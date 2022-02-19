Journalists Review Hospital Penalties and Problems Riddling Medicaid Rx Program

Samantha Young, a political correspondent for California Healthline, on Feb. 15 discussed how Medi-Cal patients struggle to get their prescription drugs on KCRW’s “Press Play.”
- Click here to hear Young on “Press Play”
- Read Young’s “‘Somebody Is Gonna Die’: Medi-Cal Patients Struggle to Fill Prescriptions“
Interim Southern bureau editor Andy Miller discussed Medicare penalties for hospitals in Georgia on Georgia Public Broadcasting’s “Lawmakers” on Feb. 10.
- Click here to watch Miller on “Lawmakers”
- Read Miller’s “More Penalized Georgia Hospitals … and More Controversy“
- For a national look at Medicare penalties, read Jordan Rau’s “Health Care Paradox: Medicare Penalizes Dozens of Hospitals It Also Gives Five Stars“