Damaged Credit Delays the Dream of Buying a Home

It makes me sick about medical costs and how this whole thing is done. Amanda Pitzo

About This Project “Diagnosis: Debt” is a reporting partnership between KHN and NPR exploring the scale, impact, and causes of medical debt in America. Read More

Joe Pitzo, 42, Brookfield, Wisconsin

Approximate medical debt: $350,000

Medical Issue: Cancer

What Happened: Joe Pitzo and his wife, Amanda, had been married only five months when Joe was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018. He would need brain surgery and extensive rehab.

They’d been planning to buy a house for their blended family of five children. Instead, they shifted their attention to doctor’s visits, insurance paperwork, and hospital bills. And their finances fell apart.

“This just took a major toll on my credit,” Joe said. “It went down to next to nothing.”

Joe had insurance through his employer. Prior to his brain surgery, the couple confirmed that the surgeon and hospital were in their insurer’s network. But around 4 p.m. the day before the procedure, their insurer said a device the surgeons planned to use was medically unnecessary. It was not covered.

Joe and Amanda proceeded with the surgery, figuring they could deal with the bills later.

The bills, it turned out, topped $350,000.

Joe said the debt dragged down his credit score by several hundred points.

Their best hope for a home loan became Amanda, who didn’t have much credit, she said. She’d never taken out a mortgage or a car loan.

(Darren Hauck for KHN and NPR)

What’s Broken: Difficulties with health insurance are a common feature of medical debt in the U.S.

Two-thirds of Americans with health care debt say they haven’t fully paid a bill because they were expecting their health plan to cover it, according to a nationwide survey conducted by KFF.

But health insurance rules and restrictions are often so complex that even diligent patients struggle to make sense of them.

It’s also not uncommon for medical debts to hurt patients’ credit scores. There’s growing pressure to change that.

This spring, the three leading credit agencies announced they would stop using small past-due medical bills in credit score calculations. And the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau plans to investigate whether any health care bills should be counted.

What’s Left: The Pitzos managed to get the hospital to reduce their charges to about $30,000.

They worked to build Amanda’s credit so she could apply for the loan and were finally able to buy a house in spring 2022.

They’re still making payments on about $19,000 in medical bills.

“It makes me sick about medical costs and how this whole thing is done,” Amanda said.