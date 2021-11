Journalists Cover Issues From Pollution to Vaccines and the Spread of Covid in Hospitals

KHN senior correspondent and enterprise reporter Liz Szabo discussed whether giving 5- to 11-year-olds covid vaccines at pediatricians’ offices would help clear up vaccine myths on Sirius XM’s “Doctor Radio Reports” on Oct. 26.

Christina Jewett, a senior correspondent with KHN’s enterprise team, detailed her findings on the spread of covid-19 in hospitals on KGO’s “The Chip Franklin Show” on Nov. 4, and on KCBS on Nov. 5.

KHN freelancer Jim Robbins discussed unhealthy ozone levels in the West on KUNC’s “Colorado Edition” on Tuesday.

