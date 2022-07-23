Journalists Reexamine Mental Health Barriers, Gun Control Laws, and Homelessness

KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed insurance coverage and behavior health carve-outs on Newsy’s “The Why” on July 20. She discussed her experiences as a reporter covering mental health and the online course she created about covering suicide for RedCircle’s “The Journalism Salute” on July 19.

KHN reporter Victoria Knight discussed how a new gun control law puts an emphasis on mental health for “Marketplace” on July 18.

KHN senior correspondent Angela Hart discussed homelessness in Portland, Oregon, on Spectrum News 1’s “Los Angeles Times Today” on July 18.