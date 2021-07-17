Journalists’ Topics Range From Rural Pharmacy Deserts to Opioid Overdoses

KHN senior Colorado correspondent Markian Hawryluk discussed how a rural Colorado town is crowdsourcing ways to get prescription medicines delivered on KUNC’s “Colorado Edition” on Monday.

KHN Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal discussed how medical education changed during the pandemic on NPR’s “Here and Now” on Tuesday.

KHN freelancer Amy Worden chatted about high vaccine hesitancy among prison staffers on Newsy’s “Morning Rush” on Tuesday.

KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani talked about new opioid overdose data on NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Thursday.

KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed hospital price transparency regulations on NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Friday.