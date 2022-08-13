Journalists Scrutinize Retail Giants’ Push Into Health Care and Government’s HIV Surveillance

On Aug. 5, KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed CVS Pharmacy’s plan to offer more primary care services and Amazon’s offering to buy One Medical on Peacock/NBC’s “NOW Tonight With Joshua Johnson.” She also discussed the Kansas ballot measure, rejected by voters, that would have stripped abortion rights from the state constitution on WAMU/NPR’s “1A” on Aug. 5.
- Click here to watch Rovner on “NOW Tonight with Joshua Johnson” (starts at 35:20)
- Click here to hear to Rovner on “1A”
KHN correspondent Sam Whitehead discussed the potential harm of genetic HIV surveillance by the government on NPR’s “All Things Considered” on Aug. 4.
- Click here to hear Whitehead on “All Things Considered”
- Read Whitehead’s “Critics Worry Government Surveillance of HIV May Hurt More Than It Helps”