Journalists Tackle Delta Variant, Hospital Prices and Public Health Spending
KHN On Air

KHN and California Healthline staff made the rounds on national and local media this week to discuss their stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances.

Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed the covid-19 delta variant on NPR’s “The 1A” on July 2.

Senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed hospital price transparency on WGN’s “NewsNation Now” on July 2.

California Healthline correspondent Angela Hart discussed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s complicated relationship with California’s underfunded public health system on “The San Francisco Experience” podcast on June 26.

