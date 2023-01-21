Journalists Follow Up on Radon Mine Health Spas, Open Enrollment, and Health Fraud
Donate
KHN On Air

Journalists Follow Up on Radon Mine Health Spas, Open Enrollment, and Health Fraud

KHN Montana correspondent Katheryn Houghton discussed Montana’s radon mine health spas on Montana Public Radio’s “The Big Why” podcast on Jan. 18.

KHN correspondent Julie Appleby discussed this year’s open enrollment period for Affordable Care Act health plans on NPR’s “Weekend Edition Sunday” on Jan. 15.

KHN senior correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble discussed gaps in the government system that bans bad actors from federal health programs on America’s Heroes Group on Jan. 7.

Related Topics

Contact Us Submit a Story Tip