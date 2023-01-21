Journalists Follow Up on Radon Mine Health Spas, Open Enrollment, and Health Fraud

KHN Montana correspondent Katheryn Houghton discussed Montana’s radon mine health spas on Montana Public Radio’s “The Big Why” podcast on Jan. 18.
- Click here to hear Houghton on “The Big Why”
- Read Houghton’s “Covid Renews Interest in Radiation, but Docs Caution Against Pilgrimages to Radon-Filled Mines“
KHN correspondent Julie Appleby discussed this year’s open enrollment period for Affordable Care Act health plans on NPR’s “Weekend Edition Sunday” on Jan. 15.
KHN senior correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble discussed gaps in the government system that bans bad actors from federal health programs on America’s Heroes Group on Jan. 7.
- Click here to watch Tribble on America’s Heroes Group
- Read Tribble and Lauren Weber’s “KHN Investigation: The System Feds Rely On to Stop Repeat Health Fraud Is Broken“