Journalists Tackle Delta Variant, Hospital Prices and Public Health Spending

Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed the covid-19 delta variant on NPR’s “The 1A” on July 2.
Senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed hospital price transparency on WGN’s “NewsNation Now” on July 2.
- Click here to watch Appleby on WGN
- Read Appleby’s “Hospital Prices Must Now Be Transparent. For Many Consumers, They’re Still Anyone’s Guess.“
California Healthline correspondent Angela Hart discussed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s complicated relationship with California’s underfunded public health system on “The San Francisco Experience” podcast on June 26.
- Click here to hear Hart on “The San Francisco Experience“
- Read Hart’s “Despite Pandemic, Newsom Declines to Boost Local Public Health Budgets — Again”