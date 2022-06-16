Denied Care for a Dangerous Infection Because of Past-Due Bills

I feel as if I’ve failed as a parent. Ariane Buck

About This Project “Diagnosis: Debt” is a reporting partnership between KHN and NPR exploring the scale, impact, and causes of medical debt in America. Read More

Ariane Buck, 30, Peoria, Arizona

Approximate Medical Debt: $50,000

Medical Issue: Infection

What Happened: Ariane Buck knew it was important to stay on top of his health care.

The young father, who lives with his wife and three children outside Phoenix, had survived cancer when he was a child.

But making ends meet hasn’t always been easy for Ariane, who sells health insurance, and his wife, Samantha, a therapist who cares for people with autism.

At times the family has fallen behind on medical bills. Still, they never expected to be denied care.

Just before Father’s Day in 2016, Ariane grew very sick. He couldn’t hold down food without vomiting. There was blood in his stool.

Samantha called the family’s primary care doctor seeking an appointment. But the office turned the Bucks away.

“They said they wouldn’t see him because of past due bills,” Samantha said, estimating they owed a few hundred dollars.

Ariane’s only choice was to go to a hospital emergency room. There he was diagnosed with a serious intestinal infection that required intravenous fluids and antibiotics.

The Bucks were also hit with thousands of dollars of additional bills they couldn’t pay.

(Ash Ponders for KHN and NPR)

What’s Broken: Hospitals for decades have been required by federal law to provide emergency medical care to any patients who need it, regardless of their ability to pay.

But many medical providers, including physicians, have policies that allow them to turn away patients with past-due bills for nonurgent care.

The practice is surprisingly common. Nationwide, 1 in 7 Americans with health care debt say they have been denied care because of money they owe, a poll conducted by KFF found.

On top of that, tens of millions of Americans ration their care. About two-thirds of U.S. adults with debt from medical or dental bills say they or a member of their household have put off getting care they needed because of costs.

What’s Left: Buck recovered from the infection and is now in good health. But the family’s medical debt has swelled to more than $50,000, from Ariane’s bills and Samantha’s.

Samantha went to the emergency room twice in the past several years with painful cases of endometriosis.

The Bucks have taken out loans, loaded up their credit cards, and sought help from charities.

“We’ve all had to cut back on everything,” Buck said. The kids wear hand-me-downs. They scrimp on school supplies and rely on family for Christmas gifts. A dinner out for chili is an extravagance.

“It pains me when my kids ask to go somewhere, and I can’t,” Buck said. “I feel as if I’ve failed as a parent.”

The couple is preparing to file for bankruptcy.