Journalists Recap the Latest on the Supreme Court Leak, Mental Health Care, and Fentanyl Testing Strips
Donate
KHN On Air

Journalists Recap the Latest on the Supreme Court Leak, Mental Health Care, and Fentanyl Testing Strips

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion rights on Deep State Radio on May 5 and again on WFAE’s “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins” on May 9.

KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed how our mental and physical health is connected on WNPR/Connecticut Public Radio’s “Where We Live” on May 6.

KHN interim Southern bureau editor Andy Miller explored how fentanyl testing strips are gaining acceptance on WABE on May 5.

Related Topics

Contact Us Submit a Story Tip