Journalists Discuss Medicaid Rules, Opioid Settlement Funds, and the Public Health Workforce

KHN correspondent Sam Whitehead discussed Georgia’s push for Medicaid work requirements on WABE’s “All Things Considered” on Nov. 28.
- Click here to hear Whitehead on “All Things Considered”
- Read Whitehead’s “Path Cleared for Georgia to Launch Work Requirements for Medicaid”
KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed how states are distributing opioid settlement funds on NPR’s “All Things Considered” on Nov. 24.
- Click here to hear Pattani on “All Things Considered”
- Read Pattani’s “Schools, Sheriffs, and Syringes: State Plans Vary for Spending $26B in Opioid Settlement Funds”
KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed how public health workers have lost their jobs as CDC Foundation contracts dry up on NPR’s “All Things Considered” on Nov. 23.
- Click here to hear Weber on “All Things Considered”
- Read Weber’s “Thousands of Experts Hired to Aid Public Health Departments Are Losing Their Jobs”