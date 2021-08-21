Journalists Investigate Vaccine Mandates and Health Worker Burnout

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed how public health workers are struggling to deal with the pandemic on the “Healthy You: Surviving a Pandemic” podcast on Aug. 12. She also spoke about covid-19 news on WAMU’s “1A” on Aug. 13.

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner talked about the misunderstandings of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) on Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Central Time” on Aug. 9.

KHN Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal discussed vaccine mandates and financial penalties for the unvaccinated with CNN’s “Smerconish” on Aug. 7. She also spoke about whether unvaccinated people should pay more for health insurance on Syndicated’s “Michael Medved Show” on August 5.

KHN Montana correspondent Katheryn Houghton spoke about Montana’s prohibition of vaccine mandates on Montana Public Radio on Monday.

KHN senior correspondent Phil Galewitz discussed burnout among home health care workers on WAMU’s “1A” on Wednesday.