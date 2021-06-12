Journalists Discuss New Alzheimer’s Drug, Women’s Alcohol Use, the Hip-Hop and Opioids Link

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the FDA’s approval of a new drug for Alzheimer’s disease on WAMU’s “1A” on Wednesday.
KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed the increase in alcohol use and misuse by young women on NPR’s “All Things Considered” on Wednesday.
- Click here to hear Pattani on NPR
- Read Pattani’s “Women Now Drink as Much as Men — And Are Prone to Sickness Sooner“
KHN freelancer Harris Meyer discussed the FDA’s approval of a new drug for Alzheimer’s disease on Newsy on Tuesday and WCPN’s “The Sound of Ideas” on Wednesday.
- Click here to watch Meyer on Newsy
- Click here to hear Meyer on WCPN
- Read Meyer’s “FDA Weighs Approval of a Lucrative Alzheimer’s Drug, but Benefits Are Iffy“
KHN social media manager Chaseedaw Giles discussed opioid use and hip-hop music on NBC Lx’s “First Look” on Tuesday.
- Click here to watch Giles on NBC Lx
- Read Giles’ “Opioids Like ‘Lean’ Permeate Hip-Hop Culture, but Dangers Are Downplayed