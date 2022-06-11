Journalists Delve Into Vaccine Mandates and Surprise Billing
Donate
KHN On Air

Journalists Delve Into Vaccine Mandates and Surprise Billing

California Healthline correspondent Rachel Bluth discussed California’s doomed covid-19 vaccine mandates on iHeartPodcasts “The Daily Dive” on June 7.

KHN contributing writer Michelle Andrews discussed her recent “Bill of the Month” feature about a surprise bill for a colonoscopy on KMOX on June 3.

Related Topics

Contact Us Submit a Story Tip