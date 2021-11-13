Journalists Offer Primers on Medicare Open Enrollment and Death Benefits Amid Covid
Share This Story:
KHN On Air

Journalists Offer Primers on Medicare Open Enrollment and Death Benefits Amid Covid

KHN contributing writer and former columnist Michelle Andrews discussed on Newsy on Tuesday how unvaccinated workers risk losing the death benefits they would have otherwise received if they die of covid-19.

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed Medicare open enrollment on WBUR-NPR’s “Here & Now” on Monday. She also discussed covid vaccines for children on WAMU-NPR’s “1A” on Nov. 5.

Related Topics

Contact Us Submit a Story Tip