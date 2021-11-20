Journalists Cover Issues From Pollution to Vaccines and the Spread of Covid in Hospitals
KHN On Air

KHN freelancer Jim Robbins discussed unhealthy ozone levels in the West on KUNC’s “Colorado Edition” on Tuesday.

Christina Jewett, a senior correspondent with KHN’s enterprise team, detailed her findings on the spread of covid-19 in hospitals on KGO’s “The Chip Franklin Show” on Nov. 4, and on KCBS on Nov. 5.

KHN senior correspondent and enterprise reporter Liz Szabo discussed whether giving 5- to 11-year-olds covid vaccines at pediatricians’ offices would help clear up vaccine myths on Sirius XM’s “Doctor Radio Reports” on Oct. 26.

