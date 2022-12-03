Journalists Discuss Medicaid Rules, Opioid Settlement Funds, and the Public Health Workforce
Donate
KHN On Air

Journalists Discuss Medicaid Rules, Opioid Settlement Funds, and the Public Health Workforce

KHN correspondent Sam Whitehead discussed Georgia’s push for Medicaid work requirements on WABE’s “All Things Considered” on Nov. 28.

KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed how states are distributing opioid settlement funds on NPR’s “All Things Considered” on Nov. 24.

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed how public health workers have lost their jobs as CDC Foundation contracts dry up on NPR’s “All Things Considered” on Nov. 23.

Related Topics

Contact Us Submit a Story Tip