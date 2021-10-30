Journalists Explore Shadow Pandemics of Hospital Violence and Grieving Children

KHN Midwest correspondent Bram Sable-Smith discussed how the pandemic has exacerbated violence in hospitals on Wisconsin Public Radio’s “The Morning Show” on Wednesday.

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed Medicare provisions in the Democrats’ budget bill on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” on Monday.

Click here to hear Rovner on “The Brian Lehrer Show“

KHN senior correspondent JoNel Aleccia discussed the impact of covid-19 on children who have lost parents and caregivers and the need for more support on WNYC’s “The Takeaway” on Oct. 20.