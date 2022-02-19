Journalists Review Hospital Penalties and Problems Riddling Medicaid Rx Program
Journalists Review Hospital Penalties and Problems Riddling Medicaid Rx Program

Samantha Young, a political correspondent for California Healthline, on Feb. 15 discussed how Medi-Cal patients struggle to get their prescription drugs on KCRW’s “Press Play.”

Interim Southern bureau editor Andy Miller discussed Medicare penalties for hospitals in Georgia on Georgia Public Broadcasting’s “Lawmakers” on Feb. 10.

