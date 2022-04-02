Journalists Discuss How Legislation Affects Mental Health Care and Abortion Training

KHN senior correspondent Sarah Varney discussed how state abortion restrictions are limiting training options for medical students and residents who want to learn how to perform abortion procedures on Newsy’s “Evening Debrief” on March 30.
- Click here to watch Varney on “Evening Debrief”
- Read Varney’s “As States Impose Abortion Bans, Young Doctors Struggle — And Travel Far — To Learn the Procedure”
KHN interim Southern bureau editor Andy Miller discussed a groundbreaking mental health bill on Georgia Public Broadcasting’s “Lawmakers” on March 28.
- Click here to hear Miller on “Lawmakers”
- Read Miller’s “Georgia Bill Aims to Limit Profits of Medicaid Managed-Care Companies”