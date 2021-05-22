KHN Journalists Comment on Abortion Case, Wasted Covid Doses

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the Supreme Court’s decision to hear a challenge in an abortion case from Mississippi on Newsy on Tuesday.

KHN freelancer Sara Reardon discussed allegations by a rail company that a clinic in Libby, Montana, is defrauding Medicare by overdiagnosing asbestos-related diseases on Montana Public Radio on May 13.

California Healthline correspondent Angela Hart discussed how the pandemic has shaped California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s political outlook on KCBS’ “The State of California” on May 12.

KHN freelancer Joshua Eaton discussed how CVS and Walgreens account for the majority of wasted covid-19 vaccines on NPR’s “All Things Considered” on May 9.

KHN correspondent Rachana Pradhan discussed how CVS and Walgreens account for the majority of wasted covid-19 vaccines on NBC’s “NBC News Now” and Newsy on May 4.