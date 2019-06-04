‘An Arm And A Leg’: They Thought They Had ‘Adulted’ Properly

Special Reports An Arm and a Leg Health care — and how much it costs — is scary. But you’re not alone with this stuff, and knowledge is power. “An Arm and a Leg” is a podcast about these issues, and its second season is co-produced by KHN.

Caitlin and Corey Gaffer got a surprise letter from their insurance company: It was dumping them for nonpayment. Turned out, they’d sent a payment to the wrong address.

Their insurer was definitely not interested in hearing about it, or in taking them back.

Oh, also: Caitlin was a few months from giving birth. Then, the pregnancy ran into complications.

Find out what happened to the Minneapolis couple in the first episode of “An Arm and a Leg” Season 2, a co-production of Kaiser Health News and Public Road Productions.

