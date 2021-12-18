Journalists Review Public Views on Vaccines and the Arc of Covid Testing

KHN correspondent Rachana Pradhan discussed how the public opinion of vaccines has changed in the past year with Newsy on Tuesday and how supply chain disruptions hurt hospital care with KCRW’s “Press Play” podcast.

KHN interim Southern bureau editor Andy Miller discussed the health and economic benefits of testing incarcerated people for HIV on WUGA’s “Georgia Health Report” on Dec. 10.

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber joined WAMU’s “1A” news roundup to discuss abortion and covid-19 on Dec. 10.