Journalists Discuss Insulin Costs and Ethical Questions Surrounding a North Carolina Rehab Program

KHN Midwest correspondent Bram Sable-Smith discussed insulin costs on NBC’s LX on April 6.
- Read Sable-Smith’s “I Write About America’s Absurd Health Care System. Then I Got Caught Up in It.”
KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani, joined by North Carolina Health News’ Taylor Knopf, discussed some of the ethical questions raised by TROSA — a substance misuse recovery organization in North Carolina that provides free room and board for those in recovery in exchange for free work — on WUNC’s “WUNC Politics” podcast on April 6.
- Read Pattani and Knopf’s “$11M for North Carolina Work-Based Rehab Raises Concerns”