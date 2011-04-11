Health On The Hill – House Republicans’ Budget Plan: What It Means, What’s Next

KHN’s Mary Agnes Carey talks with CQ HealthBeat’s Rebecca Adams about developments on the Hill. This week: A fiscal 2012 budget plan from House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan would convert Medicaid to a block grant program and change Medicare to a “premium support” program where beneficiaries will receive a set amount for their medical care. Democrats immediately challenged the plan, saying it would result in medical care cuts to the nation’s most vulnerable Americans. Ryan and supporters say federal spending on entitlements must be controlled to reduce the federal deficit.
Listen to the audio version (.mp3) or read the transcript.
See related story: Understanding Rep. Ryan’s Plan For Medicare