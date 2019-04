Health On The Hill – House Republicans’ Budget Plan: What It Means, What’s Next

KHN’s Mary Agnes Carey talks with CQ HealthBeat’s Rebecca Adams about developments on the Hill. This week: A fiscal 2012 budget plan from House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan would convert Medicaid to a block grant program and change Medicare to a “premium support” program where beneficiaries will receive a set amount for their medical care. Democrats immediately challenged the plan, saying it would result in medical care cuts to the nation’s most vulnerable Americans. Ryan and supporters say federal spending on entitlements must be controlled to reduce the federal deficit.

We encourage organizations to republish our content, free of charge. Here’s what we ask:

You must credit us as the original publisher, with a hyperlink to our khn.org site. If possible, please include the original author(s) and “Kaiser Health News” in the byline. Please preserve the hyperlinks in the story.

It’s important to note, not everything on khn.org is available for republishing. If a story is labeled “All Rights Reserved,” we cannot grant permission to republish that item.

Have questions? Let us know at KHNHelp@kff.org