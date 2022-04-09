Journalists Discuss Insulin Costs and Ethical Questions Surrounding a North Carolina Rehab Program
Donate
KHN On Air

Journalists Discuss Insulin Costs and Ethical Questions Surrounding a North Carolina Rehab Program

KHN Midwest correspondent Bram Sable-Smith discussed insulin costs on NBC’s LX on April 6.

KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani, joined by North Carolina Health News’ Taylor Knopf, discussed some of the ethical questions raised by TROSA — a substance misuse recovery organization in North Carolina that provides free room and board for those in recovery in exchange for free work — on WUNC’s “WUNC Politics” podcast on April 6.

Related Topics

Contact Us Submit a Story Tip