused up to 42.9 million illnesses, up to 647,000 hospitalizations and up to 61,200 deaths, according to preliminary numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those figures are slightly higher than the average over the last decade.What can we expect this year? Australia’s flu season, which runs ahead of ours (May to October), is often a good predictor. Its onset this year was early and there was a higher than average number of cases. The U.S. should prepare for a robust flu season, starting this month. (Henry I. Miller, 10/9)
The Hill:
The Surgeon General Is Right About Marijuana And Its Risks
Paul Armentano’s opinion in The Hill, “What the Surgeon General gets wrong about marijuana,” disputes several facts that Surgeon General VADM Jerome Adams discusses in Surgeon General’s Advisory: Marijuana Use and the Developing Brain Armentano asserts the surgeon general is wrong about the harms and risks of marijuana. He selects limited data in support of his argument about the benefits of marijuana use to further the goals of his organization, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. Examination of the scientific literature cited in the advisory emphasizes the importance of protecting Americans from the risks of use, specifically during adolescence and pregnancy. (Elinore McCance Katz, Patricia Santora and Thomas Clarke, 10/8)
Los Angeles Times:
There's Enormous Waste In U.S. Healthcare, So Why Isn't Anyone Doing Anything About It?
As Mark Twain reputedly said about the weather, everybody talks about waste in the U.S. healthcare system, but nobody does anything about it. A new study puts numbers on the scale of that waste and nails down its sources. But it leaves open the question of what to do about it. That’s especially true of the largest single source identified by the authors: “administrative complexity,” which accounts for as much as $265.6 billion in waste a year, or as much as one-third of the total. Yet that’s the one category for which the authors could find not a single article offering solutions for cuts. (Michael Hiltzik, 10/8)
The Philadelphia Inquirer:
Tech Companies Should Not Treat Online Drug Sales Like Free Speech
The selling of illegal drugs online is not a matter of free speech, but is a crime and should be treated as such. Just last month, the FDA and DEA sent a first-of-its-kind joint warning letter to 10 websites who were illegally marketing and selling opioids. This is a great step, but it is not enough. (Ryan Costello, 10/9)
Portland Press Herald:
Lead Poisoning Requires A Solution As Big As The Problem
The dangers of lead poisoning were laid bare in Flint, Michigan, where contaminated water exposed thousands of children to the dangerous neurotoxin – but Flint is not alone. A 2016 investigation by Reuters found nearly 3,000 areas with lead poisoning rates at least double of Flint at the peak of its crisis, caused by the remnants of lead once used in paint, water pipes and gasoline.And everywhere it’s found, even at levels lower than those found in Flint, it has a profound and permanent effect on the health of children, affecting the development of their brains and nervous systems. It costs the United States dearly, too – billions of dollars in health care, special education and criminal justice spending. (10/9)
The New York Times:
At Risk In The Culture Of ‘Normal’
Every day, in every community, all around the world, people with differences are demeaned. Whether they have autism, cerebral palsy, deafness, visual impairment, dyslexia, depression, ADHD or something else, they are being treated as abnormal and deficient in school and at work, as well as in families and communities. And there are consequences. (Jonathan Mooney, 10/9)
Sacramento Bee:
Gavin Newsom Should Give More Funds To Rape Crisis Centers
Last month and at my urging, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted to move $600,000 from county reserves to provide the YWCA Silicon Valley in San Jose and Community Solutions in Gilroy the resources they needed to staff 24-hour counseling and other response services to rape victims. The decision means that our county’s two rape crisis centers can continue to provide much-needed services to victims of domestic and sexual violence. (Cindy Chavez, 10/7)