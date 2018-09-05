Editorials And Opinions

Bloomberg: Brett Kavanaugh And The Second Amendment President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court gives cause for concern — not least because of the nominee’s views on the Second Amendment. Senators should use this week’s confirmation hearings to question him closely on the weight he attaches to public safety when it comes to regulating guns. ...More than one-quarter of the U.S. population, for example, lives in places where “assault weapons” are banned. Kavanaugh appears committed to ending such local control, thereby forcing the NRA agenda on everyone, everywhere, in the U.S. (9/4)

The Hill: 'Settled Law' Is Not Enough To Protect Roe V. Wade At Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing, which gets underway today, you’ll hear buzzwords like “settled law,” the importance of “precedent,” and stare decisis — a Latin term meaning “to stand by things decided.” These terms are meant to sound reassuring — a commitment that a nominee won’t upend the status quo. But these phrases contain more lawyerly wiggle room than you might think. (Nancy Northup, 9/4)

The Washington Post: Brett Kavanaugh Could Shatter The Alliance Between The GOP And The Antiabortion Movement Brett M. Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing is a triumphant moment for both the Republican Party and its social movement allies, especially antiabortion organizations. For years, these groups have built a strategic alliance with the GOP. This partnership centers on activists’ hope that Republican presidents would nominate Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade. After the first day of Kavanaugh’s hearings, the marriage between the Republican Party and the antiabortion movement seems closer than ever.But if a post-Kavanaugh court overturns Roe, this alliance could fracture, costing the GOP the loyalty of antiabortion voters. (Mary Ziegler, 9/4)

Viewpoints: Lessons On Cutting Health Care Costs, Changing The Opioid Crisis

Editorial pages focus on these health issues and others.

Bloomberg: Bundled Health-Care Payments May Still Be A Way To Cut Costs

Important new research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Tuesday showed that a promising experiment aimed at reducing health care costs through changes to the payment system delivered underwhelming early results. But there’s more to the story, and the research is exactly what should be happening as we transition away from fee-for-service payments. (Peter R. Orszag, 9/4)

Stat: Here Are 50 Ways The Senate Can Change The Course Of The Opioid Crisis

As overdose deaths from opioids and other drugs continue to rise — they are up almost 7 percent from the previous year — the U.S. Senate has a choice to make. It can change the course of this crisis or let the country continue to lag behind in addressing this public health emergency. (Devin Oller, 9/5)

Sacramento Bee: Free Play Is Great For Kids. Now Pediatricians Say So

Multiple studies have found that play builds social skills and creativity and develops the ability to solve problems and to collaborate. What is new is that a clinical report published in August by the American Academy of Pediatrics specifically calls on pediatricians and family doctors to start taking play, well, seriously – in fact to prescribe it for their small patients. (Karin Klein, 9/4)

The Washington Post: Genetic-Testing Technology Is Progressing Rapidly. The Rules Need To Keep Up.

The search for the so-called Golden State Killer — who allegedly raped dozens of women and killed at least 12 people in the 1970s and 1980s — had hit a dead end when investigators decided to test DNA evidence from a crime scene against genetic data on GEDmatch, a website of volunteered samples. Eventually, this technique helped investigators close one of the most notorious cold cases in recent history — but it also raised important questions about the privacy rights of customers. How and when should genetic testing companies share data with third parties such as researchers, websites or law enforcement officials? And do companies have an obligation to inform users that their information has been shared? (9/4)

Stat: All Study Participants Have A Right To Know Their Own Results

For less than $100 and a sample of spit, you can learn about your genes, your disease susceptibility, and your ethnic heritage. Wearable sensors report on your sleep patterns, your heart rate, and what air pollutants are nearby. With Detox Me Action Kit, a crowdsourced project my team recently launched, you can find out what common hormone-disrupting chemicals are in your body, including ingredients that manufacturers don’t have to disclose. Then there’s all the data in your medical record that you can now get hold of, thanks to changes in health laws. ...Yet for participants in most research studies, outdated ethical standards prevent them from learning anything at all about what was found in their blood, urine, or any other tissue they donated for research. (Julia G. Brody, 9/5)

Sun Sentinel: We Must Continue To Defend The Affordable Care Act

Modern American history can be measured at intervals by the historic deals that presidents have made with the American people. The Square Deal. The New Deal. And most important for us today, the Affordable Care Act, which promised and delivered on its guarantee that all Americans deserve the dignity and security of having access to affordable healthcare.Two weeks ago was the anniversary of the ACA's rescue. A steadfast coalition of Senate Democrats and a handful of Republicans successfully defended our health care from those who would repeal the ACA without a sufficient plan for replacement. That’s very good news for residents of the Sunshine State who have taken advantage of improved access to healthcare. During the 2018 open enrollment period, 1.7 million Floridians enrolled in plans through the Florida exchange – more than any other state in the union. (Fla. State Rep. Shevrin D. Jones, 9/4)

The Washington Post: Mental Health Assessments Should Not Be Done By An Algorithm

While you might think that your mental health is known only to you, your health practitioner or those closest to you, you might be unwittingly revealing it to strangers online. A series of emojis, words, actions or even inactions can communicate how you feel at a given moment and when collected over time, comprise your “socionome” — a digital catalogue of your mental health that is similar to how your genome can provide a picture of your physical health. (Adam Hofmann, 9/4)

USA Today: Football Safety Not Scoring High Enough In Colleges And Schools

You can add the name Jordan McNair to the list of college, high school and middle school players who might have needlessly died for the love of football.A simple, well-known procedure — immersing McNair, 19, in a tub of ice water — when he collapsed at an off-season University of Maryland workout in May could well have saved his life. But it didn't happen. This failure drew national attention to how unprepared many football programs are to keep their players safe. (9/4)