Journalists Discuss How Legislation Affects Mental Health Care and Abortion Training
Donate
KHN On Air

Journalists Discuss How Legislation Affects Mental Health Care and Abortion Training

KHN senior correspondent Sarah Varney discussed how state abortion restrictions are limiting training options for medical students and residents who want to learn how to perform abortion procedures on Newsy’s “Evening Debrief” on March 30.

KHN interim Southern bureau editor Andy Miller discussed a groundbreaking mental health bill on Georgia Public Broadcasting’s “Lawmakers” on March 28.

Related Topics

Contact Us Submit a Story Tip