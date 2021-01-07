Listen: How Operation Warp Speed Became a Slow Walk
Share This Story:
COVID-19

Listen: How Operation Warp Speed Became a Slow Walk

By Lydia Zuraw

Republish This Story

KHN Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal appeared on Diane Rehm’s “On My Mind” podcast on NPR to discuss the bottlenecks that have prevented doses of precious covid-19 vaccine from making it from drugmakers’ factories into patients’ arms. It didn’t have to be this way, she explains.

Related Topics

Contact Us Submit a Story Tip