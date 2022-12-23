Journalists Recap Coverage of Gun Violence, Drug Imports, and Mental Health

Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony discussed how an artist makes art from bullet shell casings to highlight gun violence on KMOX on Dec. 19.
- Read Anthony’s “To Combat Gun Violence, This Artist Turns Ammunition Into Art”
KHN senior correspondent Phil Galewitz discussed state plans to import prescription drugs from Canada on KKCO-TV on Dec. 15.
- Read Galewitz’s “States Challenge Biden to Lower Drug Prices by Allowing Imports From Canada“
KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed the revolving door of mental health in the United States on Vox’s “The Weeds” podcast on Dec. 13.