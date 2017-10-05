10 Ways Medicaid Affects Us All

Medicaid was created in 1965 as a program for the poor. Today, it helps 74 million people — more than 1 of every 5 people in the U.S. You or someone you know likely benefits.

Big School Booster

Medicaid paid for nearly $4 billion in school-based health care services in 2015.

Dependent Children

Medicaid aimed, at its start, to insure healthy children and pregnant women. Children are still the largest demographic group served. How Medicaid coverage breaks down:

Where The Money Goes

But a look at who benefits from Medicaid spending shows a different story.

Sustaining Livelihoods

About 60 percent of non-disabled Medicaid adult enrollees have a job.

Balance For Mental Health

Medicaid is the single-largest payer for mental health services in the U.S. and increasingly picks up the bill for substance abuse treatment.

Academic Achievement

Many adults under age 65 receiving Medicaid are well-educated.

Coverage Forecast

Most Medicaid enrollees churn in and out of the program every few years, depending on their circumstances. Odds are 1 in 4 you might need this safety net one day.

