From Hospital Profits to Gender Gaps, Journalists Are on the Case

KHN freelancer Christine Spolar discussed how during the pandemic the nation’s richest hospitals and health systems profited after accepting the lion’s share of the federal health care bailout grant with WESA’s “The Confluence” on Tuesday.
- Click here to hear Spolar on WESA
- Read “Despite Covid, Many Wealthy Hospitals Had a Banner Year With Federal Bailout” by Spolar and KHN senior correspondent Jordan Rau.
Midwest editor and correspondent Laura Ungar unpacked the gender breakdown of covid vaccinations with NPR’s “Weekend Edition Sunday” on April 18.
- Click here to hear Ungar on NPR
- Read Ungar’s “The Gender Vaccine Gap: More Women Than Men Are Getting Covid Shots“
Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed covid cases across the Midwest with “WisBusiness: The Podcast” on April 16.
- Click here to hear Weber on “WisBusiness: The Podcast“
- Read Weber’s reporting on covid in the Midwest