Journalists Track Biden’s First 100 Days

Chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed Biden’s first 100 days on WAMU/NPR’s “1A” on Wednesday. She also joined Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Central Time” to talk about why hospitals aren’t cooperating with price transparency requirements.
- Click here to hear Rovner on WAMU/NPR
- Read Rovner’s “The Great Undoing: Which of Trump’s Policies Will Biden Reverse?”
- Click here to hear Rovner on Wisconsin Public Radio
KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed changes in insurance coverage for covid-19 care on NBC News NOW on Tuesday.
- Click here to watch Appleby on NBC News NOW
- Read Appleby’s “Time to Say Goodbye to Some Insurers’ Waivers for Covid Treatment Fees”
California Healthline senior correspondent Anna Maria Barry-Jester discussed how public health leaders in Santa Cruz have faced a year of threats on KGO 810’s “The Chip Franklin Show” on Monday.
- Click here to hear Barry-Jester on KGO 810
- Read Barry-Jester’s “‘We’re Coming for You’: For Public Health Officials, a Year of Threats and Menace”