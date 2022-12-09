‘An Arm and a Leg’: He Made a Video About Health Insurance Terminology That Went Viral

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen.

Click here for a transcript of the episode.

About This Podcast Health care — and how much it costs — is scary. But you’re not alone with this stuff, and knowledge is power. “An Arm and a Leg” is a podcast about these issues, and is co-produced by KHN. Visit armandalegshow.com

A 30-minute video about health insurance terminology has racked up more than a million views.

Host Dan Weissmann spoke with Brian David Gilbert, the person behind the video.

Gilbert is best known for his videos for Polygon, a media company focused on video games. But when he left that job to strike out on his own, he needed new health insurance. In this episode of the “An Arm and a Leg” podcast, Gilbert explains how his quest to find coverage inspired him to tackle one of his most difficult subjects yet: U.S. health insurance.

Watch Gilbert’s video here:

“An Arm and a Leg” is a co-production of KHN and Public Road Productions.

To keep in touch with “An Arm and a Leg,” subscribe to the newsletter. You can also follow the show on Facebook and Twitter. And if you’ve got stories to tell about the health care system, the producers would love to hear from you.

To hear all KHN podcasts, click here.

And subscribe to “An Arm and a Leg” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or wherever you listen to podcasts.