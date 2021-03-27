Journalists Dish on Vaccination Loopholes and Alliances
Share This Story:
KHN on the Air

Journalists Dish on Vaccination Loopholes and Alliances

KHN and California Healthline staff made the rounds on national and local media this week to discuss their stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances.

Reporter Fred Mogul discussed how college students are using loopholes to get vaccinated for travel with Newsy on Thursday.

California politics correspondent Samantha Young discussed the relationship between Gov. Gavin Newsom and Blue Shield of California with KPCC’s “Take Two” on Monday.

Chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed how the Biden administration’s covid relief law strengthens the Affordable Care Act on Atlanta’s WABE on March 16.

Related Topics

Contact Us Submit a Story Tip