Writing in the journal Health Affairs, Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News’ chief Washington correspondent, analyzes the decade-long effort by policymakers and journalists alike to explain the Affordable Care Act. Continuing confusion about what the law does and Republican efforts to undo it show that a clear understanding among the public is still lacking. The article, which you can read here, is part of a special edition of Health Affairs focused on the anniversary of the ACA.
Copy And Paste To Republish This Story
Failure To Communicate: The Debate On ACA Rages On 10 Years After Passage
We encourage organizations to republish our content, free of charge. Here’s what we ask:
You must credit us as the original publisher, with a hyperlink to our khn.org site. If possible, please include the original author(s) and “Kaiser Health News” in the byline. Please preserve the hyperlinks in the story.
It’s important to note, not everything on khn.org is available for republishing. If a story is labeled “All Rights Reserved,” we cannot grant permission to republish that item.
Have questions? Let us know at KHNHelp@kff.org