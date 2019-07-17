‘An Arm And A Leg’: Journalist Learns The Hard Way That CPAP Compliance Pays

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen.

About This Podcast Health care — and how much it costs — is scary. But you’re not alone with this stuff, and knowledge is power. “An Arm and a Leg” is a podcast about these issues, and its second season is co-produced by KHN. Visit armandalegshow.com

When Eric Umansky discovered that the machine that helps him breathe at night was “transmitting” his sleep habits to his insurance company, he was not happy. He was also less than pleased to learn that his insurer wanted to use that information to avoid paying for the treatment his doctor prescribed.

Irked, Umansky — who’s a journalist — recruited an investigative reporter in his newsroom to get to the bottom of the story. Later, both men spoke with podcast host Dan Weissmann.

Episode 6 of “An Arm and a Leg” uncovers some surprising rules and regulations designed to get consumers to shoulder a bigger share of the cost of medical equipment.

Season 2 is a co-production of Kaiser Health News and Public Road Productions.

